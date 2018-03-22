₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by Islie: 7:44pm
by Oluseyi Awojulugbe
https://www.thecable.ng/bill-gates-nigeria-one-dangerous-places-give-birth
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by Okoroawusa: 7:50pm
Different headline, different content
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by ShobayoEmma(m): 7:55pm
You can say that again sir. Voting Buhari is the greatest mistake i av ever made. God please forgive me.
1 Like
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by kingkakaone(m): 7:56pm
He just highlighted the very danger of successive Nigerian governments.
I like this line...
"the execution process does not reflect the need of the people"
They always come up with white paper ideas with little or no knowledge on how to carryout the tasks effectively.
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by hisgrace090: 7:57pm
Bill gate you should have used small grammer for our leaders.
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by saaron: 8:01pm
Which economic plan? Terrorist buhari's only plan is to fund boko-Haram and spread sharia across Nigeria in line with boko-Haram's core demand.
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by ibotic(f): 8:08pm
So because bill gates said something, it is now gospel truth...is Bill Gates God...
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by jodavid(m): 8:11pm
Yy
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by Iyajelili(f): 8:11pm
Bill Gates is an IPOB old man and a wailing wailer according to Buhari media cows and incurable Zone B's of the highest order. God bless you Sir Gates
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by NotBeenPaid: 8:11pm
L
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by holysainbj(m): 8:12pm
B
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by three: 8:12pm
Confam!!
Bill Gates is caucasian and a human being, he does not fit into the Nobody and Everybody, the names of two of Buhari's cows
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by EsotericMonk: 8:12pm
If it would take a white man to drum it in Bubu's wsx filled ears,so be it
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by Apina(m): 8:13pm
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by NothingDoMe: 8:13pm
Tell him oh
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by thunderbabs: 8:13pm
I dont need to read the story.
Buhari doesn't have any economic plan
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by veacea: 8:13pm
This a very big blow to nija
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by SaAbbas(m): 8:13pm
Which of Buhari's plan reflect the needs of Nigerians
|Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by Omeokachie: 8:13pm
PDP member
