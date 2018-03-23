₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by Mophasa(m): 9:01pm On Mar 23
MINISTRY OF BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING
Press Statement
Friday March 23, 2018
ERGP PRIORITISES HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Several of today’s newspapers carried a story in which the philanthropist, Mr. Bill Gates is said to have taken issue with the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). It seems the context in which Mr. Gatesmade his remarks was not well understood.
A close reading of his statement shows that the point Mr. Gates was making was that the human capital development should have been explicitly indicated as part of the execution priorities of the ERGP. This is not the same as saying that the ERGP does not address human capital development or that Mr. Gates faulted Nigeria’s economic plans as some newspapers put it.
This development however provides an opportunity to clarify several things about the ERGP.
1. ERGP prioritises human capital development:
The ERGP rests on the three pillars of restoring growth, investing in the Nigerian people and building a competitive economy. The pillar of ‘investing in the Nigerian people’ is nothing other than human capital development consisting as it does of education, health and social investments, and a whole chapter of the ERGP is devoted to this important pillar. Therefore the ERGP indeed prioritises human capital development.
The ERGP sets out 60 strategies cutting across all sectors of the economy. Indeed, over one quarter of them (strategies 31 to 47) fall into the category of Investing in the Nigerian people. The execution priorities of the ERGP are restoring macroeconomic balance, achieving agriculture and food security, ensuring energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, improving transportation infrastructure and driving industrialization through SMEs. These interventions were chosen because of their potential for fast-tracking economic recovery and expected contribution of the private sector to accelerating growth, which is one of the key principles of the ERGP. In other words, the execution priorities are catalysts for implementing all the strategies in the ERGP.
These priority areas have cross-cutting potentials which are all focused towards empowering the people through creating jobs and improving their general conditions. In other words, all the areas indicated are underpinned by the emphasis on investing in the people. Every single one of the execution priorities has the people at the centre.
2. Human capital development spending has gone up:
To demonstrate the commitment of government to improving human capital development at the national level, the Federal Government has made significant increases in capital allocations in human capital related sectors in the last three years in spite of dwindling revenues.
For instance, capital allocations to education, including Universal Basic Education (UBEC), in the 2015 Budget was N91.903 billion, but the allocation was increased to N112.543 billion in 2016; N152 billion in 2017 and N170.79 billion is proposed for 2018 budget.
In the health sector, while N22.676 billion was provided in the 2015 budget for Capital expenditure, N28.65 billion was provided in the 2016 budget; N55.61 billion in 2017; and N71.11 billion in the 2018 budget proposal.
3. Focus on social intervention programmes
In addition, the current administration has launched a wide-ranging Social Investment Programme which caters for human development for which a total budgetary allocation of N500 billion has been provided in the 2016 and 2017 budgets as well as the 2018 budget proposals. Apart from providing the much needed jobs, the N-Power Scheme deploys young graduates to serve as teaching assistants, public health officials and agricultural extension workers. Similarly the Home Grown School Feeding Programme provides a meal a day to children in public primary schools. All these interventions contribute to human capital development.
4. Collaboration with States to deepen human capital development:
The Federal Government is committed to improving human capital development at all levels by deepening collaboration with the States. That is why this special session of the National Economic Council on human capital development was convened.
It was aimed at:
· increasing attention of government at all levels on human capital development in line with the ERGP
· enhancing the quality of expenditure so as to achieve the improved outcomes set out in the ERGP.
Signed
Akpandem James
Special Adviser (Media) to the Hon. Minister
Source;
http://diaryofmypresident.com/index.php/2018/03/23/federal-ministry-of-budget-and-planning-press-release/
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by 4kDdullard: 9:30pm On Mar 23
Trash as usual as if they know better than Bill Gates.
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by Mophasa(m): 9:31pm On Mar 23
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21pm On Mar 23
Bill Chukwuma Gates
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:21pm On Mar 23
I don't like this moniker above me.
So APC thinks they know more than Bill Gate? A man who controls the world's economy.
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by OBAGADAFFI: 10:22pm On Mar 23
They should have replied Bill directly at the meeting.
No need spinning these in the media.
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by iphenon: 10:22pm On Mar 23
Bunch of jokers and liers. See the yearly increase in health and education budget with very little to show forth as result
Please how much do I need to have to start considering travelling to Canada?
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by NLEFCC(m): 10:22pm On Mar 23
We don't care about the Economic Budget as a whole.
Just bring back our price of fuel to what it was before this government came into power...and price of foodstuffs too.
Signed
Ordinary Citizen's of Nigeria.
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 10:22pm On Mar 23
ok
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by Sojebrand(m): 10:22pm On Mar 23
Issorite
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by Fongido(m): 10:22pm On Mar 23
They are yet to understand Bill Gates grammar. Dullard Buhari can't accept a simple truth
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by BiafranBushBoy: 10:22pm On Mar 23
idiots
I just pity all these broke N-power graduates that they use to score cheap political points whenever they wana list out an achievement.
We keep telling our stories ooo... Abeg follow read
Sad end of a street hustler in Nigeria
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by emror4u(m): 10:23pm On Mar 23
Always quick to issue defensive press release...
You know you are lying, we know you are lying, and you know that we know you are lying....
So Just continue, MY PVC IS READY
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by fergie001(m): 10:23pm On Mar 23
Didn't read
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by oluwasegun007(m): 10:23pm On Mar 23
always on the defensive....
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by iMUMUweh(m): 10:23pm On Mar 23
what an Elder (Bill Gates) sees while pressing laptop, a kid cannot see even if leaves Aisha in za other room and climbs nepa pole
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by joeyswift(m): 10:23pm On Mar 23
FG and the virus stricken zombies will start crying me a river
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by UgoFly: 10:23pm On Mar 23
smoke
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by Spuggie: 10:23pm On Mar 23
Very interesting
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by fakeprophet(m): 10:23pm On Mar 23
what the hell are the supporter of APC Rep analysing. as if they know better than PMB
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by genghiskhan007(m): 10:23pm On Mar 23
Mophasa:
This picture ehn
BILLY [goat] an BULL [hari]
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by keshprince: 10:24pm On Mar 23
Land grabbers
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by Olukat(m): 10:24pm On Mar 23
"Wailer" Bill Gate I guess
This Govt have lost it
Who advise Buhari?
Must this govt reply everything?
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by Penalty82(m): 10:25pm On Mar 23
FG means
Failed
Government
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by samx4real(m): 10:25pm On Mar 23
The problem is...
They think they are smarth asses, so they most have an answer for every question.
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by Amberon11: 10:27pm On Mar 23
Lol
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by costail: 10:27pm On Mar 23
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by SadiqBabaSani: 10:28pm On Mar 23
Bag of lies,
Bill gate is IPOB- Zombies
|Re: FG Replies Bill Gates' Comment On Buhari's Economic Plan by nextstep(m): 10:28pm On Mar 23
Forget all these fancy numbers and acronyms; they only need to focus on one thing: constant and sufficient power. Most other things will sort themselves out. And for those swindled by the increased budget allocation, the actual dollar amount hasn't changed. Naira value has nearly halved since 2015, yet the things are going to be paid for in dollars, so we're basically at a standstill in terms of "REAL MONEY", if not going back.
