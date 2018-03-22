₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by GodOfAction: 12:10pm
Davido has fallen way too deep in love and obviously isn't needing a parachute as he's so happy.
The superstar has not stopped gushing over his new flame, Chioma.
From taking her to shop for expensive items to going on studio sections with her, to dedicating a song to her, to going all out for her on social media and also referring to her as his wife he keeps showing how much he adores her.
Posting a photo of her on Snapchat, he wrote:
"Most beautiful being on this earth"
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/22/davido-declares-his-girlfriend-chioma-the-most-beautiful-being-on-earth-photo/
Cc; Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 12:13pm
wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire for babcock
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:19pm
IgbosAreOsus:Na this type Davido day like
77 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by xedyl(m): 12:23pm
how possible??
17 Likes
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by mayweather145: 12:35pm
he must be high on Oshogbo weed
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by GodOfAction: 12:38pm
IgbosAreOsus:Na you make her olosho?
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by donstan18(m): 12:55pm
We shouldn't argue or question his beauty declaration on Chioma, I believe we all have a lady we see as the most beautiful woman in the world. It's normal.
For me, Airforce1 is the most beautiful GIRL in the world.
54 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by KoseweKosegbo: 12:57pm
God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same time
56 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 1:04pm
KoseweKosegbo:I swear bro this one got to me and made me laugh to stupor
6 Likes
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by GodOfAction: 1:15pm
KoseweKosegbo:
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by IamGoke(m): 1:21pm
KoseweKosegbo:
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by mikeweezy(m): 1:24pm
Weed is bad
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by judecares1(m): 1:25pm
why wouldn't you say so when your cassava keep on falling on her
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by paymentvoucher: 1:26pm
I just pity the Lady...
Use and Dump in the making...
However, BUHARI TILL 2090.
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 1:27pm
Proudly Igbos...
The only tribe every other tribe cherish...
The only tribe in Nigeria with light skin ladies...
When i dated another tribe honestly I just could not cope cos I was missing a lot..
An average Yoruba, Hausa, Tiv, Efik, Idoma and even Ghananian girl which to marry an igbo man..
Even the Europeans make complimentary remarks about the Igbos girls...
My Ghana friend told me that back in Ghana they see the Igbos as the face of Nigeria..
Now see how DAVIDO is confessing love... Despite Sofia, shukurat, RASHIDAT and the bukkys in his life...
Thank God our girls ain't for free like other tribes...
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by fucktoto: 1:27pm
don't worry..
the juju go soon fade.
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by lilytender: 1:27pm
IgbosAreOsus:
Davido is not selfish, he moves sharing everything, even pusssy.
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by nerodenero: 1:28pm
Honestly, women are powerful. No matter how smart you play them, you will still end up becoming a mumu for one of them.
Davido don mumu for Chioma. Even me sef, mumu for somebody. Naso life be. Enjoy your life Davido!
13 Likes
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by marvin906(m): 1:28pm
ok this guy is just becoming stupid
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by kingspeter42(m): 1:28pm
Hmm kiaful b4 he will Tagbo u!![color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by safemagneticlas(f): 1:29pm
That girl has been batting eyes so tey... She don confuse Davido
Meanwhile check the siggy.
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by Paradigm777: 1:29pm
The God of Chioma is a miracle / supergluing God
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by OhiOfIhima: 1:29pm
Dis Oshobo weed Davido is taken must be grow on a grave yard... My bae sef fine pass her n I didnt make mouth... Naw Money remain to fall on us.
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 1:29pm
Girl wey boys don fuckkc tire
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by Germandude: 1:29pm
Even people that don't know chioma in person will say Babcock guys aff chop her.iranu
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 1:30pm
fucktoto:
Must all love be based on juju
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by NaijaCover(m): 1:30pm
Wetin concern me
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by simonlee(m): 1:30pm
KoseweKosegbo:You no get joy i swear!
Recommendation... based on your comment
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by OnyeOGA(m): 1:30pm
IgbosAreOsus:
this one is pained.
Lzaa imhotep
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 1:30pm
Lol the power of second hand pussy
5 Likes
