Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by kester62(m): 5:13am
Bill Gate has made it to the wedding of Africa richest man,Aliko Dangote's daughter wedding which took place yesterday.

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Redoil: 6:19am
Workers and commuter saw at eko hotel roundabout saw hell yesterday because of this marriage

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Durhleepee(f): 7:00am
The last picture would make a good meme.

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Donpresh95(m): 7:01am
where is Rochas Okoroawusa

Okoroawusa, Yahaya Bello and other fools pleasing the North at their own expense right now after not invited to this wedding

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 7:11am
Good to have him here abeg...

Richest in d world



Richest in Africa..

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by jayson87: 7:36am
See as them surround Bill gates like say.... Even one person papa just they stand behind the man. I saw this man in Washington and nobody give am famzy and no security

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Andrewgame42: 8:27am
Bill gates...I hail you oh...you reach lagos but you no fit enter okoko make you drop something for boys....buh nah the same old theivin politicians you sit down wit. May God have mercy own your soul, make them no use you do rituals!

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 8:27am
I will like to dine with these type of people

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by adamsbadoo(m): 8:27am
am not proud tho.
but i can never be poor like bill gates sad.

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 8:28am
money n white worshippers
see how they want to suffocate the guy....

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Esomchi800(m): 8:29am
Wow
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 8:29am
jayson87:
See as them surround Bill gates like say.... Even one person papa just they stand behind the man. I saw this man in Washington and nobody give am famzy and no security





Na warri you see who look like am abeg make we dey talk truth

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:29am
Ohhh! So it is this wedding that bought him to Nigeria?



See as they are struggling to take pictures with him.

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 8:29am
jayson87:
See as them surround Bill gates like say.... Even one person papa just they stand behind the man. I saw this man in Washington and nobody give am famzy and no security
exactly
our ppl sometimes will never grow after all this he still won't help give constant electricity ....
showing off and modt Nigerians are like 5&6
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by franchasng(m): 8:29am
partnerbiz4:
Good to have him here abeg...

Richest in d world



Richest in Africa..
Bill Gates is no longer the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos the CEO and owner of Amazon is currently the richest person in the world since last year.

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Millz404(m): 8:30am
So billiatu no fit wear agbada
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by oga70563: 8:30am
The rich moves with the rich. Mind your company today, because it determines alot in your achievements

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by bjayx: 8:30am
See dining
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by lastempero: 8:31am
Dangote be like I want to take over your spot on that list.
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Millz404(m): 8:31am
adamsbadoo:
am not proud tho.
but i can never be poor like bill gates sad.
Chop belle full first

Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by 0monnak0da: 8:32am
Dangote's hat makes a lot of sense
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Thegamingorca(m): 8:32am
Allah ya kai mu


Allah ya sawuake
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:32am
Is is good to have money.
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Cardozzo: 8:33am
E no easy to. Invite the richest man for the world for ur daughter wedding...
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:34am
See as that man use style stand close to bill back so him family members go snap am cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by forreelinc(m): 8:34am
How many daughters this one get?
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by lawalosky(m): 8:35am
Nwaohafia1:
Ohhh! So it is this wedding that bought him to Nigeria?



See as they are struggling to take pictures with him.
bought ur destiny ba?
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by calddon(m): 8:35am
This man don de rock naija o
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by bamoski(m): 8:35am
poor men
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 8:35am
Money is good... No be beans to invite the world richest man to your wedding
Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by PotatoSalad(m): 8:36am
Make dem no poison this guy biko. angry

