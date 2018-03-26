I was opportune to partake in an online discussion in one forum last night and the whole discussion was on educating graduates on how to excel in any form of interview and i thought of not be being slefish. So i decided to share with nairalanders because i don't know who else might need this apart from myself.



Useful interview tips

In most of the interviews you find yourself. It is an opportunity to sell your skills and be accepted by prospective employers. The following will help:

1. Dress for the role you are applying for and for the company: if interviewing in the bank it makes sense to put on your clean white shirt, tie and corporate suit for instance

2. Practice non verbal communications like standing or sitting straight, maintain eye contact, strong handshake when you are offered etc

3. Listen to the questions and you may write down the questions in sequence to help you deal with all. Clarity the question if not clear and don’t interrupt

4. Don’t talk too much or too little as you may be talking your way out of preference. Stay on the question and bring perspective in line with the question

5. Use appropriate language. It is a professional discussion and you avoid using slangs or languages pointing to gender, religious, ethnicity, Colour, race or political affiliation

6. Even if you know someone on the interviewers or someone in the company, do not show too much familiarity. Stay on the official conversation...in order not to embarrass the interviewers and yourself with that attitude

7. Avoid appearing cocky! There is a tin line between being over confidence and being arrogant. Your appearing being very overly sociable as first impression may throw you out of favour in what looks like a first impression

8. Ask questions when you are given the time to ask but avoid compensationquestion until you are asked. Make sure you ask questions to clarify expectation from you and speak as if you are already in the role.

9. Don’t appear too desperate. Maintain your cool, calmness and confidence throughout the session. After all if that does not work another will

10. Be authentic, if you are faced with questions you have no clue, let the interviewers know you have not experience this. It give your perspective if you are in the situation what you may likely do. But do not create fictitious solution to the difficult questions.



These are in-exhaustive but following the above will help you win in your next interviews. 3 Likes 1 Share