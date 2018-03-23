₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by bambi2016: 1:52pm
Last night during a discussion between Big Brother Naija housemate CeeC and Rico, Ceec recalled the video Biggie played on Sunday Evening, where Tobi was conspiring with Anto and Lolu to put her up for eviction.
Speaking about what Tobi did, CeeC said ” I’ll treat everybody’s Bleep up in this house… I’ll Bleep him up on a higher level’
Reacting to Ceec always speaking about the level she is on, media personality Toolz O tweeteed:
” Who else is on this level CeeC is always taking about”
Watch video here: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/23/bbnaija-i-will-fk-tobi-up-on-a-higher-level-ceec-says-toolz-reacts/
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by ourkobo(m): 1:56pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by forreelinc(m): 1:59pm
ew she no even fine sef
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by bambi2016: 2:44pm
forreelinc:shey you fine pass her?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by bambi2016: 3:13pm
bambi2016:
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by safemagneticlas(f): 3:17pm
Check my siggy
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by bambi2016: 4:00pm
safemagneticlas:lol
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by delectablegyal(f): 4:58pm
she is on a wavy level
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by sunnysunny69(m): 5:53pm
Another useless bb naija story, they should fu@k off !
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by WebSurfer(m): 5:53pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by Izecson3D(m): 5:55pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by BabatCargo(m): 5:56pm
This bbn tale by moonlight nonsense is making no sense again
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by Ra88: 5:56pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by Aibuckher(m): 5:56pm
Sis if you want to fu¢k a guy on a very high level or frequency make sure you have extra condom in your hand bag
Cos he sure will run out condom
And you know what next
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by Gkemz(m): 5:57pm
This girl na pure definition of ph runs girl.
She has given away all the fvck that no fvck is left to give. Now she's operating on a higher level of fvck.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by jideprof(m): 5:58pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by Mutemenot: 6:01pm
Na short girls level she dey yan. Ugly girl with cupboard head.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by Demonicide(f): 6:02pm
Na soso mouth she go dey make.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by IgbosAreOsus: 6:03pm
That ceeci is just one horrible arrogant rude fool.
Ugly arrogant Idìot.
I can't tolerate such a bìtch.
No home training at all.
Evil spirit pikin
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by vikkeee(m): 6:03pm
Make person just dash me money this weekend abeg
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by demsid(m): 6:05pm
Upon say person no like this BBNaija. Them just dey force am on me from different angles. Nairaland not left out
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by Yinxies(f): 6:06pm
The higher level na
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by knightsTempler: 6:08pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by kolawoleibukun: 6:09pm
Nigerians and mumu stories
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by Gangster1ms: 6:09pm
So this is the so-called cee c? Looks like my school toilet cleaner
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by IgbosAreOsus: 6:11pm
emperorkuzco:Why?
Will I get paid?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by crestums: 6:11pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by toyinjimoh(m): 6:12pm
nothing is interesting about this satanic show...gulder ultimate show is more interesting.....mtcheww
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Will Bleep Tobi Up On A Higher Level". OAP Toolz Reacts by AngelicBeing: 6:12pm
sunnysunny69:
