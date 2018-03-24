₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by metroblogger: 9:08am
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has denied media reports quoting him as saying the withheld Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, will be released yesterday March 24th. Idris said he was misquoted by the media. Read a statement from the police denying the report below
The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the publication on some Social Media platform and conventional media indicating that the Inspector General of Police said the last Dapchi school girl will be released soon.
2. The Statement of the IGP was misunderstood and misquoted. The misunderstanding may be as a result of the already released Dapchi School girls expected back home in Yobe State today but could not arrive due to weather condition. The IGP could not also proceed to Dapchi because of same weather condition.
3. The Force wishes the members of the public and the media disregard the purported statement as not what the IGP meant.
4. The Force therefore reiterates that it has no information yet on the release of the last Dapchi school girl.
5. This release should be taken as the true position of the IGP’s statement.
6. The media are hereby enjoined to correct their records and publication, please
http://www.metronaija.ng/i-did-not-say-boko-haram-will-release-christian-girl-yesterday-ig-of-police/
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by LaudableXX: 9:11am
This IGP must be related to Lai 'Lie' Mohammed. Isn't he the same man who spoke on camera on Channels TV News last night that he was going to receive the abducted girl Leah, as she would be released yesterday?
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by GOATandYAMtheory: 9:13am
This country is finished
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by elChapo1: 9:17am
this blockbuster is really surpassing blackpanther in the cinema
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Penalty82(m): 9:19am
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by matrix199(m): 9:23am
APC led government has changed Nigeria to a circus.
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Gullah: 9:24am
Please o, they should release her for us o
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Olachase(m): 9:26am
Let just sell Nigeria on OLX
Abeg Nigeria to Togo na how much
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Kingwizzy16(m): 9:29am
Please the IGP that spoke on channels TV is he different from this IGP
Or is this another country
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by jerryunit48: 9:30am
Dis people can lie ehh
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Penalty82(m): 9:33am
Kingwizzy16:
You mean you saw him in channels TV but I sent him to Benue.
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by chrissylva(m): 9:33am
Nigeria is built on lies, I don't read news again
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by BlowBack: 9:46am
worst govt ever
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Paperwhite(m): 9:48am
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Paperwhite(m): 9:51am
So this IGP is telling sensible Nigerians that he is different from the one that defied his C-in-C orders & spoke on TV ystdy Nigeria is really a sorry thing with the present crop of useless leaders.
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Germanpee(m): 10:11am
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Nutase: 10:15am
Pathetic.
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Firefire(m): 10:20am
Most useless IG in the history of NPF, same level of uselessness with the Dullard in Chief.
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by surgical: 10:23am
Kingwizzy16:please don't forget this is APC government ,lies is their very essence.
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:31am
so what measures have you taken to secure her release
If na Dino Malaye case now, una go dey show muscle
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by ZombieTAMER: 10:31am
If you can't lie....
Don't think of serving in this present government
It's their number one prerequisite
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:47am
Penalty82:
Ahahaahhaa
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by CharleyBright(m): 11:44am
Yeye IGP working for yeye Govt.
Both and lies are like 5 and 6.
How can the media misquote you on something you didn't say?
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by EricBloodAxe: 11:51am
Useless IGP. Am sure seeing himself being surrounded by so many underage female brides yesterday gave him massive erection and pre ejaculation feelings so much that he didn't remember when he made those comments in the first place.
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by wallex1983(m): 12:19pm
Someone should please replay the video back to him.....
Anyway, he may be right. Because I was just wondering if he was under the influence of some heavy alcohol when he was making the statement.
He was just mixing up tenses.
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by WAPKOSHCOMNG: 12:19pm
Bro's abegii some should just give me just cyprus visa abeg I'm done with this country
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by EVILFOREST: 12:20pm
Useless People
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by rozayx5(m): 12:20pm
This is the worst govt in Nigerian history
So so useless
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Newpride(m): 12:21pm
I'm sure u will never say such hence I'm not disappointed that u denied the speech.
It will never be well with those behind the problem we are facing in this country.
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by KingGBsky(m): 12:21pm
Ok o.
Bihari government, a government without shame, without pride and without purpose. Well you won't know maybe because you where not involved I'm the national scam in the first place. Youths see the people that are leading you. The people you line up in rain and sun to vote for.
Its a Disgrace.
|Re: "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police by Lagbaja01(m): 12:23pm
rozayx5:seconded!
