|President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:33am
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday accused ‘powerful individuals ‘of orchestrating the lingering conflicts between farmers and herders in parts of northern Nigeria.
https://leadership.ng/2018/03/23/pmb-blames-powerful-individuals-for-herders-farmers-clashes/
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by princeSammyz: 5:34am
Cabals? Every tale from this administration falls on the tortoise! I wonder what they will take responsibility for and face squarely.
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by GreenArrow1(m): 5:35am
Lol. Oga Jubril is just waking up?
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by imhotep: 5:37am
BeeBeeOoh:Please did he remember to blame GEJ
cc lzaa onyeoga
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by tooth4tooth: 5:38am
When will this old man stop his blame game and do something reasonable?
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by femidejulius(m): 6:05am
There is nothing like 'herders and farmers clashes'. That is the imagination of irresponsible, favour seeking journalists. Farmers are not attacking herders. It is the herders that are affecting farmers.
It ought to be called the 'Herders Unending Attacks' or 'The Fulani Cleansing'.
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Iyajelili(f): 6:09am
And the blame game continues
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by bluegrass07: 6:11am
And who is the most powerful individual in the country right now?
Going by the kind of government which we practice, is it not the President?
Honestly, Mr President stop the blame game, and get to work.
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Homeboiy: 6:19am
Powerful individuals like
Mamman daura
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Flyingngel(m): 6:52am
Mr blame is at it again. Pls continue.........
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Rucheen(m): 7:00am
Who are they? No names
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Luukasz(m): 7:01am
How come those individuals are more powerful than the president.. I used to think GEJ was a sissy but nay GEJ still had control over his government than this dolt.
Its crystal clear this dotard doesn't have control of his government and yet some folks have the intention of voting for this thing again.. anybody that have such intention will die before 2019. The God of Thunder & the God of Iron will strike such person dead.. Aseee!!
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by RZArecta2(m): 7:06am
I hope the lesbian goat called Buhari knows he's among the "powerful individuals" behind the killer herdsmen ?
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Paperwhite(m): 7:10am
Always blaming,blaming and blaming. Very irresponsible president Nigeria have never had. Buhari is really sickening.
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by vinnex: 7:19am
Buhari should take seriuous step to end armed herders attack on farmers to prevent hunger in the land.
The season of rain is fast approaching,farmers are caged in IDPs camps across the nation expecially in central states.
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by gratiaeo(m): 7:27am
On herdsmen attacks, the president said there was a need to revisit and review the old grazing area arrangement that guaranteed harmonious relationship between farmers and herdsmen, where differences were amicably resolved through the law
What a useless president
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by TrueSenator(m): 7:28am
Let the blaming continue
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by annnikky(f): 7:40am
Must this dullard blame people for any misfortune that befall his govt? Can't he just do wat he's suppose to do as a president n leave the blame for once
If u type buhariblame.com, the site will show everything about buhary's blame
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Adekdammy: 7:58am
Powerful individuals ye you can't arrest and prosecute them, oga stop the blame game and act as the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria.
Abi you are a pseudo-president ni?
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by LZAA: 8:06am
imhotep:
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Kingdolo(m): 8:46am
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by talk2archy: 8:46am
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by iyke926(m): 8:46am
Just tell your boys(Muslim Boko guys) to free Leah. It's not by force to be a Muslim.
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Olayinka8793(m): 8:46am
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by thelifepagesng: 8:47am
Buhari
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by kingajibola(m): 8:47am
Clueless president, always giving excuses. The president should be able to take responsibilities comes whatever.
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by Franzinni: 8:49am
where are all the witches and wizards in this country?? Can't they just. Finalize the transport fare of this dogo yaro to go and meet his 72 virgins already... Walahi this man is a FOOLani cow
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by shedy03(m): 8:49am
blame..blame...blame....blame......
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by sekundosekundo: 8:50am
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by bjayx: 8:50am
Sick bastard
|Re: President Buhari Blames Powerful Individuals For Herders And Farmers Clashes by buhariguy(m): 8:50am
