We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Military Spokesperson

Ronke Sanya

Updated March 23, 2018

Defence Spokesperson, Brigadier General John Agim.









The Nigeria military on Friday said it doesn’t have enough workforce to have a huge security presence in all Nigerian schools to avoid terrorist’s invasion or abduction of pupils.



Defence Spokesperson, Brigadier General John Agim, who was a guest on Channels Television Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily said due to the huge land mass, especially in the Northern East which is volatile to attacks, it is difficult to deploy troops to schools.



“The military doesn’t have the manpower to deploy (troops) to all the schools. It is not possible.



“People don’t know the land mass that we have in the North East and the number of troops that are deployed in that place. The land mass is very large,”



Agim, who lauded efforts of the Federal government which has authorised civil defence and the police officers to secure schools in Northeast Nigeria, emphasised that the military cannot deploy to schools like some people are demanding.



“It is very difficult. It is not possible,” he said.



The Defence Spokesperson also blamed this lack of sufficient man capacity on the abduction of over 110 schoolgirls in Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State.



Explaining the role, which the military played in securing Northeast, Agim said the military wasn’t negligent as being rumoured but the troops were redeployed for other assignments few weeks before the terrorists, unfortunately, invaded the school in Dapchi.



“Where the military was deployed in Dapchi, they (the troops) were taken away. They were deployed for other assignments. So, it is possible that the Boko Haram can operate in a place for a long time without the military presence.



“They were withdrawn out of Dapchi for another assignment on January 10 and this attack took place on February 19,” he said.



Dapchi, a remote town in Yobe State was a safe haven before the abduction of 100 schoolgirls in GGSTC. Although a sizeable number of schoolgirls have been returned, Nigerians are still left in shock over the attack, wondering which school or pupils will be the next target by the terrorists.



So you mean FG want us to congratulate them for negotiating the release of Muslims girls adopted and didn't add the only Christian girl among them?



And you guys said buahri is not a lunatic





The other day they asked one stupid naughty girl to remove her hijab for her to be called to bar she refused and they deny her everyone was shouting injustice and disrespect to religion





Where's the so called muric, where is CAN, nobody is saying anything about this,







May evil visit all of them

















But DHQ have the capacity to escort Fulani herdsmen to do their peace meeting





Excuses n blames is their trademark 5 Likes

Pathetic

With this statement they should be ready for more invasion

God please help our dear nation 4 Likes 2 Shares

I shake my head for my country 3 Likes

But they have capacity to brutalize innocent citizens.

According to the Dapchi girls they drove for several hours and the Nigerian Army couldn' t get them. 11 Likes 1 Share

The only capacity you have is to invade private homes and brutalse innocent people on the streets. 8 Likes

Yeye dey smell, who needs army to protect school when the police is more than enough to provide security to the schools and communities.



Mobile police (MOPOL) are the ones that are meant to be deployed to provide security for those schools, instead all of them don turn slaves for celebrities and rich folks.



Army should go after the insurgents and flush them out. 1 Like

Military says they don't have enough manpower to send personnel to schools, we agree now government recruit more capable hands, no. They will end up putting children from wealthy and connected parents in offices undergoing beer and pepper soup surgery while the capable hands are busy battling with Boko Haram in war zones with little ammnuitions and food supply. God go judge una wey get hand for this country pitiable state. 2 Likes



In other words he is telling us we are on our own.....what a country that cant protect its TAX PAYING CITIZENS

In other words he is telling us we are on our own.....what a country that cant protect its TAX PAYING CITIZENS

The level of disappointment with this government increases everyday infact am ashamed to be called a Nigerian ryt now.....smd

Hmmm



1.There are probably at least 500 schools in Borno state. How will the army defend them all? And fight Boko, and the other crisis in the country? (Remember that there is the Fulani issue , and the crime issue, and the fact that most states prefer to use soldiers for internal security ops?)



2.How many soldiers can the army deploy to each school? There were eight soldiers at chibok. All Boko needed to do was send in hundreds of their fighters to Chibok...and there was nothing eight soldiers could do...



3.The real problem here is our underfunded police force, and anyway, they too have all sorts of problems to deal with.



4.My solution....empower the civilian JTF. And provide more security by running a government that creates jobs....by, you know, promoting investment in things that promote manufacturing...which would encourage more people to get educated...and more people to stay away from Boko. 8 Likes 1 Share

is the aim of the military not to defend the country against any form of internal and external aggression?

Season of excuses... 1 Like

how pathetic! assuming there are at most 10000 secondary schools in the northern region of the country and of course, schools in the north can never be up to 10000. so assuming 5 soldiers are stationed per school. 10000*5=50000 soldiers. so 50000 soldiers can not be deployed to northern schools for security purpose but thousands of soldiers can come to shoot defenceless peaceful ipob protesters. am just saying tho. what do i know 1 Like 1 Share

The sad but simple truth.

This is what I have been telling people, the army or police can't be everywhere as they are criminally understaffed and underequipped.

Also when one looks at the salaries and allowance of politicians, the motivation to die for the father land is lost.



A different approach is needed for this boko haram approach, the army is trained for mostly conventional warfare and this is not. 4 Likes

#faint

what a disgrace government but always running their mouth to media that we are better then Mr A or B useless government. 1 Like

Very senseless talk from military that loots Nigerian treasury as security votes 1 Like

but you have military men that can bully civilians 1 Like





...

Ohhhhh...



Who else is so sad to be found in dis unfortunate cesspit they call Zoogeria? 1 Like

Esomchi800:

Yeah, It's the work of police to protect them

Rubbish!

Den dey'r not worthy of defending the nation.



Wat a failed state! 1 Like

as incompetent as their commander-in-chief 1 Like

But they have the capacity to do show of force in Biafra, shoot and torture unarmed Igbo's at will.



Beleive it or not, this country can only last but for a very short time. The end of nig is near, and it will be such that none can stop it. To tose who will still cling to nig will remain while they that have always wanted to be on their own will gain independence.



This country can never get better through a political process, voting in and voting out of politicians won't solve nigs problem. Only a revolution can give it a fair attempt. But considering our differences, there will never be a unity of purpose to achieve this aim. No one from same ethnic group will ever support the those from other ethnic groups to descend on a politician from his enclave.



The end is near..

Then they better protect all Christian dominated schools and areas since boko haram was deeply apologetic and had a moral burden to 'return' the girls because they were muslims.

Obviously, they will target Christian schools like the Chibok saga. 1 Like

What if you were informed earlier

And decided to withdraw the troops from their station to make it easier for Boko Haram





What if? 1 Like

Proudlyngwa:

Yes, but most times, there are always security reports that such attacks are about to happen, which they always neglect

Nigeria can never be better ,is not a curse ,but the plain truth 1 Like