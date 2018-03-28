₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by actiondrilling: 12:49pm
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/263310-updated-police-declare-dino-melaye-wanted.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by madridguy(m): 12:52pm
Some wailers are already crying below me
Dino should respect his old age
As for the wailers below me, take your protest to any police station close to you.
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by FarahAideed: 12:52pm
Useless govt of tyrants.... This Buhari govt keeps making itself a laughing stock in the committee of Nations , first it was proscribing IPOB as a terror group and now sending the name of a sitting senator to Interpol while releasing bokobharam fighters along with millions of dollar to them monthly as it stands...what kind of shameful dance is this abeg ..
54 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 12:55pm
Don't they know the road to National Assembly? Go there and arrest him modafvcking zombie police
56 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by chriskosherbal(m): 12:57pm
We are watching keenly how things will unfold..
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Blizzy9ja: 12:58pm
Even the worst police force in the world is declaring somebody wanted
31 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by yarimo(m): 1:21pm
Any nigeria police that sights DINO MELAYE should beat him up before arresting him.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by madridguy(m): 1:27pm
Serious beating or play play beating you mean?
yarimo:
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by kimjongJezebel(f): 1:41pm
madridguy:
May God bless Senator Dino Melaye, the most vibrant and outspoken senator since 1999. The youths of this country are solidly behind you the workaholic senator
Dapchi movie has ended another movie is about to be released by APC crew in Abuja to keep the gullibles busy
43 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Daviddson(m): 1:46pm
Only in Nigeria! The only people who'd benefit from this circus show are the lawyers who'll represent Dino and the Police.
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by ican2020: 1:49pm
Shame on police
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by GavelSlam: 1:58pm
Nab that fugitive.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Firefire(m): 2:07pm
APC fight APC, please fight to death!
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by RZArecta2(m): 2:10pm
Why does the Nigerian police keep disgracing itself ?
8 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by 400billionman: 2:11pm
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Khd95(m): 2:12pm
HIS VILLAGE PEOPLE WANT TO RECALL HIM,NOW POLICE TOO WANT HIM,ARE U SURE THE gods ARE NOT VEXING FOR THIS MAN
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Hongbenga(m): 2:13pm
Haba Dino, why fleeing? Abeg, come back and collect your running allowance..
..........................................................................
In another news, Police confirm escape of criminals who confirms their sponsorship by Melaye.
Me: The Kogi State Police Commissioner must be held responsible and SACK!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Lagbaja01(m): 2:16pm
Nothing will happen to Dino! We are in a country where lawlessness has bcm d order of the day.
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by bettercreature(m): 2:18pm
Lagbaja01:It's not about Nigeria its about other countries or do you think any country will allow him in after declearing him wanted?
Its very wrong! I can't understand why police are working with politician
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by sekundosekundo: 2:19pm
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by OLUPRECIOUS: 2:21pm
what a country......i am still watchingg
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Corrinthians(m): 2:30pm
FarahAideed:Useless Akpu post as usual from an ipob Jhew. What concerns Heeeebow Jhews with how the zoo coordinates it's business?
Get out of here.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Mogidi: 2:33pm
While he was being declared wanted shortly before noon Wednesday, Mr. Melaye was on the floor of the Senate during which he lambasted the police again and alleged conspiracy against him.
You know where to find him if you really wanted to arrest him.
Police trying to save face after losing the two witness under its care.
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Corrinthians(m): 2:34pm
yarimo:Exactly. The should beat him up the same way they would beat a lawless Pig.
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by eTECTIVe(m): 2:34pm
Our Nigerian Police kips proving how dumb dey are by d day... How can U declare him wanted wen U know his exact whereabouts ? What stops dem from driving to d National Assembly or his house to make d arrest?
U didn't arrest him when d suspects made their so-called confessions but afta dey somehow managed to escape from POLICE custody U are now declaring him wanted? In saner climes d police would b more interested in securing d excaped suspects but dat clearly shows d Police is involved in d whole sham of a conspiracy. Was Dino also responsible for their escape?
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by MaziOmenuko: 2:49pm
Lol...his security detail is made up of police men presently still save guarding him.
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by dotcomnamename: 2:59pm
No one is above the law. Imagine a senator under the ruling party invited to go and defend himself on charges but he disappeared and now declared wanted. What more of change than this? If it was the years of business as usual you know the rest. Quote me make thunder strike you down!
Wailers right now be like:
3 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by visijo(m): 2:59pm
Scam
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by cutefergiee(m): 2:59pm
One chance
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by jeeqaa7(m): 3:00pm
Y
|Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by seguno2: 3:02pm
Buhari is running a comedy show.
Our president has turned our country into the laughing stock.
The COWmander in Chief has changed our country to a banana republic of monkeys and snakes swallowing money upandan.
3 Likes
