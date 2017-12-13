₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:44am
The Secretary General of the Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr. Kunle Olajide, has said the North is a big problem and a great obstacle to the development of Nigeria.
http://punchng.com/yce-replies-acf-says-north-is-nigerias-problem/
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:45am
Its an open secret! These illiterate are the major reason why this country is backward! Thunder scatter Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Olusegun Obasanjo, Rocha Okorocha & the rest Hausa-Fulani AssLicker.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Abjay97(m): 7:47am
Take note.... Not East.. but N.....
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by ZombieTAMER: 7:50am
Even I blind man can see that the North is the bane of our development as a people...
They are anti progressives
Their way of life is archaic
Their leaders are oppressive and insensitive
All they do is use religion to impoversh their citizenry
Nigeria cannot move forward with the North
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Shedrack777(m): 7:52am
nigeria is nigeria's own problem, not north alone
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Redoil: 7:53am
I disagree jor What about their collaborators from south west
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by hisgrace090: 7:53am
Una good morning, the Yoruba's.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Preshy561(f): 7:54am
yes,they are the biggest problem we have in This shiity country. who cares,all I care for now is BIAFRA.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Strikethem: 7:57am
Everyone knows that, even God himself knows that those people from North are the reason Nigeria is still backward and drawing backward. Mr Bill Gates statement also confirmed it.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by candy(f): 8:00am
Truth is bitter, but we must talk am
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by bjayx: 8:05am
Very true.
This man gat some guts while some are ass lickers
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Lipscomb(m): 8:07am
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Angelparadise(f): 8:10am
Well spoken and well analysing the group of problems holding other regions to ransom.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Ikwokrikwo: 8:11am
I don't think his Yoruba brothers who are muslims will agree with him...
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by princechurchill(m): 8:14am
Finally the slaves has found their voice against their masters
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Evablizin(f): 8:16am
The elders are on point,the north and backward are like bread and butter.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Firstpage: 8:18am
Will the pigs agree with you? They prefer to serve their northern masters by atikulating.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by KingGBsky(m): 8:19am
At least someone has start talking. I guess there is still an iota of hope for Nigeria after all.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by fakeprophet(m): 8:20am
yoro Muslims will have different view on this!
born slaves!
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Firefire(m): 8:20am
“Illiteracy rate is highest in the North and the number of out-of-school children is highest in the North.
The poverty index in the North is high while the twin evil bedeviling the North is feudalism and religious fatalism.
It will not be out of place to say the North has in fact been dragging Nigeria down since independence.
All sorts of mischievous phrases were coined by the very tiny political / military elite of the North to give undue advantage to the North.”
No addition from me... fully aligned.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by annnikky(f): 8:20am
Everything about north is badluck n bad new even though they said they where born to rule this con3 still northern state is nuffing to write home about
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by conductorl6: 8:21am
Redoil:You mean the highly suffersticated yoloba moozlems?
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by livinglion(m): 8:23am
I believe that Yoruba are our problems
Why?
Hausa/Fulani will be paralysed the very day our Yoruba brethren see South south, southeast as good neighbors, friends and guests.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by BlaqCoffee109(f): 8:33am
#FreeLeahSheribu
Please visit this thread and drop your support for this young brave and innocent girl caught in the middle of Nigerian politics
Contribute...lend your social media support to help regain her freedom...speak for a worthy cause,let your voice count...let's get here:
http://www.nairaland.com/4413864/free-leah-sheribu#up
Go on all social media platform to contribute to the wave of voices to bring about the freedom and safe return of Leah Sheribu
#FreeLeahSheribu
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Strikethem: 8:34am
princechurchill:What is this Mumu saying?
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Ngokafor(f): 8:39am
This thread is so quiet cos so many sai-barbarians from you-know-where disagree,perhaps grunting in displeasure with their piggy snout....I cant imagine how many pagess in 5minutes this thread would have gotten to if Igbos were said to be Nigeria's problem by anyone..i laugh.
Meanwhile i agree that the North is the bane of Nigeria's problems.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by HopeAlive14(m): 8:45am
Trading tribal blames will not solve Nigeria's problem.
Corruption is Nigeria's biggest problem - it knows no tribe or race.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Sunymoore(m): 8:45am
Fine
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by hedonistic: 8:46am
Very true.
In spite of the mistrust and suspicion between Igbo and Yoruba , I think if you cut out the core Muslim North, the rest of the country (South East, South West, South South and what we know as the Middle Belt) can live very peacefully together and build a very prosperous and strong country. These parts of the country, in spite of their ethnic differences, essentially have similar ways of life and outlook. They are socio-culturally compatible. The evidence is there in for instance, the music industry and Nollywood. How many Hausa/Fulani musicians do you know in Nigeria's mainstream music industry today? How many Hausa/Fulani actors do you know in Nigeria's modern Nollywood?
The North is the biggest obstacle to Nigeria's progress because they simply aren't compatible with the rest of the country. The Islamic fanaticism and educational backwardness of the North makes them better suited to team up with their brothers in Niger Republic, Chad, etc.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by jakD: 8:46am
I can categorically say in majority of counties especially Africa, their northern part is always a problem and source of problem for the country... But in the case of Nigeria, the Northern part mainly and southern Muslims are the major problem of Nigeria.
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Kingdolo(m): 8:46am
|Re: "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum by Truckpusher(m): 8:47am
Firefire:Well said bro!!
