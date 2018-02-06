₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by HeWrites(m): 5:33am
These photos shared by a Facebook user in Kenya shows a young boy in Shabaab Nakuru, Kenya, who takes his physically challenged mum to a kiosk where she works everyday before proceeding to school early morning and later after school comes to pick her and they go home together.
Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/photos-of-a-kenyan-boy-who-takes-his-disabled-mum-to-work-everyday-before-proceeding-to-school.html
15 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by prospero5(m): 5:37am
my heart goes out to this boy.
26 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by sbm060(m): 5:38am
May almighty God reward him.
13 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by miqos02(m): 6:14am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by mazimee(m): 6:16am
I wish a good hearted sponsor will sight this boy and his mum.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by eleojo23: 6:16am
Anything for mama
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by shawnfamous(m): 6:16am
E go better
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by Hector09: 6:17am
Hey its nt a big deal na, i remember i missed my exam cus of my younger sister when she was ill, not to talk of the risk i ve taken cus of my mum, blood is thicker than water
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by talk2rotman(m): 6:17am
Hmmmm....rare.
by d way... some writers are already getin inspiration on how to write anoda book with this picture... viewing from anoda perspective. life!
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by bellazz(m): 6:17am
An
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by Frankyboy1(m): 6:18am
Great! But no big deal, we have kids in Nigeria making way more sacrifices than this daily!,such is life,different strokes for different folks
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by airmirthd1(f): 6:18am
This is a useful child unlike some.
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by Aden777(m): 6:19am
So Touching...
I dey dodge to drive my Dad...
But look at what this lad is doing?
I'm very sure he will be happy to be in my shoes...
.
.
.
No be preaching only dey make person change...
.
.
.
Forgive me O'Lord.
.
.
.
OP, pls how I fit get direct contact with this boy? Lemme give him a token... I'm sure 10k won't b bad... Make I sow seed make God gimme better Job so that I can do better.
.
.
.
Tears in my eyes ryt now.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by Najyin(m): 6:19am
May the mother reap the reward of her labour over the son and vice versa.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by GreenMavro: 6:19am
God will surely reward him...his mothers prayers for him shall come to pass
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by chigoziri2403(m): 6:19am
please give that boy 45million and not some people In a house who just eat sleep dance and hate themselves
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by Aden777(m): 6:20am
Frankyboy1:Shey u go die if u praise d boy?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by moscobabs(m): 6:21am
G
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by mazimee(m): 6:24am
The church standing few metres away from them is the reflection of how the the Church stands and watch the poor.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by omowolewa: 6:24am
Now she have legs
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by godofuck231: 6:26am
May his days be long and his party be full of his heart desires, may his light be bright, his strength bring earn him gold.
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by godofuck231: 6:27am
May his days be long and his party be full of his heart desires, may his light be bright, his strength bring earn him gold and diamonds.
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by Aden777(m): 6:27am
mazimee:Gaskiya fa
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by nobsalis: 6:28am
Aden777:
U won dey show urself abi
Go Kenya go give d boy money na
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by smithcmball(m): 6:28am
God will rewards the boy efforts.
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by Auxiliary(m): 6:30am
Heya... That's so touching...
Hopefully, he will make the mother proud by achieving strong academic excellence.
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by Trendy247: 6:31am
The Nkuru happy church
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by Aden777(m): 6:32am
nobsalis:
Show myself
I believe in giving such pple alms...
Cos it makes me feel better...
For ur info, I'm yet to collect any salary after 8 yrs wey I don graduate...
D fact say I wan help am no mean say I dey show myself Sir...
I sure say these pple joy of having d small change go reflect on me too...
So egbon, no vex, I'm just being Aden.
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by faaz24: 6:33am
Aden777:I tire o
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by strangest(m): 6:34am
If she had aborted him...... Before you do that abortion, Just think
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School by Kennitrust: 6:36am
Better reasons to get pigin
