₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,841 members, 4,153,820 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 08:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos (12794 Views)
See Thickness Of The 8 Lane Road Expansion Going On In Owerri (pictures) / Policemen Batter Children Protesting Unpaid Gratuities Of Late Parents / EFCC Can’t Arrest Nigerians If Magu Remains In Office – Adegboruwa (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by CastedDude: 4:11pm
This is not the best of times for a man who was forced to exhume the remains of his late parents in Imo state. According to reports, the man had to exhume the remains of his late father and mother buried years ago - due to the expansion of a highway by Imo State Government along Wheathral Road in Owerri as he believed that the road expansion may affect their graves..
The remains were exhumed over night in order to meet up with the deadline given by the authorities.
Mr. Ugochukwu Ezeji, an Owerri indigene wrote:
"Even the dead cannot rest in peace under Rochas administration. My friend exhumed his parents remains to make way for nonsense road expansion along whethral road. God is watching. Feeling very sad."
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-ordered-exhume-late-fathers-remains-due-road-expansion-photos.html
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by HungerBAD: 4:11pm
Imo State.
Okorocha will not even let the dead rest in peace.
To be fair to the road builders, at least the guy was given the opportunity to exhume his dad,and look for somewhere else to bury him out of respect, instead of constructing a road over his grave.
Meanwhile.
I want to have a conversation with the guy that took these pictures. Picture 2 showing a guy in a white strip boxers bending down, with stains in the middle(poop) is not a good sight for some one just having breakfast.
Out of all the angles you could have taken these photos, you chose the poop angle,and coincidentally it is just staring at our faces.
Nasty guy.
10 Likes
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by CastedDude: 4:11pm
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-ordered-exhume-late-fathers-remains-due-road-expansion-photos.html
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by taylor89(m): 4:18pm
Lessons for the living
Please if your close to death just kukuma carry your weak body go another state go die before Rothmas will dig out ur carcass in 365 market days
5 Likes
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by cogbuagu: 7:24pm
Hmm
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by FisifunKododada: 7:25pm
Nigerians need to embrace cremation. Way easier to manage - instead of burying all these bodies all over valuable real estate.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by Cromcruach91: 7:25pm
Long and short...this is what happens with road construction.
And that is why some roads cost a bit more than usual...factoring in compensation costs.
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by pwiz(m): 7:25pm
Which kind wahala be dis. Una no go allow the man rest.
1 Like
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by HoodBillionaire: 7:25pm
ok
6 Likes
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by rapcy(m): 7:25pm
Na wah o
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by Philinho(m): 7:27pm
Africanization
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:27pm
Bury the dead at the right places so they can Rest in peace perfectly forever!
Talking about DOUBLE WAHALA FOR DEADII BODII!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by nittroboy(m): 7:27pm
.
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by AdemolaA2: 7:27pm
Too bad
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by Deltayankeeboi: 7:28pm
.
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by BE811APP: 7:28pm
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 7:29pm
are those fresh coffins or thesame coffins that were buried years ago?. Why that person they call road expansion nonsense when govt dey scatter house worth 50mill because of road expansion.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by paparazzi1987(m): 7:30pm
how do you satisfy people of this country sef
If you encroached on govermment space, the best they could do is to tell you to move your properties.
i dont see anything wrong in what both parties have done..but coming on social media to blame them for this ...it's ridiculous.
#The deads should be taking to the cemeteries
2 Likes
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by moscobabs(m): 7:30pm
G
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by iyke926(m): 7:30pm
Nawa oo
1 Like
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by Omotaday(m): 7:30pm
FisifunKododada:Are you the new Nwamaipke?
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by ntyce(m): 7:30pm
Is the road construction not meant for development of the city?
So the corpse that were meant to have been buried in cemeteries dictate that roads shouldn't be expanded?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by crunchyg(m): 7:30pm
Hhhmmm no respect for the dead again.
Food is life, don't you think so?
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by Holywizard(m): 7:30pm
Good for them.
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by Adegokenath(m): 7:31pm
good
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by ogorwyne(f): 7:31pm
Why does it look like a ghost is trying to appear here?
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by Positivepoint(m): 7:31pm
CastedDude:
"Nonsense road expansion". This say alot about this people
1 Like
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by Emmylyon(m): 7:34pm
Did they capture a ghost's image in the first pic?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by Sleezwizz: 7:35pm
Mm
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by Izecson3D(m): 7:36pm
HungerBAD:
u don't mean it..
2 Likes
|Re: Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos by FisifunKododada: 7:36pm
Omotaday:
Abeg I am not cray like dat ni88a - I just expressed my opinion on our burial culture.
FG To Reduce Salaries Of Public Servants / Biafra: Why Akwa-Ibom And Cross-River Shall Support Biafra Agitation / Police Invite Dogara, Others For Alleged Budget Padding
Viewing this topic: sourcebabez, Pauletta(m), Yeminace(m), omoboy110, obadee4you(m), samoney, gannod(m), DaveBILLION(m), Pentagon1993(m), Carlmax(m), justmi1, bukason, alani74(m), biggz82, Housing(m), phrancys001(m), dake40(m), Kokolet11, goldenarrow, deeptechcool(m), quadraheem, chimerase2, ejimoney(m), Singleatom(m), jimmysho(m), amokeme(f), Ask4bigneyo(m), Ahmadu74(m), heryoub22(m), Joshuaoseoboh(m), blinging101, randomperson, angelamina(f), huncky, sammy13, anoda, Eugosc1(m), jejeman, oluremmy234(m), temmy08, xanie, prest(m), govaz(m), smile4excel(f), CHYMA0258(m), Vuvuzela101, electron, Chommieblaq(f), adedehinbo(m), newbornmacho(m), purplebloom, lokotowers(m), Gealman, mavinc4u(f), lollytk, ikwikwi, ko40(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), mrmatt(m), pwettytemmy(f), alegekola(m), sameni123(m), myners007, josephobaro(m), igbsam(m), Pharmtj, preciousmaro, waleco2008, darlingtonNYIG(m), MyFlair(m), durablekudu, Etumgbe(m), avicky(f), apriko(m), Binbon, HungerBAD, safarigirl(f), chizagi and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6