President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:33am
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday accused ‘powerful individuals ‘of orchestrating the lingering conflicts between farmers and herders in parts of northern Nigeria.
The president made this comment during a visit to Zamfara State in continuation of his tour of states affected by violence and bloodshed.

In his speech, he stressed the need to review the old arrangement that provided for both cattle ranches and grazing routes.

This is as he directed security agencies to improve their strategies of intelligence gathering, surveillance and accuracy in deployments, to ensure that criminal activities are brought to an end across the country.

Accompanied by Zamfara State governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, during an interactive meeting with political leaders, traditional rulers, elders and victims of criminal attacks in the state, President Buhari, in a statement by his special adviser on media, Femi Adesina, assured all security agencies of improved conditions that would facilitate the arrest of criminals that steal, maim and kill innocent Nigerians.

“As far as I am concerned, our security agencies have recorded some successes, but they need to do much more. They are not to oppress anyone, but they have to gather and send intelligence and warnings when something is about to happen,’’ he said.

The president commended the security agencies for eliminating a dreadful criminal, ‘Buhari General’, who had for many years initiated killings and destruction of properties.

“Before ‘Buharin-daji’ who calls himself a general, there was a criminal who killed many people and he was killed; ‘Buharin–daji’ has followed him and others like them should also follow,’’ he added.

President Buhari urged the security agencies and communities to always work in collaboration, noting that the threats to life and property of Nigerians would be significantly reduced with improved relations among community leaders, citizens and the security agencies.

“I have come here to commiserate with you over the loss of lives and properties. We will continue to do our best to improve the security situation. However, those committing atrocities live with you. Some of these people are not reported because you don’t trust the security outfits, instead you report back to the criminals. We should give priority to security,’’ he said.

The president warned that the ongoing war against corruption would be reinvigorated and sustained until public officers, who abuse their positions, face the wrath of the law.

Buhari told the elders and traditional rulers that properties confiscated by security outfits from some suspected corrupt public officials would be sold after the completion of court procedures.

He urged Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing reforms in the agricultural sector, pointing that the era of depending on oil will one day come to an end.

On herdsmen attacks, the president said there was a need to revisit and review the old grazing area arrangement that guaranteed harmonious relationship between farmers and herdsmen, where differences were amicably resolved through the law.

On his part, Governor Yari, who is also the chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, said the state government had deployed resources that were initially designated for development into fighting criminal activities.

The governor, who commended the security outfits for working hard to safeguard the state, pleaded with the federal government to improve the funding of operations, increase the number of security men working in the state and reimburse the state for monies spent on some federal government projects, like roads, which he said was a major priority in fighting criminals.

The secretary to the Zamfara State government, Prof Abdullahi Shinkafi, identified the three major criminal challenges facing the state as cattle rustling, armed banditry and kidnap-for-ransom.

Listing eight major flashpoints, Prof Shinkafi disclosed that 1,321 persons had been killed and 1,881 people injured from various attacks since 2011, with about N14 billion spent on fighting the menace.

The traditional rulers, elders and leaders of the affected communities also pleaded with the government to ensure immediate security intervention in order to save lives.

PMB To Receive Released Dapchi Girls Today
…Says Leah Sharibu will not be abandoned
President Muhammadu Buhari will today receive the released girls of Government Science and Technical college Dapchi,Yobe, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that of the 110 Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents about a month ago, 104 of them were freed on Wednesday.

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, had said the girls were unconditionally released around 3am through back-channel efforts with the help of some friends of the country.

‘’For the release to work, the government had a clear understanding that violence and confrontation would not be the way out as it could endanger the lives of the girls, hence a non-violent approach was the preferred option,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the president has restated his commitment to the release of the only Dapchi schoolgirl still in captivity, Leah Sharibu.

In a statement by his senior special assistant on media, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said his administration would not relent on efforts to bring Miss Sharibu safely back home to her parents as it had done for the other girls.

It was reported that Leah Sharibu was held back by the terrorists after she refused to convert from Christianity to Islam.

According to him , President Buhari is fully conscious of his duty under the constitution to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of faith, ethnic background or geopolitical location and would not shirk this responsibility.

“The president is equally mindful of the fact that true followers of Islam all over the world respect the injunction that there is no compulsion in religion. To this effect, no one or group can impose its religion on another.

“His heart goes out to the isolated parents who must watch others rejoice while their own daughter is still away. The lone Dapchi girl, Leah, will not be abandoned.

“President Buhari assures the Sharibu family that he will continue to do all he can to ensure that they also have cause to rejoice with their daughter soon,” he added.

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by princeSammyz: 5:34am
Cabals? Every tale from this administration falls on the tortoise! I wonder what they will take responsibility for and face squarely.

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by GreenArrow1(m): 5:35am
Lol. Oga Jubril is just waking up?

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by imhotep: 5:37am
Please did he remember to blame GEJ grin

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by tooth4tooth: 5:38am
When will this old man stop his blame game and do something reasonable? undecided undecided

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by femidejulius(m): 6:05am
There is nothing like 'herders and farmers clashes'. That is the imagination of irresponsible, favour seeking journalists. Farmers are not attacking herders. It is the herders that are affecting farmers.

It ought to be called the 'Herders Unending Attacks' or 'The Fulani Cleansing'.

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Iyajelili(f): 6:09am
And the blame game continues

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by bluegrass07: 6:11am
And who is the most powerful individual in the country right now?


Going by the kind of government which we practice, is it not the President?

Honestly, Mr President stop the blame game, and get to work.

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Homeboiy: 6:19am
Powerful individuals like
Mamman daura

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Flyingngel(m): 6:52am
Mr blame is at it again. Pls continue.........

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Rucheen(m): 7:00am
Who are they? No names
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Luukasz(m): 7:01am
How come those individuals are more powerful than the president.. I used to think GEJ was a sissy but nay GEJ still had control over his government than this dolt.
Its crystal clear this dotard doesn't have control of his government and yet some folks have the intention of voting for this thing again.. anybody that have such intention will die before 2019. The God of Thunder & the God of Iron will strike such person dead.. Aseee!!

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by RZArecta2(m): 7:06am
I hope the lesbian goat called Buhari knows he's among the "powerful individuals" behind the killer herdsmen ? cool

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Paperwhite(m): 7:10am
Always blaming,blaming and blaming. undecided Very irresponsible president Nigeria have never had. angry Buhari is really sickening.

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by vinnex: 7:19am
Buhari should take seriuous step to end armed herders attack on farmers to prevent hunger in the land.
The season of rain is fast approaching,farmers are caged in IDPs camps across the nation expecially in central states.

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by gratiaeo(m): 7:27am
On herdsmen attacks, the president said there was a need to revisit and review the old grazing area arrangement that guaranteed harmonious relationship between farmers and herdsmen, where differences were amicably resolved through the law
What a useless president

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by TrueSenator(m): 7:28am
Let the blaming continue cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by annnikky(f): 7:40am
Must this dullard blame people for any misfortune that befall his govt? Can't he just do wat he's suppose to do as a president n leave the blame for once undecided

If u type buhariblame.com, the site will show everything about buhary's blame cheesy
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Adekdammy: 7:58am
Powerful individuals ye you can't arrest and prosecute them, oga stop the blame game and act as the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

Abi you are a pseudo-president ni?
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by LZAA: 8:06am
imhotep:
Please did he remember to blame GEJ grin
cc lzaa onyeoga

Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Kingdolo(m): 8:46am
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by talk2archy: 8:46am
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by BlaqCoffee109(f): 8:46am
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by iyke926(m): 8:46am
Just tell your boys(Muslim Boko guys) to free Leah. It's not by force to be a Muslim.
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Olayinka8793(m): 8:46am
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by thelifepagesng: 8:47am
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by kingajibola(m): 8:47am
Clueless president, always giving excuses. The president should be able to take responsibilities comes whatever.
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Franzinni: 8:49am
where are all the witches and wizards in this country?? Can't they just. Finalize the transport fare of this dogo yaro to go and meet his 72 virgins already... Walahi this man is a FOOLani cow
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by shedy03(m): 8:49am
blame..blame...blame....blame......
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by sekundosekundo: 8:50am
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by bjayx: 8:50am
Sick bastard
Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by buhariguy(m): 8:50am
