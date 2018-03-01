₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by Asonaija: 10:04pm On Mar 25
Second Runner-up of the Big Brother Naija 2017 Reality TV show, TBoss has a Romanian Mother, and a Nigerian Dad from Benin, Edo State.
Recall in 2017, when the Kemen-TBoss saga was trending, her father, Engr. Vincent made a comment after Comedian AY joked about the issue. He took to social media to write in 2017:
I felt horrified that AY the comedian would make a joke from others’ pains and heartbreaks. Within 5minutes of meeting her brother at the Airport upon her arrival in Nigeria, TBoss directed her brother to start all legal proceedings against Kemen. When the issue was brought to my attention, l I knew TBoss was deeply hurt by Kemen’s action.
I will stand by my daughter any day and will go to any length to protect and uphold her dignity. As for Helen Paul, she NEVER liked TBoss. God will judge her accordingly. Hater.
AY, it’s most unfortunate that you have heaped burning coal of fire on your daughter’s head. With time you will cry more than I cried for the humiliation meted out to my daughter in the Big Brother Naija 2017 House by Kemen. AY, I WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU. Your wife and all your daughters shall be raped before your very own eyes. This is a solemn promise. Just wait.
Was Kemen the only male in Biggie’s House? TBoss abhorred his sexual overtures and she told him so on several occasions.
Kemen’s action should be condemned by all and sundry.
Congratulations to Mr. Idowu on his new wife.
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 10:07pm On Mar 25
This man is old na! The lady could be his daughter's mate, what is he marring for again?. I'm sure he won't even last up to a minute at his age.
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by sammytune(m): 10:11pm On Mar 25
Um welldone sir
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by pizzylee(m): 10:12pm On Mar 25
has anyone noticed d bad state of #100
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by adadike(f): 10:39pm On Mar 25
I don't know why these old men no dey ever marry their age mate?
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 10:39pm On Mar 25
kimbraa:You very very quick to say your mind woman.
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by ebukahandsome(m): 10:55pm On Mar 25
Make we fry Water?
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by AbuMikey(m): 11:00pm On Mar 25
A case of a Lecturer, marrying His Student
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 11:21pm On Mar 25
Lol, his choice is nobody's business. Don't drink panadol for his headache, excess panadol no good.
Happy married life sir.
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by DonPiiko: 11:31pm On Mar 25
Hope you can perform your bedroom duties at old age
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by shepherd003: 11:44pm On Mar 25
what ever rock's your boat man!
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 5:08am
Tboss lucky she took after her Mum in looks ooo
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by doublewisdom: 5:43am
Where did Tboss park her private jet abi she didn't attend?
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:52am
Truly : Na inside back pot, white pap dey come out from!
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 7:01am
Nice one men are polygamous in nature
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by amoduganja: 8:00am
T boss did not attend.
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by Amberon11: 8:04am
Lol
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:05am
Where are the private jet owners that attended the wedding
See as cake be like sacrifice
Those papa Mr Vincent don phucccck small girls tire for Ekpoma
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by imhotep: 8:06am
kimbraa:dont be too sure oh . .
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by SmartyPants(m): 8:06am
Asonaija:
The height of immaturity.
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by positivelord: 8:07am
I talk ma
|Re: Vincent Idowu, Tboss' Father Marries New Wife In Edo (Photos) by inoki247: 8:07am
Okay.. Okay bbnaija celeb on their way..... Abeg wu get d iV.
