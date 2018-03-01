₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,268 members, 4,151,524 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 March 2018 at 10:30 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) (18602 Views)
Travel Box Given As Souvenirs At Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar's Wedding / Jamil Abubakar And Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (More Photos) / Jamil Abubakar: Meet Fatima Dangote's Pilot Husband-to-be (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by kester62(m): 5:13am
Bill Gate has made it to the wedding of Africa richest man,Aliko Dangote's daughter wedding which took place yesterday.
More photos
http://www.asonaija.com.ng/2018/03/photo-of-bill-gates-at-wedding-of-aliko.html
1 Like
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Redoil: 6:19am
Workers and commuter saw at eko hotel roundabout saw hell yesterday because of this marriage
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Durhleepee(f): 7:00am
The last picture would make a good meme.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Donpresh95(m): 7:01am
where is Rochas Okoroawusa
Okoroawusa, Yahaya Bello and other fools pleasing the North at their own expense right now after not invited to this wedding
33 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 7:11am
Good to have him here abeg...
Richest in d world
Richest in Africa..
9 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by jayson87: 7:36am
See as them surround Bill gates like say.... Even one person papa just they stand behind the man. I saw this man in Washington and nobody give am famzy and no security
6 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Andrewgame42: 8:27am
Bill gates...I hail you oh...you reach lagos but you no fit enter okoko make you drop something for boys....buh nah the same old theivin politicians you sit down wit. May God have mercy own your soul, make them no use you do rituals!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 8:27am
I will like to dine with these type of people
1 Like
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by adamsbadoo(m): 8:27am
am not proud tho.
but i can never be poor like bill gates .
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 8:28am
money n white worshippers
see how they want to suffocate the guy....
1 Like
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Esomchi800(m): 8:29am
Wow
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 8:29am
jayson87:
Na warri you see who look like am abeg make we dey talk truth
9 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:29am
Ohhh! So it is this wedding that bought him to Nigeria?
See as they are struggling to take pictures with him.
1 Like
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 8:29am
jayson87:exactly
our ppl sometimes will never grow after all this he still won't help give constant electricity ....
showing off and modt Nigerians are like 5&6
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by franchasng(m): 8:29am
partnerbiz4:Bill Gates is no longer the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos the CEO and owner of Amazon is currently the richest person in the world since last year.
12 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Millz404(m): 8:30am
So billiatu no fit wear agbada
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by oga70563: 8:30am
The rich moves with the rich. Mind your company today, because it determines alot in your achievements
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by bjayx: 8:30am
See dining
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by lastempero: 8:31am
Dangote be like I want to take over your spot on that list.
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Millz404(m): 8:31am
adamsbadoo:Chop belle full first
12 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by 0monnak0da: 8:32am
Dangote's hat makes a lot of sense
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Thegamingorca(m): 8:32am
Allah ya kai mu
Allah ya sawuake
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:32am
Is is good to have money.
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by Cardozzo: 8:33am
E no easy to. Invite the richest man for the world for ur daughter wedding...
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:34am
See as that man use style stand close to bill back so him family members go snap am
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by forreelinc(m): 8:34am
How many daughters this one get?
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by lawalosky(m): 8:35am
Nwaohafia1:bought ur destiny ba?
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by calddon(m): 8:35am
This man don de rock naija o
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by bamoski(m): 8:35am
poor men
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 8:35am
Money is good... No be beans to invite the world richest man to your wedding
|Re: Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos (Photos) by PotatoSalad(m): 8:36am
Make dem no poison this guy biko.
Entrepreneurs What Has Kept You Going? / Dangote Floats $100m Truck Assembly Plant In Lagos / Innocent Chukwuma Innoson Sues EFCC N200bn For ‘Defamation, Falsehood’
Viewing this topic: richhy84, mdokaba1(m), Manhood85(m), damariox(m), djfiki, titanic1(f), citygarden(m), santori, Femiii, djl(m), back2sender, Travcutedu, olalekan9320(m), Victorate001, JimIbanga, Osezzua(m), Izychi, PoisonedOne, peekeeks(m), Niccy2, Meekha(m), dack7(m), Emusan(m), amokeme(f), FolsTonyby, eallstar, toyetade, mdaada, lugiano1, Aare1513, femeritus, Fetula4u, ayoekklesia(m), gabby12, valinno(m), Authentic12, IRockALot(m), bunchyproject(m), Oolawepo(m), Iamcyborg(f), ibrutex(m), freenature, Drummerboy15, jaz(m), vincentgeorge(m), caprini1, pabllov(m), mattlevi(m), gwales, SenR(m), elnath(m), wizzyenya(m), FrankTalk1, treasure9933, eze2015, Augustinaz(m), mymilicent, Hades2016(m), eyoniggar(m), Itsachair, Dilama(m), gabbijason, Greatihex(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20