Borno State Deputy Governor HE Hon Usman Mamman Durkwa on behalf of the Executive Governor of Borno State HE Gov Kashim Shettima today cut off rope as a sign of reopening of Maiduguri - Bama - Banki road for civilians & commercial purposes







Borno State Deputy Governor HE Hon Usman Mamman Durkwa on behalf of the Executive Governor of Borno State HE Gov Kashim Shettima today cut off rope as a sign of reopening of Maiduguri - Bama - Banki road for civilians & commercial purposes

Hmmmmm Military escort things like Maiduguri-Dambo or Maid-Baga Road 1 Like

God bless the NA more grease to their elbow in fighting the insurgency









They wouldn't be able to do that without PMB in power.







Remain small Nigeria would have become a BH conquered territory but God answered our prayer's and PMB came into power.... 10 Likes

nawa, none of those men fit help hold that microphone? the guy almost entered into the ground like el-rufai the short engine.

at the fifth pix,all I.see is fake smile, and a wicked face. 5 Likes

Deceivers. I only pity the citizens that will be killed or kinapped through this road by Boko Haram. Deceivers. I only pity the citizens that will be killed or kinapped through this road by Boko Haram. 24 Likes 2 Shares

They should keep deceiving themselves with this insurgency crisis. If they like, they shouldn't go and find lasting solution to the melee... Oops!! I forgot, the terrorists can never be annihilated permanently but rather technically. Or maybe, there is something they are gaining from these whole imbroglio.



Nevertheless, can't wait for some of the so called repentant terrorists to escort Buhari #B2D in 2019 cause everyone is tired of him. 16 Likes 1 Share

Hold your piss, that road was opened to pave way for Boko Haram. Hold your piss, that road was opened to pave way for Boko Haram. 28 Likes 3 Shares

Let's just hope this is not another mistake from Fg.





I don't want to read tommorow





that Bokoharam killed a number



of people on these roads.





Boko haram is still capable of attacking any position in Borno. 1 Like 1 Share

Try to be optimistic for once...







Let's pray and hope for better Nigeria and we can't achieve it by criticism Try to be optimistic for once...Let's pray and hope for better Nigeria and we can't achieve it by criticism 1 Like

Nigeria will never be better, stop deceiving yourself. Nigeria will never be better, stop deceiving yourself. 16 Likes

Sadly, my condolence to the unfortunate fellas that will fell for this propaganda stunt.Military that are in neck deep romance with BH in Dapchi 5 Likes

Nigeria will be better, stop saying rubbish. Nigeria will be better, stop saying rubbish. 5 Likes

How will it be better? How will it be better? 2 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish! Rubbish! 2 Likes

E pain am E pain am 7 Likes

again, putting Nigerians at risk just to score cheap political points.





a road that cannot be travelled without truckload of soldiers to accompany travellers. even at that, when it was still been test run prior to officially re-opening it, travellers have had to turn back on a number of occasions because BH were operating in the area. 3 Likes

Faruk kokaima BMC ne? This your support for Buhari hmm Faruk kokaima BMC ne? This your support for Buhari hmm 2 Likes

MashaAllah MashaAllah

Is that Nigeria or Arewa...maybe both

Kana Kano ne ko school?? Kana Kano ne ko school??