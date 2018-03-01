Hello, great nairalanders. I can't continue to live my life the way it is presently. Am in need of Job / opportunities to get my life and career on track. Am an HND Holder ( computer-science), professional certificate from institute of customer relationship. i have more than averege skills in programming, web development, graphics design, database , desktop publishing and editing, am ready to optimize my skills to full potentials with necessary tools within a short period of time.i was also priveledge to work as a schedule officer( Finance Dept) in a local government during my NYSC. Am ready to understudy any job /opportunities i see even if it not related to what i study. Please great nairalanders, help me out. Thanks

My Contact; 08173875460

Location Lagos/ Ogun state.