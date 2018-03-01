



Recall in 2017, when the Kemen-TBoss saga was trending, her father, Engr. Vincent made a comment after Comedian AY joked about the issue. He took to social media to write in 2017:



I felt horrified that AY the comedian would make a joke from others’ pains and heartbreaks. Within 5minutes of meeting her brother at the Airport upon her arrival in Nigeria, TBoss directed her brother to start all legal proceedings against Kemen. When the issue was brought to my attention, l I knew TBoss was deeply hurt by Kemen’s action.



I will stand by my daughter any day and will go to any length to protect and uphold her dignity. As for Helen Paul, she NEVER liked TBoss. God will judge her accordingly. Hater.



AY, it’s most unfortunate that you have heaped burning coal of fire on your daughter’s head. With time you will cry more than I cried for the humiliation meted out to my daughter in the Big Brother Naija 2017 House by Kemen. AY, I WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU. Your wife and all your daughters shall be raped before your very own eyes. This is a solemn promise. Just wait.



Was Kemen the only male in Biggie’s House? TBoss abhorred his sexual overtures and she told him so on several occasions.

Kemen’s action should be condemned by all and sundry.



Congratulations to Mr. Idowu on his new wife.



