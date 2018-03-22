Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) (25401 Views)

The superstar has not stopped gushing over his new flame, Chioma.



From taking her to shop for expensive items to going on studio sections with her, to dedicating a song to her, to going all out for her on social media and also referring to her as his wife he keeps showing how much he adores her.



Posting a photo of her on Snapchat, he wrote:



"Most beautiful being on this earth"



wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire for babcock 17 Likes 2 Shares

IgbosAreOsus:

wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire Na this type Davido day like Na this type Davido day like 77 Likes 7 Shares

how possible?? 17 Likes

he must be high on Oshogbo weed 1 Like

IgbosAreOsus:

wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire for babcock Na you make her olosho? Na you make her olosho? 37 Likes 2 Shares

We shouldn't argue or question his beauty declaration on Chioma, I believe we all have a lady we see as the most beautiful woman in the world. It's normal.







For me, Airforce1 is the most beautiful GIRL in the world. 54 Likes 3 Shares

God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same time God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same time 56 Likes 5 Shares

KoseweKosegbo:

God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same time I swear bro this one got to me and made me laugh to stupor I swear bro this one got to me and made me laugh to stupor 6 Likes

KoseweKosegbo:

God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same time

KoseweKosegbo:

God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same time 2 Likes

Weed is bad

why wouldn't you say so when your cassava keep on falling on her

I just pity the Lady...





Use and Dump in the making...

























































However, BUHARI TILL 2090. 1 Like

Proudly Igbos...

The only tribe every other tribe cherish...

The only tribe in Nigeria with light skin ladies...

When i dated another tribe honestly I just could not cope cos I was missing a lot..



An average Yoruba, Hausa, Tiv, Efik, Idoma and even Ghananian girl which to marry an igbo man..

Even the Europeans make complimentary remarks about the Igbos girls...



My Ghana friend told me that back in Ghana they see the Igbos as the face of Nigeria..



Now see how DAVIDO is confessing love... Despite Sofia, shukurat, RASHIDAT and the bukkys in his life...



Thank God our girls ain't for free like other tribes... 15 Likes 2 Shares

don't worry..



the juju go soon fade.

IgbosAreOsus:

wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire for babcock

Davido is not selfish, he moves sharing everything, even pusssy. Davido is not selfish, he moves sharing everything, even pusssy. 2 Likes

Honestly, women are powerful. No matter how smart you play them, you will still end up becoming a mumu for one of them.



Davido don mumu for Chioma. Even me sef, mumu for somebody. Naso life be. Enjoy your life Davido! 13 Likes

ok this guy is just becoming stupid 2 Likes

Hmm kiaful b4 he will Tagbo u!![color=#990000][/color]











Meanwhile check the siggy. That girl has been batting eyes so tey... She don confuse DavidoMeanwhile check the siggy.

The God of Chioma is a miracle / supergluing God

Dis Oshobo weed Davido is taken must be grow on a grave yard... My bae sef fine pass her n I didnt make mouth... Naw Money remain to fall on us.

Girl wey boys don fuckkc tire

Even people that don't know chioma in person will say Babcock guys aff chop her.iranu 2 Likes

fucktoto:

don't worry..



the juju go soon fade.

Must all love be based on juju Must all love be based on juju

Wetin concern me

KoseweKosegbo:

God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same time You no get joy i swear!





Recommendation... based on your comment You no get joy i swear!Recommendation... based on your comment

IgbosAreOsus:

wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire for babcock

this one is pained.

Lzaa imhotep this one is pained.Lzaa imhotep 1 Like 1 Share