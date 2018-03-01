₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by Pussitto: 5:07pm
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: "There Is Nothing Like Spiritual Wife Or Husband" (Video)
One of Nigeria's most respected man of God, Pastor chris oyakhilome has cleared the air that there is nothing like spiritual husband or wife. As this issue of spiritual spouse has been made known by some men of God as spiritual bondage.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzLfOLrjLlY
https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/03/pastor-chris-oyakhilome-there-is.html?m=1
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by HungerBAD: 5:07pm
Following
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by Homeboiy: 5:10pm
Oyedepo and Adeboye ooo
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by NwaAmaikpe: 5:10pm
So who are the women I have sex with in my dream?
54 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by chukslawrence(m): 5:21pm
Who is a liar between Baba Adeboye and Ogbeni Chris?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by kingsman66(m): 5:29pm
[quote author=chukslawrence post=66065658]Who is a liar between Baba Adeboye and Ogbeni Chris? [/quote
ask your self and answer your self
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by GavelSlam: 5:36pm
Conflict in the Lord's house .
But the Lord is not a confusionist therefore, someone is lying.
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by SamgoldBaba(m): 5:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:Your village people
43 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by Mrnakeina(m): 5:37pm
End Time
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by EvilChild: 5:38pm
Another albino scammer with a new reedited format.
Awon omo oloja.
Wire wire pastors.
Adeboye - omo oloja
Oyedepo - omo oloja
Otobolizer- omo oloja
Fraudsters!
12 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by Hostel(m): 5:41pm
when annointing is no more effective many preacher started falling into error and saying rubbish..You said there is no demon bcux you lacks power to cast out demons...I just pity people following this blind servant of satan.
12 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by fantasticone1: 5:44pm
A lot people won't listen to what Pastor Chris said before they start labeling other pastors as fake.
It's called "spiritual" husband or wife for a reason, these are demons oppressing a lot of people and they may not know.
10 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by CuteMadridista: 5:53pm
I wouldn't mind having Lesley Ann Brandt, Melissa Benoist and Alexandra Daddario as spirit Wives. which of our Nairalanders can connect me with how I can make them my wives?
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by OkpaAkuEriEri: 6:07pm
My daddy GO say der is spirit wife.
I didn't no who 2 beliv
Weda Daddy Adeboye or Pastor Cris.
Lyk 4 adeboye
Shr 4 PST Chris.
Lalasticlala, mynd44 abeg judge Ds mata 4 us
8 Likes 25 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by CuteMadridista: 6:14pm
GavelSlam:
Yahweh is a confusuonist, story of the tower of babel shows this
also Christianity is a confused religion with over 30,000 different sects
From the very beginning, Christians have split and diverged and disagreed about matters of extreme consequence, and matters that seem (on the face of it) totally trivial. For close to 1,500 years the chief hobby of Christendom seemed to be finding reasons to murder other Christians, and to this day thousands of Christian variations exist, many of which are utterly incompatible and "heretical" to each other's point of view. From Arianism to "Mariolotry", from thefilioque, to anti-trinitarian Oneness Pentecostalism, from hardline
feeneyism to Christian Universalism, from Quietism to televangelists ... any doctrinal standpoint held by one Christian group is guaranteed to be held in contempt by other (ostensibly) fellow Christians.
Yet every last one of them bows their knees before the Father, every last one of them believes that Christ dwells in their hearts and that they are strengthened by the power of this Spirit. Every last one of them"knows" that they are correct and everyone else is wrong. They alone are "filled up by the fullness of God." They can "feel it in their hearts".
"By their fruits you will know them," wrote the unknown author(s) of the book we call Matthew, and those words are quite right. The fruits of Christianity have always been discord among themselves, dehumanization of others and mutual persecution over whatever passes for heresy at that time and place. "A good tree cannot bear bad fruit" applies wonderfully to Christianity. By that very standard, the tree of Christianity is rotten to the core and more prickly than a cactus. It is evident and obvious that there is no "still, small voice" guiding Christians, that the Bible is wrong when it promises to reveal the truth to believers ... because regardless of one's belief, there are millions upon millions of other Christians who are convinced of that belief's incorrectness, convinced that the Holy Spirit has lit their path to truth (and likely think said "heretics" deserve eternal punishment to boot despite the fact that they are all supplicants to the same Lord).
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by iyke926(m): 6:43pm
#speaking in tongues# Rata kasha..kukukukuku..oruobobokutu oroboskata orobo skata
8 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by Khayri: 6:43pm
There are spiritual wife and husbands and if not taken care of can become a big problem to the person who has it. Some spiritual spouse are not harmful though instead they protect the person while some are harmful and will cause you disappointments, failed marriages/relationship cause your partner to cheat and hate you for no reason, make your partner lose affection for you, in fact spiritual spouse is a very big issue that if not taken care of if you even do charm of prosperity, the effects will be weak because they will block it same with witches and wizard if one does not clear that aspect of life, they will become very serious problem and a person might struggle and struggle without ever realising the problem throughout their life.
That's why some people remain gatekeeper, house boy, local mechanic, prostitutes for the rest of their lives.
10 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by nairalanduseles: 6:44pm
same way there is nothing like the fake stories in the bible
nothing like christainity
nothing like miracles
yeye
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by flokii: 6:44pm
Taah.. lies
They exist well well and the have sex with their spouses in dreams.
This Oyakhilome and his misyarns sef
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by xynerise(m): 6:44pm
Seconded...I dont believe that shiit exist. Unless of course you made a covenant with the Devil to be your spouse
8 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by 2undexy(m): 6:45pm
No messages to deliver again so we gas say something
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by flokii: 6:46pm
Khayri:
Can cause a guy or lady to remain single for life.. even tho they are cute and all that.
Funny thing is.. the cute ones usually have spiritual partners.
The bond takes God to break.
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by nanakgh(m): 6:47pm
No spiritual konji?
na lie!
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by michaelwilli(m): 6:47pm
.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by IgbosAreOsus: 6:47pm
This man wan spoil business for other pastors
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by xynerise(m): 6:47pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Those are spiritual prostitutes
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by ohem007(m): 6:47pm
Tell them baba......tell them...
They aint no poo as spiritual wife or husband......
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by ohem007(m): 6:47pm
Tell them baba......tell them...
They aint no poo as spiritual wife or husband......
It's just your imagination
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by michaelwilli(m): 6:48pm
NwaAmaikpe:
QueenSuccubus
all that's left now is for an incubus to carefully oil and drill ya poo hole. In the dream I mean
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by sonnie10: 6:48pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I will let you know when you wake up.
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by Khayri: 6:48pm
flokii:
Yes you are correct but not only that,. I just completed my post, re read.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome On Spiritual Wife Or Husband: There Is Nothing Like That by freecocoa(f): 6:48pm
Lmao
Seems they are getting more confused by the day, further confusing themselves and the confusion continue to confuse them, hmm! its well o.
5 Likes
