Nigeria Can't Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by PenPrince07: 5:25am
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the country cannot survive if the North were to leave, as it called on its leaders to save the region from negative narrative about it.
This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the ACF Ibrahim Coomassie.
He made this comment when the leadership of the Northern women socio-cultural organisation, Jam’iyya Matan Arewa (JMA), visited ACF’s Secretariat.
According to him, “We all know that without the North, Nigeria can never survive. We still stand by it. But now is the time to walk the talk in the interest of our people.
“Chibok girls are still missing. Now it has gone to Dapchi in Yobe State, what happened? Are we always going to be the victims?
“Boko Haram, see what they did to the Northeast. They have spread over to the North-central and even to the southern part of the country.
“Should we continue to be regarded on the negative side? No. We are leaders in our own right and we must exercise this responsibility for our people
“Whenever there is crisis, women and children are always the major victims. Enough is enough. We are proud that you have come forward to meet us to discuss this issue.”
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by nero2face: 5:37am
North has always been de negative side, they have proved to be thorns on others' flesh, North has been over pampered, they've been over respected even when they lag behind,
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:39am
This AREWA goes through stupizization everyday
Rubbish
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by Hapigirlxoxo(f): 5:40am
I guess that's why you always want things to be done your own way, disturbing the peace of the country.
Leave and see whether it will survive or not.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by Nutase: 5:42am
That's very true. The day north say they are fed up with Nigeria this entity will break up.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by nero2face: 5:44am
Nutase:how can they get fed up with Nigeria when they're de benefiting side?, they have nothing to survive on, lazy greedy fellows
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by FarahAideed: 5:45am
This is pure balderdash as ever region is capable of surviving without the other
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by hatchy: 6:02am
The North that is desert .....what an irony.
Keep deceiving yourselves.
Ndi Iberibe!
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by DonBobes(m): 6:42am
Dis pple must b MAD, I mean criusly MAD
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by imhotep: 6:48am
PenPrince07:
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by AAlozie(m): 6:48am
Believe me, the North only offers violence and killings. Evil people
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by jammer777: 6:53am
If the rest of the geopolitical zones can't survive without the northern sphere, invariably you can survive without us.
Why oppose restructuring?
Nigeria must not break to achieve her greatness but when you hear decentralization of powers, it's like waging war against you.
Remove some items from presidential and FG's exclusive list just for other regions to develop at a faster rate void of stifling political bureaucracies, your corners won't accede.
You guys should be careful, cos I perceive that the younger generations of the SW, SE and SS won't use politics of relevance(unlike what their present leaders are patronizing you with) to emancipate their regions, when they are set to unleash, regrets will be an understatement.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by agadez007(m): 7:07am
The thread is almost empty,No Yoruba Muslim in sight Masturbating because na their Oga pata pata talk this one
Imagine this statement was made by a flatheaded Jew, thread for don Full with Yoruba cum everywhere
Wetin consign me self
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by kernel504(m): 7:12am
North lacks human resources and filled with fantastics.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by EnEnPeecee: 7:50am
you meant the parasitic north This man is deaf and daft
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by dfrost: 7:54am
DonBobes:
Donbobes don vex ooo.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by Purehuman(m): 7:55am
The funniest part is that we don't want Nigeria to survive. We want it to collapse. So if you just go and it collapses, it's good for all of us.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by sdindan: 7:58am
It's another one in DJ Khaled's voice.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by HiddenShadow: 8:02am
When is the North going.?
We are tired of them.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by omohayek: 8:04am
agadez007:And what exactly forced you to drag "Yoruba Muslim" into a discussion about a statement by northern politicians, if not for your own personal Yoruba obsession? You must be one of those sick people who see Yorubas everywhere - under their beds, inside their fridges, in their closets, even up in the clouds interfering with their thoughts through mind-control rays ... Did a Yoruba Muslim steal your wife, or leave you homeless on the street by voiding your tenancy?
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by saaron: 8:06am
Without the useless north who good in illiteracy, violence and terrorism, the rest of Nigeria would have reached the level of South Africa by now.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by omowolewa: 8:15am
Ok, we don hear
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by EricBloodAxe: 8:26am
The parasites from world acclaimed desert encroached region have started masturbating again. People who are the architects and causes of poverty, Disease and stagnation in nigeria. A nuclear bomb test should be conducted in the arewanistan Asap.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by akeentech(m): 8:40am
Where are the arewa people
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by NothingDoMe: 8:41am
Chai we have suffered. Even ponmo raise his hand in the pot and said he is meat.
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by Babalawosisfake: 8:41am
mean while nairaland babalawos has been busted as a fake and scammer. check my last topic
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by yomalex(m): 8:41am
okay o
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by tivta(m): 8:42am
heheheheheheheheheh
|Re: Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum by Saintvin304: 8:42am
Pls always visit www.legitcar.ng before you purchase any used vehicle to avoid buying stolen vehicles mistakenly. Just make sure you have the correct chassis number.
