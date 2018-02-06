Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Photos Of A Boy Who Takes His Disabled Mum To Work Daily Before Going To School (5720 Views)

These photos shared by a Facebook user in Kenya shows a young boy in Shabaab Nakuru, Kenya, who takes his physically challenged mum to a kiosk where she works everyday before proceeding to school early morning and later after school comes to pick her and they go home together.

my heart goes out to this boy. 26 Likes

May almighty God reward him. 13 Likes

I wish a good hearted sponsor will sight this boy and his mum. 4 Likes 1 Share

Anything for mama 5 Likes

E go better 2 Likes

Hey its nt a big deal na, i remember i missed my exam cus of my younger sister when she was ill, not to talk of the risk i ve taken cus of my mum, blood is thicker than water 1 Like

Hmmmm....rare.

by d way... some writers are already getin inspiration on how to write anoda book with this picture... viewing from anoda perspective. life!

Great! But no big deal, we have kids in Nigeria making way more sacrifices than this daily!,such is life,different strokes for different folks 2 Likes

This is a useful child unlike some.

So Touching...

I dey dodge to drive my Dad...

But look at what this lad is doing?

I'm very sure he will be happy to be in my shoes...

Tears in my eyes ryt now. 4 Likes

May the mother reap the reward of her labour over the son and vice versa. 1 Like

God will surely reward him...his mothers prayers for him shall come to pass 2 Likes 1 Share

please give that boy 45million and not some people In a house who just eat sleep dance and hate themselves

The church standing few metres away from them is the reflection of how the the Church stands and watch the poor. 1 Like

May his days be long and his party be full of his heart desires, may his light be bright, his strength bring earn him gold.

May his days be long and his party be full of his heart desires, may his light be bright, his strength bring earn him gold and diamonds.

God will rewards the boy efforts.

Heya... That's so touching...







Hopefully, he will make the mother proud by achieving strong academic excellence.

Show myself

I believe in giving such pple alms...

Cos it makes me feel better...

For ur info, I'm yet to collect any salary after 8 yrs wey I don graduate...

D fact say I wan help am no mean say I dey show myself Sir...

I sure say these pple joy of having d small change go reflect on me too...

So egbon, no vex, I'm just being Aden. Show myselfI believe in giving such pple alms...Cos it makes me feel better...For ur info, I'm yet to collect any salary after 8 yrs wey I don graduate...D fact say I wan help am no mean say I dey show myself Sir...I sure say these pple joy of having d small change go reflect on me too...So egbon, no vex, I'm just being Aden.

If she had aborted him...... Before you do that abortion, Just think 1 Like