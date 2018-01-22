₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,948,814 members, 4,042,048 topics. Date: Tuesday, 23 January 2018 at 10:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido (1532 Views)
If Buhari Is Not Running In 2019, I Will Go With Atiku Abubakar. / Body Of Hadiza, Sule Lamido's Daughter Arrives Nigeria For Burial / Hajiya Hadiza Is Dead! Sule Lamido's Daughter Dies In India (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by kirajustice: 7:29am
@POLITICSNGR
A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has revealed what he will do for the country if he wins the Presidential elections in 2019.
Speaking in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, where he led his campaign team on a courtesy visit to Governor Umahi, the seasoned politician also pointed out that he was not desperate to become the country's leader.
"I will administer a new direction for Nigeria if nominated because I aspire to unite Nigerians and make the country prosperous and secure.
I believe that I am qualified to win the party’s nomination because I am a party man by history and character with the party giving me everything I am in life.
The party discovered me from my obscure village in Jigawa, made me its state chairman and after I lost initial bids to become the state governor, made me Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister during a period of its pariah status.
The party further made me the state governor and I want to presently pay it and the country back with selfless service that would unite, reconcile and prosper the citizens.We are around nine aspirants jostling for the position presently but the emphasis should be on the nomination of the best man that would be seen as the country’s torch bearer.
The party is looking upon its governors for direction and as the convention to pick its candidate approaches, it should concentrate on reclaiming the confidence reposed in it by Nigerians,".
Lamido also attacked former members of the PDP who decamped to the APC;
"The decampees who include former governors, ministers, legislators among others, are those who were hitherto unknown until the party gave them the platform to be known in the country.The loss of the 2015 elections was bitter because members from the northern part of country were seen as infidels with some flogged, their houses burnt including my office,"
https://politicsngr.com/2019-will-become-president-sule-lamido/
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by ManirBK: 7:31am
A northern presidential candidate is too small for Buhari please PDP why not Atikulate and see landslide victory!
1 Like
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by stainlessnature: 7:32am
I don't even understand these politicians... Recycling old promises
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by yemmight(m): 7:34am
Sule you cannot even be President. Forget about the despiration.
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by DoyenExchange: 7:41am
Sounds good especially coming from a major politician.
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by Annie939(f): 8:25am
are you serious? no desperado will see aso rock again bubu na last bus stop
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by XXLDICK(m): 10:10am
You can't win. I would rather vote Mr failure; Buhari.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by CASTOSVILLA(m): 10:12am
No be thunder go fire this Aboki
1 Like
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by Xisnin(m): 10:12am
XXLDICK:Like attracts like.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by Tobycharles: 10:14am
Perhaps herdsmen President
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by PapaBaby: 10:14am
Sule lamido is one person I have time for, very popular in the north too.
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by drips8(m): 10:14am
we need young politicians not old guys
1 Like
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by leroi01(m): 10:14am
Really? Then don't run. Prove it.
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by dheilaw1(m): 10:17am
ManirBK:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by Bitterleafsoup: 10:21am
drips8:Exactly!
1 Like
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by NotBeenPaid: 10:26am
The only promising president the North ever produced was Umaru Musa Yaradua - The rest are hippopotamus
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by brookz: 10:30am
Oga Sule, Abeg park for one side. You, Your Chariots and Your party lack the political will and Power to defeat PMB in 2019 that's if he decides to contest again!
At the expiration of his Tenure in 2023, Power will rotate to the SW into the most capable hands of PYO.
So wait till 2044 , then you can come and try your Luck.
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by Goke7: 10:30am
The party further made me the state governor and I want to presently pay it and the country back with selfless service that would unite, reconcile and prosper the citizens.
These Politicians and their lies, selfless service kor, looting service ni
1 Like
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 10:31am
ManirBK:You like this ur 30k BMC pay sha,stop claiming you lobe Buhari more than his Wife and daughter
1 Like
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 10:31am
ManirBK:You like this ur 30k BMC pay sha,stop claiming you love Buhari more than his Wife and daughter
1 Like
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by edednze101: 10:32am
we did it over the weekend, we doing it today again , 310 odds available , call now to subscribe
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by seguno2: 10:37am
.......unlike Buhari.
Buhari is a monumental error of gargantuan proportions that must be corrected in 2019
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by Comrde3g(m): 10:39am
My dear the political permutation right now is tilted towards the North and not the South. As it stands today, I don't know of any Northerner with a strong base politically, financial strength, popularity across the nation that can withstand Buhari or whoever APC is bringing in 2019 if not Alhaji Abubakar Atiku. My dear you better get ready to be Atikulated by 2019 for a better Nigeria!
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by seguno2: 10:39am
drips8:
How are YOU working with other youths to make that happen?
What exactly are you doing?
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by kinibigdeal(m): 10:45am
seguno2:
We already have a youth in Kogi state
|Re: 2019: I Am Not Desperate To Become President - Sule Lamido by martineverest(m): 10:45am
NotBeenPaid:u mean the one u prayed for his quick demise for Jonathan to gain power?
(0) (Reply)
Yar Adua In The Gym? Watch This Video! / Goodluck Jonathan And Atiku? / Akwa Ibom Acn Gov. Candidate, Akpanaudoedehe Back In Jail
Viewing this topic: biggy26, martineverest(m), Okanokan(m), ElCapone(m), elpj, Tlake(m), belamour(m), demytelly(m), zubby29(m), timibest, ItzBIM(m) and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32