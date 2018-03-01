Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits (14986 Views)

Pictured is one of the gallant soldiers who lost his life in the battle.



A former chairman of the local government who pleaded not to be identified because he has no authority to speak on it confirmed the incident. He said three other soldiers and nine members of a vigilante group sustained gunshot injuries.



He explained that the attackers rode to the scene on motorbikes at 10.05 p.m. ‎on Tuesday night to engage the soldiers in gun fights.



Birnin Gwari is a notorious haven for armed bandits, majorly cattle rustlers who have been displaced from Zamfara and surrounding states.



The Government Is claiming they are armed bandits



We all know it's fulani herdsman that attacked them Too bad they died serving a clueless presidentThe Government Is claiming they are armed banditsWe all know it's fulani herdsman that attacked them 31 Likes 1 Share

I don't know why government are playing with the life of our soldiers. It is very bad to be killed by the same people u are protecting.GALANT SOLDIERS RIP 9 Likes

What is happening? There is no war and we are losing this great number of soldiers. Hmmm maybe people should reconsider joining the army now. 15 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria land must be dripping out blood by now..



So many innocent lives gone for nothing..

RIP dudes..

We may have to console your family that your a hero cos you died serving ur country but the truth is that ur only protecting a country that is not protecting you..

So you died for the wrong people.. 4 Likes

Stop saying they were killed by armed bandit ...they were killed by a faction of Fulani herdsmen that have been terrorising Zamfara for a while now 17 Likes











God should punish all those that was against GEJ









God punish all Afon....... medias, they have all kept quiet but during the time of Jonathan they would have written heaven and earth.









God punish any mofo that would quote me God should punish all those that was against GEJGod punish all Afon....... medias, they have all kept quiet but during the time of Jonathan they would have written heaven and earth.God punish any mofo that would quote me 19 Likes 1 Share

RIP



If u are one of the idiots who left terrorists and arm robers to stage pyton dance on innocent protesters. U deserve wat you've got. 8 Likes

this third pic of a soldier on a tank looks like some1 i know.

benzene00:

Too bad they died serving a clueless president COMMON SENSE is indeed not common. COMMON SENSE is indeed not common. 1 Like

Odi and Zaki Biam loading 1 Like

Nigeria is not worth dieing for 6 Likes

Nobody in my generation will become a soldier, at least not in Nigeria, spits. 5 Likes

Is not worth it

Dieing in buharis gonment

Rip 3 Likes

The Nigerian Army should be ashamed of themselves, openly disclosing the embarrassing news that they were attacked by untrained armed bandits and wasted like dogs. Gone are the days when the fear of soldiers was the beginning of wisdom for criminals.

Now instead of being battle ready at all times, you see all of them taking pictures with different animals they captured, or forming "fine boy" on social media. 2 Likes

Life is no longer sacred in Nigeria. Cannibals and blood sucking demons everywhere.

Dis ones are actually lazy like their Country President, i wonder how a hungry looking animals will attack, ascape and even killed a well trained Soldier and none of them were killed, only in Nigeria can this be real.

Alright I don yia

ybalogs:

COMMON SENSE is indeed not common. yeah





in your town yeahin your town 2 Likes

FarahAideed:

Stop saying they were killed by armed bandit ...they were killed by a faction of Fulani herdsmen that have been terrorising Zamfara for a while now

I can't agree more I can't agree more 1 Like

It is well o!

PYTHON from Python Dance is dancing still 2 Likes

the amount of innocent blood North has taken since inception is the reason that part of dark world has never move an inch to development since 1914 3 Likes





Why can't we peacefully let northern Nigeria go and even dash them half of the crude oil wells in the south so they can go form their Islamic country in peace, this i think is the only solution cos there is nothing common between northern Nigeria and southern Nigeria.



Killing fellow human beings is a sport and a hobby for northerners..



Islam helped to make northern Nigeria an unsafe and barbaric region Northern Nigeria, the bane of Nigeria's progress.Why can't we peacefully let northern Nigeria go and even dash them half of the crude oil wells in the south so they can go form their Islamic country in peace, this i think is the only solution cos there is nothing common between northern Nigeria and southern Nigeria.Killing fellow human beings is a sport and a hobby for northerners..Islam helped to make northern Nigeria an unsafe and barbaric region 1 Like

benzene00:

Too bad they died serving a clueless president









The Government Is claiming they are armed bandits



We all know it's fulani herdsman that attacked them

nairavsdollars:

Odi and Zaki Biam loading

Odi and Zaki Ibiam treatment for Buhari brothers,are you kidding me? Odi and Zaki Ibiam treatment for Buhari brothers,are you kidding me? 3 Likes

Python is dancing back! 1 Like