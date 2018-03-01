₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,213 members, 4,147,178 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 10:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid (5688 Views)
Shola Ogudu: How I Cope With Wizkid Having Other Baby Mamas / Ngozi Nwosu: “I Will Marry When It Is Right Time” — 53 Year Old Veteran Actress / Wizkid, Olamide, Davido Flaunt Babies And Baby Mamas (1) (2) (3) (4)
|If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by sirlekzy: 9:09pm
Popular Nigerian musician Wizkid has stated that he would love to one day get married and if opportunity presents itself, he will get married to his baby mamas.
The music star was a guest at Urban FM where he made the revelation. According to Wizkid who was answering questions concerning his relationship with record mates, R2Bees, he called them, family and also got to confess his for love Ghana.
He also revealed that he would love to relocate to Ghana at a later point in his life.
“I feel like when I get old like my young girlfriend I’ll just relocate to Ghana by the beachside,” he said.
He also went on to talk about his relationship with all the women in his life. When asked if he would ever marry, he said if all the women in his life decide to marry him someday, he would marry all of them.
If given the chance, I will marry all my baby mamas - Wizkid lailasnews
Wizkid had earlier opened up that he does not think he could maintain a monogamous relationship and his girlfriends understand him to be a man that loves women so much.
Wizkid has three baby mamas who gave birth to his three sons. Sola Ogudu who at the age of 19 met Wizkid and soon enough was pregnant with him. Sola Ogudugu is the pop star’s first baby mama. “I remember the day I found out I was preggers! After 5 monthsss… Damn!!! I Swear I died and rose again!” she revealed in 2015 to Y Naija.
Wizkid and Sola have a cordial relationship and the pop star is much involved in the life of their son, Boluwatife.
Then we have Binta Diamond Diallo who in January 2016, revealed that Wizkid was the father of her newborn baby son. Wizkid had denied this but Diallo remained adamant. She is the mother of Wizkid’s second son, Ayodeji.
Source: http://www.lekzyloaded.com.ng/entertainment/given-chanc-will-marry-baby-mamas-wizkid
Cc: lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by jeeqaa7(m): 9:41pm
Yepa!!!
FTC..
Make I sleep first... Anything wen I dream, I go comment am tomorrow
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Sleezwizz: 9:41pm
Weldone o Wizkid... Well sha u get enough money
4 Likes
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by scopeman24(m): 9:41pm
Good
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Demonicide(f): 9:41pm
You are a muslim. You are free to have them all under your roof.
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Turks: 9:42pm
Unserious element. We all know you won’t.
Take a cue from your predecessors; KSA, Sir Shina Peters, Orlando Owoh to mention a few.
A popular Yoruba adage goes this: Omo bere, Osi Bere.
3 Likes
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by money121(m): 9:42pm
Well-done sir
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by CaptainBUGGY: 9:42pm
Hehehehehehe
Omo ako bi Iyan
Yoruba demon toh sure
My role model
Lemme go and start making baby mamas too
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by emmanuelcrawler(m): 9:42pm
A
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Flexherbal(m): 9:42pm
He already said it:
"According to Wizkid, he really did not choose or design his life but things have happened. He made it clear that with the look of things, monogamy is not his thing since he already has women in his life. -"
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by hokafor(m): 9:42pm
This small boy seems to be on the lose this evening
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by yeyerolling: 9:43pm
One interview bloggers have made 3 diff stories from it. Bt sha some women dumb gan o. These guys sleep with an average of 7 girls weekly yet dem never catch aids.
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Jh0wsef(m): 9:43pm
.
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Jostico: 9:43pm
mtchewwww
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by SSPX(m): 9:43pm
Fela must be proud of you
1 Like
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Crystalclara(f): 9:43pm
Lol....to reduce the number of single ladies....not bad though.....singles too much
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Demonicide(f): 9:43pm
CaptainBUGGY:you way never fit feed yourself.. you are talking of baby mama's. I just dey pity you sha
1 Like
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 9:43pm
Oga o
How many wizkid's topic na
Not even a single comment but already on FP
1 Like
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Authoreety: 9:44pm
Fggg
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by esthy86: 9:44pm
lmao
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by smithsydny(m): 9:44pm
Fire dey go
1 Like
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by swiz123(m): 9:44pm
You are a disappointment even to disappointments
3 Likes
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Ojuororun: 9:45pm
CONTINUE
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by corperscorner: 9:46pm
Come and take
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by SparrowNet(m): 9:46pm
more strength to ur energy.
check my signa...
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by omooba969(m): 9:47pm
WizKid just dey sow seeds on fertile ground... wehdon sir.
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by xmanco42: 9:48pm
Newton's law of love: Love can neither be created nor be destroyed. Only it can transfer from one baby mamas to another with some loss of money.
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Joseunlimited(f): 9:49pm
Who cares
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by booblacain(m): 9:49pm
There is no law against it, so nothing is stopping you.
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by justlikedat: 9:49pm
Who is holding your chance? shioor!
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by Toks2008(m): 9:49pm
So in his mind he is not married to them,,MUMU
According to yoruba saying..:'Eni bi omo fun ni ti kuro ni ale eni' meaning she who bears you a child is no longer a girlfriend to you.
This is why many ladies will forever remain confused...they say thy hate polygamy but watch a fourth lady make another baby for him...Ladies are totally confused.
|Re: If Given The Chance, I Will Marry All My Baby Mamas – Wizkid by omooba969(m): 9:50pm
yeyerolling:
Condoms bro... condoms!
40 Year Old Taraji Strips For Peta / Exclusive: Toyin Lawani & Nigeria's Got Talent Winner 2012, Amarachi Uyanne / Meet Munachi Abiis 22 Year Old Boyfriend, Tomi.
Viewing this topic: Koolcat01(m), Xavier9ja(m), Holysucker(m), Dayvdblake(m), pamells, EMMANUEL69, nimsy(m), mamajaz(f), TonyCizzy(m), cve90, Onyeedum(m), Elliot2(m), Wirelezz, princebabados, kennynelcon(m), em3r4ld(m), Dedonrukky, sunkieisland, DjHypno(m), jeeqaa7(m), black9, WilliamPossible(m), Horlahniyi(m), Newpride(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20