Gen. Danjuma's position is not different from what I have said in the past. For him to have broken his silence at this time should be enough warning to @MBuhari that it is time to go back to Daura. He should leave honourably or be disgraced out of office.



General T. Y. Danjuma just said what we have said several times... There is complicity from the highest place in this country concerning these killings by herdsmen. I hope they won't now remember that Gen. Danjuma keeps "looted" billions of dollars in his borehole...

https://mobile.twitter.com/GovAyoFayose/status/977697464227713030 Recall that former Minister of Defence, T. Y Danjuma yesterday accused the Military of colluding with armed bandits to attack Nigerians. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Op and that metronaija should be ashamed of themselves for not being able to comprehend what Fayose said.

All these OP that just use wrong headlines to deceive people, I hope u know that some people on Nairaland are very lazy to read the complete news?



Oya, awon headline readers come and attack without first verifying just to expose ur laziness. 7 Likes

It's sad that this nuisance of a governor is using the president to shine. Buhari should blame himself for this shiit anyway. He either act decisively on this herdsmen and farmers crisis or it's going to bring the downfall of his government. If the security agencies are up and doing, Danjuma wouldn't have given such a controversial advice to his people.



The government is not doing enough to resolve the herdsmen vs farmers crisis and more sadly, the government is not doing enough to change the narrative that it is backing the herdsmen. The time for the government to act firmly and change the narrative is now. 5 Likes

Soyinka has been saying it,obasanjo has been saying it, ibb said it, ohanaeze said it and now danjuma has said it. Army should rise up beyond ethnicity and religion and do something before the country boils.a stitch in time saves nineteen. 5 Likes

Fayose was praising Yakubu.

I wish the worst government in Nigeria headed by the incompetent,parochial,lying bigot,would attempt to arrest Danjuma.

That would just grant Nigerians their wish of premature termination of this satanic government. 5 Likes

seunmsg:

It's sad that this nuisance of a governor is using the president to shine. Buhari should blame himself for this shiit anyway. He either act decisively on this herdsmen and farmers crisis or it's going to bring the downfall of his government. If the security agencies are up and doing, Danjuma wouldn't have given such a controversial advice to his people.



The government is not doing enough to resolve the herdsmen vs farmers crisis and more sadly, the government is not doing enough to change the narrative that it is backing the herdsmen. The time for the government to act firmly and change the narrative is now.



Irrelevant! Irrelevant! 15 Likes 1 Share

Firefire:

Who is Fayose & Danjuma 2 Likes

seunmsg:





8 Likes

It is on record that General Danjuma failed to keep his promise to Ironsi and Fajuyi when he gave them his word that they would not be harmed. Im talking about the night of 29th July 1966. So far he has succeeded in becoming Nigeria's richest, retired army general. He is a disgrace to the north 2 Likes

Nice one from idiotic pig of Biafra fayose,

The idiot just reminded us to revoke his oil block license.



Thief ty danjuma is among those thief obasanjo, and ibb that spoil this country.



This is their end of relevant. 1 Like

How people are waiting for Buhari to come and campaign in 2019.... 2 Likes

They will not try it, its only the new millennium generals government can go after not any general before the year 1999. This man has been rendering support to the CinC in his various attempts at the polls they will not try it

Igbos will never be president in 2023. Osinbajo will take over from buhari 1 Like 1 Share

1 Like

Lol. APC is so predictable. One can easily predict their next propaganda towards an action 2 Likes

