₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,152 members, 4,159,144 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 03:55 PM

Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! (11592 Views)

Police Threaten To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted / Police To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted If He Fails To Appear In Court / Police Declare Yusuf Binji, BUA Cement MD Wanted Over Attack On Obaseki’s Convoy (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by actiondrilling: 12:49pm

Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West. [Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers]
The police on Wednesday declared Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi State, wanted.
The lawmaker was declared wanted alongside Mohammed Audu, son of a former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu.
Police said the duo have also been placed on Interpol watch list for allegedly providing false information to the police in relation to an alleged attempt on Mr. Melaye’s life last year.
The announcement was made in a statement signed by Kogi police commissioner, Ali Janga, and distributed by the Force Headquarters Wednesday afternoon.
Mr. Melaye had earlier written to the Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris stating his intention to submit himself to the police for investigation.
But the senator attached a condition that the case must only be handled in Abuja and not in Lokoja or anywhere in Kogi State, saying Governor Yahaya Bello has control of law enforcement agencies in the state.
The senator also wrote to the U.S. Embassy, the British High Commission and other foreign missions over the weekend, alleging attempt by the police to hurt him.
While he was being declared wanted shortly before noon Wednesday, Mr. Melaye was on the floor of the Senate during which he lambasted the police again and alleged conspiracy against him.
The police declared him wanted as they were announcing the disappearance of some suspects who allegedly indicted Mr. Melaye last week from custody. The police said they escaped Wednesday morning and declared them wanted while also announcing pending investigation of all officers on duty at the time of the escape.
Mr. Melaye said the police are plotting a cover-up by either killing the suspects or orchestrating their escape.


“I will sue the IGP for intimidation, abuse of power, harassment and mental assault if these 2 suspects are not produced dead or alive,” Mr. Melaye said on the floor of the Senate according to a transcript of Wednesday’s proceeding provided on the Senate’s Twitter handle.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/263310-updated-police-declare-dino-melaye-wanted.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by madridguy(m): 12:52pm
Some wailers are already crying below me grin
Dino should respect his old age tongue

As for the wailers below me, take your protest to any police station close to you.

17 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by FarahAideed: 12:52pm
Useless govt of tyrants.... This Buhari govt keeps making itself a laughing stock in the committee of Nations , first it was proscribing IPOB as a terror group and now sending the name of a sitting senator to Interpol while releasing bokobharam fighters along with millions of dollar to them monthly as it stands...what kind of shameful dance is this abeg ..

54 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 12:55pm
Don't they know the road to National Assembly? Go there and arrest him modafvcking zombie police

56 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by chriskosherbal(m): 12:57pm
We are watching keenly how things will unfold.. shocked
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Blizzy9ja: 12:58pm
Even the worst police force in the world is declaring somebody wanted

31 Likes

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by yarimo(m): 1:21pm
Any nigeria police that sights DINO MELAYE should beat him up before arresting him.

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by madridguy(m): 1:27pm
grin grin grin Serious beating or play play beating tongue you mean?

yarimo:
Any nigeria police that sights DINO MELAYE should beat him up before arresting him.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by kimjongJezebel(f): 1:41pm
madridguy:
Some wailers are already crying below me grin
Dino should respect his old age tongue

As for the wailers below me, take your protest to any police station close to you.

May God bless Senator Dino Melaye, the most vibrant and outspoken senator since 1999. The youths of this country are solidly behind you the workaholic senator


Dapchi movie has ended another movie is about to be released by APC crew in Abuja to keep the gullibles busy

43 Likes

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Daviddson(m): 1:46pm
Only in Nigeria! The only people who'd benefit from this circus show are the lawyers who'll represent Dino and the Police.

1 Like

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by ican2020: 1:49pm
Shame on police
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by GavelSlam: 1:58pm
Nab that fugitive.
lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Firefire(m): 2:07pm
APC fight APC, please fight to death!

2 Likes

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by RZArecta2(m): 2:10pm
Why does the Nigerian police keep disgracing itself ?

8 Likes

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by 400billionman: 2:11pm
grin
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Khd95(m): 2:12pm
HIS VILLAGE PEOPLE WANT TO RECALL HIM,NOW POLICE TOO WANT HIM,ARE U SURE THE gods ARE NOT VEXING FOR THIS MAN grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Hongbenga(m): 2:13pm
Haba Dino, why fleeing? Abeg, come back and collect your running allowance..

..........................................................................

In another news, Police confirm escape of criminals who confirms their sponsorship by Melaye.

Me: The Kogi State Police Commissioner must be held responsible and SACK!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Lagbaja01(m): 2:16pm
Nothing will happen to Dino! We are in a country where lawlessness has bcm d order of the day.
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by bettercreature(m): 2:18pm
Lagbaja01:
Nothing will happen to Dino! We are in a country where lawlessness has bcm d order of the day.
It's not about Nigeria its about other countries or do you think any country will allow him in after declearing him wanted?
Its very wrong! I can't understand why police are working with politician
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by sekundosekundo: 2:19pm
cheesy
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by OLUPRECIOUS: 2:21pm
what a country......i am still watchingg
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Corrinthians(m): 2:30pm
FarahAideed:
Useless govt of tyrants.... This Buhari keeps making itself a laughing stock on the committee of Nations , first it was prescribing IPOB as a terror group and now sending the name of a sitting senator to Interpol while releasing bokobharam fighters along with millions of dollar to them monthly as it stands...what kind of shameful dance is this abeg ..
Useless Akpu post as usual from an ipob Jhew. What concerns Heeeebow Jhews with how the zoo coordinates it's business?

Get out of here. angry

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Mogidi: 2:33pm
While he was being declared wanted shortly before noon Wednesday, Mr. Melaye was on the floor of the Senate during which he lambasted the police again and alleged conspiracy against him.

You know where to find him if you really wanted to arrest him.
Police trying to save face after losing the two witness under its care.
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by Corrinthians(m): 2:34pm
yarimo:
Any nigeria police that sights DINO MELAYE should beat him up before arresting him.
Exactly. The should beat him up the same way they would beat a lawless Pig. grin

1 Like

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by eTECTIVe(m): 2:34pm
Our Nigerian Police kips proving how dumb dey are by d day... How can U declare him wanted wen U know his exact whereabouts ? What stops dem from driving to d National Assembly or his house to make d arrest?
U didn't arrest him when d suspects made their so-called confessions but afta dey somehow managed to escape from POLICE custody U are now declaring him wanted? In saner climes d police would b more interested in securing d excaped suspects but dat clearly shows d Police is involved in d whole sham of a conspiracy. Was Dino also responsible for their escape?

2 Likes

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by MaziOmenuko: 2:49pm
Lol...his security detail is made up of police men presently still save guarding him.

1 Like

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by dotcomnamename: 2:59pm
No one is above the law. Imagine a senator under the ruling party invited to go and defend himself on charges but he disappeared and now declared wanted. What more of change than this? If it was the years of business as usual you know the rest. Quote me make thunder strike you down!

Wailers right now be like:

3 Likes

Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by visijo(m): 2:59pm
Scam
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by cutefergiee(m): 2:59pm
One chance
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by jeeqaa7(m): 3:00pm
Y
Re: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted!! by seguno2: 3:02pm
Buhari is running a comedy show.
Our president has turned our country into the laughing stock.
The COWmander in Chief has changed our country to a banana republic of monkeys and snakes swallowing money upandan.

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

The Role Of Religion In Politics – Nigeria’s Scenario / Biafra No Longer Feasible — Okechukwu / I Heard Aregbesola Declared Islamic Holiday In Osun.

Viewing this topic: Jj70, Henrygreat212(m), Obinoscopy(m), PAT4HOT(m), niphemey, martin22, keneck1, AkpanUnanam(m), mj(m), blossomfarm, gistsky, cnnamoko(m), learnedman(m), sheffy87, Vigorousguy(m), frankman365(m), KayTash(m), Nemeogo, Skanas(m), bonga1012, ATmaster, Osabobo(m), artworks1, Legalaffairs(m), Luckyir(m), Siyanbola4us(m), omoiyalayi(m), dust88, naijaparrot, omosuper(m), Nwogeh, ijobafargo69(m), Bentain, olusolaj(m), semyman, peacechild(f), rinzylee(m), degood01, everlymoore86(m), sainttobs(m), Godspowerlive, Absuchat(m), James89, MemphisRaynes, Spacedot(m), living2013(m), david52, NiyoFinest(m), Bonjoro, Gospeljamie(m), ruggedized1, Kenvalid, Jodaoduagain(m), Goddy4real(m), sen8or(m), Ibroscope89, aplus2016, Sheffilee, katz(m), duwdu, calyx, imez23, padeolu, transformed, Ferdinandu(m), wayray, Jummy20, Analog95(m), Hussainmaaji, agronewsng(m), coolgeorge, Mc6xty(m), ThundrCork(m), ziendointeriors, WAPKOSHCOMNG(m), Wizywiz(m), redocean, ucde(m), unite4real, isahsalee, Neil0072009(m), freeamine, davbaba, slenderdude, mikemodel24(m), Iteghete1(m), denuga01, zeko172(m), wills2437(m), Nnamaka1, vowsng(m), Epoxyworld, galadee(m), ndubueze92(m), hsub, giddy4me(m), freshtimi(m), raffydon1, mediagenius, Dondammie, fodiyo(m), ukobebe(m), Gentlephysique, burakado17, paranorman(m), iboladeji, Cherokee(m), namil1(m), soanl, MPEROR, cnwite(m), UJs, lescey(m), wallex1983(m) and 211 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.