₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,268 members, 4,151,520 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 March 2018 at 10:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos (5807 Views)
Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) / Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) / Yemi Osinbajo And His Wife, Dolapo's Christmas Photoshoot (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by olokeded: 9:02am
Vice president, Prof. Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo with Forte oil CEO, Otedola pictured at the wedding reception of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Fatima in Lagos.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-osinbajo-and-wife-at-dangotes-daughters-wedding-in-lagos/
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by flington4550(m): 9:39am
See gathering of men chai
My God My God
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by seunlayi(m): 9:55am
Wetin concern millions of the masses with this?
Like if you don't care about the wedding or share if you care
2 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Heromaniaa: 9:56am
Let the fire in your soul burn,
Stir the greatness in your desperate heart
They too are not with two heads borne
For one day you shall be the wealth of the earth
And all men shall call you rich
Now click like if you believe!!
14 Likes
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by JaneMafrodite(f): 9:56am
Boko haram gbagbukwa unu with bomb.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Neochemist: 9:57am
Nice
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Terminator1234g: 9:57am
This go pain some hateful Nigerian Christians and also idiotic pigs of buhari.
Let me use this medium to say Buhari is the best thing in Nigeria
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by abrahym(m): 9:57am
Money
1 Like
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by mayowascholar(m): 9:57am
noted
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Spanner4(m): 9:57am
Vanity
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by psychologist(m): 9:57am
The level wey dem put otedola my g
1 Share
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by dazzlingd: 9:58am
Great people...work hard, you can take over from these men in 20 years to come
Modified; working hard goes beyond just mere hard work, not necessarily being too serious at what you but understanding the simple tricks of life.
Make more necessary friends than enemies, build the necessary network, gain the necessary knowledge, mingle with the necessary people, the people you surround yourself with today, what will they be in the next decade?. Relationship is power in our world. You dont really need to be the best at what you do, for this reason, I'll recommend you read the 48 laws of power....
1 Like
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Smile4george(m): 9:58am
I can site Bill Gates. I must be relevant in this life... [color=#000099][/color]
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Judolisco(m): 9:58am
Make una no vex oh
Na 2 dangote daughters do wedding
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Lamzzyy(m): 9:58am
most of them there would not even eat the meals placed there and those money eaters will not give the less needy....
1 Like
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by autoposh: 9:58am
.
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Dejmax(m): 9:58am
Terminator1234g:
They're coming for you
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by mvem(m): 9:58am
Spanner4:...thats what they say when you are not in there shoes
1 Like
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Charltex(m): 9:59am
Oluwa answer my call...
1 Like
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Cheggoon(m): 9:59am
This wedding no dey gri finish
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by thentics(m): 9:59am
Why Mr Femi con dey carry officiating tag... smh
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by jerseyboy: 9:59am
Afonja Otedola. You don turn boyi boyi for Alimi Dangote.
Na only you wear "Event Staff" tag.
Na only come do Orderly abi na ADC.
Remain small you for stand at attention.
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by GreenMavro: 10:00am
I was dere... u snapped some pic
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by dealslip(f): 10:01am
dazzlingd:I like your spirit o jare. Some won't work or improve on themselves but want to be Dangote.
1 Like
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by phemywise: 10:01am
You must be one idiotic, religious bigot mad fellow
Terminator1234g:
3 Likes
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by seunlayi(m): 10:01am
dazzlingd:
who told you other Nigerians don't work hard?
This people decided to increase the gap BTW the rich and the poor masses and it only by luck any of the poor masses can move closer to their level
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by FruitCakes(f): 10:02am
brodalikem:I can relate.
Been looking for cash to expand my business all to no avail
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Uruan2023: 10:02am
Baba God bless me with money ooo
I think It has answers to 99% of human's problem
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by ZoeyJ(f): 10:02am
Rich roll with the rich.
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by Lawalemi(m): 10:03am
God abeg answer me o.
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by kehinde1588(m): 10:03am
Even Dangote embraces Yoruba cap
1 Like
|Re: Saraki & Wife, Osinbajo & Wife, Otedola At Dangote's Daughter's Wedding In Lagos by t00dugged(f): 10:03am
Gathering of the rich. I since learnt never to make nasty comments about rich people if you want to be like them.
How Yar Adua Stole Billions: 419 Original / SSS Arrests El-Rufai Again Over N286bn Accusation / PDP National Youth Leader launches 'Say No To Electoral Violence' In Sokoto
Viewing this topic: being(m), largeoseni(m), GarbaAudu, lalasticlala(m), ituglobal(m), Onosbillions(m), jagabanjbl(m), Grupo(m), Hurlarzan139(m), Drsmilez, Jeddy28(m), Ade58, Ayohbk(m), Jubilancy(f), Adegokenath(m), Ifeanyimark(m), tunde82seidat(f), bedane, yomexex, Sunmolar(m), bakaredc, vizboy(m), WizydXkoba(m), Henjor48, ladiguy(m), klassydaniels, adegoks1234(m), Whynow(m), seun001(m), deepfreeze(m), BMCSlayer, naijababe(f), EASY32, magnetik(m), sorzy1(m), bom1, lowkey28(m), Ekatwins, Wawaman, byna, macfadison(m), TechAddiction, maestro2000(m), amidel(m), vecman222(m), eneji50(m), eesdee, Unik3030, uncleiykeman, Macaulay10(m), Emusan(m), Arex, icon02(m), noble71(m), freemile2ru, klem93(m), Berlyn1(f), afolayan22(m), yeyerolling, olaskul(m), AbbasJR(m), zzbrodah, simaustine, NOC1(m), Aweboyaweboy, Timichael(m), Umbro01(m), 0monnak0da, Riversides2003(m), Greg007(m), Buyerscity, DonCandido, ladycomfort(f), richie9093(m), warreng16(m), Lugard12, DunnuellDivi(m), BlueScholar(m), kayb12(m), sayid(m), dammieco(m), whitering, phillippiano(m), fotadmowmend(m), McAustin92(m), ogochukwu247(f), mhizgap(f), Viccur(m), SeniorZato(m), ogunyemy(m), tonyawo, Charltex(m), SeunWhy, sexydavido(m), Ajoboss(m), honeychild(f), ajao33, Abiriba1stson and 200 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14