|Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:59pm
Adelakun Adenike, in her early 20s, emerged as the best graduating student of the Faculty of Pharmacy University of Ibadan in the 2016/2017 academic session with 6.8 CGPA out of the maximum 7.0. In this interview with Adebisi Yusuff Adebayo she speaks about her tortuous journey to academic excellence.
Interviewer: Tell us about yourself
Adenike: The first of four children, a fashion designer in my spare time. I am from Osun state, Atakumosa West Local Government. I had my senior secondary school years at Oladipo Alayande, School of Science, Oke-Bola, Ibadan while my Junior Secondary School was at Queens School, Apata, Ibadan.
Interviewer: Why did you choose pharmacy?
Adenike: For me, it was simply my love for chemistry, so I searched for professions that fit in with this, pharmacy stood out for me. The plus to this was it had other areas in it with the aim of providing care. On a light note, I had always jokingly said as a kid that I wanted to discover a drug.
Interviewer: What were the things you found interesting about pharmacy?
Adenike: There is this awesome feeling when you discover a potential drug-drug interaction on a prescription, inappropriate or unnecessary medications. How we could do so much regardless of unfavourable circumstances, pharmacy school is a toughening ground. The blend of subjects from nuclear magnetic resonance to pharmacy laws to trichomes. It was hardcore but it literally gave the super power feeling. I usually tell myself ‘with all I have done in pharmacy school, I have the strength for the tasks ahead’. Pharmaceutics extemporaneous preparation labs were interesting, you could make an elegant preparation and still get zero because of a wrong label. Our lecturer always say ‘a wrong label mean a poison, and you just killed someone’ literarily. Though, the intricate details in pharmacy school stood out for me, the interesting stories in pharmacy school includes my classmates, the stalwarts, we have been through a lot and we had the laughs too.
Interviewer: is pharmacy really hard?
Adenike: Is pharmacy hard? Yes. Is pharmacy really hard? No. Pharmacy stretches you within your elastic limit, it seemed tough at first but we grew strong.
Interviewer: What CGPA did you graduate with and what were your GPs in each levels for the five years?
Adenike: I graduated with a CGPA of 6.8 out of the max. 7.0
100 level: 6.9/7.0
200 level: 6.8/7.0
300 level: 6.9/7.0
400 level: 6.8/7.0
Interviewer: Given the volume of work, what was your reading pattern like?
Adenike: There is no clear cut reading pattern. I have this sense of responsibility to know and so most times I would write notes alongside my lecture notes or slides, in addition to those ones, I utilized notes I got from Google and also videos on YouTube. Everything is literarily on the internet. The course determines how I read. I start reading early before the tests rush. These things are not cast in stones; the course determines the reading style. The utmost thing was I prayerfully read. It was not about the length of the reading but about the quality of what was read. Watching a video on a subject could reduce the time it takes to understand a course material, it might look stressful but it is worth it, it also widens my knowledge on the subject matter.
Interviewer: Having 6.8 CGPA couldn’t have come easy, how did you do it?
Adenike: I did not do it alone. God walked through the journey with me. You might think this is cliché but it is the truth. There was my place of hard work, consistency, prioritizing my schedules, taking the extra mile, talking with people who push you. God amplified all these and we all see the result now.
Interviewer: Were you in a relationship?
Adenike: Yes.
Interviewer: What advice do you have for pharmacy students?
Adenike: Choose to stay tough regardless of what life throws at you. Choose to love your profession, you can only make sacrifice for something you love. Checkout how pharmacy is practiced in other countries, I do that a lot, pharmacy is unique and dynamic. Talk to God about your daily pharmacy hurdles, they say a problem shared is a problem half solved, now imagine when you share the problem with God.
It is worthy of note that 14 other graduands also clinched first class namely:
OKORO Maureen Chibuzor
OWOLOWO Funmilayo Mosadijeofa
OYETUNDE Yemisi Mary
ODUNSANYA Anuoluwapo Esther
AUDU Rukayat Ohunene
ADEWUSI Shukuralilai Abidemi
OMO-SOWHO Uvie Blaise
SANUSI Dolapo Asisat
AKIKUOWO Abosede
BABALOLA Tolulope Stephen
ALADE Jeremiah Adewuyi
AGBEBI Emmanuel Ayodeji
OMOTUYI Adeola Tunmike
OYETUNDE Yemisi Mary
https://rxhealthinfo.wordpress.com/2018/03/23/meet-ms-adelakun-adenike-the-overall-best-graduating-student-faculty-of-pharmacy-university-of-ibadan-2016-2017-session/
Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by Attempt: 5:11pm

Congrats!!
Congrats!!
awon omo science student
Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by airmirthd1(f): 5:12pm

This is great. Excellence @ it peak!
This is great. Excellence @ it peak!
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by amidel(m): 5:37pm
congrats...
First class in pharmacy no easy... kudos to the other first class graduands.
Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by eleojo23: 6:01pm

Congrats to her
Congrats to her
Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by manuel4real(m): 6:07pm

..congratulations
..congratulations
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by eleojo23: 6:11pm
I thought Pharmacy degree is unclassified or is it different in UI?
And isn't it a 5-year course? She listed only 4years CGPA
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by FrenchWay: 6:50pm
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by freakcin: 6:53pm
75% of the 1st class graduands are female, what were the guys doing with their spare time?..........Cultism?
Congrats to her.
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by enquiums: 6:53pm
ok na
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by shankara7: 6:53pm
Welcome to the real world..
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by Gerrard59(m): 6:53pm
Congratulations girl. Pharmacy = an advanced form of Biochemistry. Astrazeneca is calling you.
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by Jacktheripper: 6:53pm
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:55pm
freakcin:
Playing bet9ja.... Lol
Those girls are just too good.... We entered UI the same year (2013). Met most of them at those 100L tutorials for fresh students.
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:55pm
freakcin:Law faculty had 21 first class too (first of its kind in UI)..... Out of the 21, 18 were females
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:58pm
FrenchWay:
U need checkup
Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by Tunasco4u(m): 7:00pm

Congratulations
Congratulations
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by Uyi168(m): 7:03pm
freakcin:..was abt asking same question..i'm also a pharmacy student,u need to see the way these babes are topping class..
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by joystickextend1(m): 7:08pm
Congrats maam
Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by roarik(f): 7:09pm

congratulations babe
congratulations babe
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by Gangster1ms: 7:09pm
Okoro maureen chibuzor... (CMO) like i fondly call her. My brilliant beautiful babe.
Wish her the best in her career
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by tosyne2much(m): 7:14pm
Wooow! This is a good news.. To achieve such a feat isn't a small thing
Congrats dear
Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by adepoly: 7:16pm

Congratulations, success well deserve.
Congratulations, success well deserve.
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by darlingnuel(m): 7:19pm
They are always ugly and slim.
|Re: Adelakun Adenike, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Pharmacy Student by babdap: 7:19pm
slay queen come an see
