Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by thesheddytalker(m): 3:23pm
So I came across a story book some days ago, and what I saw shocked me.
Check it out below
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Aonkuuse(m): 3:28pm
what!!!! this is disastrous. the writer is not even the problem, it is the editor

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by iMUMUweh(m): 3:31pm
shocked

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by dhaking(m): 3:32pm
chisos!!!

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by TheDejiEmpire(m): 3:34pm
They does everything together grin. Each of them has his own perso ........... I died whilst typing this grin

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by thesheddytalker(m): 3:38pm
TheDejiEmpire:
They does everything together grin. Each of them has his own perso ........... I died whilst typing this grin
my brother the thing just weak man pikin.

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by thesheddytalker(m): 3:40pm
Aonkuuse:
what!!!! this is disastrous. the writer is not even the problem, it is the editor
aswear.

lalasticlala mynd44 let More people see this

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Uchihaitaci: 3:43pm
This is the type of book lai Mohammed read while growing up

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Successvibes11: 3:43pm
shocked shocked embarassed cry :- lipsrsealed

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Readwarn(m): 4:25pm
They does..
Ambitioness...

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by slimpoppa(m): 4:25pm
"They does?"

Hell No!

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Follygunners: 4:25pm
"Anambra University" so? Na dem dem go dey boast say dem sabi pass SW.. grin grin

Just Imagine...

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by frankdaholy: 4:26pm
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by ONeMAnMOPOL: 4:26pm
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Kul3ger(m): 4:26pm
And some schools will recommend this book for innocent pupils- and spoil their poor brains. This is the foundation of our problem in Nigeria. So, when you see your supposed schooled leaders behaving like illiterates, it is actually not their fault - they have 'does everything' they know; they are only delivering what the system deposited in them.

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by adecz: 4:27pm
grin

The problem is not the writer
or the editor....

It is the University....

ANAMBRA STATE UNIVERSITY!!! cool cool

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by shortgun(m): 4:27pm
shocked

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Millz404(m): 4:28pm
English suppose sue the author for defamation

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Throwback: 4:28pm
The writer needs to be prosecuted for murder of grammar.
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Liberator007: 4:28pm
thesheddytalker:
So I came across a story book some days ago, and what I saw shocked me.
Check it out below
.
Source:
https://m.facebook.com/thesheddytalker/photos/a.1901494523428082.1073741827.1791654057745463/2072738082970391/?type=3&source=54
This is hilarious!!! The author should not be crucified, but sent to school. The person surely has passion for writing and that passion should be helped to develop. Someone said something about an editor, nobody edited that book.

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by smokedfish: 4:28pm
English been murdered grin
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by ZombieTAMER: 4:28pm
The editor should be arrested..
Asap .... He is very kwarupt
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by ultimate73(m): 4:28pm
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 4:29pm
grin


savage

abeg

kuku kill me
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by semyman: 4:29pm
English R.I.P, these are the fruits of sorting
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by dominique(f): 4:29pm
RIP English
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by sabbiboi: 4:29pm
She has spent years writing in so many stories...... undecided

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by AdemolaA2: 4:29pm
So many years writing story books meaning so many young lives have been destroyed by their grammatical error . Too bad !!!
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by sisisioge: 4:30pm
Haaaa! Oh my goodness!
Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Prince4mic: 4:30pm
Hope she has been banned by relevant authorities??
this rot has gone deep

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by Ugosample(m): 4:30pm
Jesu!!!
What is this

Re: Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book by koolaid87: 4:31pm
Both the author and the editor need to face prison time for trying to reset my English settings.

Ndi ara

