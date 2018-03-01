Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Exhumes His Late Parents' Remains In Owerri Due To Road Expansion. Photos (12794 Views)

The remains were exhumed over night in order to meet up with the deadline given by the authorities.



Mr. Ugochukwu Ezeji, an Owerri indigene wrote:



"Even the dead cannot rest in peace under Rochas administration. My friend exhumed his parents remains to make way for nonsense road expansion along whethral road. God is watching. Feeling very sad."



Imo State.



Okorocha will not even let the dead rest in peace.



To be fair to the road builders, at least the guy was given the opportunity to exhume his dad,and look for somewhere else to bury him out of respect, instead of constructing a road over his grave.



I want to have a conversation with the guy that took these pictures. Picture 2 showing a guy in a white strip boxers bending down, with stains in the middle(poop) is not a good sight for some one just having breakfast.



Out of all the angles you could have taken these photos, you chose the poop angle,and coincidentally it is just staring at our faces.



Please if your close to death just kukuma carry your weak body go another state go die before Rothmas will dig out ur carcass in 365 market days 5 Likes

Nigerians need to embrace cremation. Way easier to manage - instead of burying all these bodies all over valuable real estate. Nigerians need to embrace cremation. Way easier to manage - instead of burying all these bodies all over valuable real estate. 8 Likes 1 Share

Long and short...this is what happens with road construction.



And that is why some roads cost a bit more than usual...factoring in compensation costs.

Which kind wahala be dis. Una no go allow the man rest. 1 Like

Bury the dead at the right places so they can Rest in peace perfectly forever!



Talking about DOUBLE WAHALA FOR DEADII BODII!! 1 Like 1 Share

when govt dey scatter house worth 50mill because of road expansion. are those fresh coffins or thesame coffins that were buried years ago?. Why that person they call road expansion nonsensewhen govt dey scatter house worth 50mill because of road expansion. 3 Likes





If you encroached on govermment space, the best they could do is to tell you to move your properties.



i dont see anything wrong in what both parties have done..but coming on social media to blame them for this ...it's ridiculous.



#The deads should be taking to the cemeteries how do you satisfy people of this country sefIf you encroached on govermment space, the best they could do is to tell you to move your properties.i dont see anything wrong in what both parties have done..but coming on social media to blame them for this ...it's ridiculous.#The deads should be taking to the cemeteries 2 Likes

FisifunKododada:

Nigerians need to embrace cremation. Way easier to manage - instead of burying all these bodies all over valuable real estate. Are you the new Nwamaipke? Are you the new Nwamaipke?

Is the road construction not meant for development of the city?

So the corpse that were meant to have been buried in cemeteries dictate that roads shouldn't be expanded? 3 Likes





Food is life, don't you think so? Hhhmmm no respect for the dead again.Food is life, don't you think so?

Why does it look like a ghost is trying to appear here? 12 Likes 2 Shares

"Nonsense road expansion". This say alot about this people "Nonsense road expansion". This say alot about this people 1 Like

Did they capture a ghost's image in the first pic? 2 Likes

u don't mean it.. u don't mean it.. 2 Likes