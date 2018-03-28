Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! (11592 Views)

Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West. [Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers]

The police on Wednesday declared Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi State, wanted.

The lawmaker was declared wanted alongside Mohammed Audu, son of a former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu.

Police said the duo have also been placed on Interpol watch list for allegedly providing false information to the police in relation to an alleged attempt on Mr. Melaye’s life last year.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Kogi police commissioner, Ali Janga, and distributed by the Force Headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Melaye had earlier written to the Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris stating his intention to submit himself to the police for investigation.

But the senator attached a condition that the case must only be handled in Abuja and not in Lokoja or anywhere in Kogi State, saying Governor Yahaya Bello has control of law enforcement agencies in the state.

The senator also wrote to the U.S. Embassy, the British High Commission and other foreign missions over the weekend, alleging attempt by the police to hurt him.

While he was being declared wanted shortly before noon Wednesday, Mr. Melaye was on the floor of the Senate during which he lambasted the police again and alleged conspiracy against him.

The police declared him wanted as they were announcing the disappearance of some suspects who allegedly indicted Mr. Melaye last week from custody. The police said they escaped Wednesday morning and declared them wanted while also announcing pending investigation of all officers on duty at the time of the escape.

Mr. Melaye said the police are plotting a cover-up by either killing the suspects or orchestrating their escape.





“I will sue the IGP for intimidation, abuse of power, harassment and mental assault if these 2 suspects are not produced dead or alive,” Mr. Melaye said on the floor of the Senate according to a transcript of Wednesday’s proceeding provided on the Senate’s Twitter handle.

Dino should respect his old age



Useless govt of tyrants.... This Buhari govt keeps making itself a laughing stock in the committee of Nations , first it was proscribing IPOB as a terror group and now sending the name of a sitting senator to Interpol while releasing bokobharam fighters along with millions of dollar to them monthly as it stands...what kind of shameful dance is this abeg .. 54 Likes 5 Shares

Don't they know the road to National Assembly? Go there and arrest him modafvcking zombie police 56 Likes 1 Share

We are watching keenly how things will unfold..

Even the worst police force in the world is declaring somebody wanted 31 Likes

Any nigeria police that sights DINO MELAYE should beat him up before arresting him. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Serious beating or play play beating you mean?



Any nigeria police that sights DINO MELAYE should beat him up before arresting him. Serious beating or play play beatingyou mean? 5 Likes 2 Shares

Some wailers are already crying below me

Dino should respect his old age



As for the wailers below me, take your protest to any police station close to you.

May God bless Senator Dino Melaye, the most vibrant and outspoken senator since 1999. The youths of this country are solidly behind you the workaholic senator





Dapchi movie has ended another movie is about to be released by APC crew in Abuja to keep the gullibles busy May God bless Senator Dino Melaye, the most vibrant and outspoken senator since 1999. The youths of this country are solidly behind you the workaholic senatorDapchi movie has ended another movie is about to be released by APC crew in Abuja to keep the gullibles busy 43 Likes

Only in Nigeria! The only people who'd benefit from this circus show are the lawyers who'll represent Dino and the Police. 1 Like

Shame on police

Nab that fugitive.

2 Likes

APC fight APC, please fight to death! 2 Likes

Why does the Nigerian police keep disgracing itself ? 8 Likes

HIS VILLAGE PEOPLE WANT TO RECALL HIM,NOW POLICE TOO WANT HIM,ARE U SURE THE gods ARE NOT VEXING FOR THIS MAN 2 Likes

Haba Dino, why fleeing? Abeg, come back and collect your running allowance..



In another news, Police confirm escape of criminals who confirms their sponsorship by Melaye.



Me: The Kogi State Police Commissioner must be held responsible and SACK! 1 Like 1 Share

Nothing will happen to Dino! We are in a country where lawlessness has bcm d order of the day.

Nothing will happen to Dino! We are in a country where lawlessness has bcm d order of the day. It's not about Nigeria its about other countries or do you think any country will allow him in after declearing him wanted?

Its very wrong! I can't understand why police are working with politician It's not about Nigeria its about other countries or do you think any country will allow him in after declearing him wanted?Its very wrong! I can't understand why police are working with politician

what a country......i am still watchingg

Useless govt of tyrants.... This Buhari keeps making itself a laughing stock on the committee of Nations , first it was prescribing IPOB as a terror group and now sending the name of a sitting senator to Interpol while releasing bokobharam fighters along with millions of dollar to them monthly as it stands...what kind of shameful dance is this abeg . . Useless Akpu post as usual from an ipob Jhew. What concerns Heeeebow Jhews with how the zoo coordinates it's business?



Get out of here. Useless Akpu post as usual from an ipob Jhew. What concerns Heeeebow Jhews with how the zoo coordinates it's business?Get out of here. 13 Likes 3 Shares

While he was being declared wanted shortly before noon Wednesday, Mr. Melaye was on the floor of the Senate during which he lambasted the police again and alleged conspiracy against him.

You know where to find him if you really wanted to arrest him.

Police trying to save face after losing the two witness under its care. You know where to find him if you really wanted to arrest him.Police trying to save face after losing the two witness under its care.

Any nigeria police that sights DINO MELAYE should beat him up before arresting him. Exactly. The should beat him up the same way they would beat a lawless Pig. Exactly. The should beat him up the same way they would beat a lawless Pig. 1 Like

Our Nigerian Police kips proving how dumb dey are by d day... How can U declare him wanted wen U know his exact whereabouts ? What stops dem from driving to d National Assembly or his house to make d arrest?

U didn't arrest him when d suspects made their so-called confessions but afta dey somehow managed to escape from POLICE custody U are now declaring him wanted? In saner climes d police would b more interested in securing d excaped suspects but dat clearly shows d Police is involved in d whole sham of a conspiracy. Was Dino also responsible for their escape? 2 Likes

Lol...his security detail is made up of police men presently still save guarding him. 1 Like

No one is above the law. Imagine a senator under the ruling party invited to go and defend himself on charges but he disappeared and now declared wanted. What more of change than this? If it was the years of business as usual you know the rest. Quote me make thunder strike you down!



Scam

One chance

