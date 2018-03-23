₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,840 members, 4,149,655 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 08:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! (18591 Views)
Pretty Lady Shares Sexy Photo, Nigerian Twitter Users Help Her Cover Her Body / "I Love You No Be For Mouth" - Plus-Sized Lady Shares Her Bank Account Online / Canisius Banda Posts His Nude Photo On Facebook While Sending To Lady (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by TheUpsetGirl(f): 2:41am
Nigerian Lady shares sultry photo on Instagram.. Her Father responds to her!
A Nigerian Lady has shared with screenshots of her father responding to one of her “sultry” photos on Instagram…
Identified as @queensplu on Instagram, she shared the below sultry photo and captioned it: “Hide your face”.. and she was surprised after her father took to the gram to respond.
Though her father didn’t warn or condemn her, instead he prayed for her.. He wrote; “My Queen baby God bless you and give you wisdom and happy understanding.”
Then he continued; “Sorry at the last, please have a happy new week. Joyce good morning dear”.
Oh well! We were probably expecting some “more brutal” than that, or maybe, Joyce, is this what I sent you to school to do?
Lol.. It’s quite cute to know our old folks are embracing technology! Embracing social Media!
cc lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by TheUpsetGirl(f): 2:47am
next;
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by whitebeard(m): 3:16am
Reed between the line to get the actual message of her father.. I trust my dad..!! Oh my..he won't even comment, the whole family will know..the way they would talk to u ehn..! U would prefer to be flogged than to be talked too.
31 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by hajoke2000(f): 4:24am
hmmm......God bless u and give u wisdom.......meaning wisdom to change
........he is trying to say she has none b4
........he is a cool father .....
80% of fathers will go ahead to disgrace her .
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by PapaNnamdi: 4:30am
See the groundnut bresst
22 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by femi4: 6:01am
What's "happy ondatni"
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by Elukapendragon(m): 6:08am
Dat breast go fine to press oh.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by Preshy561(f): 6:17am
some NL guys are really sex starved.
see them fantasizing on what's never gonna be theirs or even get to see.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by Follygunners: 6:21am
Preshy561:
Hear as dis one sef dey rant... you get mirror for house?
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by AdolfHitlerxXx: 6:22am
Went to Uyo end of last year....Akwa Ibom gals are tha shiit!
My eyes were popping all the time with their beauty and provocative dressing
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by OrestesDante(m): 7:16am
☣ ☠
∆
That's their personal problem∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by DeadRat(m): 7:38am
Preshy561:these Days You Just De Fire Nairaland Guys
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by Abbeyme: 7:38am
end time dauta
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by TheUpsetGirl(f): 7:39am
lalasticlala you're viewing.. please move to fp
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by mamaa88(f): 7:40am
Umu uwa
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by Preshy561(f): 7:40am
DeadRat:lool,not really.
I hate it when these guys act so armature.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by TheUpsetGirl(f): 7:40am
whitebeard:
why would she be flogged? is she a goat?
I'd Sue him
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by Iyajelili(f): 7:40am
I'm I surprised? No cos decency and good morals have been flushed down our drains
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by pweshdodo(m): 7:41am
Wakanda people
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by Johnbosco77(m): 7:42am
Fyn gal.
Better pickin.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by swiz123(m): 7:44am
The rate at which our Nigerian ladies develop sagged boobs is highly alarming
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by DeadRat(m): 7:44am
Preshy561:Good Morning!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by yeyerolling: 7:45am
TheUpsetGirl:so what have u gained
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by Izecson3D(m): 7:45am
the Daughter, the father, Instagram, the Op, the mod that pushed this to FP are all maaaaaad.. except its my guy Lala
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by Auxiliary(m): 7:46am
No insult, no raging... Just subtle. Father of life.
But it's all for the screen, she will be a dead meat, when they get to see...
Nigerian parents! Always ready to pounce...
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by paroh137(m): 7:46am
Preshy561:
It's nobody's fault you're sexless. Fantasies are a sign of healthy sexuality. Grow the Bleep up
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by iamrammy(m): 7:46am
Preshy561:what you can't have you hope to have....Dnt take away Hope from anybody cos 2moro is pregnant.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by AxceX(m): 7:46am
Preshy561:what is this one saying fantasizing over plenty paint
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by Fanatique: 7:46am
Hj
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by henryhemon(m): 7:47am
Preshy561:
Little question,when she bared her boobs online,did she do that for peeps not to look at it? If she had something else to offer aside nudity she would have done it. What I'm trying to say is when you bring your poo to the public,its everyone's business,I'm sorry to say most of you girls are crap n has absolutely nothing to offer than sex,stop acting like you re something special,every woman as private part if that's what you mean by something that's never going to be theirs,its not special anymore. You know whats special........what you have inside that no one else has.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Shares Sexy Photo On Instagram,..Her Father Responds To Her! by NairaMaster1(m): 7:47am
TheUpsetGirl:
So you think the father approved of her post? When you read his comment, you will notice that he is saying his daughter LACKS WISDOM. Go back and check.
I am 29 and I disagree with your view on social media and technology.
Just that most young ladies now prefer prostitution to hard work even in their academics.
2 Likes
How Do You Restrain Yourself From Falling In Love? / Why Do Guys Play Games With Girls Hearts / My Neighbour's Wife Is Tempting Me-
Viewing this topic: Heromaniaa, 1miccza, thapukka, Vanshmuell(m), ventura, tony1918(m), sirp2007, Oyaziwolo, anigbajumo(m), davibid, Museum, salvo18, Amaso99(m), Akeem1759(m), simiolu1(m), hazzanovich(m), princessfoluke(f), Castazak(m), sonchuks1(m), adekayo1234(m), Lanre12388(m), Jamalj, introvertious, Husty(m), femoladosu, kennyakinz, izywzy(m), Benjamin831(m), habex005(m), proudlyND(m), waltcity(m), ruggedmallaam(m), Almeida(m), baffylander(m), Pirlz, obialinaeze(m), Ethannathan, biodex(m), Favy93(f), Linux007(m), tonyblair4life(m), aniblue(m), polite2(m), Narldon, labake1(f), emmyw(m), Tinynita(f), bodecxy, Kneephy(m), AnonyNymous(m), WomanOfRace(f), taladinrin, tobdee, UCBIGGY, Laykaynite, FrankSean, sarcoma, EBRAHIMJAY(m), crankey(m), DrWhizy(m), judemurphy(m), autotrust2015(m), autotrader2, nurunta, AlPeter, gracewealth007(f), SmartyPants(m), PrimadonnaO(f), allymarry89(f), Veyk(m), Tonyosas101(m), ubox, sunemi(m), greatlinda, Kamara1, donholy28(m), Akaekpuchiowa, deraluv(m), thunderbabs, Rumplesteelskin, Afamed, Cherlene(f), 76fa, Reberry(f), adekanbai, lanrecious(m), whybiodun, Quinhappi(f), Route690(m), pearl360(f), iVentHub(f), hmabdool(m), msqtahir, Sandius(m), lordraiden(m) and 200 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6