Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) (8508 Views)

Lady Crushed To Death In Enugu (Graphic Photos) / Seminarian Crushed To Death On Nkpor-Umuoji Road, Anambra. Graphic Pics / Woman On Okada Crushed To Death In Delta By A Speeding Hit & Run Driver (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

This lady in her late 30ths was crushed this afternoon by unknown car while riding on her motorcycle to a nearby village.

According to people who rushed to the scene that the car refused to stop but someone who witnessed the incident said he noticed it from far away that he could not see the number of the car and it was on a top speed. 2 Likes

This is but gory! RIP!



What a country...

Bloodsucking leaders!







lalasticlala











What a terrible way to die



rip See people watching , like its a circus showWhat a terrible way to dierip

That's Why I hate bike.. especially when they are speeding on high way 6 Likes

it is extremely risky to ride a bike on the highway, RIP

This is horrible No human with good deeds should die like this 1 Like

Rip woman



I am not afraid to die

I am afraid of how i will die.

OMG!!!



One of the most gory scene I have seen in my entire life!

What a dying position!! 1 Like 1 Share

Sometimes you cannot blame drivers when they hit and run because of the jungle Justice system in Nigeria, in this scenario i am almost certain they will have lynched the driver if he had stopped, its such a horrible way to die though...... 2 Likes

Jesus!!! If there's a God in heaven who takes vengeance on behalf of the helpless, I pray and ask that her killer never gets to his/her next destination, in one piece. This is too gory to behold. 1 Like 2 Shares

kestolove95:

She die open yansh, tire toto..chai, painful

I am not sure you are OK.



Go and check yourself in the nearest psychiatric hospital I am not sure you are OK. 7 Likes

Buhari sef

starbuck:

lalasticlala is he the horseband? is he the horseband?

1 million ways to die but this looks like the worse so far

na her this thing tear like that omg wht the fvck Wtfna her this thing tear like thatomg wht the fvck

Scenes like these were seen during the massacre of Biafrans during the war. Asaba massacre and Ibibio maasacre by Adenkule come to mind. Adenkule slaughtered over 10,000 Ibibio men between the age of 9-40. When asked why he targeted Ibibio, he responded " we know they are Igbos; we have their history." 2 Likes

starbuck:

This lady in her late 30ths was crushed this afternoon by unknown car while riding on her motorcycle to a nearby village.

According to people who rushed to the scene that the car refused to stop but someone who witnessed the incident said he noticed it from far away that he could not see the number of the car and it was on a top speed.



God help mankind...... God help mankind......

Personally I dislike motorcycle, a slight mistake can cause ones life.

.

Ride bike on highway, even to waka for street sef naso i go deh look up and down

pyyxxaro:

See people watching , like its a circus show why dem no go look?you no see how the woman open her legs for all to see? why dem no go look?you no see how the woman open her legs for all to see?

we can see the popliteal fossa 1 Like

Chai rip

Agbor women, please be careful..... I know your love for ladies machine has no part 2 1 Like

This year, U and I and no member of our family shall not die untimely death.May her soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.Amina 1 Like



Oh God

So terrible

May her soul rip. Oh GodSo terribleMay her soul rip.

This is terrible, what a gory sight!

Rip

Mutemenot:

Personally I dislike motorcycle, a slight mistake can cause ones life.

The periods I ride on a bike,I keep saying so many prayers in few minutes. I keep anticipating that anything could happen. It scares the hell out of me and that's cos I've had bike accidents before,and seen terrible fatal bike accidents on the road. The periods I ride on a bike,I keep saying so many prayers in few minutes. I keep anticipating that anything could happen. It scares the hell out of me and that's cos I've had bike accidents before,and seen terrible fatal bike accidents on the road. 1 Like