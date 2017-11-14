₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by Beauchris(m): 9:01am
The Prestigious University of Ibadan had her convocation ceremony yesterday, 13th November 2017 and the young Mgbechidinma, Chiamaka Linda emerged as the Best Graduating Female Student of the University. Chiamaka who hails from Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area in Anambra State has all praises to give to her parents for their support and prayers. Other awards she received were: Best female graduating student Faculty of science, and Overall best graduating student, Department of Microbiology.
Congrats to her!
By: Beauchris
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by miraokocha(f): 9:20am
Congratulations bae
Cgpa?
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by adadike281(f): 11:06am
That's my sister! congrats darling and Thk u for making us proud!! Lalasticlala, come and see this big snake na!!!
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by Gerrard59(m): 12:49pm
Our Linda, our everything. She's intelligent, resourceful, assiduous and beautiful. The real "slay queen", the pulchritude matches the brain
Congratulations Linda!
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by ottohan: 12:54pm
miraokocha:what do u want to do with it?
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by Bonapart(m): 1:11pm
Both male and female best graduating student are from Igbo... What were the rest doing? Yahooing and slaying... Igbo ti take over even in the land of miners
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by opalu: 1:12pm
Okay na
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by midehi2(f): 1:12pm
beauty and brain
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by Knight25(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by Lexusgs430: 1:12pm
adadike281:
Can I put this big snake, in my peppersoup ?
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by koladebrainiac(m): 1:12pm
pelebe
Thats my ex girlfriend oo. no wonder she dumped me!! anyways more knowledge to her brain
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by crestedaguiyi: 1:12pm
both male and female are ipobs , chai easterners again, hahahaha
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by iamJ(m): 1:12pm
well done
But you're ugly na
Why u no go focus on book
Which boy wan ask you out b4
Show me a fine girl and i go hail am
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by aniomafirstson: 1:12pm
igbos are great
igbo Amaka
proud to be an Igbo boy
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by tobdee: 1:12pm
Igbo got the treble today...
Breaks record in History Dept. for the first time = Igbo
Best all male graduating student =Igbo
Best all Female graduating student = Igbo
Igbo 3
Yoloba 0.
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by EVILFOREST: 1:13pm
Already SLAYING in the right direction.
Congrats, Lady
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by tobdee: 1:14pm
Yes
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by Oxster(m): 1:15pm
Who notice say she get small breast
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by Flingtonjames(m): 1:17pm
adadike281:Na your sister now abi��
Of na ritualist and 419 den carry an come nairaland you go waka pass
Lol
Sense fall on you
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by musa234(m): 1:17pm
Igbos are really doing well academically.. Thumbs up to them.
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by Cajal(m): 1:19pm
ottohan:...Nndigbo...have already overtaken the afonjas concerning education and economic execellenceexecellence....The Hausa Fulani distant 3rd. The ndigbos are always the best in universities in the EAST.while the afonjas strugglestruggle hard to reclaim the glory from them down west.....Yoruba ronu...oooo
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by olihilistic(m): 1:19pm
iamJ:All this while you've not purchased a brain??
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by nairavsdollars: 1:19pm
Doing IPOBians proud
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by DONADAMS(m): 1:20pm
Ndigbo amaka!IPOBS leading omoluabi in their headquarters...a great feat indeed...
no body should qoute me Abeg... na play
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by wunmi590(m): 1:21pm
Congratulations girl.
I was expecting it, I am also a microbiologist too, during my set back then, the course is known to be for female, I just don't know why.
Out of 47 students in our class then only 7 were male, which I was included, the rest are female.
Even the sets we met and the sets we left.
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by chii8(f): 1:23pm
His elder brother, Mgbeadichie Chike graduated with first class too from ANSU-2008 set
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by Maisillion(m): 1:23pm
Oxster:No, We Noticed That She Is Not A Woman.Beautiful Nonsense.
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by DeadWrong: 1:24pm
Only gullible Yorubas still believe we lead when it comes to educational achievement. This is what happens when the Muslim population hobnobs with the Hausa Fulani. Iron sharpens iron. You can't romance and go into alliance with backward and religious fanatics and reap success. No way!
Congrats to the two flat heads.
|Re: Chiamaka Linda Mgbechidinma, University Of Ibadan Best Graduating Female Student by romoruyi(m): 1:24pm
Nice
