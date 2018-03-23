Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts (14852 Views)

Speaking about what Tobi did, CeeC said ” I’ll treat everybody’s Bleep up in this house… I’ll Bleep him up on a higher level’



Reacting to Ceec always speaking about the level she is on, media personality Toolz O tweeteed:



” Who else is on this level CeeC is always taking about”



ew she no even fine sef 33 Likes 1 Share

forreelinc:

ew she no even fine sef shey you fine pass her? shey you fine pass her? 18 Likes 1 Share

bambi2016:

Check my siggy Check my siggy 2 Likes

Check my siggy lol lol

she is on a wavy level 7 Likes





Another useless bb naija story, they should fu@k off ! 13 Likes 2 Shares

Nonsense

This bbn tale by moonlight nonsense is making no sense again 2 Likes

Cos he sure will run out condom



And you know what next Sis if you want to fu¢k a guy on a very high level or frequency make sure you have extra condom in your hand bagCos he sure will run out condomAnd you know what next 1 Like

This girl na pure definition of ph runs girl.

She has given away all the fvck that no fvck is left to give. Now she's operating on a higher level of fvck. 1 Like

Jagbajantis

Na short girls level she dey yan. Ugly girl with cupboard head. 1 Like

Na soso mouth she go dey make. 1 Like

That ceeci is just one horrible arrogant rude fool.



Ugly arrogant Idìot.





I can't tolerate such a bìtch.





No home training at all.

Evil spirit pikin 1 Like 1 Share

Make person just dash me money this weekend abeg

Upon say person no like this BBNaija. Them just dey force am on me from different angles. Nairaland not left out 1 Like

The higher level na

Nigerians and mumu stories

So this is the so-called cee c? Looks like my school toilet cleaner 1 Like

emperorkuzco:

nothing is interesting about this satanic show...gulder ultimate show is more interesting.....mtcheww