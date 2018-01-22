@POLITICSNGR



A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has revealed what he will do for the country if he wins the Presidential elections in 2019.



Speaking in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, where he led his campaign team on a courtesy visit to Governor Umahi, the seasoned politician also pointed out that he was not desperate to become the country's leader.



"I will administer a new direction for Nigeria if nominated because I aspire to unite Nigerians and make the country prosperous and secure.



I believe that I am qualified to win the party’s nomination because I am a party man by history and character with the party giving me everything I am in life.



The party discovered me from my obscure village in Jigawa, made me its state chairman and after I lost initial bids to become the state governor, made me Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister during a period of its pariah status.



The party further made me the state governor and I want to presently pay it and the country back with selfless service that would unite, reconcile and prosper the citizens.We are around nine aspirants jostling for the position presently but the emphasis should be on the nomination of the best man that would be seen as the country’s torch bearer.



The party is looking upon its governors for direction and as the convention to pick its candidate approaches, it should concentrate on reclaiming the confidence reposed in it by Nigerians,".



Lamido also attacked former members of the PDP who decamped to the APC;



"The decampees who include former governors, ministers, legislators among others, are those who were hitherto unknown until the party gave them the platform to be known in the country.The loss of the 2015 elections was bitter because members from the northern part of country were seen as infidels with some flogged, their houses burnt including my office,"



