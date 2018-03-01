₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:55pm On Mar 24
Nigerian army have opened Bama-Banki road.The
Borno State Deputy Governor HE Hon Usman Mamman Durkwa on behalf of the Executive Governor of Borno State HE Gov Kashim Shettima today cut off rope as a sign of reopening of Maiduguri - Bama - Banki road for civilians & commercial purposes
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/nigeria-army-re-open-maiduguri-bama.html?m=1
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:55pm On Mar 24
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by SamuelAnyawu(m): 3:57pm On Mar 24
Hmmmmm Military escort things like Maiduguri-Dambo or Maid-Baga Road
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by fk001: 3:59pm On Mar 24
God bless the NA more grease to their elbow in fighting the insurgency
They wouldn't be able to do that without PMB in power.
Remain small Nigeria would have become a BH conquered territory but God answered our prayer's and PMB came into power....
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by stephleena(f): 4:04pm On Mar 24
nawa, none of those men fit help hold that microphone? the guy almost entered into the ground like el-rufai the short engine.
at the fifth pix,all I.see is fake smile, and a wicked face.
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by Penalty82(m): 4:06pm On Mar 24
Deceivers. I only pity the citizens that will be killed or kinapped through this road by Boko Haram.
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by christejames(m): 4:07pm On Mar 24
They should keep deceiving themselves with this insurgency crisis. If they like, they shouldn't go and find lasting solution to the melee... Oops!! I forgot, the terrorists can never be annihilated permanently but rather technically. Or maybe, there is something they are gaining from these whole imbroglio.
Nevertheless, can't wait for some of the so called repentant terrorists to escort Buhari #B2D in 2019 cause everyone is tired of him.
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by Penalty82(m): 4:09pm On Mar 24
fk001:
Hold your piss, that road was opened to pave way for Boko Haram.
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by Biety: 4:09pm On Mar 24
Let's just hope this is not another mistake from Fg.
I don't want to read tommorow
that Bokoharam killed a number
of people on these roads.
Boko haram is still capable of attacking any position in Borno.
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by fk001: 4:12pm On Mar 24
Penalty82:
Try to be optimistic for once...
Let's pray and hope for better Nigeria and we can't achieve it by criticism
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by Penalty82(m): 4:15pm On Mar 24
fk001:
Nigeria will never be better, stop deceiving yourself.
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by Paperwhite(m): 4:19pm On Mar 24
Sadly, my condolence to the unfortunate fellas that will fell for this propaganda stunt.Military that are in neck deep romance with BH in Dapchi
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by anibirelawal(m): 4:29pm On Mar 24
Penalty82:
Nigeria will be better, stop saying rubbish.
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by Penalty82(m): 4:39pm On Mar 24
anibirelawal:
How will it be better?
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by tayebest(m): 4:46pm On Mar 24
Penalty82:
Rubbish!
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by Penalty82(m): 4:49pm On Mar 24
tayebest:
E pain am
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by tayebest(m): 4:51pm On Mar 24
Penalty82:Cry me a river!
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by ivandragon: 6:33pm On Mar 24
again, putting Nigerians at risk just to score cheap political points.
a road that cannot be travelled without truckload of soldiers to accompany travellers. even at that, when it was still been test run prior to officially re-opening it, travellers have had to turn back on a number of occasions because BH were operating in the area.
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by MrHowto: 7:35pm On Mar 24
fk001:
Faruk kokaima BMC ne? This your support for Buhari hmm
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by MrHowto: 8:58pm On Mar 24
fk001:
MashaAllah
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by TheKingdom: 9:07pm On Mar 24
Is that Nigeria or Arewa...maybe both
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by fk001: 9:08pm On Mar 24
MrHowto:
Kana Kano ne ko school??
|Re: Nigeria Army Re-open Maiduguri - Bama - Banki Road Closed Becos Of Boko Haram(pi by BruncleZuma: 9:48pm On Mar 24
Again?!
