You weep a times while reading Nigeria news most especially Boko Haram. But something is not clear to me about the issue BOKO HARAM, FG negotiated for the release of few Chibok girls, early yesterday, they brought the recently abducted girls themselves. Who are FG negotiating with? How come they (mediator) know them (Boko Haram)? Does that mean FG know those in charge? But remember people are dieing daily on this issue of Boko Haram. Our military men are always killed by those guys and FG claimed they negotiate with them, but why not negotiate with them to end the terrorism. This to me is an irony.



If truly you negotiate with Boko Haram and it is not politics like people claimed, why can't you negotiate with them to put end to terrorism? Or what's your view? 6 Likes

Mynd44 kindly clarify this issue first before I ask lalasticlala to shed more light on it. It is even giving me headache 1 Like

The Cancer is in The Body of F.G. RESTRUCTURING IS SOLUTION.

Remember this same Boko Haram once trusted Buhari enough to name him as their negotiator in the past and yesterday at DAPCHI they showed the same trust again by strolling into town after Buhari govt gave them a window of cease fire ..there is more to this than meets the eyes 8 Likes

*Blows whistle* Buhari your time is up, you are going back to Daura, your farm needs you more, thanks for your purported sufferings and hardship you brought, I and my family have decided to give you a red card 3 Likes

You mean the government that negotiate with terrorist

Seriously, me am tired of Nigeria. I wish I was born in Benin republic, Togo or even Angola. All the poor African nation's surrounding Nigeria are not as bad as this. Fact is simple,Buhari and his cohort are the founders and funders of Boko Haram. Even if Buhari was not among those who founded it, right now he knows much about them and controls them. Probably, the once attacking pole now could be it's splinter cell. But the main Boko Haram is under the funding and Buhari and his fellow northern elites.

You people have seen nothing yet, just wait by mistake PRIVATE MAIL BOX (PMB) emerge as the president again you will not be here again to make this thread....



You know why, below

Mr Op have u forgotten that Buhari is d founder of Boko Haram?



Boko Haram are the new set of looters be established under Buhari regime

You said nothing because you were just beating about the bush.

The question was why not negotiate for ceasefire but you are telling us

how USA allegedly negotiates with terrorists. You said nothing because you were just beating about the bush.The question was why not negotiate for ceasefire but you are telling ushow USA allegedly negotiates with terrorists. 3 Likes

You want FG to negotiate with bokoharam? But it can kill armless IPOB ? 1 Like

To the Nigerian Government, to Sarrki, to Madridguy, to Buhariguy, including Zombies not mentioned, listen to the words of Late Chief Okadigbo. 1 Like 1 Share

You can only negotiate with who wants to be negotiated with. Bokoharam carried out those kidnaps because they wanted to be negotiated with and secure more money for their operations as well as the return of their members in return.

They strongly believe in what they do, that they are executing the work of their Allah. You can't negotiate with that. 3 Likes

boko Haram has been hijacked by some politicians in the country.The original ideology of the sect has now been converted to a money making venture and propaganda and a political tool adopted by some heartless politicians to attain political power.

LAME LAME

meself e weak me...I now believe APC has a hand in all this drama

boko Haram is



North North

People make money from unrest and chaos happening especially from boko haram.

Terrorism cannot go just like that. Boko haram is a tool used by northern elite to enrich themselves

The problem with organisations like Boko Haram is that the don't do compromise. All they do is 'It is my way or the highway'



This is typical of many 'rebel' or 'terror' organisations like the FARC in Colombia. It took the Colombian government over 40 years to even get FARC to agree to lay down their arms and achieve their goals politically, and it also took the British government 22 years to convince the IRA , UVF to lay down their arms, and take part in the political process.



But with Boko...the problem is that they don't even accept the existence of Nigeria as a secular state, or the authority of the government, or the right of other Nigerians , including even their fellow muslims to live the way they think they should live. How do you negotiate with such a group.? That they are even willing to talk to the govt about the Chibok and Dapichi girls was really the work of some strong arm persuasion...with neutral parties doing a lot of the spadework. But asking them to lay down their arms? Not going to happen. Not with the kind of belief structure they have. You see the same thing with Joseph Kony and the LRA in Uganda...over 30 yeears fighting to instill their view of Chirstianity on Uganda...or Al Qaeda...nearly 30 years.



Again, negotiation is going to involve amnesty. How do you grant amnesty to a group of people responsible for death and destruction? What does this say to millions of Nigerians who have suffered under their hands.? Same thing in Colombia....FARC got amnesty...lots of people who suffered under their rule got angry that nobody would answer for the crimes committed against them.



Modified: Big thanks to OP for the question by the way. The problem with organisations like Boko Haram is that the don't do compromise. All they do is 'It is my way or the highway'This is typical of many 'rebel' or 'terror' organisations like the FARC in Colombia. It took the Colombian government over 40 years to even get FARC to agree to lay down their arms and achieve their goals politically, and it also took the British government 22 years to convince the IRA , UVF to lay down their arms, and take part in the political process.But with Boko...the problem is that they don't even accept the existence of Nigeria as a secular state, or the authority of the government, or the right of other Nigerians , including even their fellow muslims to live the way they think they should live. How do you negotiate with such a group.? That they are even willing to talk to the govt about the Chibok and Dapichi girls was really the work of some strong arm persuasion...with neutral parties doing a lot of the spadework. But asking them to lay down their arms? Not going to happen. Not with the kind of belief structure they have. You see the same thing with Joseph Kony and the LRA in Uganda...over 30 yeears fighting to instill their view of Chirstianity on Uganda...or Al Qaeda...nearly 30 years.Again, negotiation is going to involve amnesty.Modified: Big thanks to OP for the question by the way. 1 Like 1 Share

They wouldn't put an end to a billion dollar business. Terrorism everywhere in the world is business.



Anywhere terrorists are present, it's all business.

Chai

The problem with insurgencies in Nigeria is the political undertone in it, from the north, east, south and west groups have unleashed untold mayhem and destruction and gone away with it cause some persons are refusing to act accordingly due to political and sometimes religious reasons.

You said nothing because you were just beating about the bush.

The question was why not negotiate for ceasefire but you are telling us

how USA allegedly negotiates with terrorists. shekau you heard in a video that said he will fight till his last blood, or is it the ceasefire that jona negotiated but instead the next day they attacked one town.....how many terrorist in this world have negotiations stopped shekau you heard in a video that said he will fight till his last blood, or is it the ceasefire that jona negotiated but instead the next day they attacked one town.....how many terrorist in this world have negotiations stopped

the collateral damage of this senseless war is too much.Gov shd pls bring an end to this rubbish war by whatever means they deem fit as dictated by wisdom





When there is a war people enjoy, it's a very big and lucrative business especially for the war Lords that supply the artillery used in the fight.



One there is an international interest in this war

State interest

Individual interest



Ransom are paid and negotiations are made soft landing are brought to the table.



The reason why this fight has not ended is because the government are not ready to sacrifice a little and cut off all means of bargain with the bh boys as they have proven to be invincible



But I still maintain the fact that there are interested parties benefiting from this deals if not foreign currency will not be demanding for ransom why not Nigerian currency.



But hence BUHARi wins the 2019 election am relocating to Toronto When there is a war people enjoy, it's a very big and lucrative business especially for the war Lords that supply the artillery used in the fight.One there is an international interest in this warState interestIndividual interestRansom are paid and negotiations are made soft landing are brought to the table.The reason why this fight has not ended is because the government are not ready to sacrifice a little and cut off all means of bargain with the bh boys as they have proven to be invincibleBut I still maintain the fact that there are interested parties benefiting from this deals if not foreign currency will not be demanding for ransom why not Nigerian currency.But hence BUHARi wins the 2019 election am relocating to Toronto

Book haram and bubari work together







Forget all these stories you hear







They have same agenda with Fulani herdsmen still sponsored by APC 2 Likes

Federal Republished of Comedy.







#rescuenigeria

Get your PVC .



Granpa must go back to daura 2 Likes