Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by GodOfAction: 12:10pm
Davido  has fallen way too deep in love and obviously isn't needing a parachute as he's so happy.

The superstar has not stopped gushing over his new flame, Chioma.

From taking her to shop for expensive items to going on studio sections with her, to dedicating a song to her, to going all out for her on social media and also referring to her as his wife he keeps showing how much he adores her.

Posting a photo of her on Snapchat, he wrote:

"Most beautiful being on this earth"

Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/22/davido-declares-his-girlfriend-chioma-the-most-beautiful-being-on-earth-photo/

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 12:13pm
wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire for babcock

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:19pm
IgbosAreOsus:
wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire
Na this type Davido day like

77 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by xedyl(m): 12:23pm
how possible??

17 Likes

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by mayweather145: 12:35pm
he must be high on Oshogbo weed

1 Like

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by GodOfAction: 12:38pm
IgbosAreOsus:
wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire for babcock
Na you make her olosho?

37 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by donstan18(m): 12:55pm
We shouldn't argue or question his beauty declaration on Chioma, I believe we all have a lady we see as the most beautiful woman in the world. It's normal.



For me, Airforce1 is the most beautiful GIRL in the world.

54 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by KoseweKosegbo: 12:57pm
embarassed God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same timeembarassed

56 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 1:04pm
KoseweKosegbo:
embarassed God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same timeembarassed
grin grin grin grin I swear bro this one got to me and made me laugh to stupor cheesy cheesy

6 Likes

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by GodOfAction: 1:15pm
cheesy
KoseweKosegbo:
embarassed God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same timeembarassed
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by IamGoke(m): 1:21pm
KoseweKosegbo:
embarassed God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same timeembarassed
grin

2 Likes

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by mikeweezy(m): 1:24pm
Weed is bad
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by judecares1(m): 1:25pm
why wouldn't you say so when your cassava keep on falling on her
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by paymentvoucher: 1:26pm
I just pity the Lady...


Use and Dump in the making...




























However, BUHARI TILL 2090.

1 Like

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 1:27pm
Proudly Igbos...
The only tribe every other tribe cherish...
The only tribe in Nigeria with light skin ladies...
When i dated another tribe honestly I just could not cope cos I was missing a lot..

An average Yoruba, Hausa, Tiv, Efik, Idoma and even Ghananian girl which to marry an igbo man..
Even the Europeans make complimentary remarks about the Igbos girls...

My Ghana friend told me that back in Ghana they see the Igbos as the face of Nigeria..

Now see how DAVIDO is confessing love... Despite Sofia, shukurat, RASHIDAT and the bukkys in his life...

Thank God our girls ain't for free like other tribes...

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by fucktoto: 1:27pm
don't worry..

the juju go soon fade.
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by lilytender: 1:27pm
IgbosAreOsus:
wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire for babcock

Davido is not selfish, he moves sharing everything, even pusssy.

2 Likes

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by nerodenero: 1:28pm
Honestly, women are powerful. No matter how smart you play them, you will still end up becoming a mumu for one of them.

Davido don mumu for Chioma. Even me sef, mumu for somebody. Naso life be. Enjoy your life Davido!

13 Likes

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by marvin906(m): 1:28pm
ok this guy is just becoming stupid

2 Likes

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by kingspeter42(m): 1:28pm
Hmm kiaful b4 he will Tagbo u!![color=#990000][/color]
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by safemagneticlas(f): 1:29pm
That girl has been batting eyes so tey... She don confuse Davido grin




Meanwhile check the siggy.
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by Paradigm777: 1:29pm
The God of Chioma is a miracle / supergluing God
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by OhiOfIhima: 1:29pm
Dis Oshobo weed Davido is taken must be grow on a grave yard... My bae sef fine pass her n I didnt make mouth... Naw Money remain to fall on us.
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 1:29pm
Girl wey boys don fuckkc tire
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by Germandude: 1:29pm
Even people that don't know chioma in person will say Babcock guys aff chop her.iranu

2 Likes

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 1:30pm
fucktoto:
don't worry..

the juju go soon fade.

Must all love be based on juju
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by NaijaCover(m): 1:30pm
Wetin concern me
Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by simonlee(m): 1:30pm
KoseweKosegbo:
embarassed God gave men both a joystick and a brain, but unfortunately not enough blood supply to run both at the same timeembarassed
grin grin grin You no get joy i swear!


Recommendation... based on your comment cheesy cheesy

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by OnyeOGA(m): 1:30pm
IgbosAreOsus:
wasted olosho wey boys don fuk tire for babcock
grin
this one is pained.
Lzaa imhotep

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Davido: "My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth" (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 1:30pm
Lol grin the power of second hand pussy

5 Likes

