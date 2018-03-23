Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Picture Of Bill Gates And Kemi Adeosun: Give It A Caption (15047 Views)

101 ways to keep a straight face, when your host is speaking bullshit.



Bill Gates keeping his hand on his mouth to prevent him from spewing some heavy laughter in mockery. 62 Likes 4 Shares

Bill Gates be like: Na minister of finance be this? I give up 146 Likes 9 Shares

Bill Gates be like....



Ehyaaa...Nigerians got themselves square pegs in round holes. Little wonder the economic policy of this administration is at variance with the need of the common man.



I pity Nigerians. 81 Likes 6 Shares

"I feel like slapping you, but just continue talking rubbish" 52 Likes 1 Share

Bill Gates be like are you sure, as in really sure you are

the finance minister?

The minister be like please no vex ah no know why the dullard carry this big portfolio dash me.



One of the worst finance ministers in the country so far if not the worst. 27 Likes

Personally, it's like he was looking at her with pity. 62 Likes 1 Share

what a minister 21 Likes 1 Share

bill gates should kukuma buy this country, is like he knows all the problems and there's a solution attached with him 42 Likes 1 Share

Bill Gates was like: This woman cant pass the intern admission test at Microsoft let alone being a finance minister of a country of over 180 million people... 75 Likes 1 Share

Bill Gates be like : so PDP looted the country so bad it would have died.... no wonder all the billions in aids I sent under PDP has no impact at all. It means whatever you , Buhari and your economic team is doing to rescue the economy is great and I have to reconsider my earlier critiscism of the PMB administration... 4 Likes 1 Share

Look at the man face that's next to bill gate.



I cannot allow my children to live in this country.... This country has a way of corrupting people mind set

. 46 Likes 1 Share

That woman worked for PwC, one of the biggest professional firms in the world and one of the best companies to work for any where. Try and achieve something with your life before instead of hating on others. That woman worked for PwC, one of the biggest professional firms in the world and one of the best companies to work for any where. Try and achieve something with your life before instead of hating on others. 44 Likes 3 Shares

1 Like

What has her putative stint at PWC got to do with the fact that she is rank failure as a finance minister?



When will you grow beyond ethnocentric sentiments to reason constructively/objectively?



They are calling Nigeria a poo-hole because the country is replete with never-do-wells like you who celebrate mediocrity because the people involved are from your neck of the woods.



You better put your head to the proper use it is designed/made for... You must be a nitwit...What has her putative stint at PWC got to do with the fact that she is rank failure as a finance minister?When will you grow beyond ethnocentric sentiments to reason constructively/objectively?They are calling Nigeria a poo-hole because the country is replete with never-do-wells like you who celebrate mediocrity because the people involved are from your neck of the woods.You better put your head to the proper use it is designed/made for... 118 Likes 7 Shares

Bill: Chai, so this girl mumu like this? 4 Likes

The only thing this adulteress afonjess knows how to do is borrow-borrow.



Go and check the debt portfolio of Ogun state were she served as Commissioner of Finance.



She is a glorified technician. An accountant who doesn't and can never grasp the concept of fiscal and monetary policy formulation or how to stimulate economic growth or economic diversity.



She only knows how to look at the books and thats why the only thing we hear from her is phantom ghost workers and tax increment.



She is in short a dunce!



Or have you forgotten how the Economist described her appointment as that of a local champion? The only thing this adulteress afonjess knows how to do is borrow-borrow.Go and check the debt portfolio of Ogun state were she served as Commissioner of Finance.She is a glorified technician. An accountant who doesn't and can never grasp the concept of fiscal and monetary policy formulation or how to stimulate economic growth or economic diversity.She only knows how to look at the books and thats why the only thing we hear from her is phantom ghost workers and tax increment.She is in short a dunce!Or have you forgotten how the Economist described her appointment as that of a local champion? 51 Likes 2 Shares

She was an admin assistant with PWC so what your point exactly She was an admin assistant with PWC so what your point exactly 40 Likes 1 Share

Bill Gates :So this is the useless woman that wants to tax beggars 10 Likes

A mid level employee whose only qualification was the fact that she is a woman and black.



It's called work place diversity and it's one of the shitty employment laws that liberal cesspits like the United Khaliphate formerly Britain use to push their multiculturalism to the front burner.



In the US is affirmative action and in Nigeria is quota system.



In short, the afonjess got her placement in PWC due to quota system. A mid level employee whose only qualification was the fact that she is a woman and black.It's called work place diversity and it's one of the shitty employment laws that liberal cesspits like the United Khaliphate formerly Britain use to push their multiculturalism to the front burner.In the US is affirmative action and in Nigeria is quota system.In short, the afonjess got her placement in PWC due to quota system. 20 Likes

Bill Gates is not God.



There is a psychological process called PROJECTION which is what is at work here.



You like many people on this thread use the "SCREEN" of the photo to project the story of your own psychology.



Firstly Bill Gates already said where he disagrees with the governent. I happen to agree with him on that one point. However difference of opinion does not imply differene in ability intelligence etc.



Ultimately the job of a minister is a political one and Bill Gates has never been a politician.



Politics has nothing to do with pasing exams and everything to do with being in touch with people. Again here I think the government is out of touch with the people



But can we be spared the Bill Gates Worship,.



Bill Gates is a very rich man off the back of a Government protected monopoly(like Dangote) He has not proven himself in any arena outside IT to qualify him( more than any Nigerian) to speak on what government should do for Nigerians. Sometimes he will get it right and other times not so.



One question instead of doing charity work let him come to Africa and actually try to make money let us see how succesful he can be at that where there is no protection from the government for intellectual property.



Africa needs investment not charity? We need jobs not vaccines.



If he loves us so much let him come and open ranches and Dairy farms let him invest in the power sector. Let him come and do business .



That is what we need from him not handuts What exams did Bill Gates pass himself.Bill Gates is not God.There is a psychological process called PROJECTION which is what is at work here.You like many people on this thread use the "SCREEN" of the photo to project the story of your own psychology.Firstly Bill Gates already said where he disagrees with the governent. I happen to agree with him on that one point. However difference of opinion does not imply differene in ability intelligence etc.Politics has nothing to do with pasing exams and everything to do with being in touch with people. Again here I think the government is out of touch with the peopleBut can we be spared the Bill Gates Worship,.Bill Gates is a very rich man off the back of a Government protected monopoly(like Dangote) He has not proven himself in any arena outside IT to qualify him( more than any Nigerian) to speak on what government should do for Nigerians. Sometimes he will get it right and other times not so.One question instead of doing charity workwhere there is no protection from the government for intellectual property.Africa needs investment not charity? We need jobs not vaccines.If he loves us so much let him come and open ranches and Dairy farms let him invest in the power sector. Let him come and do business .That is what we need from him not handuts 24 Likes 1 Share

The so called best Finance minister never detected that there was a snake at JAMB office or how petrol subsidy in the trillions disappeared and was giving Dasuki pounds and dollars as if she was sharing garri?









Any person who quotes me rudely will surely bury his mother very soon 3 Likes

Is Kemi your aunty?? Is Kemi your aunty?? 1 Like

She is better than ngozi okojo iwella that 419 .she keep bribed world Bank until God exposed them thanks God for asiwaju bola Ahmed tinubu. Buhari till 2023. 2 Likes 1 Share

you wan start with your Nepa certificate rule again, abi? you wan start with your Nepa certificate rule again, abi? 5 Likes 1 Share

That is what we need from him not handuts Despite your self-serving verbosity, I am afraid you made hardly any point.



Were the likes of Dora Akunyili, Soludo and Akinwunmi Adesina who left indelible marks in the sands of time as ministers in this country career politicians?



No, Bill Gate should come and spoon-feed people like you who had the impudence of electing a disaster like Buhari as president and yet want others to shoulder the consequence of your crassness...



You are not ashamed to surmise/aver that Gates should come and create jobs for you... Despite your self-serving verbosity, I am afraid you made hardly any point.Were the likes of Dora Akunyili, Soludo and Akinwunmi Adesina who left indelible marks in the sands of time as ministers in this country career politicians?No, Bill Gate should come and spoon-feed people like you who had the impudence of electing a disaster like Buhari as president and yet want others to shoulder the consequence of your crassness...You are not ashamed to surmise/aver that Gates should come and create jobs for you... 30 Likes

Afonja. When Kemi is sent packing we will see who will employ her Afonja. When Kemi is sent packing we will see who will employ her 10 Likes 1 Share

This is what Bill could only think of as he listens to the incoherent rant of the technician This is what Bill could only think of as he listens to the incoherent rant of the technician 5 Likes

Bill Gates told your foolish idiot of a President that his economic policy is poo.



Can you tell us who draws up the economic policy of any country?



Is Kemi not a member of the Osunbade Monkey confrence that parades itself as the National Economic Team?



Bill knows were the foolishness stems from and it is this idiot afonjess and her monkey wear suit Osunbade of a clown. Bill Gates told your foolish idiot of a President that his economic policy is poo.Can you tell us who draws up the economic policy of any country?Is Kemi not a member of the Osunbade Monkey confrence that parades itself as the National Economic Team?Bill knows were the foolishness stems from and it is this idiot afonjess and her monkey wear suit Osunbade of a clown. 14 Likes 2 Shares