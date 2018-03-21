Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Three Friends And Their Careers: The Grammatical Errors At Back Of A Story Book (10745 Views)

See The Grammatical Errors A Newly Appointed Principal Of A Sec School Made.(pic / Grammatical Errors That Welcomed President Buhari Home / "Three Friends & Their Careers": A Graduate Wrote This As A Book For Children

Check it out below

.

Source:

what!!!! this is disastrous. the writer is not even the problem, it is the editor 43 Likes

chisos!!! 4 Likes

. Each of them has his own perso ........... I died whilst typing this They does everything together. Each of them has his own perso........... I died whilst typing this 19 Likes

TheDejiEmpire:

Aonkuuse:

what!!!! this is disastrous. the writer is not even the problem, it is the editor aswear.



This is the type of book lai Mohammed read while growing up 12 Likes 1 Share

They does..

Ambitioness... 20 Likes

"They does?"



Hell No! 3 Likes





Just Imagine... "Anambra University" so? Na dem dem go dey boast say dem sabi pass SW..Just Imagine... 16 Likes 1 Share

And some schools will recommend this book for innocent pupils- and spoil their poor brains. This is the foundation of our problem in Nigeria. So, when you see your supposed schooled leaders behaving like illiterates, it is actually not their fault - they have 'does everything' they know; they are only delivering what the system deposited in them. 3 Likes





The problem is not the writer

or the editor....



It is the University....



ANAMBRA STATE UNIVERSITY!!! The problem is not the writeror the editor....It is the University....ANAMBRA STATE UNIVERSITY!!! 9 Likes

English suppose sue the author for defamation 6 Likes

The writer needs to be prosecuted for murder of grammar.

thesheddytalker:

English been murdered

The editor should be arrested..

Asap .... He is very kwarupt

savage



abeg



kuku kill me savageabegkuku kill me

English R.I.P, these are the fruits of sorting

RIP English

She has spent years writing in so many stories...... 1 Like

So many years writing story books meaning so many young lives have been destroyed by their grammatical error . Too bad !!!

Haaaa! Oh my goodness!

Hope she has been banned by relevant authorities??

this rot has gone deep 1 Like

Jesu!!!

What is this 1 Like