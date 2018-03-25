Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court (10992 Views)

Breaking: APC, PDP Leaders To Declare For SDP Tonight / Judge Orders Sureties To Appear In Court To Explain Kanu's Non-appearance / President Buhari Promises To Resign If He Fails To Recover Soon - Independent (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

THE Nigeria Police has advised Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) to appear before a Federal High Court and answer criminal charges against him or be declared wanted.



The police said after refusing to honour an invitation and a court summon extended to him, they are ready to effect his arrest should he fail to appear at its Kogi command on Wednesday, March 28.



The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the senator is wanted on grounds of criminal offences of conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.



According to the PRO, Melaye’s summon follows the arrest of two men in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, on January 19, after they confessed to having committed various crimes such as kidnappings and armed robbery.



They also disclosed that the Senator had handed them a bag containing firearms.



“Working on actionable intelligence, the Kogi State Police Command personnel and operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad trailed and arrested two (2) suspects, namely; KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” From Dekina LGA but based in Anyagba (Leader of the gang) and NUHU SALISU a.k.a SMALL “25 YRS” (a member of the gang), after a gun battle with the Police team that lasted for some hours on the 19th January, 2018 at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.



“During investigation, they confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of several kidnappings and Armed Robbery, Murder and other Violent Crimes in different parts of Kogi State for which they have been on the wanted list of the Police for more than two years now.



“The gang leader KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA revealed that he and his gang have been working as a Political Thug for one Alh. Mohammed Audu a Politician in the State and that Alh. Mohammed Audu invited him to Abuja and introduced him to Senator Dino Melaye and they met on Airport road, Abuja inside the Senator Dino Melaye’s Car in the month of December, 2017.



“KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA “31 YRS” further confessed to the Police investigative team that Senator Dino Melaye handed over a bag containing the following firearms one (1) AK47 rifle, two (2) Pump Action guns and the sum of four hundred and thirty thousand naira N430,000.00 to share with his boys.



“The Police conducted investigation into the criminal indictments against Sen. Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu and discovered that the two (2) of them have case to answer. The two (2) suspects namely; KABIRU SAIDU a.k.a OSAMA and NUHU SALISU a.k.a SMALL were paraded at the Kogi State Command Headquarters, Lokoja on 19th March, 2018,” the statement partly read.



Mr. Moshood noted that a letter had been sent to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on March 2 asking Melaye to appear before the Kogi state police command headquarters to answer to the allegations against him, yet there was no response.



“As we speak, Sen. Dino Melaye despite the letter sent to the Senate President, refused to honour Police Invitation till date and also refused to appear in court and has also continued to evade the service of criminal summon on him to appear before the Federal High Court, Lokoja on the 28th March, 2018 to answer to the charge of Criminal Conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms against him and Mohammed Audu.



“The Nigeria Police Force is therefore using this medium to advise Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu in their interest to comply with the order of the court and appear on 28th March, 2018 before Federal High Court, Lokoja to answer to the criminal charges against them.



“If they continue to be evasive and fail to comply with criminal summon issued on them by the Federal High Court, Lokoja to appear on 28th March, 2018 to answer to the criminal charges of Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms against them, the Force, will obtain Warrant of Arrest for the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu and will definately declare them wanted throughout the country and on INTERPOL platform for them to be arrested in any country where ever they are sighted and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for continuation of their trial.



“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to sustain the Rule of Law and maintain Law and Order throughout the Country,” the statement added.

https://www.headlineng.com/appear-court-declared-wanted-police-tells-dino-melaye/ 2 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala





I never knew that behind Dino's "tough guy" persona lies a pv.ssy ass chicken.



No wonder he acts like a clownish idiot on camera every time.



Fv.ck both Dino and Yahaya Bello.



Kogites and Nigerians are the hapless victims of the comedy of disasters I never knew that behind Dino's "tough guy" persona lies a pv.ssy ass chicken.No wonder he acts like a clownish idiot on camera every time.Fv.ck both Dino and Yahaya Bello.Kogites and Nigerians are the hapless victims of the comedy of disasters 33 Likes 2 Shares

APC government is just clueless.

Meanwhile Dino over to you oga. And what becomes of Kogi governor that was caught importing military gears without authorizationAPC government is just clueless.Meanwhile Dino over to you oga. 43 Likes 3 Shares

The next video by Dino Melaye will be on the IGP 29 Likes 2 Shares

Dino is bigger than all this poo 7 Likes 3 Shares

Lalasticlala

Dino is giving Buhari and Yahaya Bello headache... 8 Likes 2 Shares

CCTV Spy Recording Pen. Get this quality CCTV Spy recording pen. This pen can video,audio,and can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The pen is good for business negotiations, crime investigation, secret recording, evidence for court. Price is #12.000. To buy pls call the phone number below. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria.

Prior to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr's assasination, he had spent his youthful life to agitate for equality of the Black Americans, and fought tirelessly to end the White Supremacy in American political system. And not to create another "Black Supremacy" as counter balance at all. He believed that God created everyone on the basis of UNCONDITIONAL LOVE. He would not put skin color, race, language, tribe, ethnicity, position, power, influence among others into consideration before doing what he would do, especially when it comes to leadership of a nation.

Why did I bring this up? Nigerian political system and her inhumane politicians!

Where I'm I going?



I'm going here: Clueing in on King's ideology, I propose we must do three things to get stability in Nigeria. We must by all means put an end to;

-Politician supremacy.

-Political megalomania.

-Political kleptomania.

These three things are very common and are systematically running the Nigerian political system aground. 4 Likes 4 Shares

No shaking.. YEYE BELLO'S evil plan will not come to fruition... Ride on Dino,we are solidly behind you 6 Likes

It's like s.hit is about to hit the fan for Dino 1 Like

Over to you senator Dino Melayo. 1 Like

Dino my man 1 Like









Sorry, Nigeria is not a sane society.



Our Presidio.t is a cow In a sane society, by now, Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye should have been arrested and jailed for all these shenanigans.Sorry, Nigeria is not a sane society.Our Presidio.t is a cow 14 Likes

The Nigerian police is seriously compromised 5 Likes 1 Share

It's like Yahaya Bello really means this Dino guy o.

Useless senator Useless senator 1 Like





We are still celebrating the return of our Dapchi Daughters



And eagerly waiting for the safe return of Leah Sharibu Both the Police IG and Dino Melaye should go and hug transformerWe are still celebrating the return of our Dapchi DaughtersAnd eagerly waiting for the safe return of Leah Sharibu 3 Likes

So you mean they don’t know the road to his house ? 2 Likes

PMB VS #THEM



-Shortly after he resumed office, they sponsored Avengers to halt oil business(Country's major income), he tackles them.



-They later sponsored IPOB secessionists, he silenced them



- Being the promoter of farming, They bought, hoard and even destroyed the farm products after the harvest, to create hunger in the land and ignite civil uproar, but he invested more in farming to bridge the gap they have created



-They made an attempt on his life, God Helped, healed and returned him back home, after months.



-They ganged up with the criminals in the NASS to scuttle all progressive bills and laws in order to make him bow, he remained resolute.



-They used the riffraff, thugs, puff heads and the bleaching common-nonsense in the senate to ridicule him and distract him, he remain indifferent.



-They imported, smuggled deadly-weapons and sponsored killings, and internal crimes to tarnish his government, he squared up their effort and keep beating them.



-They took false campaign of calumny against him to foreign countries, in return he gets more support and encouragement from international world.



-They resolved to begging him not to contest again, he left them in tenterhook and suspense.



-Now they knelt down and beg military to take over. He smiled.



When you hear these people crying, please note that Nigeria is progressing, and getting off its hook.



They prefer anybody apart from him, they presented/suggested many options within their circle.



As they create the distractions and the sabotage, he remains resolute, focused, determined, calculative and committed to the welfare and well being of his country masses.



PMB all the way........#iStandWithBuhari 8 Likes 2 Shares

Wetin una still dey wait for to arrest him

NIGERIA MY BELOVETH COUNTRY. THE 8th ASSEMBLY NEED'S TO RISE UP AND PROTECT OUR DEMOCRACY. 1 Like

How can you declare whom you know his address wanted naija police and efcc with media trial be like beans/plantain 5 Likes

sirequity:





https://www.headlineng.com/appear-court-declared-wanted-police-tells-dino-melaye/ Stupid agency. They disobey laws a lot, they wanted him to obey their stupid order Stupid agency. They disobey laws a lot, they wanted him to obey their stupid order 1 Like

his audio clip to bribe the judge was released. has he been jailed for that.

watch out the clown will release another video. Where does lawlessness thrive more than Nigeria? 1 Like

kogi state has suddenly become a confused state. as for Dino, your cup is getting filled and prison will be your abode

So police can now maintain law when they refused to follow rule of law that said they should vacate peace corps head quarter in abuja and even house of rep asked the IGP should show up in house over Benue massacre which he refused because he got our president backing,now they are telling us that they maintain law,men in black with lies and disgusting character 8 Likes