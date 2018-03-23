₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by UnknownT: 2:07pm
Channels Television
We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Military Spokesperson
Source: https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/23/we-dont-have-capacity-to-defend-schools-from-terrorists-invasion-military-spokesperson/
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Kingwizzy16(m): 2:08pm
So you mean FG want us to congratulate them for negotiating the release of Muslims girls adopted and didn't add the only Christian girl among them?
And you guys said buahri is not a lunatic
The other day they asked one stupid naughty girl to remove her hijab for her to be called to bar she refused and they deny her everyone was shouting injustice and disrespect to religion
Where's the so called muric, where is CAN, nobody is saying anything about this,
May evil visit all of them
But DHQ have the capacity to escort Fulani herdsmen to do their peace meeting
Smh
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by bjayx: 2:11pm
Excuses n blames is their trademark
5 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by BabatCargo(m): 2:15pm
Pathetic
With this statement they should be ready for more invasion
God please help our dear nation
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by savio93(m): 2:16pm
I shake my head for my country
3 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by CodeTemplar: 2:19pm
But they have capacity to brutalize innocent citizens.
According to the Dapchi girls they drove for several hours and the Nigerian Army couldn' t get them.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by BankeSmalls(f): 2:20pm
The only capacity you have is to invade private homes and brutalse innocent people on the streets.
8 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by fuckerstard: 2:39pm
Yeye dey smell, who needs army to protect school when the police is more than enough to provide security to the schools and communities.
Mobile police (MOPOL) are the ones that are meant to be deployed to provide security for those schools, instead all of them don turn slaves for celebrities and rich folks.
Army should go after the insurgents and flush them out.
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Iyajelili(f): 2:41pm
Military says they don't have enough manpower to send personnel to schools, we agree now government recruit more capable hands, no. They will end up putting children from wealthy and connected parents in offices undergoing beer and pepper soup surgery while the capable hands are busy battling with Boko Haram in war zones with little ammnuitions and food supply. God go judge una wey get hand for this country pitiable state.
2 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Bossontop(m): 2:41pm
In other words he is telling us we are on our own.....what a country that cant protect its TAX PAYING CITIZENS
The level of disappointment with this government increases everyday infact am ashamed to be called a Nigerian ryt now.....smd
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Cromcruach91: 2:41pm
Hmmm
1.There are probably at least 500 schools in Borno state. How will the army defend them all? And fight Boko, and the other crisis in the country? (Remember that there is the Fulani issue , and the crime issue, and the fact that most states prefer to use soldiers for internal security ops?)
2.How many soldiers can the army deploy to each school? There were eight soldiers at chibok. All Boko needed to do was send in hundreds of their fighters to Chibok...and there was nothing eight soldiers could do...
3.The real problem here is our underfunded police force, and anyway, they too have all sorts of problems to deal with.
4.My solution....empower the civilian JTF. And provide more security by running a government that creates jobs....by, you know, promoting investment in things that promote manufacturing...which would encourage more people to get educated...and more people to stay away from Boko.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by slimpoppa(m): 2:41pm
is the aim of the military not to defend the country against any form of internal and external aggression?
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by maestroferddi: 2:42pm
Season of excuses...
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Deltayankeeboi: 2:42pm
how pathetic! assuming there are at most 10000 secondary schools in the northern region of the country and of course, schools in the north can never be up to 10000. so assuming 5 soldiers are stationed per school. 10000*5=50000 soldiers. so 50000 soldiers can not be deployed to northern schools for security purpose but thousands of soldiers can come to shoot defenceless peaceful ipob protesters. am just saying tho. what do i know
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Proudlyngwa(m): 2:42pm
The sad but simple truth.
This is what I have been telling people, the army or police can't be everywhere as they are criminally understaffed and underequipped.
Also when one looks at the salaries and allowance of politicians, the motivation to die for the father land is lost.
A different approach is needed for this boko haram approach, the army is trained for mostly conventional warfare and this is not.
4 Likes
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by JohnieWalker(m): 2:42pm
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by allanphash7(m): 2:42pm
#faint
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Yeeyo: 2:43pm
what a disgrace government but always running their mouth to media that we are better then Mr A or B useless government.
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by shammah1(m): 2:43pm
Very senseless talk from military that loots Nigerian treasury as security votes
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Esomchi800(m): 2:43pm
but you have military men that can bully civilians
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by heendrix(m): 2:43pm
owerri ought to be the capital of Nigeria
"Land of hope"
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by FrenchWay: 2:43pm
...
Ohhhhh...
Who else is so sad to be found in dis unfortunate cesspit they call Zoogeria?
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by akeentech(m): 2:44pm
Esomchi800:Yeah, It's the work of police to protect them
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Sixaxis: 2:44pm
Rubbish!
Den dey'r not worthy of defending the nation.
Wat a failed state!
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Assassin101: 2:44pm
as incompetent as their commander-in-chief
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Bubewilson(m): 2:44pm
But they have the capacity to do show of force in Biafra, shoot and torture unarmed Igbo's at will.
Beleive it or not, this country can only last but for a very short time. The end of nig is near, and it will be such that none can stop it. To tose who will still cling to nig will remain while they that have always wanted to be on their own will gain independence.
This country can never get better through a political process, voting in and voting out of politicians won't solve nigs problem. Only a revolution can give it a fair attempt. But considering our differences, there will never be a unity of purpose to achieve this aim. No one from same ethnic group will ever support the those from other ethnic groups to descend on a politician from his enclave.
The end is near..
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by freeze001(f): 2:45pm
Then they better protect all Christian dominated schools and areas since boko haram was deeply apologetic and had a moral burden to 'return' the girls because they were muslims.
Obviously, they will target Christian schools like the Chibok saga.
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by ZombieTAMER: 2:45pm
What if you were informed earlier
And decided to withdraw the troops from their station to make it easier for Boko Haram
What if?
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by UnknownT: 2:46pm
Proudlyngwa:Yes, but most times, there are always security reports that such attacks are about to happen, which they always neglect
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by buskie13(m): 2:47pm
Nigeria can never be better ,is not a curse ,but the plain truth
1 Like
|Re: We Don’t Have Capacity To Defend Schools From Terrorists’ Invasion – Army by Cromcruach91: 2:47pm
ZombieTAMER:
You know that the intelligence that led to the withdrawal of troops from Dapichi stated that attacks were coming on big cities like Maiduguri...and had nothing to say about an attack on Dapichi.
Also,even if soldiers were there...how many would have been needed to protect the school?
1 Like
