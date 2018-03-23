Adelakun Adenike, in her early 20s, emerged as the best graduating student of the Faculty of Pharmacy University of Ibadan in the 2016/2017 academic session with 6.8 CGPA out of the maximum 7.0. In this interview with Adebisi Yusuff Adebayo she speaks about her tortuous journey to academic excellence.





Interviewer: Tell us about yourself



Adenike: The first of four children, a fashion designer in my spare time. I am from Osun state, Atakumosa West Local Government. I had my senior secondary school years at Oladipo Alayande, School of Science, Oke-Bola, Ibadan while my Junior Secondary School was at Queens School, Apata, Ibadan.



Interviewer: Why did you choose pharmacy?



Adenike: For me, it was simply my love for chemistry, so I searched for professions that fit in with this, pharmacy stood out for me. The plus to this was it had other areas in it with the aim of providing care. On a light note, I had always jokingly said as a kid that I wanted to discover a drug.



Interviewer: What were the things you found interesting about pharmacy?



Adenike: There is this awesome feeling when you discover a potential drug-drug interaction on a prescription, inappropriate or unnecessary medications. How we could do so much regardless of unfavourable circumstances, pharmacy school is a toughening ground. The blend of subjects from nuclear magnetic resonance to pharmacy laws to trichomes. It was hardcore but it literally gave the super power feeling. I usually tell myself ‘with all I have done in pharmacy school, I have the strength for the tasks ahead’. Pharmaceutics extemporaneous preparation labs were interesting, you could make an elegant preparation and still get zero because of a wrong label. Our lecturer always say ‘a wrong label mean a poison, and you just killed someone’ literarily. Though, the intricate details in pharmacy school stood out for me, the interesting stories in pharmacy school includes my classmates, the stalwarts, we have been through a lot and we had the laughs too.





Interviewer: is pharmacy really hard?



Adenike: Is pharmacy hard? Yes. Is pharmacy really hard? No. Pharmacy stretches you within your elastic limit, it seemed tough at first but we grew strong.





Interviewer: What CGPA did you graduate with and what were your GPs in each levels for the five years?



Adenike: I graduated with a CGPA of 6.8 out of the max. 7.0



100 level: 6.9/7.0



200 level: 6.8/7.0



300 level: 6.9/7.0



400 level: 6.8/7.0





Interviewer: Given the volume of work, what was your reading pattern like?



Adenike: There is no clear cut reading pattern. I have this sense of responsibility to know and so most times I would write notes alongside my lecture notes or slides, in addition to those ones, I utilized notes I got from Google and also videos on YouTube. Everything is literarily on the internet. The course determines how I read. I start reading early before the tests rush. These things are not cast in stones; the course determines the reading style. The utmost thing was I prayerfully read. It was not about the length of the reading but about the quality of what was read. Watching a video on a subject could reduce the time it takes to understand a course material, it might look stressful but it is worth it, it also widens my knowledge on the subject matter.



Interviewer: Having 6.8 CGPA couldn’t have come easy, how did you do it?



Adenike: I did not do it alone. God walked through the journey with me. You might think this is cliché but it is the truth. There was my place of hard work, consistency, prioritizing my schedules, taking the extra mile, talking with people who push you. God amplified all these and we all see the result now.





Interviewer: Were you in a relationship?



Adenike: Yes.





Interviewer: What advice do you have for pharmacy students?



Adenike: Choose to stay tough regardless of what life throws at you. Choose to love your profession, you can only make sacrifice for something you love. Checkout how pharmacy is practiced in other countries, I do that a lot, pharmacy is unique and dynamic. Talk to God about your daily pharmacy hurdles, they say a problem shared is a problem half solved, now imagine when you share the problem with God.



It is worthy of note that 14 other graduands also clinched first class namely:



OKORO Maureen Chibuzor

OWOLOWO Funmilayo Mosadijeofa

OYETUNDE Yemisi Mary

ODUNSANYA Anuoluwapo Esther

AUDU Rukayat Ohunene

ADEWUSI Shukuralilai Abidemi

OMO-SOWHO Uvie Blaise

SANUSI Dolapo Asisat

AKIKUOWO Abosede

BABALOLA Tolulope Stephen

ALADE Jeremiah Adewuyi

AGBEBI Emmanuel Ayodeji

OMOTUYI Adeola Tunmike

