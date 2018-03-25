₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by ceometromedia: 9:29pm
Recall that former Minister of Defence, T. Y Danjuma yesterday accused the Military of colluding with armed bandits to attack Nigerians.
Gen. Danjuma's position is not different from what I have said in the past. For him to have broken his silence at this time should be enough warning to @MBuhari that it is time to go back to Daura. He should leave honourably or be disgraced out of office.
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by LORDOFAFONJAS: 9:30pm
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by kingkakaone(m): 9:36pm
Op and that metronaija should be ashamed of themselves for not being able to comprehend what Fayose said.
All these OP that just use wrong headlines to deceive people, I hope u know that some people on Nairaland are very lazy to read the complete news?
Oya, awon headline readers come and attack without first verifying just to expose ur laziness.
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by LORDOFAFONJAS: 9:39pm
kingkakaone:And that's why he wrote "Looted" and not Looted...
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by divinehand2003(m): 9:42pm
How you take know @Fayose
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:45pm
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by seunmsg(m): 9:46pm
It's sad that this nuisance of a governor is using the president to shine. Buhari should blame himself for this shiit anyway. He either act decisively on this herdsmen and farmers crisis or it's going to bring the downfall of his government. If the security agencies are up and doing, Danjuma wouldn't have given such a controversial advice to his people.
The government is not doing enough to resolve the herdsmen vs farmers crisis and more sadly, the government is not doing enough to change the narrative that it is backing the herdsmen. The time for the government to act firmly and change the narrative is now.
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by Islamicpope(m): 9:46pm
Ayodele fayoseeeeeeeeeee
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by swagagolic01(m): 9:51pm
Fayose is crazyyyyyyyuuuuuuuuy
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by lastmessenger: 9:51pm
Soyinka has been saying it,obasanjo has been saying it, ibb said it, ohanaeze said it and now danjuma has said it. Army should rise up beyond ethnicity and religion and do something before the country boils.a stitch in time saves nineteen.
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by ifyan(m): 9:55pm
Don't play your ignorance hear ,don't judge a book by it cover.
Fayose was praising Yakubu.
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by doctokwus: 9:56pm
I wish the worst government in Nigeria headed by the incompetent,parochial,lying bigot,would attempt to arrest Danjuma.
That would just grant Nigerians their wish of premature termination of this satanic government.
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by Firefire(m): 9:57pm
seunmsg:
Irrelevant!
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by SEMO007(m): 9:57pm
U have to read deep to understand
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by seunmsg(m): 10:03pm
Firefire:
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by anibirelawal(m): 10:05pm
Who is Fayose & Danjuma
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by Firefire(m): 10:06pm
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by GoroTango(m): 10:08pm
It is on record that General Danjuma failed to keep his promise to Ironsi and Fajuyi when he gave them his word that they would not be harmed. Im talking about the night of 29th July 1966. So far he has succeeded in becoming Nigeria's richest, retired army general. He is a disgrace to the north
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by buhariguy(m): 10:12pm
Nice one from idiotic pig of Biafra fayose,
The idiot just reminded us to revoke his oil block license.
Thief ty danjuma is among those thief obasanjo, and ibb that spoil this country.
This is their end of relevant.
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by northvietnam(m): 10:12pm
why not
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by Tilerr: 10:12pm
Ok
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by Arsenalholic(m): 10:13pm
How people are waiting for Buhari to come and campaign in 2019....
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by mysteriousman(m): 10:13pm
They will not try it, its only the new millennium generals government can go after not any general before the year 1999. This man has been rendering support to the CinC in his various attempts at the polls they will not try it
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by alexistaiwo: 10:13pm
If you know you know
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by Nairalanddist: 10:14pm
Igbos will never be president in 2023. Osinbajo will take over from buhari
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by MEILYN(m): 10:14pm
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by henry007(m): 10:15pm
Saving space, guess why?
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by omocalabar(m): 10:15pm
They surely will,..it is wat they do
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by sorom4: 10:16pm
Lol. APC is so predictable. One can easily predict their next propaganda towards an action
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by SmellingAnus(m): 10:16pm
Lol
|Re: "Hope They Won't Say Danjuma Keeps 'Looted' Billions In His Borehole" - Fayose by ayusco85(m): 10:16pm
whatever
