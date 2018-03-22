Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi: CAN Calls For Release Of Christian Girl, Blames Buhari For Not Acting (2867 Views)

CAN described the silence of the President on Sharibu who is still with the Boko Haram insurgents as sad and worrisome.



In a Press Statement made available to DAILY POST in Akure, the State capital, CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Ayo Oladapo accused President Buhari of planning to crush out Christianity in the country.



The Christian body queried President Buhari if it is a crime to be a Christian in Nigeria.



“It is painful to note that Liya Sharibu the only girl that still remains with the Boko Haram is said to be the only lady that refused to renounce her Christian faith



“With this development, It is clear that the battle is against Christianity. Information has it that the Boko Haram people came into Dapchi town majestically to return the girls



“They claim that they were not aware that the girls were Muslims, hence, they need to return them because they are Muslims When did it become a crime for a person to become a Christian in Nigeria?



“According to the girls, they were release because they were Muslims. Is it a crime to become a Christian in Nigeria? President Buhari should tell the whole world ” CAN said.



The Religion body charged Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo not to keep quiet as a Christian in government.



It asked Christians across the nation to mobilize prayer for the release of Sharibu to rejoin with the parents unharmed.



The statement added, ” It is painful that the government, civil society organization, human right activist kept mute on the only Christian girl that is still held captive



” We, therefore, demand that the President Muhammad Buhari and all his security outfits should without delay facilitate the immediate release of Layi Sharibu



” It is becoming clearer that president Buhari’s administration is out to crush Christianity to nothing in this nation, if he is keeping quiet on the only girl in captivity because of her faith in Christ Jesus



” No wonder, President Buhari is not doing much as expected of him to stop the killings of people in the Christian community by the herdsmen



“Pastor Professor Yemi Oshibanjo should not keep quiet as a Christian at this time, we encourage all Churches to please mobilize prayer for the release of Liya Sharibu to rejoin with the parents unharmed. We equally call on the International community to assist in the release of the Christian girl. “



who is the CAN?

when osibanjo is the second in command

?







Can should go and sit down, VP is in control after all he is also a pastor.







But we all pray and hope that no harm shall fall on little Leah





Homeboiy:

who is the CAN?



when osibanjo is the second in command

Is Osinbajo a man God? He has disappointed millions of Christians and he is under the spell of Muslims in Nigeria. Even the RCCG has lost face in the ongoing onslaught against Christians in Nigeria. We made a mistake by believing Osinbajo and Adeboye to vote for a jihadist. Christians of Yoruba extraction are ashamed of Osinbajo and we roundly denounce his silence amid the gradual extermination of his core base.

The man Osinbajo is a disgrace!



CAN, no campaign after election.

resurgentxtian4:





Is Osinbajo a man God? He has disappointed millions of Christians and he is under the spell of Muslims in Nigeria. Even the RCCG has lost face in the ongoing onslaught against Christians in Nigeria. We made a mistake by believing Osinbajo and Adeboye to vote for a jihadist. Christians of Yoruba extraction are ashamed of Osinbajo and we roundly denounce his silence amid the gradual extermination of his core base.



The man Osinbajo is a disgrace!

and you think he cares about your meaningless opinion? we the sensible Nigerians are proud of him and we shall elect he and president Buhari again in 2019. suicide is an option



As for the useless CAN abi na tin, what do you have to say about the 5 muslim girls that lost their lives? the girl should have pretended knowing fully well that boko haram is very ruthless



God bless CAN. They were the first to see what we are going through today, they warned Nigerians but they didn't listen. What pains me most is Osibanjo, the man who prefer to sell his soul for porridge.

abduljabbar4:





and you think he cares about your meaningless opinion? we the sensible Nigerians are proud of him and we shall elect he and president Buhari again in 2019. suicide is an option

Do I blame you? I only blame the RCCG. That church made a huge mistake and disobeyed the Holy Spirit thus leading millions of Christians/southerners into a jihadi war.

resurgentxtian4:





Do I blame you? I only blame the RCCG. That church made a huge mistake and disobeyed the Holy Spirit thus leading millions of Christians/southerners into a jihadi war. You are still playing that broken record PDP released during the last presidential electioneering. Are you God's secretary or Chief of staff to determine who disobeyed the Holy Spirit?

You are the only one being led into a jihad. Who has stopped you from praying in your Christian way?

Does she needs Buhari to rescue her, I thought she made it clear that she was waiting for her Jesus to come down and rescue her

May the soul of the 5 others that lost their lives rest in peace.

Muslims burn churches - no problems

Old and nasty muslim grand fathers forcibly marry Christian 12 and 13 year girls- no problems

Muslims forcefully seek to convert christian children- no problems.

Now a christian girl who can't renounce her faith is detained- no problems, in fact Buhari wants us to rejoice with him i his success! 3 Likes 1 Share

Muslims burn churches - no problems

Old and nasty muslim grand fathers forcibly marry Christian 12 and 13 year girls- no problems

Muslims forcefully seek to convert christian children- no problems.

Now a christian girl who can't renounce her faith is detained- no problems, in fact Buhari wants us to rejoice with him in his success! 1 Like 1 Share

abduljabbar4:





and you think he cares about your meaningless opinion? we the sensible Nigerians are proud of him and we shall elect he and president Buhari again in 2019. suicide is an option



As for the useless CAN abi na tin, what do you have to say about the 5 muslim girls that lost their lives? the girl should have pretended knowing fully well that boko haram is very ruthless



small thing you talk about Islamisation as kf christianity is that relevant to buhari. Your faith is your personal business... strictly between you and your God. corrupt bastards

Stop being fooolish, one of the released girls already said the 5 died as a result of overcrowding and exhaustion in the truck, Boko haram didn't deliberately killed them and same girl said the Christian girl could not be released because she refused to wear hijab and convert. Use your brain boy

THIS WAR THAT MUSLIMS ARE DETERMINED TO START WITH CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA, IS SLOWLY HEATING UP.



A BUNCH OF DIRTY SMELLING RAG HEAD SLAMMERS HOLDING A SCHOOL GIRL(CHILD) HOSTAGE IS WAT MUHAMMAD PREACHED?



ENOUGH IS ENOUGH OOo!



E DONE DO FOR HAUSAFULANI MUSLIMS.



EVEN IF ISLAM IS THE WAY TO HEAVEN, I WILL NOT TAKE IT, GOING BY ALL THIS CRUEL DEED BY MUSLIMS.



HELL WILL BE A MUCH BETTER PLACE INSTEAD. 1 Like

Some mischievous mozleems are creating Christian monikers on nairaland to defend Buhari. Their intention is to woo some gullible xtians to keep supporting Buhari even when we all know that Buhari's intention is to keep unleashing terror on Christian population in Nigeria.



Don't be deceived by those Christian monikers like that 8th person that commented.



@ the topic.. Buhari, CAN asked you a serious question. " Is it a crime for one to be a Christian in Nigeria ?" 11 Likes

abduljabbar4:





and you think he cares about your meaningless opinion? we the sensible Nigerians are proud of him and we shall elect he and president Buhari again in 2019. suicide is an option



As for the useless CAN abi na tin, what do you have to say about the 5 muslim girls that lost their lives? the girl should have pretended knowing fully well that boko haram is very ruthless



Cyynthialove:

Some mischievous mozleems are creating Christian monikers on nairaland to defend Buhari. Their intention is to woo some gullible xtians to keep supporting Buhari even when we all know that Buhari's intention is to keep unleashing terror on Christian population in Nigeria.



Don't be deceived by those Christian monikers like that 8th person that commented.



get well soon

resurgentxtian4:





They never endorsed Osinbajo as a church.

angels09:



They never endorsed Osinbajo as a church.

They did sis.

If she's stupid enough at 15 to be arguing with lunatics over which religion she prefer, then she's on her own. Why not play along until you are released and then go back to your Christianity

Na now can just they wake up? Where is national can when you need them, by now I thought they would have stormed abuja, start peaceful protest until Leah is released.





Ayo Oladapo accused President Buhari of planning to crush out Christianity in the country.





Not really because of the innocent girl.



I know exactly that this is the main point of this news..Not really because of the innocent girl. 2 Likes

Oh! My Glorious Nigeria is being "slain" upon the "low" places. How are the Mighty fallen. Tell it not in Gath. Publish it not in the streets of Askelon; lest the Sons of the Philistines rejoice, lest the Daughters of the Uncircumcised triumph...

CAN always fighting only for their own,

Did they even say Buhari didn't Act? Aaah,



Buhari is a very smart Actor, he have already Acted by sending his boys to go and kidnap those girls,

sending his Fulani kingsmen all around Nigeria,



And also telling his boys to return the girls to where they were kidnapped without any Armed Soldiers attacking them.



Buhari is good Actor.

W don't v leader w only v president

Adekdammy:

Na now can just they wake up? Where is national can when you need them, by now I thought they would have stormed abuja, start peaceful protest until Leah is released. what is your personal contribution to her release? You count too you know?

#FreeLeahSheribu

Please visit this thread and drop your support for this young brave and innocent girl caught in the middle of Nigerian politics

Contribute...lend your social media support to help regain her freedom...speak for a worthy cause,let your voice count...let's get here:

http://www.nairaland.com/4413864/free-leah-sheribu#up

Go on all social media platform to contribute to the wave of voices to bring about the freedom and safe return of Leah Sheribu

#FreeLeahSheribu

Please visit this thread and drop your support for this young brave and innocent girl caught in the middle of Nigerian politics

Contribute...lend your social media support to help regain her freedom...speak for a worthy cause,let your voice count...let's get here:

http://www.nairaland.com/4413864/free-leah-sheribu#up

Go on all social media platform to contribute to the wave of voices to bring about the freedom and safe return of Leah Sheribu

#FreeLeahSheribu