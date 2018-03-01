₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by CastedDude: 7:52pm
Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe, a mathematics teacher at a secondary school in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, shock his community and the country at large after marrying his 17-year-old biological sister, Chibuzor Ezeibekwe.
The marriage was said to have been heavily criticized by the villagers and also the traditional rulers.
Due to that effect, the 25-year-old man underwent spiritual cleansing weeks after he renounced the controversial marriage.
The event was held on Saturday, March 24th, as the entire family of Lewis Ezeibekwe, underwent a spiritual cleansing conducted by the Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ekwulobia, Rev. Fr. Ignatius Onwuatuegwu.
According to reports, Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe had claimed he married his sister because it was a clear instruction from God.
“We didn’t just jump into this marriage thing because we can do it, God showed it to me and not only me, it was shown to other people in this family. God asked me to marry my sister yes, and I didn’t propose to my sister.
Sometimes you may have vision, you just keep it, and in the process she got the same vision and spoke out because if she had not had the vision, I would not have been able to speak about it.
“I have tried to feel ashamed, guilty or sober since this thing happened, but no way. I feel fine and at home. I have asked God to make me feel bad and guilty if I have done evil, but I am not feeling any of such,” he had earlier said.
During the cleansing, eight members of the Ezeibekwe family knelt down before the traditional ruler, traditional prime minister and elders of the community and apologised to the entire Agba Ekwulobia community.
Chiadikaobi also asked for forgiveness from the community for marrying his sister.
After the cleansing rites, seven girls said to be virgins, clad in white dresses, used seven palm frond branches to sweep the Ezeibekwe compound.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/chiadikobi-ezeibekwe-undergoes-spiritual-cleansing-after-marry-sister.html
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by soberdrunk(m): 7:55pm
Did they consummate the marriage? . How will the virgins sweeping the floor help a man that is hearing 'strange voices' and having weird sexual incest feelings? Someone that is supposed to be on medication for 'Schizophrenia'. I just hope the voice doesn't make him commit mass murder before they realize he needs medical attention......
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by tooth4tooth: 7:59pm
After the cleansing rites, seven girls said to be virgins, clad in white dresses, used seven palm frond branches to sweep the Ezeibekwe compoundI actually thought the Virgins were adults
9 Likes
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by FisifunKododada: 8:19pm
What is this crap nitori oloun?
1 Like
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by marshalldgreat: 8:19pm
Na wa
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by dayleke(m): 8:19pm
tooth4tooth:
Funny you...
And they are not?
4 Likes
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by TheNigerianMan: 8:19pm
For those Nigerian who cant read... which is one of the reasons why the nation is still backward
The virigins were not asked to sleep with him, the virgins were not asked to bathe him, they were asked to sweep the compound only and nothing more...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by calebfm(m): 8:19pm
buhari u see wetin you cause?
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by ajibolabd(m): 8:19pm
Yeye dey smell
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by R2bees(m): 8:20pm
.
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by princeade86(m): 8:20pm
mumu post
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by Mowoe(m): 8:20pm
tooth4tooth:
Lol. Those kids have no choice but to be virgins na. shuo.
I was hoping to see mama dem
5 Likes
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by ceezarhh(m): 8:20pm
1 Like
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by dayleke(m): 8:20pm
Where is the virgin certificate ?
Abi na certificate of virginity sef?
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by enemyofprogress: 8:21pm
These kedu kime people na wa for dem
1 Like
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by doctimonyeka(m): 8:21pm
Endtime is upon us...
Who bewitched you o ye Nigeria
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by castrol180(m): 8:21pm
Ina and their mentality...flatinoes and nonsense are like rice and stew
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by BlackAdam55(m): 8:22pm
I belame buhari 4 this. too much hardship can make one loss his mind
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by Mckandre(m): 8:22pm
Buhari is a ret@rded remnant
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by millomaniac: 8:22pm
AaaaALU !!!!
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by hushpapi(m): 8:22pm
Clear instruction from God bawo na, shey u Dey whine me ni. Priest also involved again Omo nah wah for this family oooo.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by wristbangle(m): 8:22pm
Smh. Make I no just talk wetin dey my mind. Wonders shall never end
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by ezeagu(m): 8:23pm
No matter how much Christianity + Islam, Africans will always be Africans.
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by sdindan: 8:23pm
I said it. U can't see a grown virgin in Nigeria
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by Man90(m): 8:23pm
Odiegwu
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by bigtt76(f): 8:24pm
Guy be eyeing one of two of those virgins now as replacement BTW hope he's not started knacking the sister tho cause it will be difficult to total reverse the sweetness or trauma if any
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by lastempero: 8:24pm
tooth4tooth:
My brother Where u see adult virgin buy
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by crackerspub: 8:24pm
May be that's how they gave birth to NwaAmaikpe
Incest
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by hushpapi(m): 8:24pm
Buhari bawo, try marry your sister too nah he no concern Buhari jarey so that you too can under cleaningness with hypo and Omo soap
BlackAdam55:
|Re: 7 Virgins: Man Who Married His Sister In Anambra Undergoing Spiritual Cleansing by Einl(m): 8:25pm
I'm Igbo, but this is so funny.
What killed it was the picture of the goat.
1 Like
