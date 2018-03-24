Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom (6159 Views)

They announced their defection today during a mega reception rally held by the people of the five local government councils of Abak, Etim-Ekpo, Ika, Ukanafun and Oruk-Anam in honour of Governor Udom Emmanuel and wife, Martha. Leading the crowd of defectors, the Director General of the APC Campaign Council in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Sunny Udom said the decision to dump the broom party for the PDP was informed by their desire to join hands with members of the PDP family to return Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term.j

The event is the reception/endorsement of Governor Udom Emmanuel for his re-election, organised by youths of old Abak division.



APC Chieftains in former Abak Division including, Arch. Okon Obot, Chief Sunny Udom and several a thousand supporters have returned to the PDP.They announced their defection today during a mega reception rally held by the people of the five local government councils of Abak, Etim-Ekpo, Ika, Ukanafun and Oruk-Anam in honour of Governor Udom Emmanuel and wife, Martha. Leading the crowd of defectors, the Director General of the APC Campaign Council in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Sunny Udom said the decision to dump the broom party for the PDP was informed by their desire to join hands with members of the PDP family to return Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term.jThe event is the reception/endorsement of Governor Udom Emmanuel for his re-election, organised by youths of old Abak division.

Raba no rest for d former camp dey need to move to ruling camp so that ego go enter apo abi my people weting make dem decamped? 4 Likes

Dead party





The Perrenial Political Migration has commenced 2 Likes 1 Share

Our mumu don do

Someone should please help me with recharge card. Any amount pls!

If they like let them recamp.. We don't care.... The country is getting harder for civil servants, traders and genuine hustlers to survive in, and all this people are concerned about is decamping!!! 4 Likes 3 Shares

Thank God







Finally,it is not "7000 supporters decamped"



This one is just "thousands",that's ok,we can live with that.



Good luck.

Stomach Business

metronaija:

who is fooling who?



2019 is close by....prostitutes everywhere. 1 Like

Mtchewwwwww





Keep shifting camps, unstable like waves.. Men without principle and integrity...Keep shifting camps, unstable like waves.. 3 Likes

oluwasegun007:

2019 is close by....prostitutes everywhere.

Wouldn't have mattered even if they didn't decamp. Akwa Ibom is a core PDP state and nothing will change that... Not while Godswill Akpabio is still alive and a PDP member.

Not pdp, we want u all in SDP

Nigeria politician's cross carpeting is just like bread and butter.

Political prostitute everywhere... jumping frm one prick to d oda....una go enter one wey go choke u one day

na wa

Scam

I wanted to say something but I remembered that it is only better to cross from fire to frying pan.

Rain don start be that ooo

Na umbrella sure pass

It is allowed.

Before nko. Who wan die inside APC hunger

And because of this economic activities were put to a halt in Abak? They closed the 2 markets in Abak town just to fan the governor's ego.



#Ourmumuneverdo 1 Like

Rycircle bullshits

Money has changed hands.



You want to return a sitting opposition governor. Clap for yourself.



I repeat, Money is involved...

election period in Nigeria is like our NFFL. you can easily predict the winner