Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed (8938 Views)

Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts / The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today / Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Insists Buhari Must Visit Yobe To Show True Leadership (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has described as “erroneous and extremely dishonourable”, the claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the abduction and release of Dapchi schoolgirls were stage-managed.



In a statement on Thursday, Mohammed said the PDP should have congratulated the federal government and Nigerians on the release of the girls or kept quiet.



Members of the Boko Haram insurgents returned 104 of the 110 abducted students a month after they were kidnapped from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.



Following their return, the PDP claimed the abduction was designed “to hoodwink Nigerians and orchestrate a great rescue and security prowess of a conquering general”.



But Mohammed said it would have taken a conspiracy of global proportion to have stage-managed the adoption and release of the girls.



He said the federal government stopped responding to statements from PDP because it has failed to learn the ropes of being an opposition party, “even when we have advised them to take a crash course on the role of the opposition in a democracy”.



“In its over three years in opposition, the PDP has again shown it does not understand the role of the opposition in a democracy. How then can the PDP convince Nigerians that it has learnt its lessons and that it is ready to rule the country again?” Mohammed asked.



“We broke our own rules this time because the PDP over-reached itself and scored an own goal at a time it could simply have congratulated the government and people of Nigeria on the release of the girls or just keep quiet.



“As we have said many times since the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls, no government is exempted from its own share of tragedies.



“What makes the difference is the way such tragedies are managed. Whereas it took the PDP all of 18 days to even acknowledge the abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014, the APC Federal Government acted promptly and responsively when the Dapchi schoolgirls were abducted 19 Feb. 2018, hence their quick release.



“Nigerians must say ‘never again’ to this primitive and soulless party."

https://www.thecable.ng/congratulate-government-keep-quiet-lai-replies-pdp-release-dapchi-schoolgirls 4 Likes 2 Shares

2nd FTC to my benue bro n sisters...

Remove DHI from DAPCHI, you will know those behind the kidnapped DAPCHI girls. 122 Likes 10 Shares

Alhaji Lai should take his kettle, perform ablution, take his prayer beads and be doing Istighfar instead of trying to politicize the whole issue.



Both APC/PDP should cover their useless face and stop playing politics with our lives and properties. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Congratulate APC on the most stupid scripted act of all times to justify the massive looting for the dullards reelection bid. Mr Lie Mohammed Nigerians are no more interested in you and your party gimmicks.

Both the Chibok and Dapchi kidnap tales are false Political gamea and Scam by the PDP and APC 65 Likes 3 Shares

Statement coming from a Shameless man 20 Likes 2 Shares

congratulate you and the political party for trying to deceive the masses..



PDP & APC should stop this game of abduction and blame. It makes Nigeria look stupid as a country to the world. 12 Likes 1 Share

Like a lizard



You "climbed up" by yourself

"Fell down" by yourself



Now clap for yourself 62 Likes 1 Share

18 Likes 1 Share

D- APC SHHIT





Fraudulent gonment, who still believe in your statement. Fraudulent gonment, who still believe in your statement. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Simple and Short

Congratulate you for a badly scripted movie that Nigerians refused to buy? That is yet to sell 100 copies? Abegiii 46 Likes 5 Shares

0

MetroBaba1:

Remove DHI from DAPCHI, you will know those behind the kidnapped DAPCHI girls. Left with a lie n propaganda party called APshit Left with a lie n propaganda party called APshit 14 Likes 2 Shares

Ediot govt. 11 Likes 1 Share

Mr lai.... the only thing that fits this man is opposition..... he is only good in propaganda, 16 Likes 1 Share

Shameless old man! 11 Likes 1 Share

The whole point of this stage-managed school girls kidnap scenario is for congratulatory messages!! Why a waste of semen to bring Mr Lai to life!!



For record purposes Mr Lai, you are a disgrace to nationhood and also to your folks all in the APC who has derived pleasure in bloodletting, wanton distruction and playing politics for personal gains!



A day of reckoning is on the way. Continue to twist your tongue the way it commands you! 8 Likes 1 Share

How can a government be congratulated for allowing such to even happen in the same heavily militarized sector of Yobe-Borno?



How can security forces previously stationed there claim to have handed over to the police yet there is no documented transfer of authority?



Why is Nigeria so useless?



Why are we Nigerians such useless humans who are grossly incompetent and deliberately lackadaisical with jobs that are not our own private economic enterprise?



All the touted politicians who could contest for the next presidential elections are as useless as Buhari and Jonathan. Who cursed this country with such an high density of uselessness within the same space?



If I had the power, I will round up every Nigerian globally and dump them back in their country, and ensure visas are not issued to the country called Nigeria to even step into Benin or Cameroun or Niger.



Not until you trap everyone inside the same crazy space, before the necessary purging of our insanity will occur. 11 Likes 1 Share

M

..

YOU ARE AN OLD MAN WHO BEHAVE LIKE A KID 4 Likes



He should answer the questions:

1. Why were soldiers withdrawn before the kidnap?

2. How much was paid?

3. Does it means there are no securities in the north for BH to drive in and out freely without interruption?

4. Why is benue killings not managed by the presidency?

5. Why did the president speak only when 73 cows were killed.... "Do not retaliate attacks"

6. Why why why Ode! Does he feels all Nigerians are gullible to the hide n seek game played with the Dapchi girls?He should answer the questions:1. Why were soldiers withdrawn before the kidnap?2. How much was paid?3. Does it means there are no securities in the north for BH to drive in and out freely without interruption?4. Why is benue killings not managed by the presidency?5. Why did the president speak only when 73 cows were killed.... "Do not retaliate attacks"6. Why why why 5 Likes

Congratulate you for a poorly written script.



APC is a failure,comon movie script they ca not write or interprete.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 7 Likes

.

I wan blow abeg.

Using lives of people to play politics 4 Likes





Oha Lie Mohammed, we're tired of hearing you talk with your stinking wide trap you call mouth. Nonsense Chai! ThIs old fool has started again. He won't just shut his stinking Lyin mouth up.Oha Lie Mohammed, we're tired of hearing you talk with your stinking wide trap you call mouth. Nonsense 3 Likes

This Dapchi Film Go Sell Pass Black Panther 2 Likes 1 Share



Do I look like PDP's spokesman? Do I look like PDP's spokesman? 2 Likes

chai 1 Like