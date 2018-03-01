₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,119 members, 4,150,905 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 09:45 PM

Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC (2421 Views)

Christopher Abebe (Stella Obasanjo's Father) Is Dead / President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme / Buhari Mourns Victims Of Uyo Church Building Collapse (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by naptu2: 8:42pm
Buhari mourns Christopher Abebe, ex-MD of UAC

On March 23, 20185:12 pm

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Abebe family as well as the government and people of Edo State on the death of Dr Christopher Abebe, aged 99.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, on Friday, also commiserated with the in-laws, friends, the organised private sector and the Iruekpen community in Edo State over the passage of the astute and dedicated community leader and business mogul.

According to the statement, “The President believes that as the Odionwere (community leader) of Iruekpen, the first indigenous Chairman and Managing Director of United Africa Company (UAC), Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of three Nigerian Universities (Benin, Nsukka and Calabar), Dr Abebe was a shining light and worthy example of hardwork, positive influence and patriotism to his local community, the private sector and the nation.

“The President urges family members, business associates and the Catholic Church in Nigeria where he served committedly as Papal Knight of St Gregory and Supreme Knight of St. Mulumba to honour Dr Abebe’s memory by upholding his lifelong dedication and passion to human development.

“The President prays that Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him.

The late Abebe was the father of a former First Lady of the country, late Stella Obasanjo, the deceased wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/buhari-mourns-abebe-ex-md-uac/

Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by hajoke2000(f): 8:46pm
.
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by omowolewa: 8:48pm
You mean Obj's in-law?
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by naptu2: 8:49pm
The previous thread

Sir Christopher Abebe (Stella Obasanjo's Father) Is Dead
http://www.nairaland.com/4413629/christopher-abebe-stella-obasanjos-father
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by LORDOFAFONJAS: 8:52pm
Useless president
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by SleakBuzzPR: 8:53pm
Never knew they mourn in sheeethole countries

- Donald Trump

Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by nairavsdollars(f): 8:54pm
RIP baba...what a great reunion it will be with his precious daughter Stella..
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by Treasure1919(f): 8:54pm
..
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by ithink7: 8:54pm
He does not care about the women and children of Benue but is quick to comiserate the death of an old man that went home to sleep at a ripe old age.

Continue Mr president, we are learning.
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by adamsbadoo(f): 8:54pm
yeeeeh, ehya
was he sick?
(in yoruba pipu's voice)
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by 6660M0666: 8:56pm
Really??

Has he finished mourning Benue Fulani Herdsmen Victims??

...Or the Dapchi girls that lost their lives?

...or the Nigerian economy?? Because that one is dead too.

1 Like

Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by Deltayankeeboi: 8:58pm
like if you think buhari is the dullest and weakest president ever and he is also a foolish cow. share for buhari is a good president . Kindly Note that in the interest of well meaning nigerians if you share this post, you are bigger and more of a foolish cow than buhari is
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by egworlordor(m): 8:58pm
Mourn Ke! Tomorrow you will hear he has attended Yaradua's great grand daughter's Wedding... baba Go-slow
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by bjayx: 9:10pm
I hope he won't add the mans name for future appointment
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by Jethrolite(m): 9:16pm
You celebrate such people not mourn. If I live to be anything above 90 I'll declare a month's partying in my will before final burial.
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by mekybabe1: 9:19pm
Eeyah! He is mourning his age-mate knowing that he would soon join him.
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by bewla(m): 9:22pm
Na
Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by EmmyMaestro(m): 9:22pm
Where is the video of him mourning undecided undecided

(0) (Reply)

Lasaa, A Regulating Agency Or Body Created To Take Unfair Advantage / Mossad Orchestrated Christmas Day Bomb Plot / Finance Ready Business Plans/feasibility Reports

Viewing this topic: Ramseygodwin(m), alfredilly, aishmuhd(f), twoofakind(m), mazinaija, lequatee(m), Ismahill(m), Riichyy(m), Deltayankeeboi, lilslim(m), dammyblaze and 45 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.