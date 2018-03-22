₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,556 members, 4,148,538 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 03:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed (8938 Views)
Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts / The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today / Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Insists Buhari Must Visit Yobe To Show True Leadership (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:21pm
Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has described as “erroneous and extremely dishonourable”, the claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the abduction and release of Dapchi schoolgirls were stage-managed.
https://www.thecable.ng/congratulate-government-keep-quiet-lai-replies-pdp-release-dapchi-schoolgirls
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by remi1444(m): 12:24pm
2nd FTC to my benue bro n sisters...
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by MetroBaba1(m): 12:25pm
Remove DHI from DAPCHI, you will know those behind the kidnapped DAPCHI girls.
122 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by madridguy(m): 12:27pm
Alhaji Lai should take his kettle, perform ablution, take his prayer beads and be doing Istighfar instead of trying to politicize the whole issue.
Both APC/PDP should cover their useless face and stop playing politics with our lives and properties.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by VampireeM(f): 12:40pm
Congratulate APC on the most stupid scripted act of all times to justify the massive looting for the dullards reelection bid. Mr Lie Mohammed Nigerians are no more interested in you and your party gimmicks.
Both the Chibok and Dapchi kidnap tales are false Political gamea and Scam by the PDP and APC
65 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by WATCHOVER(m): 12:53pm
Statement coming from a Shameless man
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by amidel(m): 1:08pm
congratulate you and the political party for trying to deceive the masses..
PDP & APC should stop this game of abduction and blame. It makes Nigeria look stupid as a country to the world.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by three: 1:10pm
Like a lizard
You "climbed up" by yourself
"Fell down" by yourself
Now clap for yourself
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by sekundosekundo: 1:12pm
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by Firefire(m): 1:13pm
D-APCSHHIT
Fraudulent gonment, who still believe in your statement.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by Okoroawusa: 1:15pm
Simple and Short
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by nairavsdollars(f): 1:29pm
Congratulate you for a badly scripted movie that Nigerians refused to buy? That is yet to sell 100 copies? Abegiii
46 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by Aieboocaar(m): 1:30pm
0
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by OhiOfIhima: 1:30pm
MetroBaba1:Left with a lie n propaganda party called APshit
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by TippyTop(m): 1:31pm
Ediot govt.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by utenwuson: 1:31pm
Mr lai.... the only thing that fits this man is opposition..... he is only good in propaganda,
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by Vicben(m): 1:31pm
Shameless old man!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by nairaman66(m): 1:31pm
The whole point of this stage-managed school girls kidnap scenario is for congratulatory messages!! Why a waste of semen to bring Mr Lai to life!!
For record purposes Mr Lai, you are a disgrace to nationhood and also to your folks all in the APC who has derived pleasure in bloodletting, wanton distruction and playing politics for personal gains!
A day of reckoning is on the way. Continue to twist your tongue the way it commands you!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by Throwback: 1:31pm
How can a government be congratulated for allowing such to even happen in the same heavily militarized sector of Yobe-Borno?
How can security forces previously stationed there claim to have handed over to the police yet there is no documented transfer of authority?
Why is Nigeria so useless?
Why are we Nigerians such useless humans who are grossly incompetent and deliberately lackadaisical with jobs that are not our own private economic enterprise?
All the touted politicians who could contest for the next presidential elections are as useless as Buhari and Jonathan. Who cursed this country with such an high density of uselessness within the same space?
If I had the power, I will round up every Nigerian globally and dump them back in their country, and ensure visas are not issued to the country called Nigeria to even step into Benin or Cameroun or Niger.
Not until you trap everyone inside the same crazy space, before the necessary purging of our insanity will occur.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by ahaika23: 1:31pm
M
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by LeOstrich: 1:31pm
..
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by judecares1(m): 1:32pm
YOU ARE AN OLD MAN WHO BEHAVE LIKE A KID
4 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by Exponental(m): 1:32pm
Ode! Does he feels all Nigerians are gullible to the hide n seek game played with the Dapchi girls?
He should answer the questions:
1. Why were soldiers withdrawn before the kidnap?
2. How much was paid?
3. Does it means there are no securities in the north for BH to drive in and out freely without interruption?
4. Why is benue killings not managed by the presidency?
5. Why did the president speak only when 73 cows were killed.... "Do not retaliate attacks"
6. Why why why
5 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by guterMann: 1:32pm
Congratulate you for a poorly written script.
APC is a failure,comon movie script they ca not write or interprete.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
7 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by Bari22(m): 1:32pm
.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by 12345baba: 1:32pm
I wan blow abeg.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:32pm
Using lives of people to play politics
4 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by MISTAICEY02288(m): 1:32pm
Chai! ThIs old fool has started again. He won't just shut his stinking Lyin mouth up.
Oha Lie Mohammed, we're tired of hearing you talk with your stinking wide trap you call mouth. Nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by yeyeboi(m): 1:33pm
This Dapchi Film Go Sell Pass Black Panther
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by MorataFC: 1:34pm
Do I look like PDP's spokesman?
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by Afridigitals(m): 1:34pm
chai
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Should Congratulate Us Or Keep Quiet - Lai Mohammed by safemagneticlas(f): 1:34pm
No be only congratulations, award ceremony suppose follow am...
Abeg check my siggy joor...
3 Likes
Aregbesola Denies Plan To Stop School Feeding Scheme / Some Top Security Officers Are Boko Haram Members - Uwazurike / Attackers Kill 9 Construction Workers’ In Maiduguri
Viewing this topic: IkennaDavid1(m), onwards, elitejosef, princely83(m), Itzmoses(m), bishop1988(m), Bevista, Ify4Christ, byteem, RomeoEmpire(m), coolk(m), diara21(m), michiyke2003(m), sikells(m), Evathyst(f), Phoenix212(m), Tejiri41, shininglite(m), Tallesty1(m), EROMS38(m), winterfell007(m), Kmartt(m), VeecThorr(m), ogbada33 and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21