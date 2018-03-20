₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by ArewaWatch: 9:18am
A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Thursday said his presidential ambition was not out of desperation for power, but for genuine service to the people of Nigeria.
Mr. Lamido made the statement in Lagos during a meeting with members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
He said his decision to contest for the number one seat in the country was out of commitment to fix the country and reposition it for greatness.
The former governor said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had not done well in government, and so must be flushed out in the next election.
Mr. Lamido said the country had not fared better in security, economy and anti -graft war, on which they anchored their manifesto.
He cited the herdsmen killings and the resurgence of Boko Haram atrocities as some of the failings of the present government.
Mr. Lamido said the abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls, who were eventually returned, reflected the lack of capacity of the present government government to ensure security.
He urged the PDP to put its acts together to defeat the APC in 2019.
“We in the PDP should put our acts together and ensure we flush APC out in 2019.
“God would judge us if we allow the APC to return to power,” the ex-governor who is being prosecuted for corruption, said.
Mr. Lamido urged the would-be delegates to the PDP national convention to look out for merit, consistency and loyalty to the party in choosing the party’s presidential candidate.
He said he was eminently qualified to pick the party ‘s ticket as he was consistent, committed and an avowed member of the PDP.
Mr. Lamido thanked members of the Lagos PDP for the warm reception accorded him and thanked the party chairman in the state for facilitating his coming to Lagos.
He said he once worked in Lagos and felt at home being with the PDP family in the state.
In his comments, the state party chairman, Moshood Salvador, said members were delighted to have Lamido in their midst.
He said the high turnout at the reception showed how much members loved him.
Mr. Salvador dismissed the insinuations in some quarters that PDP was divided in the state.
He said the fact that party executives across the state were at the reception meant that PDP in the state was one.
“PDP is not divided in the state. All the council excos are here. Everybody is here. The party is not divided.
“Whatever bad people are saying about the party in the state is nothing but all lies,” he said.
Mr. Salvador said he had done a lot to reposition the party since he was elected, and the spirit in the party was very high.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lamido was accompanied on the visit by former Minister of Works, Mr Mike Onomalemen, among others.
Source: http://www.arewawatch.com/2018/03/2019-why-i-want-to-be-nigerias.html
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by bjayx: 9:22am
Fvck U
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by mikeweezy(m): 9:29am
I don't believe all this old men at all them are using old lies old trick on young people #we need a young vibrant president #
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by femolacqua(m): 10:25am
That's what they normally say, but when they enter its another story.
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by Adaowerri111: 11:46am
This Thief again
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by osscarr(m): 11:46am
Another idiot
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by KingsleyCEO: 11:46am
How old is he? Maybe 2 years younger than Bubu. We say no way.
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by Kingkamba: 11:47am
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by deeone10: 11:47am
sule
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by kennosklint(m): 11:47am
Buhari said more than this during his time where are we today...nonsense
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by eleojo23: 11:48am
A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Thursday said his presidential ambition was not out of desperation for power, but for genuine service to the people of Nigeria.
This is what they all say before they get into power but once they get there, they start doing another thing
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by Pengician(m): 11:48am
Go back to sleep.
Is not yet
Crack
of
Dawn.
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by Araoluwa005(m): 11:49am
OK
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by Ratello: 11:49am
Of which Country? Have you cleared your funny son's money smuggling case? Funny old man like Buharry
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by Uchihaitaci: 11:49am
Same old story, buhari and all these old guys need to be sent packing..
Give me a young educated graduate who served in NYSC and understands what it is to enter okada and BRT
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by FrenchWay: 11:49am
...
Lols
Tuface has said it countless times...
Another year has come
And now you want my trust once more
Oh no
E be, like say you want me to tell me another story again oh (e be like say)
E be like say you want to act another movie again oh (e be like say)
E be like say you want to code another coding again oh (e be like say)
E be like say you want to dance
Galala na di new dance, again oh
You want to sing another song again (e be like say)
E be like say you want to code
You want to code oh
See, all I want to say is that
They don’t really care about us
Because all they want to do is to get in touch with big bucks
Because they think the money gives them the power
But the power is nothing
If your people cannot get quality education
The power is nothing
If your people keep on dying of disease and starvation
The power is nothing
If your people have no peace (no peace)
The power is nothing
If your people cannot live in unity (eh)
See, why do you keep deceiving the people, my brother, my sister
See, why you make all this people to dey fight one another
Only God can judge you now [x4]
Another year has come
And now you want my vote once more
Oh no
E be, like say they want to tell me another story again oh
(e be like say)
E be like say they want to act another movie again oh (e be like say)
E be like say they want to do another deceiving again oh
E be like say dem want to dance
Galala, na di new dance, again o
They want to sing another song again
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by wasiudvd(m): 11:49am
We know y
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by IamHopeful(f): 11:49am
Buhari said the same before he came on board!
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by obaival(m): 11:50am
So that is ur own reasons abi
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by deaconbiggy(m): 11:50am
[quote author=Uchihaitaci post=66086637]Same old story, buhari and all these old guys need to be sent packing..
Give me a young educated graduate who served in NYSC and understands what it is to enter okada and BRT
Please broda contest na... biko
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by tomakint: 11:50am
Even the name alone Sule Lamido doesn't sound Presidential. Atiku is ok for me!
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by awa(m): 11:51am
Ok
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by Mrchippychappy(m): 11:52am
From one Gambari to another Abdullahi to another Umaru. Mehn! Na wa for this country o! we brought someone from Katsina state a backward state stuck in 16th century and now someone from Jigawa wants to be president, when there are governors of states that are alive and working
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by breathcutter(m): 11:52am
What did he do for Jigawa as a state Governor?
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by ezex(m): 11:52am
Tio late for the North
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by emerged01(m): 11:53am
Same old fcucking story! You all should go and lick cow ass.
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by kgbd(m): 11:53am
same old fulani tribalist with their evil agenda
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by Cletus77(m): 11:53am
Another joke 4rm a mallam
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by Chukazu: 11:53am
Old men with archaic ideas ...go take care of your grandchildren.
Buhari comrades
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by sabama007(f): 11:54am
No COW(esp. the Old fools) from the NORTH will ever rule us again...
Under these sets of lots, we haven't seen any reasonable development.
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by scionofurhobo(m): 11:54am
To steal more, ofcourse.
Re: 2019: Why I Want To Be Nigeria's President – Sule Lamido by fabre4: 11:54am
If APC present a candidate that has not served as a governor b4 I may vote the person. There's no how you would have been a governor in Nigeria and still make a good president
