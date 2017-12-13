Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "North Is Nigeria's Problem" - Yoruba Council Of Elders Replies Arewa Forum (1855 Views)

The Secretary General of the Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr. Kunle Olajide, has said the North is a big problem and a great obstacle to the development of Nigeria.



Olajide said this in reaction to the statement credited to the Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum and a former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie, who said that Nigeria could not survive without the North.



Olajide spoke in Osogbo on Thursday at the first memorial lecture of Nathaniel Abimbola organised by the Osun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.



Abimbola, who was a reporter with the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, died in an accident along the Ife-Ibadan Expressway last year.



Olajide, who was the chairman on the occasion, said the North was home to the Boko Haram which was costing the Nigerian government billions of naira, religious crisis, killer herdsmen as well as numerous negative indices of quality of life.



He said, “The newspapers reported the Arewa Consultative Forum as saying that Nigeria cannot survive without the North. Whatever was meant by that statement credited to the ACF chairman remains to be understood.



“However, I congratulate him for accepting that the North as it is today represents all that is wrong with Nigeria. The North-East is ravaged by insurgency costing the country billions of dollars annually. The North-West is home to religious crisis, the North-Central is ravaged by herdsmen of northern extraction. Collectively the North is home to all negative indices of the quality of life. Infant mortality rate is highest in the North.



“Illiteracy rate is highest in the North and the number of out-of-school children is highest in the North. The poverty index in the North is high while the twin evil bedeviling the North is feudalism and religious fatalism. It will not be out of place to say the North has in fact been dragging Nigeria down since independence. All sorts of mischievous phrases were coined by the very tiny political / military elite of the North to give undue advantage to the North.”



The YCE scribe said the North staged-managed the military coup which removed President Shehu Shagari from power on December 31, 1983. He said the northern oligarch feared that there could be revolution in the country and they allegedly planned the coup with the military in order to ensure that power remained in the North.



Olajide stated that the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo spent greater part of his political career and his resources struggling to liberate the talakawas of the North from their elite but feudalism and religious fatalism frustrated his efforts.



He said the Yoruba people were not only insisting on the restructuring of the political architecture in the country, they were also insisting on the wholesale reform of this elite-centered system of government.



The Yoruba elder said the unfair wages and remuneration of the political leadership in the executive and the legislature must be reviewed downwards. Likewise, he said the outrageous pension benefits and severance allowances of political office holders must be scrapped and the entire political system must not be made financially lucrative to ward off political contractors and charlatans.



He said if these were done, only the service-minded people would begin to show interest to take over the political leadership of the country.



“Let me assure Alhaji Coomassie that much as we want a fair and egalitarian Nigerian society, it is not at all costs. The rest of Nigeria will survive, flourish and join the league of first world countries within two decades if the North exits. If it desires to leave Nigeria, join me in saying goodbye to the exiting North, I wish them a safe journey into the desert,” he added.



A member of the House of Representatives from Osun State, Prof. Mojeed Alabi, who delivered the lecture, said corruption was not the main problem of Nigeria but the constitution which he said was faulty.



The lawmaker said corruption was just a manifestation of the fundamentally faulty constitution which had raised regional suspicion.



Alabi added that Nigeria needed to convoke a Sovereign National Conference to determine its existence and how to go about it.



He explained that the word sovereign would not stop the executive, the legislature and judiciary from carrying out their functions.



Alabi said, “In essence, my colleagues in government have nothing to fear by the convocation of a Sovereign National Conference. That is the way to go if Nigeria must be returned to the path of sanity and greatness in our march to political stability, social harmony and economic prosperity.”

http://punchng.com/yce-replies-acf-says-north-is-nigerias-problem/

Its an open secret! These illiterate are the major reason why this country is backward! Thunder scatter Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Olusegun Obasanjo, Rocha Okorocha & the rest Hausa-Fulani AssLicker. 23 Likes 3 Shares

Take note.... Not East.. but N..... 1 Like

Even I blind man can see that the North is the bane of our development as a people...

They are anti progressives

Their way of life is archaic

Their leaders are oppressive and insensitive

All they do is use religion to impoversh their citizenry



Nigeria cannot move forward with the North 11 Likes

nigeria is nigeria's own problem, not north alone

I disagree jor What about their collaborators from south west 14 Likes

Una good morning, the Yoruba's. 7 Likes

yes,they are the biggest problem we have in This shiity country. who cares,all I care for now is BIAFRA. 3 Likes

Everyone knows that, even God himself knows that those people from North are the reason Nigeria is still backward and drawing backward. Mr Bill Gates statement also confirmed it. 6 Likes

Truth is bitter, but we must talk am

Very true.

This man gat some guts while some are ass lickers

Well spoken and well analysing the group of problems holding other regions to ransom.

I don't think his Yoruba brothers who are muslims will agree with him... 10 Likes

Finally the slaves has found their voice against their masters 15 Likes

The elders are on point,the north and backward are like bread and butter. 1 Like

Will the pigs agree with you? They prefer to serve their northern masters by atikulating.

At least someone has start talking. I guess there is still an iota of hope for Nigeria after all.

yoro Muslims will have different view on this!



born slaves! 4 Likes

“Illiteracy rate is highest in the North and the number of out-of-school children is highest in the North.



The poverty index in the North is high while the twin evil bedeviling the North is feudalism and religious fatalism.





It will not be out of place to say the North has in fact been dragging Nigeria down since independence.





All sorts of mischievous phrases were coined by the very tiny political / military elite of the North to give undue advantage to the North.”



No addition from me... fully aligned. 3 Likes 1 Share

Everything about north is badluck n bad new even though they said they where born to rule this con3 still northern state is nuffing to write home about

Redoil:

I disagree jor

What about their collaborators from south west You mean the highly suffersticated yoloba moozlems? You mean the highly suffersticated yoloba moozlems? 10 Likes

I believe that Yoruba are our problems

Why?

Hausa/Fulani will be paralysed the very day our Yoruba brethren see South south, southeast as good neighbors, friends and guests. 4 Likes



princechurchill:

Finally the slaves has found their voice against their masters What is this Mumu saying? What is this Mumu saying? 2 Likes

This thread is so quiet cos so many sai-barbarians from you-know-where disagree,perhaps grunting in displeasure with their piggy snout....I cant imagine how many pagess in 5minutes this thread would have gotten to if Igbos were said to be Nigeria's problem by anyone..i laugh.



Meanwhile i agree that the North is the bane of Nigeria's problems.

Trading tribal blames will not solve Nigeria's problem.



Corruption is Nigeria's biggest problem - it knows no tribe or race.

Fine

Very true.



In spite of the mistrust and suspicion between Igbo and Yoruba , I think if you cut out the core Muslim North, the rest of the country (South East, South West, South South and what we know as the Middle Belt) can live very peacefully together and build a very prosperous and strong country. These parts of the country, in spite of their ethnic differences, essentially have similar ways of life and outlook. They are socio-culturally compatible. The evidence is there in for instance, the music industry and Nollywood. How many Hausa/Fulani musicians do you know in Nigeria's mainstream music industry today? How many Hausa/Fulani actors do you know in Nigeria's modern Nollywood?



The North is the biggest obstacle to Nigeria's progress because they simply aren't compatible with the rest of the country. The Islamic fanaticism and educational backwardness of the North makes them better suited to team up with their brothers in Niger Republic, Chad, etc.

I can categorically say in majority of counties especially Africa, their northern part is always a problem and source of problem for the country... But in the case of Nigeria, the Northern part mainly and southern Muslims are the major problem of Nigeria.