|"Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by Lukgaf(m): 8:47pm On Mar 22
22nd March, 2018
FG SHOULD NEGOTIATE RELEASE OF CHRISTIAN GIRL
Boko Haram insurgents yesterday returned 104 out of the 110 girls abducted on 19thFebruary, 2018. Five of them had reportedly died while one, Leah Sherubu, was not released. According to Khadija Grema, one of the freed girls, Leah was not released because she is a Christian and she refused to put on hijab or convert.
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) condemns Boko Haram’s attempt to compel Leah to use hijab. Equally reprehensible is the attempt to force her to convert to Islam.
We reiterate for the umpteenth time that Boko Haram’s doctrine is heretical and its methods stand in contradistinction to those of pristine Islam. The Glorious Qur’an asserts that there is no compulsion in Islam (2:256). It says Allah himself could have made the whole mankind Muslims if He had wished (11:118). It forbids forceful conversion or punishment of non-Muslims by Muslims and limits the role of Muslims to admonitions alone (lasta alayhinm bimusaytirin 88: 21 – 24). Furthermore, it declares that each shall have the right to follow his or her religion (lakunm diinukunm wa liya diin 109:1 – 6).
Once again we reject Boko Haram as an Islamic group. We urge the leadership and members of the group to re-examine its ideological base. Leah Sherubu must be set free because the basis for holding her after setting her schoolmates free is faulty and unIslamic.
We invite the Federal Government (FG) to widen the scope of dialogue with Boko Haram by incorporating doctrinal issues. Islamic scholars should be involved in such discussions with the insurgents. This process is sine qua non for the deradicalisation of Boko Haram. Military defeat of Boko Haram alone amounts to a pyrrhic victory without ideological re-engineering.
We charge (FG) to go back to the negotiation table in order to secure the release of the only Christian girl among the Dapchi girls who is being held back by the insurgents. Nigerians have been united in their prayers for the release of the Dapchi girls. FG should note that Boko Haram is not as daft as many people think. By withholding the Christian girl, they seek to divide Nigerians once again along religious lines.
MURIC expresses solidarity with the parents of Leah Sherubu, the Christian girl in captivity. Our hearts are heavy with grief over her plight. We salute her courage. Shame on Boko Haram for oppressing a lone, vulnerable and helpless girl. Shame on all those who suppress freedom of worship. We appeal to Nigerians to invoke special prayers in the mosques and churches for this Christian girl who had the courage to stare her oppressors in the face. We should also continue to pray for the remaining Chibok girls.
As we round up, we repeat our exhortation to the Nigerian authorities: to set Leah Sherubu free is a task that must be done.
Professor Ishaq Akintola,
Director,
Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC)
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/theeagleonline.com.ng/amp/fg-should-negotiate-release-of-dapchi-christian-girl-by-muric
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by Lukgaf(m): 8:49pm On Mar 22
Islam preaches peace. Boko Haram are not Muslim. Beware of propaganda
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by femidejulius(m): 8:50pm On Mar 22
Not Muslim,yet released all Muslim girls except only one christian girl who they forced to become Muslim but refused.
What will you have said if over hundred girls were kidnapped by a terrorist group and all those who are Christian are released while the Muslim girl who refused to become Christian was held back?
There are bad Christians and Muslims. Boko haram is a group of bad Muslims. To say they are not Muslim is outright lie. Not all Muslims are bad but boko haram definitely is.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by fk001: 8:51pm On Mar 22
Yes Bokoharam are fvcking terrorists and infidel's.
Islam teaches peace and Love.
They are not and they will never be one.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by uncleiykeman: 8:51pm On Mar 22
Ipob is not a Christian and buhari is not a Fulani terrorist.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by Cooly100: 9:03pm On Mar 22
Lukgaf:
Why didn't the Muslims pass fathawu on them and also mobilize fighters to destroy those spoiling their name.
If you can pass fathawu on the cartoonist in Denmark...why not fight these people killing muslims too
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by deomelo: 9:16pm On Mar 22
Cooly100:
When was the last time CAN and Christians like you fought and passed Fatwa on Christian terrorists?
When BH blow up mosques and gruesomely kill Muslims, are they killing Muslims because they are Muslims and they love to kill Muslims?
Evil doesn't subscribe to any religion and their bombs and bullets doesn't have religious GPS to locate or identify who is or not a christian or Muslim, they kill both.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by Homeboiy: 9:21pm On Mar 22
They are Hindus
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by SouthEastFacts: 9:25pm On Mar 22
deomelo:They blew up mosque because they were cursed by Adeboye and other top men of God after a special prayer session against them. Since that day till date, those Jihadists have gotten the road to a church.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by yomi96(m): 9:25pm On Mar 22
They are more Muslims than he can ever be this fool sits in Lagos and says rubbish, he should go to borno and tell them they are not Muslims.
the Quran says and I quote
9:29 - Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.
4:89 - They but wish that ye should reject Faith, as they do, and thus be on the same footing (as they): But take not friends from their ranks until they flee in the way of Allah (From what is forbidden). But if they turn renegades, seize them and slay them wherever ye find them; and (in any case) take no friends or helpers from their ranks.
lalasticlala front page abeg make people hear this man again
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by deomelo: 9:28pm On Mar 22
SouthEastFacts:
Keep quiet if you have nothing sane and rational to talk about.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by resurgentxtian4: 9:29pm On Mar 22
Lukgaf:
Please stop. We know what Islam is all about.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by Yorubaskullmine: 10:02pm On Mar 22
deomelo:Deomello why can't you condemn evil for once. Why is your ssoul this dark.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by hajoke2000(f): 10:08pm On Mar 22
hmmm
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by deomelo: 10:18pm On Mar 22
Yorubaskullmine:
I condemn evil including BH, bigots, hateful, bitter, disgruntled, bitter, ipobs and unpatriotic anti Nigerian elements.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by 0monnak0da: 10:25pm On Mar 22
Herdsmen are not Fulani
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by iamgenius(m): 11:17pm On Mar 22
resurgentxtian4:We don't know educate us.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by neezar: 11:27pm On Mar 22
deomelo:I know u are happy concerning the Christian girl situation but what I can only assure u is that Karma will take full force on everyone behind this and it must surely start with u, You will have no helper around.
Continue
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by naijaking1: 11:35pm On Mar 22
Remember the saying: violent islamic groups will kill you, but peaceful islamic groups will let them kill you.
Shame on Akintola and his MURIC, if they wanted they would have condemned BK a long time ago.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by deomelo: 11:50pm On Mar 22
neezar:
Rubbish..
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by PurestBoy(m): 12:24am
Deep inside the MUMURIC' man mind, he's happy the girl is not released, MURIC would have come up with their usual threats if reverse were the case
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by HajimeSaito(m): 12:40am
Bolo Haram are doing EXACTLY what Muhammad and his Companions did in the foundation days of Islam. Rape and plunder on earth, everlasting sex in paradise is the message of Islam.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by Lukgaf(m): 3:28am
I bet after reading below, you will think twice before you quote this Ayah again:
When the LORD your God brings you into the land where you are entering to possess it, and clears away many nations before you, the Hittites and the Girgashites and the Amorites and the Canaanites and the Perizzites and the Hivites and the Jebusites, seven nations greater and stronger than you. And when the LORD your God delivers them before you and you defeat them, then you shall utterly destroy them. You shall make no covenant with them and show no favor to them. (Deutronomy 7:1-2)
“When you approach a city to fight against it, you shall offer it terms of peace. If it agrees to make peace with you and opens to you, then all the people who are found in it shall become your forced labor and shall serve you. However, if it does not make peace with you, but makes war against you, then you shall besiege it. When the LORD your God gives it into your hand, you shall strike all the men in it with the edge of the sword. Only the women and the children and the animals and all that is in the city, all its spoil, you shall take as booty for yourself; and you shall use the spoil of your enemies which the LORD your God has given you… Only in the cities of these peoples that the LORD your God is giving you as an inheritance, you shall not leave alive anything that breathes (Deuteronomy 20:10-17)
Now therefore, kill every male among the little ones, and kill every woman who has known man intimately. But all the girls who have not known man intimately, spare for yourselves. (Numbers 31:17-18)
Even in the New Testament we read the following statements attributed to Jesus saying to his disciples:
“I tell you that to everyone who has, more shall be given, but from the one who does not have, even what he does have shall be taken away. But these enemies of mine, who did not want me to reign over them, bring them here and slay them in my presence. (Luke 19:26-27)
"Do not think that I have come to send peace on earth. I did not come to send peace, but a sword. I am sent to set a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law" (Matthew 10:34-35).
Are these from the Quran too
yomi96:
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by angels09: 5:03am
deomelo:It is not rubbish. It is the truth. And all he said and more will befall you.... and very soon.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by thundafire: 5:21am
SouthEastFacts:lol
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by SouthEastFacts: 5:46am
deomelo:Ok. Strap bombs on yourself and walk to a church and see if you won't automatically see yourself in the nearest mosque. Religion of peace my foot.
7 Likes
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by deomelo: 6:08am
[quote author=SouthEastFacts post=66077856]
Ok. Strap bombs on yourself and walk to a church and see if you won't automatically see yourself in the nearest mosque. Religion of peace my foot.[/quote]
Ipob bigots bore me.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by Iyajelili(f): 6:09am
Some are christians and Buddhist.......defending the blood sucking demons at all times
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by deomelo: 6:09am
[
Ok. Strap bombs on yourself and walk to a church and see if you won't automatically see yourself in the nearest mosque. Religion of peace my foot.[/quote]
Ipob bigots bore me.
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by fabre4: 6:47am
deomelo:
Fulani herdsman I wonder why one idiot was asking if u have conscience can a cow have conscience
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by usba: 6:53am
insha'Allah Leah shall be released soon. Ameen FG must intensify all efforts in securing her release
|Re: "Boko Haram Members Are Not Muslims, See Why" - Professor Akintola, MURIC DG by femi4: 6:53am
We need more of this from MURIC instead of keeping quiet
