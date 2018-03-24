₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by metronaija: 10:00pm On Mar 23
APC Chieftains in former Abak Division including, Arch. Okon Obot, Chief Sunny Udom and several a thousand supporters have returned to the PDP.
They announced their defection today during a mega reception rally held by the people of the five local government councils of Abak, Etim-Ekpo, Ika, Ukanafun and Oruk-Anam in honour of Governor Udom Emmanuel and wife, Martha. Leading the crowd of defectors, the Director General of the APC Campaign Council in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Sunny Udom said the decision to dump the broom party for the PDP was informed by their desire to join hands with members of the PDP family to return Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term.j
The event is the reception/endorsement of Governor Udom Emmanuel for his re-election, organised by youths of old Abak division.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-apc-chieftains-and-thousands-decamp-to-pdp-in-akwa-ibom/
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by Chijohn42k(m): 10:21pm On Mar 23
Raba no rest for d former camp dey need to move to ruling camp so that ego go enter apo abi my people weting make dem decamped?
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by emmie14: 10:26pm On Mar 23
Dead party
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by BruncleZuma: 10:33pm On Mar 23
The Perrenial Political Migration has commenced
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by pejuakinab: 10:33pm On Mar 23
Our mumu don do
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by iamleumas: 10:34pm On Mar 23
Someone should please help me with recharge card. Any amount pls!
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by bsaying(m): 10:34pm On Mar 23
If they like let them recamp.. We don't care.... The country is getting harder for civil servants, traders and genuine hustlers to survive in, and all this people are concerned about is decamping!!!
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by fergie001(m): 10:34pm On Mar 23
Thank God
Finally,it is not "7000 supporters decamped"
This one is just "thousands",that's ok,we can live with that.
Good luck.
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by BrainnewsRadio(f): 10:35pm On Mar 23
Stomach Business
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by asmovic(m): 10:35pm On Mar 23
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by oluwasegun007(m): 10:36pm On Mar 23
2019 is close by....prostitutes everywhere.
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by bedspread: 10:36pm On Mar 23
Mtchewwwwww
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by emror4u(m): 10:36pm On Mar 23
Men without principle and integrity...
Keep shifting camps, unstable like waves..
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by sobastical(m): 10:38pm On Mar 23
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by edidiongmichael(m): 10:38pm On Mar 23
Wouldn't have mattered even if they didn't decamp. Akwa Ibom is a core PDP state and nothing will change that... Not while Godswill Akpabio is still alive and a PDP member.
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:39pm On Mar 23
Not pdp, we want u all in SDP
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by Robisky001: 10:40pm On Mar 23
Nigeria politician's cross carpeting is just like bread and butter.
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by PortableToDynam(m): 10:40pm On Mar 23
Political prostitute everywhere... jumping frm one prick to d oda....una go enter one wey go choke u one day
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by QTEST007(m): 10:42pm On Mar 23
na wa
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by nairavsdollars(f): 10:45pm On Mar 23
Scam
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by Mayydayy(m): 10:45pm On Mar 23
I wanted to say something but I remembered that it is only better to cross from fire to frying pan.
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by bjayx: 10:54pm On Mar 23
Rain don start be that ooo
Na umbrella sure pass
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:57pm On Mar 23
It is allowed.
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by Yankee101: 10:59pm On Mar 23
Before nko. Who wan die inside APC hunger
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by funkyrash(m): 10:59pm On Mar 23
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by Curiouscity(m): 11:02pm On Mar 23
And because of this economic activities were put to a halt in Abak? They closed the 2 markets in Abak town just to fan the governor's ego.
#Ourmumuneverdo
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by omoadeleye(m): 11:03pm On Mar 23
Rycircle bullshits
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by Abbeyme: 11:06pm On Mar 23
Money has changed hands.
You want to return a sitting opposition governor. Clap for yourself.
I repeat, Money is involved...
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by engrjacuzzi: 11:07pm On Mar 23
election period in Nigeria is like our NFFL. you can easily predict the winner
|Re: APC Chieftains And Thousands Decamp To PDP In Akwa Ibom by jaytime(m): 11:07pm On Mar 23
The fear of political hunger and starvation of 8 years is the beginning of wisdom.
