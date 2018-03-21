₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by nghubs1(m): 6:03pm
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the release of the abducted Dapchi school girls by the Boko Haram terrorist group on Wednesday morning.
According to a statement released by the Peoples Democratic Party and made available to NGHUBS, PDP accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) and some government officials of staging an abduction.
PDP refered to the Dapchi incident as a failed Dapchi drama which remains a poorly crafted tragicomedy: a scam of no equal dimension, Nigerians are not ready to forgive the APC and the Presidency for the torments inflicted on the girls, their parents and the human community worldwide just to score a cheap political point.
The statement read
Text of Press Conference of the Peoples Democratic Party, on the Return of the Abducted Dapchi School Girls Presented by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Today, March 21, 2018.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns the All Progressives Congress (APC) and certain officials in the Presidency for staging the abduction of the schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, for political purposes.
Our Party considers this act as wicked, callous and tormenting to use innocent schoolgirls as pawns in an ignoble script that was designed to hoodwink Nigerians and orchestrate a great rescue and security prowess of a conquering general, all to push a 2019 reelection bid, is an unpardonable gamble with human lives.
While this failed Dapchi drama remains a poorly crafted tragicomedy: a scam of no equal dimension, Nigerians are not ready to forgive the APC and the Presidency for the torments inflicted on the girls, their parents and the human community worldwide just to score a cheap political point.
Nigerians know that the main aim of this devilish act was to delude the public, set the stage for an orchestrated rescue, create a heroic myth and false sense of achievement around the APC administration and serve as a spur for President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to contest the 2019 presidential election, perhaps in the coming weeks.
As a political party, we want to further state unequivocally that by all ramifications, this is a war crime against humanity and gross violation of human rights on the part of the APC administration, all in the bid to push a selfish and ill-lucked 2019 ambition.
There is no evidence that the Boko Haram insurgents or any militant group abducted the schoolgirls in the first place. Rather, what is evident to all is the high level official manipulation of security movements in Dapchi both in the staged abduction and the returning of the traumatized schoolgirls.
It is instructive to note that till date, no report has been presented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), who has been charged by President Muhammadu Buhari with investigation of the abduction. This is in addition to deliberate efforts by the government to suppress free flow of information around the abduction.
Even the regular Nigerian on the street has examined the events leading to this abduction of our daughters as well as their release and can deduce theobvious.
Nigerians are all aware that both the abduction and return of the schoolgirls were dramatically preceded by questionable withdrawal of troops and all security apparati at checkpoints and flashpoints in the Dapchi area.
They are also aware that the Buhari Presidency, as the principal command center of military operations, has refused to come out clear on the compromising of security and why no arrest has so far been affected in the entire saga, thus betraying a high-level of government conspiracy against the citizens for political reasons.
The PDP therefore calls on the United Nations (UN) and the International Criminal Court to declare this evil by the APC Federal Government a war crime against humanity and immediately commence investigation on the matter. We demand the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in this saga.
In the same vein, we join Nigerians to demand for the setting up of a UN monitored Truth Commission to unravel the facts around the Dapchi event as well as the abduction of Schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State in 2014.
While we commiserate with the families of our loved daughters and rejoice with those whose daughters were brought home safely, we urge Nigerians to be alert and continue to monitor the activities of the APC as we approach the 2019 general election since it is now clear that this government will stop at nothing in its desperate bid to perpetuate itself in power against the will of the people.
http://nghubs.info/dapchi-abduction-pdp-reacts/
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by madridguy(m): 6:03pm
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by nghubs1(m): 6:04pm
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Penalty82(m): 6:05pm
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by thaoriginator: 6:15pm
PDP motherfuckas
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by HeyCorleone(m): 6:15pm
With this move APC may just have shot themselves in the foot.
And yes we need the intervention of the United Nations or else this country would end up like Yemen or Syria.
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by profjustine458(m): 6:16pm
HOW TO BE A HERO, STEAL SOMETHING AND HIDE IT CAREFULLY THAT NO OTHER PERSON CAN FIND IT,WHEN PEOPLE ARE LOOKING FOR IT, JOIN THEM IN SEARCH,BE SURE YOU'R YELLING AND CURSING WHO EVER STOLE IT TOO,SO NO ONE WILL SUSPECT YOU.AFTER A WHILE GO AND BRING IT FROM WHERE YOU HIDE IT.YOU'VE FOUND IT............SO BUHAR! IS A HERO FOR BRINGING BACK THE STOLEN AND HIDDEN DAPACHI GIRLS.................BUHAR! WHY?
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Talkingboy: 6:16pm
.Waiting for broda NwaAmaikpe to come and say ru..bish as usual ....
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Bossontop(m): 6:16pm
God will surely punish d wicked for toying with d lives of innocent people
APC = ........
This is dia original logo and motto
#nuffsaid
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Princewilla(m): 6:16pm
Anybody that believes this Nollywood script orchestrated by the APC is a fool
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by maxiuc(m): 6:16pm
Pinky are you pondering what am pondering
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by miteolu(m): 6:17pm
APC played the shithole games better than PDP. PDP were so stupid to have listen to APC for not negotiating for chiboks girls. The same pattern which APC condemned under GEJ is what they are using now.
We all know Buhari kidnapped Dapchi girls and he has released them. Buhari should forget 2019.
There is no credit for Buhari on Dapchi girls because we have seen he is a political scammer.
RIP to soldiers that have died all because of political games in Nigeria.
When two elephants are fighting grass always suffer for it.
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by LordAdam16: 6:17pm
I know a lot of people have disdain for PDP.
But can anyone who isn't an unredeemable zombie truly say there is NOTHING SUSPICIOUS about the #dapchi kidnap and release?
PDP did not say they're not happy with the girls' release. Rather, they're saying that APC should be held responsible for continually playing politics with the lives of young girls in Northern Nigeria.
112 Chibok girls are still in Boko Haram custody 3 years after and negotiations are still ongoing, but somehow the Presidency want Nigerians and the whole world to believe that the same Boko Haram released over 90 Dapchi girls roughly one week after the President visited Dapchi UNCONDITIONALLY!
Even if you don't like PDP, say what's on your mind and agree that everything doesn't check out with these kidnaps. If you continue keeping quiet, it may be your daughter or the daughter of a friend or family member tomorrow. Because APC will never stop if they can continue getting away with it. In 2014, it was Chibok; in 2018, it is Dapchi; in 2022, which community will it be?
You can do something to stop it. Yes you.
We should all call for an independent UN inquiry into these kidnaps, else this will not end!
-Lord
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by don4real18(m): 6:17pm
I actually feel the same but .....
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by ZionJay(m): 6:17pm
PDP stop confusing yourself
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by wawale(m): 6:17pm
Insensitive to pple's plight is 1 of d reasons Jonathan lost 2015 election.They have started again.
4 Likes
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by sotall(m): 6:17pm
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by ebenice(m): 6:17pm
It is what it is..whatever it was
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by nairavsdollars(f): 6:18pm
PDP waking from slumber
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by cyberdurable(m): 6:18pm
if you believe this movie, you are very stupid like your president.... Animals in the zoo... I regret being a Nigerian
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by TrueLEADER: 6:18pm
Now I know that Chibok was a conspiracy-gone-wrong, imagine this perfectly schemed abduction and the inglorious release, not by the govt, but a goodwill fanfare return by the terrorist themselves........
Abeg, where are the soldiers?
God, Naija is a laughing stock all over the world right now........
People who know about terrorism knows this is impossible.......
APC, una well done o!
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 6:19pm
This girls that were kidnapped were within Dapchi.
I pity for this corntree how can this happen even in the Movies Nijeria is the real shithole.
My visa please come fast and let me just live, don't we have intelligence agencies anymore don't we pay security Men and Women this is a lucrative business I guess.
Let this corntree be saved and returned back to its glory #iwantmycountryback Nigeria
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Kingspin(m): 6:19pm
Nigeria and drama
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Barcanister(m): 6:19pm
Poorly staged drama
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Barcanister(m): 6:19pm
Poorly staged drama
APC and fraud na like 5and6
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by tesppidd: 6:19pm
Lol
Even though the abduction remains highly highly controversial,
There is absolutely no conspiracy between the terrorist and the government, it defies logic!
The government couldn't have staged an abduction without staging a release battle. The government couldn't be so foolish!
If it was stage managed the government would equally have set up/stage managed a very fierce battle for their release.
I think the terrorist just lack the capacity to keep and hold that number of girls nowadays.
They are not as sophisticated as they used to be.
They are always open to negotiations.
Those girls are their relatives too, they didn't harm the chibok girls so its no surprise they didn't harm these ones too.
I think there was an abduction and I do think a ransom was paid.
But,
Kai, the thing vex PDP not be small.
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Onyochejohn(f): 6:20pm
madridguy:OK what? See what these aboki's are doing to Nigeria, new system of looting with integrity. Paying heavy ransom to themself aaah
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Monjerk: 6:20pm
So partetic, how can fellow humans be this wicked, we are in a wicked world indeed.
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by Joemetry(m): 6:20pm
WAKE UP NIGERIAN YOUTHS..!
THESE WICKED RECYCLED POLITICIANS ARE PLAYING WITH OUR COUNTRY AND FUTURE..!
#iamANYbody
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by wakeupafricanyo: 6:20pm
DANKWAMBO is the answer
|Re: Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts by anytexy: 6:20pm
The script is for the zombies. They are enjoying the show. As for me na scam
