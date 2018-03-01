₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by Nigeriapen(m): 10:03am
Layal, daughter in-law of APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, turned 28 years old recently. Her husband, Seyi Tinubu and her friends threw her party to celebrate her birthday last night.
See more photos below at:https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/photos-from-bola-tinubus-daughter-in.html
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by Sheuns(m): 1:33pm
Na cakes plenty like this.
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by soberdrunk(m): 1:34pm
Why everywhere come dark like say nah vampire birthday?
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by vicfy(m): 1:34pm
Only she wan shop all dez cake?....
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by Unlimited22: 1:34pm
Op shaa.
Only you open thread, only you hustle for FTC.
Na wa to you
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by DonPiiko: 1:35pm
Happy birthday, live long and prosper
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by ohem007(m): 1:35pm
The second pics be looking like herbalist shrine.....
I am just saying o
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by HisSexcellency(m): 1:35pm
And this made front-page
@Seun we need 2 more buttons on Nairaland
1. "give-a-Bleep" button and
2. "Trash" button
I so moved
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by Pinoralia: 1:35pm
the environment is too dark. Did Jagaban generator run out of fuel?
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by Toide: 1:36pm
what is the meaning of this nonsense,is this news?
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by oshe11: 1:36pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by ct2(m): 1:37pm
nigeria is for the rich
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by Ayanko(m): 1:37pm
That cake is to much
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by ohem007(m): 1:37pm
The second pics be looking like herbalist shrine.....
I am just saying o
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by femcruz(m): 1:39pm
Is it just me or is there anyother person that Just doesn't give a fvck!!
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by Pinoralia: 1:41pm
Ajimobi ,Osinbajo, Dangote children wedding.... Now Tinubu's daughter birthday.
If you get money, hide your _____€
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by jayson87: 1:53pm
28. But that girl and my senior sister were class mates
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by shepherd003: 2:12pm
I no even see her face sef
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by Hisxellency: 2:12pm
see dis one... Baba Tinubu don leave you go Dangote party o
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:22pm
All the best wishes to her on her birthday.
|Re: Layal Tinubu's 28th Birthday Party Photos by Smithwumi1: 2:41pm
