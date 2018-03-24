Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Did Not Say Boko Haram Will Release Christian Girl Yesterday" – IG Of Police (4685 Views)

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the publication on some Social Media platform and conventional media indicating that the Inspector General of Police said the last Dapchi school girl will be released soon.



2. The Statement of the IGP was misunderstood and misquoted. The misunderstanding may be as a result of the already released Dapchi School girls expected back home in Yobe State today but could not arrive due to weather condition. The IGP could not also proceed to Dapchi because of same weather condition.



3. The Force wishes the members of the public and the media disregard the purported statement as not what the IGP meant.



4. The Force therefore reiterates that it has no information yet on the release of the last Dapchi school girl.



5. This release should be taken as the true position of the IGP’s statement.



6. The media are hereby enjoined to correct their records and publication, please



This IGP must be related to Lai 'Lie' Mohammed. Isn't he the same man who spoke on camera on Channels TV News last night that he was going to receive the abducted girl Leah, as she would be released yesterday? 25 Likes

This country is finished 17 Likes

this blockbuster is really surpassing blackpanther in the cinema 18 Likes

APC led government has changed Nigeria to a circus. 4 Likes

Please o, they should release her for us o







Abeg Nigeria to Togo na how much Let just sell Nigeria on OLXAbeg Nigeria to Togo na how much 8 Likes

Please the IGP that spoke on channels TV is he different from this IGP





Or is this another country 10 Likes

Dis people can lie ehh 1 Like

Kingwizzy16:

Please the IGP that spoke on channels TV is he different from this IGP





Or is this another country

You mean you saw him in channels TV but I sent him to Benue. You mean you saw him in channels TVbut I sent him to Benue. 12 Likes

Nigeria is built on lies, I don't read news again 1 Like

worst govt ever 2 Likes

So this IGP is telling sensible Nigerians that he is different from the one that defied his C-in-C orders & spoke on TV ystdy Nigeria is really a sorry thing with the present crop of useless leaders. 11 Likes 1 Share





"Some residents have ran out of Dapchi for fear of the unknown by the time the insurgents bring Leah Sharibu back," Kachalla Bukar, Secretary of Association of Parents of Dapchi missing school girls also stated.



IGP Idris made the revelation while speaking to reporters in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.



“I was suppose to be in Dapchi today but I couldn’t go because l learnt that Leah Sharibu may be released today by the Boko Haram terrorists.



“I would have gone to Dapchi today but by the time I fly in with a helicopter and police escort, they(terrorists) may think I’m trying to break the arrangement”.



Meanwhile residents of Dapchi are excited over the news that the insurgents have agreed to free Leah Sharibu.



“We are very happy about this development but for now we are waiting patiently to receive Leah Sharibu” a resident told Aledeh.com



“Some residents have ran out of Dapchi for fear of the unknown by the time the insurgents bring Leah Sharibu back,” Kachalla Bukar, Secretary of Association of Parents of Dapchi missing school girls also stated.



Pathetic.

Most useless IG in the history of NPF, same level of uselessness with the Dullard in Chief. 3 Likes

Kingwizzy16:

Please the IGP that spoke on channels TV is he different from this IGP





Or is this another country please don't forget this is APC government ,lies is their very essence. please don't forget this is APC government ,lies is their very essence. 2 Likes

so what measures have you taken to secure her release



If na Dino Malaye case now, una go dey show muscle 12 Likes 2 Shares

If you can't lie....



Don't think of serving in this present government

It's their number one prerequisite 2 Likes

Penalty82:





You mean you saw him in channels TV but I sent him to Benue.

Ahahaahhaa Ahahaahhaa 1 Like

Yeye IGP working for yeye Govt.

Both and lies are like 5 and 6.

How can the media misquote you on something you didn't say? 1 Like

Useless IGP. Am sure seeing himself being surrounded by so many underage female brides yesterday gave him massive erection and pre ejaculation feelings so much that he didn't remember when he made those comments in the first place. 1 Like

Someone should please replay the video back to him.....



Anyway, he may be right. Because I was just wondering if he was under the influence of some heavy alcohol when he was making the statement.



He was just mixing up tenses.

Bro's abegii some should just give me just cyprus visa abeg I'm done with this country

Useless People

This is the worst govt in Nigerian history









So so useless 1 Like

I'm sure u will never say such hence I'm not disappointed that u denied the speech.



It will never be well with those behind the problem we are facing in this country.

Ok o.

Bihari government, a government without shame, without pride and without purpose. Well you won't know maybe because you where not involved I'm the national scam in the first place. Youths see the people that are leading you. The people you line up in rain and sun to vote for.

Its a Disgrace.