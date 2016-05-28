₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by Maxwave: 8:04am
28 May 2016.
Our paths crossed.
Not in some pristine location with soft music providing the perfect ambiance or in some hallowed setting, lifting up holy hands. Fellowshipping? Nah!
We met on the feisty street of Facebook, the `walless´city of Zukerville, where love flirts constantly with war. Yeah!
It was a weekend, meaning no work. Like David, from the walls of my page, I took a stroll on the busy streets of Zukerville, trying to catch up on all the avoidable dramas I have missed when a birthday picture caught my attention. Babe!
She´s not your typical social media slay queen and the poses were nothing out of the ordinary but …in her eyes, my raging Arian soul finds an unusual calm. Blissful innocence!
When did we become friends? I quizzed myself while scanning through her wall and updates as I always do when accepting a friend request or when someone catches my fancy. Mehn, she isn´t just beautiful and intelligent, she´s also a Jesus lover! AMEN!!!
I remembered the scripture, which says:
´Every good and perfect gift comes from God…´
I slid into her inbox. Yes Lord! Not every time, you hear an audible voice urging you to make the move for it!
I broke the ice with a nice birthday message. Two minutes later, she responded. I felt like I won the lottery. We chatted for the rest of the day and the days to come. It was pure bliss! After a couple of days, it was hard to go by without chatting with each other. Hol up!!!
I lied. She showed me pepper on the first day oooo! Not the second day, first day of chatting! She finished me!!! You know Lawyers naaa? Omo, I was on the hot seat oooo with no lifeline!
Chai! Dami made fun of me. Called me ´Deeper Life Youth Pastor ´and said my surname means ´Bicycle´. Lmao!
(See screenshots below)
Now who is laughing last? Hehehehehe!
We took to each other like fish to water. I am very accommodating and playful and she has this child-like curiosity and innocence that sometimes comes off as being blunt. I fell in love with her sincerity and days into our friendship, I knew forever has a hand in this.
However, things weren´t always this rosy and beautiful. We had moments when we felt like giving up. In fact, some 6 months ago, we broke up! We came to the end of ourselves and like a pack of cards, we fell …
Apart.
But in that moment, when we have come to the end of ourselves, we turned it all to God. Like a seed, fallen to the ground and buried, we saw our flaws in our unclothedness. And in the secret, we worked very hard at our flaws, keeping communication lines open.
The change came but not as rapid as we anticipated but when it finally did, we were grateful for the experience because it made us stronger.
And on the 7th of April, 2018, we will be saying our vows to each other.
True, love can find us in strange places but lasting relationships require the work. Dee, you are worth the work! And I will gladly put in the work over and over again. Thank you for not giving up on us and for putting up with my naughtiness.
Finally, thank you Facebook for the platform and the opportunity to connect.
Oya, lemme slide into her inbox again. Lol!
Pix by Jossy
#DeeSquare2018
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by CastedAyo: 8:11am
Young and Cute couple
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by DrinkLimca(m): 8:12am
wow this is beautiful..
I prophesy upon the both of you.
money will never be problem in Jesus name...
The marriage will be filled with light, love and Joy in Jesus name!!!
Anybody that plan to separate the both of you, will be separated from this earth in Jesus name. .
No weapon formed against the marriage shall prosper!!!
Good health and long life shall be the portion of this marriage in Jesus name!!!
Receive!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In JESUS name..
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by Maxwave: 8:12am
Maxwave:
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by verygudbadguy(m): 8:18am
Good vibes.. Congrats.
May your union be fruitful and peaceful.
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by Lalas247(f): 8:18am
Hml
They seem and look really happy ....I like pre wed pics like this
Nice and clean ...
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by swiz123(m): 8:20am
May raunchy facebook chat with sidechicks not be the end of this happy union.
Some advice, use a password
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by Tiffbuxas: 8:25am
We don't care either way..... FACEBOOK MUST GO #DELETEFACEBOOK
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by pyyxxaro: 8:30am
Logging into fb now to hunt my wife , brb
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by airmirthd1(f): 8:32am
You should publish your story... God bless your marriage.
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by Chikita66(f): 8:32am
She is beautiful. Happy married life to you guys.
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by Evablizin(f): 8:33am
Logging in on FB hunting my hubby.
HBD TO ME.
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:41am
Happy Married Life to them ooo.... People meeting their lovers via facebook since inception.
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:42am
pyyxxaro:Lalasticlala come ooo
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by dayo2me(m): 8:57am
nice one buddy!
invite me ma come chop tire dat day
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by bigpicture001: 9:04am
unknown to the guy...he is just a guy on Facebook. but the gal,i can swear she sought after the guy on Facebook. that's gals new ways of finding mates..they spend so much long hours hunting guyz all around the world and peddling love. most of them have even dump the watsap stuff.so let him not be carried away.it was premeditated by the gal..well,i wish them.luck
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by Nutase: 10:28am
Daring stunt.
Wish you guys the best.
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by bjayx: 10:43am
Nice one
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by myself13: 12:01pm
Deeper life youth pastor?
..............
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by myself13: 12:02pm
bigpicture001:
You don't have a free mind. Obi gi di bâââââd Nwoke.
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by myself13: 12:06pm
HML in Advance brÖ.. Your wifey to be is Pleeeti. May your union last forever!
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by mistel: 12:29pm
I wish you the best.
but be ready for the real Facebook war coming up a year later when she will prefer social media to her marriage! remember she is the "real" boss.
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by gonkin(m): 12:29pm
With my cute face and a brabus behind me. If i wanted a wife in 1 week i would get it. Congrats to them
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by AngelicBeing: 12:34pm
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by rawpadgin(m): 12:35pm
This bride does not look like a loyal woman 1 bit
Don't ask me how i know
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by Billionboi: 12:35pm
Who noticed that dude has money?
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:35pm
HALLELUYAH!!!
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by ZombieTAMER: 12:36pm
That's how you will be divorcing soonest...
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by TheGoodJoe(m): 12:38pm
May God bless this couple and make their marriage life filled with abundant blessings.
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by enemyofprogress: 12:38pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeew the girl is not even beautiful and she com get k leg sef
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by OboOlora(f): 12:38pm
She looks too exposed for him, she sure gonna be cutting corners after the ‘i Do’ bullsh1t
|Re: We Met On Facebook. We're Getting Married Next Month. Love Is Beautiful! by Abbey2sam(m): 12:39pm
Pls if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car, any model & any colour, with AC and you are sure it's in perfect working condition & valid papers, with price around 2.5 or 3 million, as long as the engine is not weak yet, please let the person sell it,
it's none of my business.
