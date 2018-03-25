Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Senators Disenchanted With Oyegun Over ‘plot’ With Govs (6694 Views)

Several Senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are angry with the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for allegedly working to scuttle their return to the Red Chambers next year.



The Senators, mainly from Bauchi, Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, believe Oyegun is working hand in hand with their governors to stop them from getting the party’s ticket for another term.



The lawmakers used the opportunity of last Wednesday’s meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC with the Senate Caucus of the party to vent their anger on Oyegun, according to sources close to the deliberation.



The meeting was essentially to find a solution to the persistent face-off between the executive and the legislative arms, especially the threat by the National Assembly to override Buhari’s veto of the new election order contained in the Electoral Act as amended and the elongation of the tenure of the NWC.



One of the sources said: “Tenure extension is a major issue in the party. Everybody has his own interest. From the body language of senators, it is obvious that most senators do not want Oyegun to continue because of his open romance with some governors.



“Senators who have one issue or the other with their state governors feel that Oyegun is on the side of the governors.”



Some of the senators were said to have expressed misgivings that the party leadership was conniving with their governors to block many of them and members of the House of Representatives from returning to the National Assembly.



Bauchi, Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara were mentioned by the lawmakers as states where the party was looking the other way while the state governors were working to stop Senators and Reps from returning to the National Assembly.



“What it means is that even House of Reps Speaker Yakubu Dogara is not sure of his ticket because of his disagreement with the Bauchi State governor.”



The source added: “In Kogi State the governor, Yahaya Bello, singlehandedly sacked the state exco of the party while Oyegun aided him to hand pick a care taker committee that is not known to the party.



“In Kaduna, the governor, Nasir El-Rufai, demolished the house of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and the party has not said anything. All these unhealthy developments were brought to the attention of Oyegun.”



He said that the situation where some people in the party were trying to paint members of the National Assembly black by labelling them anti-Buhari, was also discussed at the meeting.



“A major grouse of the senators is that most of them feel that the party has not provided a level playing field for all members.



“It was explicitly stated that the legislature is the only arm of government that must be in place for there to be democracy in a country.



“Oyegun was also told in plain language that the party is looking the other way while the executive arm of government is trying to demonize the legislature, the only symbol of democracy.



“The party is the body that holds everybody together. As it stands, the party is on its own, the executive on its own and the legislature on its own. The country cannot go on like that.”



The source said that after three hours of frank talks, Oyegun was tasked to ensure unity and proper reconciliation ahead of the 2019 election.



The source said: “That was why the resolution to set up a caucus of the executive, legislature, governors and the party to address issues affecting the party was arrived at.



“It was a frank discussion and we all spoke our minds especially with the realization that 2019 is by the corner.”



Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, told reporters at the end of the meeting on Wednesday that the controversial amendment of the Electoral Act was discussed.



Lawan also confirmed that an agreement was reached to set up a caucus comprising the executive, the legislature, governors and the party to resolve conflicting interests when they arise in the party.



http://thenationonlineng.net/apc-senators-disenchanted-oyegun-plot-govs/





lalasticlala

All these people are clown. Like for apc and their policies Share for pdp and their policies 1 Like 16 Shares

Is Oyegun a party chair? He is not.



Buhari is keeping him there because he does not trust any other person from the south to be totally loyal like him. The original choice of Buhari and his cabal for party chair from the south is Tony Momoh but they don't know how to impose him on the party without raising eyebrows that the defunct CPC has taken over the party. 8 Likes

They would never find a common ground! APC .....the liars 10 Likes 2 Shares

Take it to the bank speaker Dogara from Bauchi, Senate President Saraki, Sen.Melaye from Kogi, Sani from Kaduna, Misau from Bauchi and Hunkunyi from Kaduna and some other senators and Rep members can not get APC come 2019. I thought Dogara learnt some lessons after emerging as speaker as against his party's wish. You don't fight in all front, fighting with your state governor knowing that governors decides who goes to senate,house of rep and assembly infact they're demigod. And also fighting the president that is the leader of your party and national executive of your party. Chose your fight wisely if you must fight like my people use to say, fight with state governor then run to president and national exco of party for protection and soft landing or fight national exco then run to governor for cover. As far as Nigeria politics is concern avoid fighting these two individuals in you political career the governor and president. If you think I am lying ask Saraki , Dino Melaye, Dogara and Shehu Sani. 4 Likes

KenOne:

Go to Kwara state and ask who that warrior be?? Go to Kwara state and ask who that warrior be?? 9 Likes 1 Share

LORDOFAFONJAS:





Go to Kwara state and ask who that warrior be??

Saraki might get the ticket in Kwara but if he doesn't mend fence with his party, he'll received the treatment of Ifeanyi Ararume from OBJ. When after Ararume had won PDP primaries but OBJ refused him, he went to supreme court and got judgement the ticket was restored back to him but OBJ sacrificed PDP in Imo to PPA to make sure Ararume never became a governor. Remember Amaechi had same issue with OBJ but Amaechi was intelligent and wise enough to approach supreme court after PDP had won 2007 governorship election with Omehia but Ararume went to court before the election. That judgement brought about voting for a party and not the candidate,that was why it was referred to as a landmark judgement that removed Celestine Omehia as governor in October 2007 to the surprise of Nigerians. Saraki might get the ticket in Kwara but if he doesn't mend fence with his party, he'll received the treatment of Ifeanyi Ararume from OBJ. When after Ararume had won PDP primaries but OBJ refused him, he went to supreme court and got judgement the ticket was restored back to him but OBJ sacrificed PDP in Imo to PPA to make sure Ararume never became a governor. Remember Amaechi had same issue with OBJ but Amaechi was intelligent and wise enough to approach supreme court after PDP had won 2007 governorship election with Omehia but Ararume went to court before the election. That judgement brought about voting for a party and not the candidate,that was why it was referred to as a landmark judgement that removed Celestine Omehia as governor in October 2007 to the surprise of Nigerians. 2 Likes

KenOne:

Too naive of you to put saraki in that basket! Rather the president need not fight saraki if he wants kwara!!!!

As it stands, saraki pulls more weight than Tinubu! Too naive of you to put saraki in that basket! Rather the president need not fight saraki if he wants kwara!!!!As it stands, saraki pulls more weight than Tinubu! 5 Likes 1 Share

KenOne:





2019 Apc won't have majority in the NASS! Saraki will still be senate president post 2019 and it mustn't be with APC. He simply will deliver kwara to the majority party in the senate. QED2019 Apc won't have majority in the NASS! 4 Likes 1 Share

kowa party dey sha kowa party dey sha

Yawns,na today 1 Like

Ok

It's obvious that these Politicians only have there interest at heart, not Nigerians.



It's clear that Nigerian are the ones trying to use NASS achieve what they want.





Who pays his bills?



Without the State Govs, political parties are useless and spineless in this country. Without State Govs, APC and PDP are like KOWA.



Any party Chairman that wants his own downfall should go against the Govs... Before nko, who should he align with biko; the Senators?Who pays his bills?Without the State Govs, political parties are useless and spineless in this country. Without State Govs, APC and PDP are like KOWA.Any party Chairman that wants his own downfall should go against the Govs...

DIKEnaWAR:

Is Oyegun a party chair? He is not.



Buhari is keeping him there because he does not trust any other person from the south to be totally loyal like him. The original choice of Buhari and his cabal for party chair from the south is Tony Momoh but they don't know how to impose him on the party without raising eyebrows that the defunct CPC has taken over the party. Those clowns called senators,many of them will never return to the senate,the likes of senator David umaru,who without constructing a road to his house decided to mount streets lights on the rough road, people of malaye,saraki,and the host of others who has become opposition to the party that brought them to senate.

Nigerians are wise now. Those clowns called senators,many of them will never return to the senate,the likes of senator David umaru,who without constructing a road to his house decided to mount streets lights on the rough road, people of malaye,saraki,and the host of others who has become opposition to the party that brought them to senate.Nigerians are wise now. 1 Like

tuniski:



Saraki will still be senate president post 2019 and it mustn't be with APC. He simply will deliver kwara to the majority party in the senate. QED

2019 Apc won't have majority in the NASS!

Well said, I believe Bukola Saraki can decamp to any other party and still deliver Kwara State...It will be a huge surprise if APC retains majority in the NASS come 2019. Well said, I believe Bukola Saraki can decamp to any other party and still deliver Kwara State...It will be a huge surprise if APC retains majority in the NASS come 2019.

KenOne:





tuniski:



Saraki will still be senate president post 2019 and it mustn't be with APC. He simply will deliver kwara to the majority party in the senate. QED

2019 Apc won't have majority in the NASS!

You are joking right? Which States that APC won in 2015 that they will not win again in 2015? I dont know of saraki, but APC will still have the majority the NASS You are joking right? Which States that APC won in 2015 that they will not win again in 2015? I dont know of saraki, but APC will still have the majority the NASS

blazer2018:





Well said, I believe Bukola Saraki can decamp to any other party and still deliver Kwara State...It will be a huge surprise if APC retains majority in the NASS come 2019. APC will not retain the majority come 2019, it will even be worse for the president. The best bet is for buhari to settle with dem. All this fra gra he is doing is not helping him, thats if He Buhari wins though.

Nnamdiojukwu:

Those clowns called senators,many of them will never return to the senate,the likes of senator David umaru,who without constructing a road to his house decided to mount streets lights on the rough road, people of malaye,saraki,and the host of others who has become opposition to the party that brought them to senate.

Nigerians are wise now. Speak for urself please, dont generalise biko, who are the Nigerians that are wise? Dino is doing extremely well. Smart Adeyemi never did any project for his people, all he knows is speaking geammar. Dino is one of the best if not the best to ecer represent kogi west. 2 Likes 2 Shares

clemzo101:

How old are u? Are u upto 18years old? He did back up his statement with a valid point which remains a possibility albeit a difficult one considering how powerful Saraki is in Kwara state, you people shouldn't always knock someone off the way you just did. He did back up his statement with a valid point which remains a possibility albeit a difficult one considering how powerful Saraki is in Kwara state, you people shouldn't always knock someone off the way you just did. 2 Likes

blazer2018:





Well said, I believe Bukola Saraki can decamp to any other party and still deliver Kwara State...It will be a huge surprise if APC retains majority in the NASS come 2019.

My brother the only way APC can ever win elections in Nigeria as it stands today is by rigging. My brother the only way APC can ever win elections in Nigeria as it stands today is by rigging. 2 Likes

Dino Melaye is picking a wrong fight with his governor. Governors has power over state. He thinks the senate can save him, even Saraki knows how to meander and still be in peace with his enemies. Melaye is fighting APC, His governor and Buhari. He has ended is political career except he decamp or he mend his ways, he is too childish and always in a rush to fight.I feel Dino fight with Yahaya Bello has to do with who control who,but dino failed to understand that the only senators that control governors were ex-governors.

MrJanuzaj:





You are joking right? Which States that APC won in 2015 that they will not win again in 2015? I dont know of saraki, but APC will still have the majority the NASS You certainly don't know what is going on. An the configuration of the senate.

To be senate president 55votes are required right now saraki's support base is beyond 70 senators.

The PdP has 45 senators that will be returning and given the undercurrent just 10 more will ensure it control the senate. Saraki and his camp in APC will more than deliver 10 seats.

You can bank it! You certainly don't know what is going on. An the configuration of the senate.To be senate president 55votes are required right now saraki's support base is beyond 70 senators.The PdP has 45 senators that will be returning and given the undercurrent just 10 more will ensure it control the senate. Saraki and his camp in APC will more than deliver 10 seats.You can bank it!

xtivin:

Dino Melaye is picking a wrong fight with his governor. Governors has power over state. He thinks the senate can save him, even Saraki knows how to meander and still be in peace with his enemies. Melaye is fighting APC, His governor and Buhari. He has ended is political career except he decamp or he mend his ways, he is too childish and always in a rush to fight.I feel Dino fight with Yahaya Bello has to do with who control who,but dino failed to understand that the only senators that control governors were ex-governors. His political career didn't end with his days in PDP it can't end with this rudderless Apc that is likely to go into oblivion post buhari. I pray that is by 2019! His political career didn't end with his days in PDP it can't end with this rudderless Apc that is likely to go into oblivion post buhari. I pray that is by 2019!

This is what happens when too many greedy men are in one organisation.

Apc must fall yakata oo!