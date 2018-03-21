Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Can’t Survive Without North – Arewa Forum (3392 Views)

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the ACF Ibrahim Coomassie.



He made this comment when the leadership of the Northern women socio-cultural organisation, Jam’iyya Matan Arewa (JMA), visited ACF’s Secretariat.





According to him, “We all know that without the North, Nigeria can never survive. We still stand by it. But now is the time to walk the talk in the interest of our people.



“Chibok girls are still missing. Now it has gone to Dapchi in Yobe State, what happened? Are we always going to be the victims?



“Boko Haram, see what they did to the Northeast. They have spread over to the North-central and even to the southern part of the country.



“Should we continue to be regarded on the negative side? No. We are leaders in our own right and we must exercise this responsibility for our people



"Whenever there is crisis, women and children are always the major victims. Enough is enough. We are proud that you have come forward to meet us to discuss this issue."

North has always been de negative side, they have proved to be thorns on others' flesh, North has been over pampered, they've been over respected even when they lag behind,

Rubbish

I guess that's why you always want things to be done your own way, disturbing the peace of the country.



Leave and see whether it will survive or not.

That's very true. The day north say they are fed up with Nigeria this entity will break up.

Nutase:

how can they get fed up with Nigeria when they're de benefiting side?, they have nothing to survive on, lazy greedy fellows

This is pure balderdash as ever region is capable of surviving without the other 3 Likes

The North that is desert .....what an irony.



Keep deceiving yourselves.





Ndi Iberibe!

Dis pple must b MAD, I mean criusly MAD

PenPrince07:

Believe me, the North only offers violence and killings. Evil people

If the rest of the geopolitical zones can't survive without the northern sphere, invariably you can survive without us.

Why oppose restructuring?

Nigeria must not break to achieve her greatness but when you hear decentralization of powers, it's like waging war against you.

Remove some items from presidential and FG's exclusive list just for other regions to develop at a faster rate void of stifling political bureaucracies, your corners won't accede.

You guys should be careful, cos I perceive that the younger generations of the SW, SE and SS won't use politics of relevance(unlike what their present leaders are patronizing you with) to emancipate their regions, when they are set to unleash, regrets will be an understatement. 14 Likes

The thread is almost empty,No Yoruba Muslim in sight Masturbating because na their Oga pata pata talk this one



Imagine this statement was made by a flatheaded Jew, thread for don Full with Yoruba cum everywhere



Wetin consign me self

North lacks human resources and filled with fantastics. 7 Likes

This man is deaf and daft you meant the parasitic north

DonBobes:

Dis pple must b MAD, I mean criusly MAD

Donbobes don vex ooo.

The funniest part is that we don't want Nigeria to survive. We want it to collapse. So if you just go and it collapses, it's good for all of us. 7 Likes

It's another one in DJ Khaled's voice.

When is the North going.?



We are tired of them.

agadez007:

The thread is almost empty,No Yoruba Muslim in sight Masturbating because na their Oga pata pata talk this one



Imagine this statement was made by a flatheaded Jew, thread for don Full with Yoruba cum everywhere



Wetin consign me self And what exactly forced you to drag "Yoruba Muslim" into a discussion about a statement by northern politicians, if not for your own personal Yoruba obsession? You must be one of those sick people who see Yorubas everywhere - under their beds, inside their fridges, in their closets, even up in the clouds interfering with their thoughts through mind-control rays ... Did a Yoruba Muslim steal your wife, or leave you homeless on the street by voiding your tenancy? And what exactly forced you to drag "Yoruba Muslim" into a discussion about a statement by northern politicians, if not for your own personal Yoruba obsession? You must be one of those sick people who see Yorubas everywhere - under their beds, inside their fridges, in their closets, even up in the clouds interfering with their thoughts through mind-control rays ... Did a Yoruba Muslim steal your wife, or leave you homeless on the street by voiding your tenancy? 9 Likes 1 Share

Without the useless north who good in illiteracy, violence and terrorism, the rest of Nigeria would have reached the level of South Africa by now.

Ok, we don hear

The parasites from world acclaimed desert encroached region have started masturbating again. People who are the architects and causes of poverty, Disease and stagnation in nigeria. A nuclear bomb test should be conducted in the arewanistan Asap.

Where are the arewa people

Chai we have suffered. Even ponmo raise his hand in the pot and said he is meat.

mean while nairaland babalawos has been busted as a fake and scammer. check my last topic 1 Like

okay o

heheheheheheheheheh