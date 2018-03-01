Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That (9665 Views)

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: "There Is Nothing Like Spiritual Wife Or Husband" (Video)



One of Nigeria's most respected man of God, Pastor chris oyakhilome has cleared the air that there is nothing like spiritual husband or wife. As this issue of spiritual spouse has been made known by some men of God as spiritual bondage.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzLfOLrjLlY



Oyedepo and Adeboye ooo 1 Like







So who are the women I have sex with in my dream? So who are the women I have sex with in my dream? 54 Likes 6 Shares

Who is a liar between Baba Adeboye and Ogbeni Chris? 4 Likes 2 Shares

ask your self and answer your self 2 Likes

Conflict in the Lord's house .



But the Lord is not a confusionist therefore, someone is lying. 6 Likes

So who are the women I have sex with in my dream? Your village people Your village people 43 Likes

when annointing is no more effective many preacher started falling into error and saying rubbish..You said there is no demon bcux you lacks power to cast out demons...I just pity people following this blind servant of satan. 12 Likes

A lot people won't listen to what Pastor Chris said before they start labeling other pastors as fake.

It's called "spiritual" husband or wife for a reason, these are demons oppressing a lot of people and they may not know. 10 Likes

I wouldn't mind having Lesley Ann Brandt, Melissa Benoist and Alexandra Daddario as spirit Wives. which of our Nairalanders can connect me with how I can make them my wives? 4 Likes



Yahweh is a confusuonist, story of the tower of babel shows this



also Christianity is a confused religion with over 30,000 different sects



From the very beginning, Christians have split and diverged and disagreed about matters of extreme consequence, and matters that seem (on the face of it) totally trivial. For close to 1,500 years the chief hobby of Christendom seemed to be finding reasons to murder other Christians, and to this day thousands of Christian variations exist, many of which are utterly incompatible and "heretical" to each other's point of view. From Arianism to "Mariolotry", from thefilioque, to anti-trinitarian Oneness Pentecostalism, from hardline

feeneyism to Christian Universalism, from Quietism to televangelists ... any doctrinal standpoint held by one Christian group is guaranteed to be held in contempt by other (ostensibly) fellow Christians.



Yet every last one of them bows their knees before the Father, every last one of them believes that Christ dwells in their hearts and that they are strengthened by the power of this Spirit. Every last one of them"knows" that they are correct and everyone else is wrong. They alone are "filled up by the fullness of God." They can "feel it in their hearts".



"By their fruits you will know them," wrote the unknown author(s) of the book we call Matthew, and those words are quite right. The fruits of Christianity have always been discord among themselves, dehumanization of others and mutual persecution over whatever passes for heresy at that time and place. "A good tree cannot bear bad fruit" applies wonderfully to Christianity. By that very standard, the tree of Christianity is rotten to the core and more prickly than a cactus. It is evident and obvious that there is no "still, small voice" guiding Christians, that the Bible is wrong when it promises to reveal the truth to believers ... because regardless of one's belief, there are millions upon millions of other Christians who are convinced of that belief's incorrectness, convinced that the Holy Spirit has lit their path to truth (and likely think said "heretics" deserve eternal punishment to boot despite the fact that they are all supplicants to the same Lord). Yahweh is a confusuonist, story of the tower of babel shows thisalso Christianity is a confused religion with over 30,000 different sectsFrom the very beginning, Christians have split and diverged and disagreed about matters of extreme consequence, and matters that seem (on the face of it) totally trivial. For close to 1,500 years the chief hobby of Christendom seemed to be finding reasons to murder other Christians, and to this day thousands of Christian variations exist, many of which are utterly incompatible and "heretical" to each other's point of view. From Arianism to "Mariolotry", from thefilioque, to anti-trinitarian Oneness Pentecostalism, from hardlinefeeneyism to Christian Universalism, from Quietism to televangelists ... any doctrinal standpoint held by one Christian group is guaranteed to be held in contempt by other (ostensibly) fellow Christians.Yet every last one of them bows their knees before the Father, every last one of them believes that Christ dwells in their hearts and that they are strengthened by the power of this Spirit. Every last one of them"knows" that they are correct and everyone else is wrong. They alone are "filled up by the fullness of God." They can "feel it in their hearts"."By their fruits you will know them," wrote the unknown author(s) of the book we call Matthew, and those words are quite right. The fruits of Christianity have always been discord among themselves, dehumanization of others and mutual persecution over whatever passes for heresy at that time and place. "A good tree cannot bear bad fruit" applies wonderfully to Christianity. By that very standard, the tree of Christianity is rotten to the core and more prickly than a cactus. It is evident and obvious that there is no "still, small voice" guiding Christians, that the Bible is wrong when it promises to reveal the truth to believers ... because regardless of one's belief, there are millions upon millions of other Christians who are convinced of that belief's incorrectness, convinced that the Holy Spirit has lit their path to truth (and likely think said "heretics" deserve eternal punishment to boot despite the fact that they are all supplicants to the same Lord). 9 Likes 1 Share

#speaking in tongues# Rata kasha..kukukukuku..oruobobokutu oroboskata orobo skata 8 Likes

There are spiritual wife and husbands and if not taken care of can become a big problem to the person who has it. Some spiritual spouse are not harmful though instead they protect the person while some are harmful and will cause you disappointments, failed marriages/relationship cause your partner to cheat and hate you for no reason, make your partner lose affection for you, in fact spiritual spouse is a very big issue that if not taken care of if you even do charm of prosperity, the effects will be weak because they will block it same with witches and wizard if one does not clear that aspect of life, they will become very serious problem and a person might struggle and struggle without ever realising the problem throughout their life.



That's why some people remain gatekeeper, house boy, local mechanic, prostitutes for the rest of their lives. 10 Likes

same way there is nothing like the fake stories in the bible

nothing like christainity

nothing like miracles

yeye 4 Likes

Taah.. lies



They exist well well and the have sex with their spouses in dreams.



This Oyakhilome and his misyarns sef 4 Likes 2 Shares

Seconded...I dont believe that shiit exist. Unless of course you made a covenant with the Devil to be your spouse 8 Likes

No messages to deliver again so we gas say something 4 Likes

There are spiritual wife and husbands and if not taken care of

Can cause a guy or lady to remain single for life.. even tho they are cute and all that.



Funny thing is.. the cute ones usually have spiritual partners.

The bond takes God to break. Can cause a guy or lady to remain single for life.. even tho they are cute and all that.Funny thing is.. the cute ones usually have spiritual partners.The bond takes God to break. 6 Likes



na lie! No spiritual konji?na lie!

This man wan spoil business for other pastors This man wan spoil business for other pastors 4 Likes 2 Shares

So who are the women I have sex with in my dream?

Those are spiritual prostitutes Those are spiritual prostitutes 1 Like 1 Share

Tell them baba......tell them...







They aint no poo as spiritual wife or husband...... 3 Likes

It's just your imagination 2 Likes

So who are the women I have sex with in my dream?

QueenSuccubus



all that's left now is for an incubus to carefully oil and drill ya poo hole. In the dream I mean QueenSuccubusall that's left now is for an incubus to carefully oil and drill ya poo hole. In the dream I mean 1 Like 1 Share

So who are the women I have sex with in my dream?

I will let you know when you wake up. I will let you know when you wake up.

Can cause a guy or lady to remain single for life

Yes you are correct but not only that,. I just completed my post, re read. Yes you are correct but not only that,. I just completed my post, re read. 1 Like