|Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by 247frolicboss(m): 1:16pm
Hassan Lawal, the former minister for Works and housing is dead.
The deceased who served during the administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua. died on Saturday after a protracted illness. He died at a Turkish Nizamye Hospital in Abuja.
Lawal, will be buried on Sunday according to Islamic rules. He will be laid to rest at his town, Keffi Local Government Area, in Nasarawa State.
He is survived by his two wives, children and relatives.
May his soul rest in peace.
http://newshelm.ng/former-minster-of-works-and-housing-hassan-lawal-is-dead/
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by Ezebinaugwu(m): 1:49pm
The poster above me Sha!! You be usian Bolt? What kind of fastness that fasted you to FTC
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by NwaAmaikpe: 1:50pm
Nice one.
The thieves are all dying.
I don't just know why karma keeps skipping Tinubu.
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by IgbosAreOsus: 1:50pm
So
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by DonPiiko: 1:50pm
I can't seem to remember him, may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by Talkingboy: 1:50pm
Ina lillahi Wa INA ilayhi raji'un
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by Swatz: 1:50pm
Rip bro
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by franchize24(m): 1:50pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by awikonko(m): 1:50pm
May his soul RIP
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:51pm
May Allah accept his soul and comfort the bereaved family.
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by ajibolabd(m): 1:52pm
He died upon all the money he embezzled? Wonderful God
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by partnerbiz4: 1:54pm
nawao....
rip
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by Yusufabogun001(m): 1:59pm
Surely, Allah takes what is His, and what He gives is His, and to all things He appointed a time.s So have patience and be rewarded. May Allah magnify your reward, and make perfect your bereavement, and forgive your departed.
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 1:59pm
Then again we all will go to Valhalla one day rest on the 6 feet and my your gentle soul rest well.
Hence it is during Yar'adua admin I say that team was one of the best.
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by Pavore9: 2:01pm
Na turn by turn
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by free2ryhme: 2:03pm
247frolicboss:
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by genghiskhan007(m): 2:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:
............and Obasanjo, odili, diezani, wie, dasuki, abba kyari, mamman daura and alex badeh
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by buchai: 2:05pm
buharinomics is everywhere even in high political life it doesn't spare anyone. he should be come and be going we don tire for am.
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by patrickmuf(m): 2:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:You will also die one day so your post is senseless...
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by enemyofprogress: 2:15pm
cyojunior1:lala this guy is abusing you
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by AngelicBeing: 2:15pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by jozee8: 2:15pm
Any one directly or indirectly involved in the killing of innocent lives in Nigeria must die! No matter how highly placed!!
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by GOFRONT(m): 2:16pm
And Nizamiye turkish hospital has taken another one again....
The first one was a former minister's Son who was alleged to hav taken som hard drugs
Anyways Rip to the dead
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by BabatCargo(m): 2:21pm
Rip sir
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by iamawara(m): 2:27pm
Kullu nafsin zaaikatull maut
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by Buffalowings3: 2:30pm
Ok
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by STrundah(m): 2:31pm
Rest in your works, O Hassan! Whatever is contributions are to the state of the masses, good or bad, I wish him a hundred-fold of that in the great beyond.
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by xcolanto(m): 2:32pm
People just dey die for this buhari regime!
Na wa o!
|Re: Hassan Lawal Is Dead! by Actuarydeji(m): 2:34pm
kullu nafsin zaaikatull maut. Every soul Shall taste death. Where are the ill gotten wealth you acquired today? This is a sermon for e everyone of us
