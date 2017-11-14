Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student (7156 Views)

The Prestigious University of Ibadan had her convocation ceremony yesterday, 13th November 2017 and the young Mgbechidinma, Chiamaka Linda emerged as the Best Graduating Female Student of the University. Chiamaka who hails from Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area in Anambra State has all praises to give to her parents for their support and prayers. Other awards she received were: Best female graduating student Faculty of science, and Overall best graduating student, Department of Microbiology.



Congrats to her!



Congratulations bae

That's my sister! congrats darling and Thk u for making us proud!! Lalasticlala, come and see this big snake na!!! 4 Likes

Our Linda, our everything. She's intelligent, resourceful, assiduous and beautiful. The real "slay queen", the pulchritude matches the brain





Congratulations Linda!

Congratulations bae

what do u want to do with it?

Both male and female best graduating student are from Igbo... What were the rest doing? Yahooing and slaying... Igbo ti take over even in the land of miners 19 Likes 1 Share

Okay na

beauty and brain

Can I put this big snake, in my peppersoup ?

Thats my ex girlfriend oo. no wonder she dumped me!! anyways more knowledge to her brain

both male and female are ipobs , chai easterners again, hahahaha 8 Likes 1 Share





But you're ugly na





Why u no go focus on book





Which boy wan ask you out b4







igbos are great

igbo Amaka

proud to be an Igbo boy 6 Likes 1 Share





Breaks record in History Dept. for the first time = Igbo

Best all male graduating student =Igbo

Best all Female graduating student = Igbo





Igbo 3

Yoloba 0.

Already SLAYING in the right direction.

Congrats, Lady 2 Likes

Yes

Who notice say she get small breast

That's my sister! congrats darling and Thk u for making us proud!! Lalasticlala, come and see this big snake na!!! Na your sister now abi��

Of na ritualist and 419 den carry an come nairaland you go waka pass

Lol

Igbos are really doing well academically.. Thumbs up to them.

But you're ugly na





Why u no go focus on book





Which boy wan ask you out b4







Doing IPOBians proud

Ndigbo amaka!IPOBS leading omoluabi in their headquarters...a great feat indeed...









no body should qoute me Abeg... na play

Congratulations girl.



I was expecting it, I am also a microbiologist too, during my set back then, the course is known to be for female, I just don't know why.



Out of 47 students in our class then only 7 were male, which I was included, the rest are female.





Even the sets we met and the sets we left. 1 Like

His elder brother, Mgbeadichie Chike graduated with first class too from ANSU-2008 set

Who notice say she get small breast No, We Noticed That She Is Not A Woman.Beautiful Nonsense. No, We Noticed That She Is Not A Woman.Beautiful Nonsense.

Only gullible Yorubas still believe we lead when it comes to educational achievement. This is what happens when the Muslim population hobnobs with the Hausa Fulani. Iron sharpens iron. You can't romance and go into alliance with backward and religious fanatics and reap success. No way!



Congrats to the two flat heads. 2 Likes 2 Shares