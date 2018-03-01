₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by zoba88: 11:14am
Senator representing Osun West, Ademola Adeleke won't kill me.He was pictured entertaining billionaire Dangote with his dancing moves
Watch video above
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17zgtWN2mN8
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/davido-uncle-senator-adeleke-entertains.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Eziokwuegbuozoo: 12:03pm
zoba88:How much did they spray him? Believe me if that man knows the value of the office he occupies, he won't stood so low to entertain business men with dancing skills. Their mindsets are always about the frivolous allowances they corner in the chamber.
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Angelb4: 12:50pm
Dino needs to feature this guy in one of his music albums. Nigerian Parliament has been ridiculed.
But can't you mention this man without putting Davido?
3 Likes
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by chloedogie(m): 12:51pm
Eziokwuegbuozoo:
He got into that office on a very free and easy ticket of his brother's death. I'm not surprised he stoop so low to entertaining VIPs. A senator faaaaa.
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by IgbosAreOsus: 12:52pm
USELESS SENILE FAGG0T
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Donbosco46: 12:52pm
Good
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Gistusmore: 12:52pm
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by LORDOFAFONJAS: 12:52pm
And we they use our tax feed this one
Anything to remove APC, if Dino come contest presidential under PDP we go vote am in
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Fussbot: 12:53pm
;Dthe Michael Jackson that never was
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by miracool946: 12:53pm
baba onijo
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 12:53pm
Father of my favourite 'video vixen'.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Loving1: 12:54pm
Watch The Other One Here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RmEkfAhDSw
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Fogman(m): 12:54pm
Dancing Senator
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by mybes: 12:55pm
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by xxxsoonest77: 12:55pm
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by anizy(f): 12:55pm
Senator dance
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by dailyweekly: 12:55pm
funny man
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by EsotericMonk: 12:56pm
Hmmm
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Lexusgs430: 12:57pm
Who would not dance? N13.1 MILLION monthly, nabeans?
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by BabyApple(m): 12:57pm
Ijo yi ni shaaaa ... Bi alafishe
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by GlorifiedTunde(m): 12:58pm
mTCHEW!!!
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Honestagbons(m): 1:00pm
Dis man nor wan live am for children,e nor wan old.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dances For Dangote At Fatima & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding by Afridigitals(m): 1:00pm
Too much money
