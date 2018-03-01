₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by PrettyCrystal: 6:58pm
It was reported that twelve Nigerian soldiers were killed in an attack by armed bandits on a Nigerian military detachment at Kamfanin Doka, along Funtua road in Birnin Gwari Local government Area of Kaduna Stateon Tuesday night.
Pictured is one of the gallant soldiers who lost his life in the battle.
A former chairman of the local government who pleaded not to be identified because he has no authority to speak on it confirmed the incident. He said three other soldiers and nine members of a vigilante group sustained gunshot injuries.
He explained that the attackers rode to the scene on motorbikes at 10.05 p.m. on Tuesday night to engage the soldiers in gun fights.
Birnin Gwari is a notorious haven for armed bandits, majorly cattle rustlers who have been displaced from Zamfara and surrounding states.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/gallant-soldier-killed-armed-bandits-kaduna-state-photos.html
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by benzene00: 7:06pm
Too bad they died serving a clueless president
The Government Is claiming they are armed bandits
We all know it's fulani herdsman that attacked them
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by Aquatico: 7:09pm
I don't know why government are playing with the life of our soldiers. It is very bad to be killed by the same people u are protecting.GALANT SOLDIERS RIP
9 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by izenco2005(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by Scholes007(m): 7:10pm
What is happening? There is no war and we are losing this great number of soldiers. Hmmm maybe people should reconsider joining the army now.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by LastSurvivor11: 7:23pm
Nigeria land must be dripping out blood by now..
So many innocent lives gone for nothing..
RIP dudes..
We may have to console your family that your a hero cos you died serving ur country but the truth is that ur only protecting a country that is not protecting you..
So you died for the wrong people..
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by FarahAideed: 7:23pm
Stop saying they were killed by armed bandit ...they were killed by a faction of Fulani herdsmen that have been terrorising Zamfara for a while now
17 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by crackerspub: 7:23pm
God should punish all those that was against GEJ
God punish all Afon....... medias, they have all kept quiet but during the time of Jonathan they would have written heaven and earth.
God punish any mofo that would quote me
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by mema900: 7:23pm
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by Promismike(m): 7:24pm
RIP
If u are one of the idiots who left terrorists and arm robers to stage pyton dance on innocent protesters. U deserve wat you've got.
8 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by nwobiebuka(m): 7:24pm
this third pic of a soldier on a tank looks like some1 i know.
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by ybalogs(m): 7:24pm
benzene00:COMMON SENSE is indeed not common.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by nairavsdollars(f): 7:24pm
Odi and Zaki Biam loading
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by obinna58(m): 7:25pm
Nigeria is not worth dieing for
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by GentlemanAyo(m): 7:26pm
Nobody in my generation will become a soldier, at least not in Nigeria, spits.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by emeejinsm: 7:26pm
Is not worth it
Dieing in buharis gonment
Rip
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by thesicilian: 7:26pm
The Nigerian Army should be ashamed of themselves, openly disclosing the embarrassing news that they were attacked by untrained armed bandits and wasted like dogs. Gone are the days when the fear of soldiers was the beginning of wisdom for criminals.
Now instead of being battle ready at all times, you see all of them taking pictures with different animals they captured, or forming "fine boy" on social media.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by Benitogucci(m): 7:26pm
Life is no longer sacred in Nigeria. Cannibals and blood sucking demons everywhere.
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by SuperBlack: 7:27pm
Dis ones are actually lazy like their Country President, i wonder how a hungry looking animals will attack, ascape and even killed a well trained Soldier and none of them were killed, only in Nigeria can this be real.
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by mzHANA(f): 7:27pm
Alright I don yia
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by benzene00: 7:28pm
ybalogs:yeah
in your town
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by sambrow(m): 7:28pm
FarahAideed:
I can't agree more
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by Oduwils222(m): 7:29pm
It is well o!
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by TheKingdom: 7:29pm
PYTHON from Python Dance is dancing still
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:29pm
the amount of innocent blood North has taken since inception is the reason that part of dark world has never move an inch to development since 1914
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by franchasng(m): 7:30pm
Northern Nigeria, the bane of Nigeria's progress.
Why can't we peacefully let northern Nigeria go and even dash them half of the crude oil wells in the south so they can go form their Islamic country in peace, this i think is the only solution cos there is nothing common between northern Nigeria and southern Nigeria.
Killing fellow human beings is a sport and a hobby for northerners..
Islam helped to make northern Nigeria an unsafe and barbaric region
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by OboOlora(f): 7:31pm
benzene00:
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by Ojiofor: 7:32pm
nairavsdollars:
Odi and Zaki Ibiam treatment for Buhari brothers,are you kidding me?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by depezee(m): 7:33pm
Python is dancing back!
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Soldier Killed In Kaduna By Armed Bandits by cristianisraeli: 7:35pm
die for nigeria at your own risk
1 Like
