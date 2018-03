Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Storm Kogi To Stop Fulani Herdsmen Vs Farmers Clashes(pics) (12819 Views)

Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos / FG Bans Open Grazing To Curb Herdsmen-Farmers Clashes / Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: Below are photos of the Chief Administrator Hon Kabiru Idris,the EJE of Dekina AGAAGWU, ONU Abocho AYIDU, the OGOHI-ONU Anyigba Doooga ,the Nigerian soldiers and other Kogi government top officials at OGANE-NIGU to demystify the Fulani herdsmen Vs farmers conflict.They were all there to ensure pragmatic and suitable solution for peaceful cohabitation in Igala landSource: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-vs-farmers.html?m=1

No, To stop Farmers from retaliating 66 Likes 4 Shares

Our president is enjoying a wedding at kano 24 Likes

Why didn't they stop or prevent the clash in the first instance ?



Too late to intervene , one party have had their way already ..



Security is prevention not reaction..



Nigeria soldiers wake up to your responsibilities !!!! 26 Likes 2 Shares



Our inspector general is no where to be found. Our president attended a wedding at kanoOur inspector general is no where to be found. 7 Likes

Fvck you all 10 Likes





All these Ak's for a peaceful resolution? 2 Likes

They are there to protect the herdsmen







Doubt me... Ask Buhari 18 Likes

To stop farmers from retaliating. We've seen this trick one time too many. It's gotten old. It's just like a person gives you a series of dirty slaps and the moment you are about to reply, neighbours come and hold both your hands to your back telling you, ”E don do. Make una no fight again." All you can do is just ...tears. 30 Likes 2 Shares

This is an afterthought - Fayose This is an afterthought - Fayose 1 Like

This one every one has a gun.







Won't there be stab wounds again?

Seeing pot-bellied polithiefcians and soldier-bosses, I feel strangely comforted that all of them are just a....





... bunch of jokers! 1 Like 1 Share

The Herdmens are even carrying firearms in full glare of the military

.SMH ..I would have cursed all those who voted Buhari If I was not among 8 Likes

chuksjuve:

Why didn't they stop or prevent the clash in the first instance ?



Too late to intervene , one party have had their way already ..



Security is prevention not reaction..



Nigeria soldiers wake up to your responsibilities !!!!

Who are the people in plain clothes carrying guns in broad daylight? Are those the Fulani herdsmen? Who are the people in plain clothes carrying guns in broad daylight? Are those the Fulani herdsmen? 1 Like

FarahAideed:

The Herdmens are even carrying firearms in full glare of the military

.SMH ..I would have cursed all this who voted Buhari If I was not among







chai

I think say na only me notice am o



like what the Bleep and the IGP wants others

to drop their weapons



just see as them turn massacre to conflict....so soldiers sabi dispute resolution

naim dem dey fire ipob



isokay

God dey chaiI think say na only me notice am olike what the Bleepand the IGP wants othersto drop their weaponsjust see as them turn massacre to conflict....so soldiers sabi dispute resolutionnaim dem dey fire ipobisokayGod dey 7 Likes

LaudableXX:





Who are the people in plain clothes carrying guns in broad daylight? Are those the Fulani herdsmen?

Those are the indigenous people defending their territory..

I think the fulani marauders have finally picked a fight they can't win....they would never know what hits them...

Peace..!!! Those are the indigenous people defending their territory..I think the fulani marauders have finally picked a fight they can't win....they would never know what hits them...Peace..!!! 2 Likes

Donpresh95:

No, To stop Farmers from retaliating

No, to stop farmers from DEFENDING themselves. No, to stop farmers from DEFENDING themselves. 15 Likes 1 Share

Fulani herdsmen massacre not conflict.



IPOB....Soldiers did show of 'force'.and tag them terrorists.



FULANI TERRORISTS.... The zoo army now uses 'dialogue'.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 4 Likes

Lol.

To stop reprisal attacks from kogites you mean?



None of my business anyway. I hereby sentence kogites to more blood letting from their masters the Fulani herdsmen. They campaigned and voted for change, so they should create more burial ground space for their dead.

TO STOP OR TO KILL HERDSMEN

Donpresh95:

No, To stop Farmers from retaliating Exactly, that's their motive of going to that Kogi Exactly, that's their motive of going to that Kogi

IgbosAreOsus:

Osu people will soon start ranting now.





That búburú didn't send to benue





Otele! Otele! 1 Like

Medicine after death

Church don close na now soldier dey come..... Wen we go ever hear say Police and army intervene and stop crisis as e dey happen for naija self



Mtcheeew

Always fire brigade approach MtcheeewAlways fire brigade approach

So they just woke up

Yahaya bello invited the Fulani herdsmen all because of ass licking ...May God help the people of Kogi state,I don't want another Benue occurrence

IgbosAreOsus:

Osu people will soon start ranting now.





That búburú didn't send to benue

Zombie Zombie