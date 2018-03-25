₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by starbuck(f): 1:11am
This lady in her late 30ths was crushed this afternoon by unknown car while riding on her motorcycle to a nearby village.
According to people who rushed to the scene that the car refused to stop but someone who witnessed the incident said he noticed it from far away that he could not see the number of the car and it was on a top speed.
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 1:12am
This is but gory! RIP!
What a country...
Bloodsucking leaders!
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by starbuck(f): 1:27am
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by pyyxxaro: 1:39am
See people watching , like its a circus show
What a terrible way to die
rip
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by Shadrackmadu(m): 1:41am
That's Why I hate bike.. especially when they are speeding on high way
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by chigoziri2403(m): 1:42am
it is extremely risky to ride a bike on the highway, RIP
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by EricSmallz(m): 3:53am
This is horrible No human with good deeds should die like this
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by WeedSeller(m): 7:22am
Rip woman
I am not afraid to die
I am afraid of how i will die.
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:01pm
OMG!!!
One of the most gory scene I have seen in my entire life!
What a dying position!!
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 3:01pm
Sometimes you cannot blame drivers when they hit and run because of the jungle Justice system in Nigeria, in this scenario i am almost certain they will have lynched the driver if he had stopped, its such a horrible way to die though......
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by chronique(m): 3:02pm
Jesus!!! If there's a God in heaven who takes vengeance on behalf of the helpless, I pray and ask that her killer never gets to his/her next destination, in one piece. This is too gory to behold.
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 3:03pm
kestolove95:
I am not sure you are OK.
Go and check yourself in the nearest psychiatric hospital
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 3:03pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:03pm
starbuck:is he the horseband?
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by zinaunreal(m): 3:03pm
1 million ways to die but this looks like the worse so far
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by columbus007(m): 3:04pm
Wtf na her this thing tear like that omg wht the fvck
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by devindevin2000: 3:04pm
Scenes like these were seen during the massacre of Biafrans during the war. Asaba massacre and Ibibio maasacre by Adenkule come to mind. Adenkule slaughtered over 10,000 Ibibio men between the age of 9-40. When asked why he targeted Ibibio, he responded " we know they are Igbos; we have their history."
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by nwaonyeze001(m): 3:04pm
starbuck:
God help mankind......
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by Mutemenot: 3:04pm
Personally I dislike motorcycle, a slight mistake can cause ones life.
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by webincomeplus(m): 3:05pm
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 3:05pm
Ride bike on highway, even to waka for street sef naso i go deh look up and down
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:05pm
pyyxxaro:why dem no go look?you no see how the woman open her legs for all to see?
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by ultron12345: 3:05pm
we can see the popliteal fossa
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by Andyblaze: 3:05pm
Chai rip
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 3:05pm
Agbor women, please be careful..... I know your love for ladies machine has no part 2
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by miraclear: 3:05pm
This year, U and I and no member of our family shall not die untimely death.May her soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.Amina
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by Samata104(f): 3:06pm
Oh God
So terrible
May her soul rip.
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by cooluc(f): 3:06pm
This is terrible, what a gory sight!
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by BabatCargo(m): 3:07pm
Rip
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by chronique(m): 3:07pm
Mutemenot:
The periods I ride on a bike,I keep saying so many prayers in few minutes. I keep anticipating that anything could happen. It scares the hell out of me and that's cos I've had bike accidents before,and seen terrible fatal bike accidents on the road.
|Re: Lady Riding On A Motorcycle Crushed To Death By Car (Extremely Graphic Photos) by Pat081: 3:07pm
Shadrackmadu:nt only u driving at dia back too Na problem 4mi too
