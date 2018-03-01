Buhari mourns Christopher Abebe, ex-MD of UAC



On March 23, 20185:12 pm



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Abebe family as well as the government and people of Edo State on the death of Dr Christopher Abebe, aged 99.



President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, on Friday, also commiserated with the in-laws, friends, the organised private sector and the Iruekpen community in Edo State over the passage of the astute and dedicated community leader and business mogul.



According to the statement, “The President believes that as the Odionwere (community leader) of Iruekpen, the first indigenous Chairman and Managing Director of United Africa Company (UAC), Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of three Nigerian Universities (Benin, Nsukka and Calabar), Dr Abebe was a shining light and worthy example of hardwork, positive influence and patriotism to his local community, the private sector and the nation.



“The President urges family members, business associates and the Catholic Church in Nigeria where he served committedly as Papal Knight of St Gregory and Supreme Knight of St. Mulumba to honour Dr Abebe’s memory by upholding his lifelong dedication and passion to human development.



“The President prays that Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him.



The late Abebe was the father of a former First Lady of the country, late Stella Obasanjo, the deceased wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

