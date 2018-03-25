₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,527 members, 4,152,592 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 12:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court (10992 Views)
Breaking: APC, PDP Leaders To Declare For SDP Tonight / Judge Orders Sureties To Appear In Court To Explain Kanu's Non-appearance / President Buhari Promises To Resign If He Fails To Recover Soon - Independent (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by sirequity(m): 9:25pm On Mar 24
THE Nigeria Police has advised Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) to appear before a Federal High Court and answer criminal charges against him or be declared wanted.
https://www.headlineng.com/appear-court-declared-wanted-police-tells-dino-melaye/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by sirequity(m): 9:27pm On Mar 24
lalasticlala
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Skepticus: 9:33pm On Mar 24
I never knew that behind Dino's "tough guy" persona lies a pv.ssy ass chicken.
No wonder he acts like a clownish idiot on camera every time.
Fv.ck both Dino and Yahaya Bello.
Kogites and Nigerians are the hapless victims of the comedy of disasters
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Paperwhite(m): 9:36pm On Mar 24
And what becomes of Kogi governor that was caught importing military gears without authorization APC government is just clueless.
Meanwhile Dino over to you oga.
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by nairavsdollars(f): 9:36pm On Mar 24
The next video by Dino Melaye will be on the IGP
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by sirequity(m): 9:37pm On Mar 24
Dino is bigger than all this poo
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by sirequity(m): 9:37pm On Mar 24
Lalasticlala
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by yk2018(m): 9:52pm On Mar 24
Dino is giving Buhari and Yahaya Bello headache...
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by costail: 10:12pm On Mar 24
CCTV Spy Recording Pen. Get this quality CCTV Spy recording pen. This pen can video,audio,and can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The pen is good for business negotiations, crime investigation, secret recording, evidence for court. Price is #12.000. To buy pls call the phone number below. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria.
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by delugajackson(m): 10:13pm On Mar 24
Prior to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr's assasination, he had spent his youthful life to agitate for equality of the Black Americans, and fought tirelessly to end the White Supremacy in American political system. And not to create another "Black Supremacy" as counter balance at all. He believed that God created everyone on the basis of UNCONDITIONAL LOVE. He would not put skin color, race, language, tribe, ethnicity, position, power, influence among others into consideration before doing what he would do, especially when it comes to leadership of a nation.
Why did I bring this up? Nigerian political system and her inhumane politicians!
Where I'm I going?
I'm going here: Clueing in on King's ideology, I propose we must do three things to get stability in Nigeria. We must by all means put an end to;
-Politician supremacy.
-Political megalomania.
-Political kleptomania.
These three things are very common and are systematically running the Nigerian political system aground.
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Samexdx(m): 10:14pm On Mar 24
No shaking.. YEYE BELLO'S evil plan will not come to fruition... Ride on Dino,we are solidly behind you
6 Likes
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by flokii: 10:14pm On Mar 24
It's like s.hit is about to hit the fan for Dino
1 Like
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:15pm On Mar 24
Over to you senator Dino Melayo.
1 Like
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by omoadeleye(m): 10:15pm On Mar 24
Dino my man
1 Like
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by NaijaMutant(f): 10:15pm On Mar 24
In a sane society, by now, Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye should have been arrested and jailed for all these shenanigans.
Sorry, Nigeria is not a sane society.
Our Presidio.t is a cow
14 Likes
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by philantoxx(m): 10:16pm On Mar 24
The Nigerian police is seriously compromised
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by afroniger: 10:16pm On Mar 24
It's like Yahaya Bello really means this Dino guy o.
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Nigeriadondie1: 10:22pm On Mar 24
Useless senator
1 Like
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by naijjaman(m): 10:22pm On Mar 24
Both the Police IG and Dino Melaye should go and hug transformer
We are still celebrating the return of our Dapchi Daughters
And eagerly waiting for the safe return of Leah Sharibu
3 Likes
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Wonderboy91: 10:22pm On Mar 24
So you mean they don’t know the road to his house ?
2 Likes
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Jones4190: 10:23pm On Mar 24
PMB VS #THEM
-Shortly after he resumed office, they sponsored Avengers to halt oil business(Country's major income), he tackles them.
-They later sponsored IPOB secessionists, he silenced them
- Being the promoter of farming, They bought, hoard and even destroyed the farm products after the harvest, to create hunger in the land and ignite civil uproar, but he invested more in farming to bridge the gap they have created
-They made an attempt on his life, God Helped, healed and returned him back home, after months.
-They ganged up with the criminals in the NASS to scuttle all progressive bills and laws in order to make him bow, he remained resolute.
-They used the riffraff, thugs, puff heads and the bleaching common-nonsense in the senate to ridicule him and distract him, he remain indifferent.
-They imported, smuggled deadly-weapons and sponsored killings, and internal crimes to tarnish his government, he squared up their effort and keep beating them.
-They took false campaign of calumny against him to foreign countries, in return he gets more support and encouragement from international world.
-They resolved to begging him not to contest again, he left them in tenterhook and suspense.
-Now they knelt down and beg military to take over. He smiled.
When you hear these people crying, please note that Nigeria is progressing, and getting off its hook.
They prefer anybody apart from him, they presented/suggested many options within their circle.
As they create the distractions and the sabotage, he remains resolute, focused, determined, calculative and committed to the welfare and well being of his country masses.
PMB all the way........#iStandWithBuhari
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by DrObum(m): 10:23pm On Mar 24
Wetin una still dey wait for to arrest him
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by asobo: 10:23pm On Mar 24
NIGERIA MY BELOVETH COUNTRY. THE 8th ASSEMBLY NEED'S TO RISE UP AND PROTECT OUR DEMOCRACY.
1 Like
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Edunwa302(m): 10:24pm On Mar 24
How can you declare whom you know his address wanted naija police and efcc with media trial be like beans/plantain
5 Likes
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Actuarydeji(m): 10:25pm On Mar 24
sirequity:Stupid agency. They disobey laws a lot, they wanted him to obey their stupid order
1 Like
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Pinoralia: 10:25pm On Mar 24
his audio clip to bribe the judge was released. has he been jailed for that.
watch out the clown will release another video. Where does lawlessness thrive more than Nigeria?
1 Like
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by engrjacuzzi: 10:25pm On Mar 24
kogi state has suddenly become a confused state. as for Dino, your cup is getting filled and prison will be your abode
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Jebosh(m): 10:27pm On Mar 24
So police can now maintain law when they refused to follow rule of law that said they should vacate peace corps head quarter in abuja and even house of rep asked the IGP should show up in house over Benue massacre which he refused because he got our president backing,now they are telling us that they maintain law,men in black with lies and disgusting character
8 Likes
|Re: Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court by Headmaster055(m): 10:28pm On Mar 24
Dino is a man that will never go down easily..... he is a political lion....
2 Likes
7 Most Commonly Used Words In January 2012 In Naija / Aisha Buhari Launches ‘leave Our Daughters Alone’ Campaign / Lekki International Airport
Viewing this topic: Truth234, sirequity(m), illiasnwm, redone01, igboresuper(m), Umarbaseet(m), Wiseandtrue(f), funsho79, sleeq10(m), Engrobiorah(m), nueldozzy(m), effido666, naeto2(m), begunatoye(m), webmaster001, shiftbutton, yeman05(m), samilo88(m), Bosun555(m), Esji80(m), dijon, MrJanuzaj, yungmayor02(m), GavelSlam, Sunjay13(m), Soteriahascome, cleanshaven(m), In4matic, eedreez505(m), uzicuzy(m) and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 89