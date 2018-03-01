₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by naptu2: 8:42pm
Buhari mourns Christopher Abebe, ex-MD of UAC
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/buhari-mourns-abebe-ex-md-uac/
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by hajoke2000(f): 8:46pm
.
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by omowolewa: 8:48pm
You mean Obj's in-law?
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by naptu2: 8:49pm
The previous thread
Sir Christopher Abebe (Stella Obasanjo's Father) Is Dead
http://www.nairaland.com/4413629/christopher-abebe-stella-obasanjos-father
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by LORDOFAFONJAS: 8:52pm
Useless president
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by SleakBuzzPR: 8:53pm
Never knew they mourn in sheeethole countries
- Donald Trump
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by nairavsdollars(f): 8:54pm
RIP baba...what a great reunion it will be with his precious daughter Stella..
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by Treasure1919(f): 8:54pm
..
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by ithink7: 8:54pm
He does not care about the women and children of Benue but is quick to comiserate the death of an old man that went home to sleep at a ripe old age.
Continue Mr president, we are learning.
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by adamsbadoo(f): 8:54pm
yeeeeh, ehya
was he sick?
(in yoruba pipu's voice)
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by 6660M0666: 8:56pm
Really??
Has he finished mourning Benue Fulani Herdsmen Victims??
...Or the Dapchi girls that lost their lives?
...or the Nigerian economy?? Because that one is dead too.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by Deltayankeeboi: 8:58pm
like if you think buhari is the dullest and weakest president ever and he is also a foolish cow. share for buhari is a good president . Kindly Note that in the interest of well meaning nigerians if you share this post, you are bigger and more of a foolish cow than buhari is
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by egworlordor(m): 8:58pm
Mourn Ke! Tomorrow you will hear he has attended Yaradua's great grand daughter's Wedding... baba Go-slow
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by bjayx: 9:10pm
I hope he won't add the mans name for future appointment
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by Jethrolite(m): 9:16pm
You celebrate such people not mourn. If I live to be anything above 90 I'll declare a month's partying in my will before final burial.
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by mekybabe1: 9:19pm
Eeyah! He is mourning his age-mate knowing that he would soon join him.
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by bewla(m): 9:22pm
Na
|Re: Buhari Mourns Christopher Abebe, Ex-MD Of UAC by EmmyMaestro(m): 9:22pm
Where is the video of him mourning
