₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,159 members, 4,155,206 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 03:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari (15865 Views)
46 Senators Sign Up To Back Buhari In Polls Order Battle / Electoral Amendment: Saraki, Dogara Lock Horns Over Plot To Override Buhari.. / Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by engineerboat(m): 8:06am
Electoral Act: 67 senators sign to override BuhariPublished 3 hours ago on March 26, 2018 By Chukwu David
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/03/electoral-act-67-senators-sign-to-override-buhari/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Esseite: 10:19am
Meanwhile, one of the sources who attended the pro-Senate Group meeting at the weekend in Lagos during Dangote’s daughter’s wedding, said that at least three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) joined the Senators at the meeting and that it was adopted that the interpretation of the law is that the two-thirds majority of those present in each chamber would be required and not two-thirds majority of all members of the Senate in the course of voting to override Mr. President’s veto.
Say no more.....
19 Likes
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 10:30am
How it's wish the NASS should not only do this but commence impeachment proceedings against this utter failure of a Nigerian president.
Meanwhile let the election resequencing stand so that both the NASS & president will know if they really deserve their re-election.
51 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by seunmsg(m): 10:57am
Meanwhile, one of the sources who attended the pro-Senate Group meeting at the weekend in Lagos during Dangote’s daughter’s wedding, said that at least three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) joined the Senators at the meeting and that it was adopted that the interpretation of the law is that the two-thirds majority of those present in each chamber would be required and not two-thirds majority of all members of the Senate in the course of voting to override Mr. President’s veto.
The above position is nonsense. If the senate intends to override the president's veto, they better come up with at least 73 senators in support of the veto bill. Anything short of 73 will not fly. The supreme court already decided the matter of 2/3rd of an assembly in several impeachment cases and this cannot be an exception.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by miqos02(m): 1:38pm
OK o
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Firgemachar: 1:39pm
Ok na
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Destined2win: 1:39pm
In my humble and wise opinion, I really think all decisions made my the President Buhar should be overridden by the senate and all Nigerians because he has proven time and time again that he's a very bad decision maker.
His decisions are never in the best interest of the country but to satisfy very few of his kinsmen
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by tomakint: 1:40pm
This is very nice and commendable
6 Likes
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by nairavsdollars(f): 1:40pm
Buhari has completely lost it
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Ratello: 1:41pm
I love this bold move by the Lawmakers tell that Dullard it is not business as usual
8 Likes
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Sammyadexxx: 1:42pm
Ok
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by laffwitmi: 1:42pm
Sai baba till 2023,nothing anybody fit do not even those ipod here...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by GoroTango(m): 1:42pm
This is a constitutional issue, the presidency should test the legitimacy of the law up till to the supreme court so as to get an interpretation.
1 Like
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by michaelwilli(m): 1:43pm
wats d bill for?
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by MrRhymes101(m): 1:43pm
Politics is a game of personal interest... Wedding MC
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Bustincole: 1:43pm
Hmmmmn
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Destined2win: 1:43pm
seunmsg:As if you understand what you even typed
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by OtedolaSon: 1:43pm
They can't do nothing joor
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by fasho01(m): 1:44pm
IMHO.. Right step in the right direction
1 Like
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by cyberdurable(m): 1:44pm
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by cyberdurable(m): 1:44pm
laffwitmi:
Yellow bar Moozlem
3 Likes
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by BruncleZuma: 1:44pm
3 Likes
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Phemsammy(m): 1:45pm
I am not understanding......
change dole
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by hurricaneChris: 1:45pm
Never in my Nigerian Existence have i heard lawmakers trying to override the President's power.
This is going to be embarrassing to the "Change Agents" if it scales through.
Though Buhari is an embarrassment to the Nation
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Wonderboy91: 1:45pm
Good development but can we also override these useless senators and lawmakers in Nigeria? Because they are all useless and stupid
1 Like
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Marcelinho(m): 1:46pm
Continue
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Stallion93(m): 1:46pm
Check My signature if interested in purchasing a land @port Harcourt metropolis
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Mynd44: 1:47pm
hurricaneChris:Presudent Obasanjo was vetoed on the NDDC bill. NDDC was as a result of the legislature only.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Electoral Act: 67 Senators Sign To Override Buhari by Mysselff2: 1:47pm
Destined2win:
Seconded, his brain is sick and very weak,not functioning properly so he should be overridden and over everything
States In Nigeria With The Most Civilized Citizens / EkitiGate: Fayose Denies Using Soldiers To Rig Election / Foreigners Own 80% Of Oil Blocks Not Northerners - Femi Falana
Viewing this topic: casualobserver1, Fathai(m), freshboi88, godello, LakerzP, ChocolateBunny, georgeken, frankwyte, omisesan, Disneylady(f), Judolisco(m), achp(m), neatideas, holyidol, Biggaboi(m), Eniitan19(m), xxxangel(m), Olalekan27, walex2(m), jagro, Fatherly, austinooo(m), Nwachineke1980, Emmy1379, modernWays, kayfra, youngdee168(m), Nigeriadondie1, Sojebrand(m), Nedfed(m), koribobo, Timology55, Lionhearted, Ebbunwa(m), fabianiyobosa, Steve4545, imamtobi(m), Festy2018, Itzlinda(f), hardiboy(m), ipeg34yahooco, eneji50(m), donfelix4sure(m), damoskiy(m), lungtruth(m), AYODEJI4LOVE(m), coconuthead(m), vladoz(m), Ifiegboria(m), Amen24(f), dammiecool(m), eclipsehemmy(m), Hassanaz(m), naijadriva, austinofex(m), nextdoor84(m), mlanreh, chibecanglobal(m), pongwa(m), davidodiba(m), justayo, loffyloffy, MbaanabaraAgu(m), chivic(m) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9