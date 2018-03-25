₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by Islie: 6:35am
Posted By: Onyedi Ojiabor
http://thenationonlineng.net/apc-senators-disenchanted-oyegun-plot-govs/
lalasticlala
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by Redoil: 7:02am
All these people are clown. Like for apc and their policies Share for pdp and their policies
1 Like 16 Shares
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by DIKEnaWAR: 7:31am
Is Oyegun a party chair? He is not.
Buhari is keeping him there because he does not trust any other person from the south to be totally loyal like him. The original choice of Buhari and his cabal for party chair from the south is Tony Momoh but they don't know how to impose him on the party without raising eyebrows that the defunct CPC has taken over the party.
8 Likes
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by aolawale025: 7:38am
They would never find a common ground! APC .....the liars
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by KenOne: 9:25am
Take it to the bank speaker Dogara from Bauchi, Senate President Saraki, Sen.Melaye from Kogi, Sani from Kaduna, Misau from Bauchi and Hunkunyi from Kaduna and some other senators and Rep members can not get APC come 2019. I thought Dogara learnt some lessons after emerging as speaker as against his party's wish. You don't fight in all front, fighting with your state governor knowing that governors decides who goes to senate,house of rep and assembly infact they're demigod. And also fighting the president that is the leader of your party and national executive of your party. Chose your fight wisely if you must fight like my people use to say, fight with state governor then run to president and national exco of party for protection and soft landing or fight national exco then run to governor for cover. As far as Nigeria politics is concern avoid fighting these two individuals in you political career the governor and president. If you think I am lying ask Saraki , Dino Melaye, Dogara and Shehu Sani.
4 Likes
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by LORDOFAFONJAS: 9:39am
KenOne:
Go to Kwara state and ask who that warrior be??
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by KenOne: 10:38am
LORDOFAFONJAS:
Saraki might get the ticket in Kwara but if he doesn't mend fence with his party, he'll received the treatment of Ifeanyi Ararume from OBJ. When after Ararume had won PDP primaries but OBJ refused him, he went to supreme court and got judgement the ticket was restored back to him but OBJ sacrificed PDP in Imo to PPA to make sure Ararume never became a governor. Remember Amaechi had same issue with OBJ but Amaechi was intelligent and wise enough to approach supreme court after PDP had won 2007 governorship election with Omehia but Ararume went to court before the election. That judgement brought about voting for a party and not the candidate,that was why it was referred to as a landmark judgement that removed Celestine Omehia as governor in October 2007 to the surprise of Nigerians.
2 Likes
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by tuniski: 11:03am
KenOne:
Too naive of you to put saraki in that basket! Rather the president need not fight saraki if he wants kwara!!!!
As it stands, saraki pulls more weight than Tinubu!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by tuniski: 11:30am
KenOne:Saraki will still be senate president post 2019 and it mustn't be with APC. He simply will deliver kwara to the majority party in the senate. QED
2019 Apc won't have majority in the NASS!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by eleko1: 11:47am
kowa party dey sha
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by bilo1(m): 11:48am
Yawns,na today
1 Like
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by free2ryhme: 11:58am
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by Youziz: 12:01pm
Ok
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by omowolewa: 12:03pm
It's obvious that these Politicians only have there interest at heart, not Nigerians.
It's clear that Nigerian are the ones trying to use NASS achieve what they want.
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by blazer2018: 12:06pm
Before nko, who should he align with biko; the Senators?
Who pays his bills?
Without the State Govs, political parties are useless and spineless in this country. Without State Govs, APC and PDP are like KOWA.
Any party Chairman that wants his own downfall should go against the Govs...
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by Nnamdiojukwu: 12:09pm
DIKEnaWAR:Those clowns called senators,many of them will never return to the senate,the likes of senator David umaru,who without constructing a road to his house decided to mount streets lights on the rough road, people of malaye,saraki,and the host of others who has become opposition to the party that brought them to senate.
Nigerians are wise now.
1 Like
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by blazer2018: 12:10pm
tuniski:
Well said, I believe Bukola Saraki can decamp to any other party and still deliver Kwara State...It will be a huge surprise if APC retains majority in the NASS come 2019.
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by clemzo101(m): 12:12pm
How old are u? Are u upto 18years old?
KenOne:
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by MrJanuzaj: 12:12pm
tuniski:
You are joking right? Which States that APC won in 2015 that they will not win again in 2015? I dont know of saraki, but APC will still have the majority the NASS
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by clemzo101(m): 12:14pm
APC will not retain the majority come 2019, it will even be worse for the president. The best bet is for buhari to settle with dem. All this fra gra he is doing is not helping him, thats if He Buhari wins though.
blazer2018:
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by clemzo101(m): 12:17pm
Speak for urself please, dont generalise biko, who are the Nigerians that are wise? Dino is doing extremely well. Smart Adeyemi never did any project for his people, all he knows is speaking geammar. Dino is one of the best if not the best to ecer represent kogi west.
Nnamdiojukwu:
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by patrickmuf(m): 12:24pm
clemzo101:He did back up his statement with a valid point which remains a possibility albeit a difficult one considering how powerful Saraki is in Kwara state, you people shouldn't always knock someone off the way you just did.
2 Likes
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by Kfed4ril(m): 12:25pm
blazer2018:
My brother the only way APC can ever win elections in Nigeria as it stands today is by rigging.
2 Likes
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by xtivin(m): 12:26pm
Dino Melaye is picking a wrong fight with his governor. Governors has power over state. He thinks the senate can save him, even Saraki knows how to meander and still be in peace with his enemies. Melaye is fighting APC, His governor and Buhari. He has ended is political career except he decamp or he mend his ways, he is too childish and always in a rush to fight.I feel Dino fight with Yahaya Bello has to do with who control who,but dino failed to understand that the only senators that control governors were ex-governors.
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by tuniski: 12:29pm
MrJanuzaj:You certainly don't know what is going on. An the configuration of the senate.
To be senate president 55votes are required right now saraki's support base is beyond 70 senators.
The PdP has 45 senators that will be returning and given the undercurrent just 10 more will ensure it control the senate. Saraki and his camp in APC will more than deliver 10 seats.
You can bank it!
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by tuniski: 12:38pm
xtivin:His political career didn't end with his days in PDP it can't end with this rudderless Apc that is likely to go into oblivion post buhari. I pray that is by 2019!
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by Jethrolite(m): 12:51pm
This is what happens when too many greedy men are in one organisation.
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by bejeria101(m): 12:55pm
Apc must fall yakata oo!
|Re: APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs by 0monnak0da: 1:02pm
KenOne:Amaechi was not wise or intelligent. Cases do not start normally at the Supreme Court. Amaechi was iin court before the election. In act he lost the initial Court case
