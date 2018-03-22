₦airaland Forum

Bill Gates: Buhari's Economic Plan Doesn't Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by Islie: 7:44pm
by Oluseyi Awojulugbe


Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, says the execution process of the economic and recovery growth plan (ERGP) does not reflect the needs of Nigerians.

The ERGP is a medium-term document launched by President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2017 to restore the nation’s economic status after it was hit by its worst recession in 29 years.

Gates, who is now the second richest man in the world, made this statement while speaking at the expanded national economic council presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday.

“Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places in the world to give birth with the fourth worst maternal mortality rate in the world ahead of only Sierra Leone, Central African Republic and Chad. One in three Nigerian children is chronically malnourished.

“The Nigerian government’s economic recovery and growth plan identify investing in our people as one of three strategic objectives. But the execution priorities don’t fully reflect people’s needs, prioritizing physical capital over human capital.

“To anchor the economy over the long term, investments in infrastructure and competitiveness must go hand in hand with investments in people.

“People without roads, ports, and factories can’t flourish. And roads, ports and factories without skilled workers to build and manage them can’t sustain an economy.”

He said the biggest African office of his foundation is in Nigeria adding that the organisation has committed over $1.6 billion with intentions of increasing the commitment.

Gates said adressing the issue of stunted growth will add $30 billion to the GDP annually.

“The most important choice you can make is to maximize your greatest resource, the Nigerian people. Nigeria will thrive when every Nigerian is able to thrive,” he said.

“If you invest in their health, education and opportunities, the human capital we are talking about today then; that will lay the foundation for sustained prosperity.

“If you don’t, however, then it is very important to recognise that there will be a sharp limit on how much the country can grow.”

He said he would partner with the federal government on taxes to generate revenue for health and education.

In 2016, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in collaboration with the Dangote Foundation committed $100 million to fight malnutrition.



https://www.thecable.ng/bill-gates-nigeria-one-dangerous-places-give-birth

Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by Okoroawusa: 7:50pm
Different headline, different content
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by ShobayoEmma(m): 7:55pm
You can say that again sir. Voting Buhari is the greatest mistake i av ever made. God please forgive me.

Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by kingkakaone(m): 7:56pm
He just highlighted the very danger of successive Nigerian governments.

I like this line...
"the execution process does not reflect the need of the people"
They always come up with white paper ideas with little or no knowledge on how to carryout the tasks effectively.
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by hisgrace090: 7:57pm
Bill gate you should have used small grammer for our leaders.
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by saaron: 8:01pm
Which economic plan? Terrorist buhari's only plan is to fund boko-Haram and spread sharia across Nigeria in line with boko-Haram's core demand.
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by ibotic(f): 8:08pm
So because bill gates said something, it is now gospel truth...is Bill Gates God...
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by jodavid(m): 8:11pm
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by Iyajelili(f): 8:11pm
Bill Gates is an IPOB old man and a wailing wailer according to Buhari media cows and incurable Zone B's of the highest order. God bless you Sir Gates
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by NotBeenPaid: 8:11pm
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by holysainbj(m): 8:12pm
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by three: 8:12pm
Confam!!

Bill Gates is caucasian and a human being, he does not fit into the Nobody and Everybody, the names of two of Buhari's cows
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by EsotericMonk: 8:12pm
If it would take a white man to drum it in Bubu's wsx filled ears,so be it
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by Apina(m): 8:13pm
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by NothingDoMe: 8:13pm
Tell him oh
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by thunderbabs: 8:13pm
I dont need to read the story.

Buhari doesn't have any economic plan undecided
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by veacea: 8:13pm
This a very big blow to nija
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by SaAbbas(m): 8:13pm
Which of Buhari's plan reflect the needs of Nigerians
Re: Bill Gates: Buhari’s Economic Plan Doesn’t Reflect Needs Of Nigerians by Omeokachie: 8:13pm
PDP member

