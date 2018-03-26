Hello everyone this is Felix Omowunmi millennial. A blogger,writer,poet and an aspiring actor. I am currently a student of English language and literary studies at the federal university lokoja. its funny how people treat girls of today. OK am delighted to say that I am the face of charity work maybe still trying to figure out some certain things but I really hope to become one a charity worker,motivational speaker. my motivator and someone who has been giving me courage and more strength to ride on would be "Oprah Winfrey" I respect this woman a lot and I hope to meet her one day. another thing I think I love is turning up with friends,having the best moment of my life. I am 18 and I just want to live and enjoy life while it lasts. I own a blog and I hope one day it would turn out well for me. There would be an ongoing story from this time titled "TOKE(the girl child)i hope you guys enjoy it.I am an human who doesn't hold grudges, doesn't take things seriously only when I know I need to. I dont have a favorite food ,color or best way to talk and react. I am just a attitude mode swing girl. but precisely I love Rice,okra,bread and stew and finally Eba. Actually swallow isn't my thing but I think I love Eba better. I dont have a precise best friend but I have Friends but that's really not my life. I mean sometimes I want to be alone,the other time I want to be with friends lol I am weird I know. As an African girl,Yoruba to be precise, I want to bring out the legacy of art,the poem strategies of being an African. we have a rich culture and I love to represent it well in many international countries out there. I think this is okay for now. God help her she just want to be great. 2 Likes 1 Share

￼



Episode 1



I woke up to someone shaking me roughly, grumbling with one eye open. It was early March,my second term in Ss3 and practically about to be a finalist. It was still winter and my winter body laid on my bed sleeping and trying not to jeopardize my sweet sleep,it was a Saturday morning and on a hundred not the best. I laid still already in the dreamland,that early morning sweet sleep that drive straight through your inner body feeling cold and warm at the same time. That normal early morning inner groove that can never be taken away from someone or even if taken it is either with complain or savage look.



'Who the hell could that be? I asked myself stupidly. Could that be my harsh sentimental brother trying to bring up a fight?or trying to add a glitch to my sleep? All that could give me extra lives only if he wasn't the one trying to bring me back to life. But No ,I thought wrong. I woke up to the hands of my mother trying to get my attention back to life.



'Oh mom! I said, I thought it was all an imagination, I was already in the dream land, I said sheepishly. She smiled but hmmm that smile was suspicious, she smiled showing only her upper teeth, even with that smile there was this 'trying to get my permission look'.



Mother! I finally spat out, what's up with that look? I asked.



'I will be travelling to Dubai today. I have some urgent business matters to attend to, and you know she continued, this people are not to be trusted ;I have to show up there to ensure everything is in order and you know....



'Mom! I cut her short. It's okay mom, your business always comes first you have to be there. I said sarcastically. Hmmm she understood what I meant, that wasn't our first argument about her business and her presence at home.



Oh darling! She said pecking my dull cheek. You have to understand dear just like you've always did. I need you to support me, you know ever since your father left I have to always make things right just to get the best future for you and your brothers....



Mother please! I said irritated. Don't use father as an excuse to trick me down, father leaving us was because you guys wasn't made for each other,you only have the best wedding but your marriage was bitter due to the fact that pride was also present at your wedding and stayed with you guys for a long time in the relationship. That wasn't the first time she would always bring up father's issue just to cover up her not being close to us.



Mother! I continued with a frown look, please spare those pep talk I don't want to hear about that man. That man, depressed my mood always so please just leave already and don't start with me.



Oh sweet, don't refer to him that way, he's still your dad and will always be you know?



'Hmmmm somebody is still in love; i said smiling.



'Shut up joor, don't start your wahala with me jawe 'she answered.



You know what? I think you've got a plane to catch, why not leave already and don't be a pin in the ass...she burst into laughter, I hope you don't talk back like this to your brothers while am away especially jamin' she said laughing hysterically.



I was already lost in the gist, so engrossed that I never wanted to let go, contemplating about the harshness that follows after her departure.



TOKE! She called me back to reality, I have to leave now sweet, you don't want your sweet mom's plane to be missed right? She asked with one eye closed like someone trying to avoid a punch from an opponent. I gave her a sarcastic smile bet geez she got me and then threw me a friendly punch.



'Mom I said like a lifeless chicken, you should do that to the boys, just "coman" be going I said imitating the newest slang in town. She was flabagasted by that. Have never in my life talked in such manner, neither have I promoted bad slang in town with my tongue. She finally dropped the big fat egg boom 'I hope you ain't hanging out with bad girls now?



I replied her hotly. 'If only you are always at home to watch over me'. She looked at me suspiciously and later smiled affectionately at me trying to avoid anymore harsh words from me.



*to be continued*



￼ 1 Like 1 Share

￼



Episode 2

She hugged me; oh that cuddle! I never wanted to let go. It was so cool and solemn, her fresh cologne pass through my nostrils down to my throat, straight down to my cleavage ,making my tummy feel warm and delusional better still diluted. Oh yea, right back to my pant making it feel wet underneath, and finally back to the big blossom eye shell where the journey of a thousand mile started.



That was the greatest emotional moment with a mother I always long for her attention. I couldn't hold the tears any longer, I burst out of my slow innocent voice, the burst of my tears could be heard miles away, that burst was a break from both internal and external pressure.



"Mom! I hope you don't have to leave "



She replied me with that eager accolade voice like a little girl waiting earnestly for her turn to render her own speech. "I hope so to darling.' But hell no! that didn't hook me at all, I knew she was trying to keep my cool from going further, her business matters a lot and there was nothing anyone could do to Change that. She has always been determined from day one, using her children future as an excuse.



Finally she released herself from my embrace. Baby! I have to go now. Do have a pleasant days ahead and please try and settle things with your big bro'



"Oh that mad dog? I asked ironically .



'Don't be silly! Mom answered irritated. That suck you know? His name is jamin and he's your big bro, so can you please try to be human?



OK mom! I'm sorry .



'You had better be 'she replied with a frown look. It's okay though' she said.



Did I tell you jamin was the first born, and on a hundred not the best bro I could ever use my magic wand to ask for, 'bibiti babiti boom' I'd ask for something else entirely.



Mom pecked me for the last time. Are you going to escort or not?



'Ohhhh uhmmm actually No mom. I finally said still stuttering. Since I knew jamin would be with her, I will never dare get a step close to him.



Mom understood what I meant, she said nothing, instead she took her leave.



I stood up from my foamy bed, checked the outside of my window, there I saw mom, Mathew the second son and practically my closest friend and brother in the family, standing side to side with the old pro himself "jamin".What a pin in the ass! I thought to myself, so harsh a guy.



Matthew looked up, saw me and gave me a good morning look, he gave a wave telling me to come give an helping hand, but oh! I disagreed and went back to bed resting on my teddy and thinking profusely about what the day has for me in the hands of my two different brothers.



*To be continued * 1 Like 1 Share

Episode 3



I sat down patiently in my room trying to figure out my schedule for the day.



Firstly, I'd be hanging out with few of my friends since it was Saturday. Actually sorting out something else perhaps would have been the best ever idea. As for the cleaning, Aleya's always ready to bail me out, since she was my special maid.



I was still contemplating really on how to get myself out of home without any further query from anybody, and yes the unexpected but always showcasing itself happened.



Jamin came in with a look that almost got me getting shield underneath my bed, fear had darkened my eyes to the colour of coal tar.



'Who the hell do you think you are? He roared like an hybrid.



'I don't get you! I replied with a trembling voice, stuttering and at same time coughing. He has the habit of picking up a fight with his little sis. I wonder why he hates me so much! once he mentioned me bearing this broad resemblance with someone he hates the most(Dad). I hate him too, so why the hatred? Not as if dad was my favourite. Anyway I won't let that bother me, at the very least he wasn't the only bro I have. Mtcheew, what a scumbag!



'Why didn't you come down to bid mom a goodbye? He asked!



Gosh! That hit me bad, what sort of question was that? Why would he just barge in like that asking stupid question that sound so dense and doesn't deserve a reliable answer. I couldn't tell him all that tho! I was scared of him, have always been. So instead of causing any further problem, I decided to keep mute.



'Is everything okay here? Have you no words in your mouth? When did you start the habit of snubbing my questions? Uhn? You enunciate when you speak. What the Bleep are you saying? He said angrily after hearing me whisper. He made a move towards me trying to give a slap, but oops Michael cut in.



'Dont you have something better to do this morning rather than picking up a fight with someone who doesn't even notice your temper!



'Ohhh my angel! He saved me. I thought.



'Hmmmm you again? Woo-hoo! You guys have ganged up against me right? Hmmm that's a good turn up yunno? It's cool how you guys keep slying your big brother. We shall see to that!!



As for you,he turned back to me; I don't want to see you around those friends of yours, I think hanging out with them ain't a good idea.



He sounded gibberish as one would talk about a person suffering from a severe case of typhoid.



'How dare he! I thought to myself. How dare he order me around? I couldn't take it any longer, I had no other choice than to question his verdict.



'Am sorry but you cant tell me what to do any more, am off age now and I seriously don't need your protection. To be honest am tired of your insecurity issues, am not your girlfriend neither am I a baby, so please just leave me be! I concluded boldly.



"You dare question my authority? You dare challenge me of being insecure?



Jamin has a very bad temper, so I knew something bad was about to happen, Michael himself was scared and flabagasted, but I wasn't bothered.



*GBAM* That hit my right cheek. Was that a slap? I asked myself feeling confused and my tongue instantly felt like sand paper.



*to be continued* 1 Like 1 Share

ok following

￼



Episode 4



Jamin! You slapped me? I asked already sweating profusely. My swollen eyes was like that of the black purple colour of an overripe avocado. Michael wanted to react but it was so early in the morning, I wouldn't want an early morning guys guy fight so instead I held unto him, using his flat tummy as my resting abode as I prayed. Almost every time, my favorite title in prayers was 'our lady, sheild of my family and the Nigerian people, I clearly made those up though, but this time around it was 'our lady, shield of people lives, save jamin' GBAM!



You slapped her? Michael asked very furious.



Yes! And I will do that to you if you don't learn to keep your mouth shut and respect your big bro.

Aish this kids...... He said not completing his sentence, and like a swift rabbit he made his way from my room down to the sitting room calling out to one of the maid to kindly bring him some cold water to step down his temper. Maids by that time were already running from one place to another trying to avoid the old pro's temper.



I rested on Michael's lap crying but oh he saved me from my emotional problems,he brought up an idea,perhaps this time the best...oh that solved it all..



'Let's treat each other to meal today' i heard him say!



'Aww that sounds captivating. Is it okay if i come along with my friends?i asked with a doubting mind to get a disappointing answer. But no! My brother always has a special way of treating me like a princess or better still a queen '.



'Okay! That's a good idea. You'd come along with some friends, while I also come with some of my coolest friends. Will that do? He asked grinning.



Yes, yes! Thank you.



'It's okay! He said, go relax and please wipe that off.



He was about leaving for the door when surprisingly he knocked my cheeks together making me feel like a dull.....'ohhh my pumpkin! Even with that crying face, you look the best hunnay. He said almost laughing out his heart.



'Ewwwww.. I moaned '



'Ewwwww.... He replied imitating my specialized language of special group. He laughed, oh gosh I had no other choice than to join in. That moment I found Michael laughing hysterically, that hour was hilarious...



'Ohhmmm my angel! He saved me again. I thought!



I was about telling him he was the best bro ever, but swiftly, I heard a loud sound on my door. It was Michael, he already led himself out. I was lost in thought, I couldn't tell him he was the best bro, but I have that at the back of my mind. Always and forever.



*to be continued* 1 Like 1 Share

￼



Episode 5



I was already contemplating suicide, I thought my friends would not show up. I was hooked up, at the same damn time filled with rage. It was already 12:01pm in the afternoon and yet no sign of them coming forth. I tried their several lines, but no picking from them. Could they just sly me so easily on an instant note? I asked! Were they playing pranks with me when they said they'd show up? Were they so scared of jamin that caused them to forget about the outing? These were numerous questions I keep asking myself, already gushing and rehearsing out my thought about my reaction at school on Monday.

But wait; have I gone crazy? Have I gone insane? Did I take drugs? I knew my friends so much, they'd definitely show up to rescue my boredom and strong contemplation on suicide and curiosity. Even though, we started hanging out not quite long, at least I knew exactly what they could do. They were party lovers, club grinders. I knew they were a bad influence especially on my educational life, but there was nothing I could do to chase them away. I was lonely, bored and alone. Tired of living the life of an insignificant fourteen year old high school girl but very significant as a genius and extraordinary student. I came to the terms whereby I long for a party friends beside me, people I know could turn me on not friends like my fellow geniuses at school, who are only fond of talking and arguing about chemistry, physics and biology and all that really matters to them was their mode of accepting people into the group. They care mostly about people who came first, second, third or better still top five in class exam these are the people we all relate strongly with. So I found myself number one amongst them. I was an extraordinary student, I used to be at the top of my class, at the age of eleven I was already booming,a girl in her junior stage solving the problems of a full grown high school work which later provided me a double promotion to highschool. SS1(senior secondary school 1)to be precise...... Almost everyone wanted to be a friend to an extraordinary genius, but all that matters to me was my studies not friends. I study so hard, I have no free time for myself, even sunday was included on my timetables,it was reading all through, always using my free period to study ahead of my class and also ahead of high school aiming higher to become a medical student as an optamologist.





I think time flies so hard, I believe so! I found myself in SS3 but already tired of such boring life, I wanted to study so bad, but I wanted something more to it, really wish to give myself a chance at least to go on vacation, or even fun with friends and family. I think our holy mother of Jesus was with me after counting and praying on my rosary in my room. She answered my prayer but this time not on vacations or fun with friends, but another dimension entirely.

I was fourteen(14)when I was in ss3,but I already look like a seventeen years old or better still someone who's already in college.I had a tiny long face,a pointed nose that makes me look like a doll,my long hair always stand straight at my back ,black and not easy to handle at times.A brown eyeball and a small ear which suit my face completely.Atleast my face was still a baby face and makeup free.



Boys at school claims that my beauty attracts them but I knew it was all fabricated so as not to make me feel bad.my stature was another thing.I was fourteen and already sprouting a thing waist,a big hips and a portable back side,my front edge side wasn't too big ,it was of portable size.God really created me completely.When I smile ,ooops, my dimples always turn the whole class on.my walking step was like that of a well constructed model in the field of fashion.



I think when we finally get to be in SS3,there's this thing that change and raise us up and make us feel narcissist all of a sudden. Is it because of the coming finals? Or the joy of graduating and sorting and taking after one's goal. A new life I think...... I knew my fellow geniuses at school won't be of help, socializing wasn't their thing,studying was. I sought the help of the biggest girl and famous personality under the influence of their rich parents. Since my mom was also a rich and sophisticated single mom moving around town with young boys old enough to be her sons what are they oiling together in one lonely room?story for another day.so I had no problems associating with them so easily.



'Pim pim pim' I looked out through the window to check where the sound of that car was coming from,filled with anxiety to see who it was, I saw Tania with her sagging breast resting on the drive spraying herself some white lining deodorant to make her smell nice, next seated was Tola the biggest girl with the big fat butt. One could tell from their look they are really from babcock university or better still aspiring college students. They came through like wagwan..... 'The jagabans I murmured '



'Now let's get this started, Tania shouted now causing the trees and flowers in my compounds to tremble the more. It was time for party! Michael's get to call lunch party..... I can't wait!

My friends were already in my room dressed up like someone attending a night party .I was disturbed but I asked them nicely.



"Dont you guys knows the difference between a lunch date and a party groove outfit?



Tania was the first to talk,she was also confident and presentable not so pretty but her makeup is always there to patch up her pimples.she was sixteen but she already had several boyfriends who are always there to satisfy her needs despite the fact that she was from a rich home.she was always talking about sex like it was a free and fair thing to do...........She brought me back to life.



"Don't you know your Micheal is a very handsome guy,I mean whenever he turned his heart stopping smile at me am always falling under the intensity of it.....you guys are just so cute,look at jamin also even with all his gra gra all ladies want him to themselves.so tell me who will not want them to themselves?so I decided to turn it up so hard so he can atleast consider me a lady I mean Us.she said laughing while the other joined in...



That pinched me so bad but at the same time childish and funny.Are they sick?mad?I can't talk on behalf of jamin cause he's always been a sharp shooter that has no choice his whole life but atleast Micheal is my G I know what and what he can't do.he will never stoop so low to my friends level....that would be so disrespecting and wrong..



Anyways I said,"you guys had better dont kill yourself just because of my brothers o....they dont do your type and they will never stoop so low to your level all In the name of love or whatever you see it as."



They were ready to pour me hot water .it changed their mood that they had to stay mute for the rest of day even while at lunch.it was so unlike of them,there was nothing I could do to change their mood,I had to leave them be."atleast its okay to be quiet at times" I said slowly.



*To be continued* 1 Like 1 Share

Episode 6



Atmosphere at school on Monday was different. It was a dimension of another new name for the newest group or better still best of friends in school. It was a name that was exceptional but at some other point was dangerous,a goddamn destruction. Perhaps the beginning of our failure.



TragicT's;

stating Tania,Tola and I......I was in shock never thought I was going to recover on it. The name was totally out of discussion....what sort of name is that I asked myself repeatedly..... I knew there was a revelation to that nick,it rang out so swiftly both in and out of the school compound. Revelation or no revelation,I love the fact that it sound wild and high.....

I was on the same shoes,school backpacks and dangling earrings. Our friendship have gotten to a stage whereby we care no more about what people say or act on. we stand together never to get intimidated ...we were all by ourselves. our friendship keeps growing from one extent to another,one bad habits to another.

our life was pretty good.



I was happy within me,I was happy I now roll with friends who are always ready to bring out the crazy part in me. I was so much in love with their company even when I knew it was affecting me both educationally and physically it already started with my fellow geniuses,they felt bad for me,they thought I was on hypnotism but I wasn't bothered. I was already tired living a strange and boring life. I wanted to change,have fun and yes I got what I wanted. Those boring and serious chapter of my life were over and closed.

This is the new me.



I was already dropping in my academics session,nah I dropped totally. I was still the gentle me dont get confused,but something can just keep mute in me the new me I guess,the ego,the pride everything was there to raise me high. I wasn't really expose to having boyfriends or sex I was still my usual self fun was just what I needed and this fun drooped me in my academics and totally brought out my fake self and ego in me. it feels so refreshing watching yourself been bossy,a sassy,rude young fellow. Words alone can't express how much I loved those moments. with these new found habits,I was wavy,I was using my single moms wealth as an instrument to grow wild and talk to teachers and fellows anyhow a thing I never cherish before .I now proclaim my very self the daughter of a respectable woman in the society.

yes everyone respects me and oops I love it.





*to be continued* 1 Like

millennial:

￼



Episode 1



I woke up to someone shaking me roughly, grumbling with one eye open. It was early March,my second term in Ss3 and practically about to be a finalist. It was still winter and my winter body laid on my bed sleeping and trying not to jeopardize my sweet sleep,it was a Saturday morning and on a hundred not the best. I laid still already in the dreamland,that early morning sweet sleep that drive straight through your inner body feeling cold and warm at the same time. That normal early morning inner groove that can never be taken away from someone or even if taken it is either with complain or savage look.



'Who the hell could that be? I asked myself stupidly. Could that be my harsh sentimental brother trying to bring up a fight?or trying to add a glitch to my sleep? All that could give me extra lives only if he wasn't the one trying to bring me back to life. But No ,I thought wrong. I woke up to the hands of my mother trying to get my attention back to life.



'Oh mom! I said, I thought it was all an imagination, I was already in the dream land, I said sheepishly. She smiled but hmmm that smile was suspicious, she smiled showing only her upper teeth, even with that smile there was this 'trying to get my permission look'.



Mother! I finally spat out, what's up with that look? I asked.



'I will be travelling to Dubai today. I have some urgent business matters to attend to, and you know she continued, this people are not to be trusted ;I have to show up there to ensure everything is in order and you know....



'Mom! I cut her short. It's okay mom, your business always comes first you have to be there. I said sarcastically. Hmmm she understood what I meant, that wasn't our first argument about her business and her presence at home.



Oh darling! She said pecking my dull cheek. You have to understand dear just like you've always did. I need you to support me, you know ever since your father left I have to always make things right just to get the best future for you and your brothers....



Mother please! I said irritated. Don't use father as an excuse to trick me down, father leaving us was because you guys wasn't made for each other,you only have the best wedding but your marriage was bitter due to the fact that pride was also present at your wedding and stayed with you guys for a long time in the relationship. That wasn't the first time she would always bring up father's issue just to cover up her not being close to us.



Mother! I continued with a frown look, please spare those pep talk I don't want to hear about that man. That man, depressed my mood always so please just leave already and don't start with me.



Oh sweet, don't refer to him that way, he's still your dad and will always be you know?



'Hmmmm somebody is still in love; i said smiling.



'Shut up joor, don't start your wahala with me jawe 'she answered.



You know what? I think you've got a plane to catch, why not leave already and don't be a pin in the ass...she burst into laughter, I hope you don't talk back like this to your brothers while am away especially jamin' she said laughing hysterically.



I was already lost in the gist, so engrossed that I never wanted to let go, contemplating about the harshness that follows after her departure.



TOKE! She called me back to reality, I have to leave now sweet, you don't want your sweet mom's plane to be missed right? She asked with one eye closed like someone trying to avoid a punch from an opponent. I gave her a sarcastic smile bet geez she got me and then threw me a friendly punch.



'Mom I said like a lifeless chicken, you should do that to the boys, just "coman" be going I said imitating the newest slang in town. She was flabagasted by that. Have never in my life talked in such manner, neither have I promoted bad slang in town with my tongue. She finally dropped the big fat egg boom 'I hope you ain't hanging out with bad girls now?



I replied her hotly. 'If only you are always at home to watch over me'. She looked at me suspiciously and later smiled affectionately at me trying to avoid anymore harsh words from me.



*to be continued*



￼



Babesssss❤



Intresting

Episode 7



Time flies so fast on Monday even though it was a bad market. The physics teacher was the first to provoke my little temper.



Mr Hussein was an harsh weird looking old guy, bald head involved, a big potbellied stomach. his black mustache which ran across his nostril to the upper mouth,indeed he was weird. His masculine thick voice always ran across the school hall and corridor when delivering his early morning 'law of life talk' like a straight messenger from the palace trying to deliver his masters word and words from the oracle to the people. He fears no one and speaks rudely to any one that deserves it even the rich were not out of his list. He was unlike other invaluable teachers who go after rich students just to get tips from parents or even apparently from some rich,big students who are wealthy enough to cater for themselves.

Mr Hussein was totally different from all that,he was practically a man of action and of words just like what he teaches Physics. With these great combinations in just a man few people love he was given nicknames he was neither named one,two,nor three but was given directly to the way he reacts on every occasion but he was popularly known as a 'LUNATIC FRINGE or 'APARIMASTIOLOGIST' mainly because of his bald hair.

students believe him to be a psychopath on drugs for someone to standup against rich men and sophisticated women who could definitely switch his life in just one night stand.



I used to be one of his favorite student not until the time he started seeing me under the company of weak,invaluable,flirty and finally their nonchalant attitudes towards book. he was greatly disappointed, a little bit heart saddened; he had to call me to his office one pleasant day to ask what the matter was.



'Miss Toke Adams,I would love it so much if you could share your problems with me I mean, I might be of help you know?just talk to me like you do to your father I am ready to give it some listening ears he said softly.



That was at first funny to me. So Mr Hussein could be this gentle and kindhearted. He used to be a gorilla, goat,wolf and all sort of demonic and dangerous animal in human clothing or was he just finding a way to hit on me?just like the other shameful men out there.

He was a different man, although I know little of him but he was a man of integrity.

The light shine on his rugged face,it transformed him totally,he was like an angel......his face keeps blinking at me like the tax payer in the bible who went to God for forgiveness simply because of his covetous act. I found out that day he was a man of many combinations,I'd call him 'coat of many colours' I concluded in my head.



If only,if only,if only he could turn out to be my father,if only!I would have been the happiest girl on earth atleast I knew he was gonna have my time and I won't be seen hanging out with bad girls. I imagined for a miracle to happen,a miracle I knew was nothing but a fantasy inside of me,a miracle I knew for sure could destroy my home if it turns out to happen but hey!I pinched myself,he was far from being my father, the face was nothing like mine,nor Jamin's,neither Michael's. Mr Adam was the real deal. Even a blind man could state the obvious of how I personally have the broad resemblance with father yes he was the real G but irresponsible dad.....I thought so far.



Hey miss! At your age,how could you be so high on thoughts? What you thinking really? Mr Hussein brought me back to life.



Uhmmmmmm?nothing sir!I was just contemplating on what you told me sir I said with a fade smile. I wanted to pour it all out to him,everything I wanted to but I wasn't really ready to leave my friends,I wasn't ready to leave those high class life. I don't want to go back to that boring life with no flirty and dirty talks even though I wasn't into the act....I dont want to be alone anymore.



I knew torrent of advice would follow after pouring it all out to him,so I decided to keep mute atleast he wasn't going to force it out my mouth.



*To be continued* 1 Like 1 Share

Episode 8



Miss Toke?he asked looking worried and at the same doggone time his voice rang to my ears.

'Ahmmmm nothing sir,I spat out,there's nothing wrong with me am actually going through a rebellious phases right now,but I promise to be back on my feet as soon as possible(ASAP).'I said calmly;



If only he knew I used that as a way of setting myself free from his office, if only he knew I didn't mean anything I just said I was already malicious at heart nothing at all could change that. if only he knew all this then I guess he wouldn't let me leave,or better still call for a security to keep me in a safe cell till I regain my senses but he wasn't the type to break into peoples imagination or thought.

It worked!I raised up my head to check his facial expression. Oh really it did he believed me I thought,the old guy believed a young ferocious lioness. Gosh!I thought laughing hard inside of me.



He smiled at me. ewww that smile was a faded ugly smile he smiled,but even when he did,it felt like he was going through pain like a cursed werewolf trying to turn itself when its full moon."maybe he didn't buy it after all I said quietly."



"I pray so dear so now I'd be giving you an ultimatum of two weeks to change your ways,if not I'd be forced to call your family members he said firmly!



"What family member was he going to call?was it my very-claim-to-be-busy business woman,or a dad whom we know nothing about his whereabouts,a runaway irresponsible man. words alone cant bring out how much of a demon he is someone who spends his whole life running after girls not far older than i am,based his life mainly on drugs. he caused so much damages before leaving us finally and never to turn back.

After lots of torrent advice and idea about how cultism is the best way for youth to have fun and enjoy life. Now jamin is into it,he cant back out anylonger. man never believes in Christ,Allah,or ogun.He was god on his own,a stupid god.Cursed be unto him wherever he his!!!!!or my fellow lunatic psychopath bro who needs a perfect therapist to treat his brain more than its necessary to me.or was it Micheal?No!weekend dosage,that won't work,it won't at all.



If only all was well and my time was included in all their several schedules,maybe things wouldn't turn out this way,maybe I won't be where I am today,maybe I'd still love my academics like no man business and have fun with family and few friends at the same damn time.



"Miss Toke !!!!!he said loudly,now a little bit irritated. This is like the sixth time I'd call you out of your thought he exaggerated. You need a therapist he said feeling deeply sorry for my life. Before God and man he said adjusting his old tie which hung so close across his neck.



"Sirrrrrrr........I imitated him avoiding an horrible look. I was totally lost really,I wasn't in his office again,I was already bargaining with the doers of my life.







Out of my office Toke!!!!!OUT!!!and please do think about what I told you he said putting back his recommended glass over his nose. He looks like an old prof....Yes he is!he placed his book right beside his MacMillan exam book for senior student,checking his shelves to bring out some old textbooks when suddenly he raised his eyebrows to see a desperate Toks standing hand akimbo by the door side contemplating really bad.



TOKE!!!!!!!OUT!!!!!!and please do see a psychiatrist he said shaking his head.

*To be continued* 1 Like 1 Share

Episode 9



The 'Out' was endless and it echoed really bad. I found myself at the corridor breathing heavily. chai!Mr Hussein will not murder somebody,I said laughing at the same time trying to catch a breath.

*********



Ever since then,with no changes from me,my dull moments in class and even bad response to class text. I became his greatest and worst enemy since there was no family to inform about my new movement and development,it was the beginning of another saga of Tug-of-war of our time.



He added a nick to my special name,instead of the usual miss,it was something disgusting..



"Now sisi Toke!everyone burst into laughter,except for Mr Hussein and I. was that funny I said quietly? I hate y'all so much......."sisi Toke oo!!please back to life explain law of gravity he asked with a destroying look.



Law of gravity my foot whatever that is I dont think I have the slightest idea. I replied him rudely. 'foolish man;he wants to pour sand inside my garri he wants to kill my shine. thunder fire his bald head. the fire of shedrack,meshhack,and Abednego shall be bestowed on his......I was still trying yo compete this sentence on my head then his eyes met mine,we made eye contact.

what happens when the sun kisses the moon?that was trouble,yes troubles indeed.

He gave me a sour look. Out of my class you silly child out right now......I wasn't gonna beg neither was I bent to kneel behind him instead I decided to take my leave without any further assault.



*to be continued* 1 Like 1 Share

I need more people to read this..

vicardino,Thiwy,spixytinxy,stlarry,winters22,misterDin,ahzeezat,pheezie,Best1708,dadda4138,Decline,mufahsa,Jccf2018,mukhtar.



thank you all 1 Like 1 Share

Thanks all for following now let me get more people here. nceedaga therealbabe macpetrus uthman51 omotayelolu sanmix2007 Tholuwani michaelmo11 deslim Maryofficial Damiewonder temilade20 yungdamsel Damzy997 PEZMAN upnepaa GodWisdom Ashraf123 1 Like 1 Share

millennial:

I need more people to read this..

vicardino,Thiwy,spixytinxy,stlarry,winters22,misterDin,ahzeezat,pheezie,Best1708,dadda4138,Decline,mufahsa,Jccf2018,mukhtar.



thank you all Oya nah

millennial:

I need more people to read this..

vicardino,Thiwy,spixytinxy,stlarry,winters22,misterDin,ahzeezat,pheezie,Best1708,dadda4138,Decline,mufahsa,Jccf2018,mukhtar.



thank you all alrite na alrite na 1 Like

Lemme help u small..........mizsylviah gucciqueen38 ellabae cyndy1000 shewrites biadefolar twoclans bibidear bimbery1307 skylard101 evajael jhurney parishmoore InkPaperVodka sapphirePRINCEX......Nobody do u read lit.?

Cadec007:

Lemme help u small..........mizsylviah gucciqueen38 ellabae cyndy1000 shewrites biadefolar twoclans bibidear bimbery1307 skylard101 evajael jhurney parishmoore How are u today? How are u today? 1 Like

Already sitting at the front row with my bottle of origin and suya jejely waiting for your update

Queenitee marianneada divepen1 Kim kardashain evajael Kimberly west u pipo shud coman see o. BTW, Millennial, nice story. Mention me in the next update.

Queenitee marianneada divepen1 Kim kardashain evajael Kimberly west u pipo shud coman see o. BTW, Millennial, nice story. Mention me in the next update. 1 Like

Ellabae:

How are u today?

great great

Cadec007:

Lemme help u small..........mizsylviah gucciqueen38 ellabae cyndy1000 shewrites biadefolar twoclans bibidear bimbery1307 skylard101 evajael jhurney parishmoore



Thanks am on it. Thanks am on it. 1 Like

Ellabae:

How are u today? great u? great u?

Cadec007:

Lemme help u small..........mizsylviah gucciqueen38 ellabae cyndy1000 shewrites biadefolar twoclans bibidear bimbery1307 skylard101 evajael jhurney parishmoore Thanks for the mention hun...... Following Thanks for the mention hun...... Following 2 Likes 1 Share

Mizsylviah:

Thanks for the mention hun...... Following u are welcome darling....popcorn and vodka? u are welcome darling....popcorn and vodka? 1 Like

SapphireSultana:

Queenitee

marianneada

divepen1

Kim kardashain

evajael

Kimberly west

u pipo shud coman see o.

BTW, Millennial, nice story. Mention me in the next update.

Here, thanks Here, thanks 2 Likes

Episode 10



That hit him. I knew he was expecting me to beg him. Beg my foot! beg kor beggars ni.

I knew the implications if I eventually beg him. I knew he was going to give the best clap back ever and I wouldn't be able to stand him all my life at afro high. words like; sick child! dont beg me. LovePeddler!Out of my class.



I wasn't gonna get embarrassed and puncture my reputations among students and classmates. making me the subject matter all over the week.

since teachers are not allowed to make use of cane at my school, not even the simple exercise called punishment in some local schools was accepted at Afro-high......its a big school,and anyone who make the slightest mistake of venting cane would be ready to face the consequences from rich saucy parents. We talking about money,you talking about shiit..

I quietly stood up and made for the exit out of my class. I had no business with him anymore. he raised up his eyes and one could perceive the aroma of anger and of destruction. A sign of threat,a signal of warning.... be sure to understand Hussein's Destructive look.

"I hope your life dont gravitate and get terminated or maybe bloody at the end of every linear step you take." Hussein rang loudly. He couldn't take it anymore!

"Woo-hoo!! the class laughed hysterically.

that was a great word with a great meaning .His words are heavy. they are so heavy even the rock wouldn't stand them..Definitely he must be from Oyo or Ibadan. Forgive me if I just hit a nerve,but the Oyo do it better...their clapback are always intact and ready to uproot the world biggest storey building.

"With due respect sir,i really dont need torrent of advice from you,you can as well keep it for your grandchildren. They'd need it!

if only I was born in the 80's or 70's,I'd have move forward and give him some lashes on his bald head.... Come back to life toks, you dont need to fantasize, you weren't born then.



Mtcheew!! I hissed loudly,walking pass through him almost brushing his well ironed T-shirt.

"Wait,come back here,dont you dare walk out on me,am old enough to be your father. he said almost under the intensity of his voice bringing out all the veins in his neck. one could easily notice he was going through frustration either from his aging mother or nagging wife. mind you am not included in the picture.



The class was already dis-stabilize. A diss between a 14yearold girl and an old mr Hussein.

"This is deep!!! They all chorused.



"Quiet! Quiet y'all... The class ends here. you are all birds of the same feather. Y'all have a good life.

He left the class angrily looking back at me at the corridor like Vampires trying to have a war with werewolves. that look was hot and it do speaks volume, meaning 'more wars to come'

The good students grumbles at Hussein decision made a move to stop him. The ones who are not ready to learn are making signs to themselves showing 'the index sign hand'



The girls were making an orgy sign,the boys were malicious at heart ...It was a class of entirely different students.



*to be continued* 1 Like 1 Share

thanks for the follow. SapphireSultana I need you to follow this story.

thanks for the follow. SapphireSultana I need you to follow this story.