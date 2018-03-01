Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (2627 Views)

Senator Adeleke's Autopsy Report Reveals High Levels Of Alcohol And Banned Drugs / Ebonyi House Of Assembly Member, Maria Nwachi Seen Bursting Some Moves (video) / Photo: Davido's Uncle Senator Isiaka Adeleke Is Dead (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch video above





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17zgtWN2mN8







Source: Senator representing Osun West, Ademola Adeleke won't kill me.He was pictured entertaining billionaire Dangote with his dancing movesWatch video aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/davido-uncle-senator-adeleke-entertains.html?m=1 1 Like

zoba88:

Senator representing Osun West, Ademola Adeleke won't kill me.He was pictured entertaining billionaire Dangote with his dancing moves



Watch video above





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17zgtWN2mN8



cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/davido-uncle-senator-adeleke-entertains.html?m=1 How much did they spray him? Believe me if that man knows the value of the office he occupies, he won't stood so low to entertain business men with dancing skills. Their mindsets are always about the frivolous allowances they corner in the chamber. How much did they spray him? Believe me if that man knows the value of the office he occupies, he won't stood so low to entertain business men with dancing skills. Their mindsets are always about the frivolous allowances they corner in the chamber. 2 Likes

Dino needs to feature this guy in one of his music albums. Nigerian Parliament has been ridiculed.



But can't you mention this man without putting Davido? 3 Likes

Eziokwuegbuozoo:

How much did they spray him? Believe me if that man knows the value of the office he occupies, he won't stood so low to entertain business men with dancing skills. Their mindsets are always about the frivolous allowances they corner in the chamber.

He got into that office on a very free and easy ticket of his brother's death. I'm not surprised he stoop so low to entertaining VIPs. A senator faaaaa. He got into that office on a very free and easy ticket of his brother's death. I'm not surprised he stoop so low to entertaining VIPs. A senator faaaaa. 2 Likes

USELESS SENILE FAGG0T 1 Like 1 Share

Good

Latest Glo Cheat: How To Get 2.5gb For #500, 7.5gb For #1000 | Click Here - Tweet & Share This





Anything to remove APC, if Dino come contest presidential under PDP we go vote am in And we they use our tax feed this oneAnything to remove APC, if Dino come contest presidential under PDP we go vote am in 1 Like

;Dthe Michael Jackson that never was

baba onijo









Father of my favourite 'video vixen'. Father of my favourite 1 Like 1 Share







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RmEkfAhDSw Watch The Other One Here

Dancing Senator

9 Day to Go.....EASTER SINGLES MEGA HANGOUT!



This Event is specially packaged with Love and genuine matchmaking....LIVE IN LAGOS!



After attending this event, you cant go back and remain single, GUARANTEED! Else, demand for a refund!!! GUARANTEED!!!



Games, Karaoke, Volleyball (Guys vs Ladies), real live hook-ups, matchmaking and networking, food, drinks and dane...ALL LIVE ON THE BEACH!



If you want to remain single and lonely when all you need to do is attend and be hookedup...THEN DONT BOTHER ATTEND!!!

Senator dance

funny man

Hmmm

Who would not dance? N13.1 MILLION monthly, nabeans?

Ijo yi ni shaaaa ... Bi alafishe 1 Like

mTCHEW!!! 1 Like

Dis man nor wan live am for children,e nor wan old.