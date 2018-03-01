Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hassan Lawal Is Dead! (9268 Views)

Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan Supports Atiku For 2019, Caught On Camera (Video) / Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan With Makarfi At PDP Secretariat (Photo) / How SGF, Babachir Lawal Was Suspended Inside Osinbajo’s Office (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The deceased who served during the administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua. died on Saturday after a protracted illness. He died at a Turkish Nizamye Hospital in Abuja.



Lawal, will be buried on Sunday according to Islamic rules. He will be laid to rest at his town, Keffi Local Government Area, in Nasarawa State.



He is survived by his two wives, children and relatives.



May his soul rest in peace.





http://newshelm.ng/former-minster-of-works-and-housing-hassan-lawal-is-dead/ Hassan Lawal, the former minister for Works and housing is dead.The deceased who served during the administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua. died on Saturday after a protracted illness. He died at a Turkish Nizamye Hospital in Abuja.Lawal, will be buried on Sunday according to Islamic rules. He will be laid to rest at his town, Keffi Local Government Area, in Nasarawa State.He is survived by his two wives, children and relatives.May his soul rest in peace.

The poster above me Sha!! You be usian Bolt? What kind of fastness that fasted you to FTC 1 Like







Nice one.

The thieves are all dying.



I don't just know why karma keeps skipping Tinubu. Nice one.The thieves are all dying.I don't just know why karma keeps skipping Tinubu. 12 Likes 1 Share

So

I can't seem to remember him, may his soul rest in peace 1 Like

Ina lillahi Wa INA ilayhi raji'un 2 Likes

Rip bro

Rip to the dead

May his soul RIP 1 Like

May Allah accept his soul and comfort the bereaved family.

He died upon all the money he embezzled? Wonderful God

nawao....

rip

Surely, Allah takes what is His, and what He gives is His, and to all things He appointed a time.s So have patience and be rewarded. May Allah magnify your reward, and make perfect your bereavement, and forgive your departed. 1 Like





Then again we all will go to Valhalla one day rest on the 6 feet and my your gentle soul rest well.



Hence it is during Yar'adua admin I say that team was one of the best. Then again we all will go to Valhalla one day rest on the 6 feet and my your gentle soul rest well.Hence it is during Yar'adua admin I say that team was one of the best. 1 Like

Na turn by turn

247frolicboss:

Hassan Lawal, the former minister for Works and housing is dead.



The deceased who served during the administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua. died on Saturday after a protracted illness. He died at a Turkish Nizamye Hospital in Abuja.



Lawal, will be buried on Sunday according to Islamic rules. He will be laid to rest at his town, Keffi Local Government Area, in Nasarawa State.



He is survived by his two wives, children and relatives.



May his soul rest in peace.





http://newshelm.ng/former-minster-of-works-and-housing-hassan-lawal-is-dead/









NwaAmaikpe:







Nice one.

The thieves are all dying.



I don't just know why karma keeps skipping Tinubu.

............and Obasanjo, odili, diezani, wie, dasuki, abba kyari, mamman daura and alex badeh ............and Obasanjo, odili, diezani, wie, dasuki, abba kyari, mamman daura and alex badeh

buharinomics is everywhere even in high political life it doesn't spare anyone. he should be come and be going we don tire for am.

NwaAmaikpe:







Nice one.

The thieves are all dying.



I don't just know why karma keeps skipping Tinubu. You will also die one day so your post is senseless... You will also die one day so your post is senseless... 1 Like

cyojunior1:







guy u are a mofo lala this guy is abusing you lala this guy is abusing you

NwaAmaikpe:







Nice one.

The thieves are all dying.



I don't just know why karma keeps skipping Tinubu. 1 Like

Any one directly or indirectly involved in the killing of innocent lives in Nigeria must die! No matter how highly placed!!

And Nizamiye turkish hospital has taken another one again....



The first one was a former minister's Son who was alleged to hav taken som hard drugs



Anyways Rip to the dead

Rip sir

Kullu nafsin zaaikatull maut 1 Like

Ok

Rest in your works, O Hassan! Whatever is contributions are to the state of the masses, good or bad, I wish him a hundred-fold of that in the great beyond.

People just dey die for this buhari regime!





Na wa o!