…collection of signatures ongoing on Peace Corps





Some members of the House of Representatives have begun collation of signatures to veto President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent in rejecting the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill. New Telegraph investigation revealed that so far, 173 lawmakers have appended their signatures to the document, which is being coordinated by four lawmakers.



The President had, in a letter dated January 25, 2018 to the House, cited financial implications and duplication of duties of existing security agencies, as reasons for withholding his assent to the bill, which thousands of jobless youths have been patiently waiting for. A top member of the group from Rivers State, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said they are hopeful that before the expiration of the 30-day window provided for in the constitution, they will be able to garner the required two-thirds majority to override the president’s assent. According to him,



“We need just 240 members to overturn the table against him (president) and we are double sure that in the next two weeks, we will convince more members to join this movement. So far, I can confirm to you that we have 173 members already on our list and this is authentic.



“What we are doing is not about party or religion or region; it is about Nigeria; it is about the future of our youths who are roaming about the streets due to lack of jobs. “The Peace Corps is a veritable platform to create employment and reduce corruption in Nigeria. Mr. President cannot be telling Nigerians, ‘we don’t have money’ when the country is contributing to many bodies.”



Asked whether they will be able to get the required two-thirds in the Senate, the lawmaker expressed confidence that their colleagues in the upper chamber were working round the clock to secure the required number. “Our colleagues in the Senate are very much in tune with what we are doing; they are as concerned as we are because Nigerians are suffering; our youths are being held hostage by an insensitive government. I can assure you, we are going to get the two-thirds and we will go ahead and create the Peace Corps for our youths.”



The lawmaker, however, declined to disclose the identity of those who have appended their signatures to the paper, saying “we are keeping our list close to our hearts and we will not like to make it public now. But what I can assure you is that, there is a group, we have gotten 173 followers as at today and we are ready to override his (president’s) assent, and there is no going back.



At the appropriate time, we will make our identity known,” he stated. Another PDP lawmaker from Kogi State told New Telegraph that “they are lobbying and mobilising other lawmakers to ensure that Peace Corps becomes a reality.” “Just imagine the number of jobs it can create.





I must say Dickson Akoh (the commandant) has done a good job and we must encourage him,” he stated. The National Assembly is empowered by the provisions of section 58(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, to override the President’s veto on Bills. While the House requires 240 members to make up its two-thirds, the 109-member Senate requires 81 members to veto the president’s assent. Section 58 (5) provides that “Where the President withholds his assent and the bill is again passed by each House by two-thirds majority, the bill shall become law and the assent of the President shall not be required.”



While Order 12(b)(c) of the Standing Orders and Rules of the House of Representatives (2016), also provides that the rejected Bill could be looked upon by the House (through a motion) and if supported by two-thirds of the Reps, the Bill is proclaimed law without the assent of the President. It will be recalled that after the president’s letter withholding his assent was read on the floor of the House by Speaker Yakubu Dogara last week, many lawmakers picked holes in the development and expressed the willingness to veto his refusal.



One of the lawmakers and chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) told journalists that the President’s refusal to assent to the Peace Corps bill was misguided and would rather aggravate the security challenges in the country. The lawmaker said the House was going to review the president’s decision and chart the way forward. According to Ossai, “If the reasons given by Mr. President are not germane, I will personally lead a lobbying process to make sure the House veto him.”

https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/03/173-reps-sign-override-buharis-assent/



is this a joke or what? where is the link??

Let the peace corps people go and join the police, army, navy, civil defence, fire brigades, custom or immigration. There is lasma or equivalent in every States of the federation.

The legislators can empower 1000s of those unemployed youth from their allowance.

We already have bloated civil service. I am with the president on this. 122 Likes 8 Shares

Nonsense let the game begin.We that opposed the fake and dubious organization is more than those useless and selfish law breaker. 23 Likes 4 Shares

Let see how it end. 1 Like

Interesting 4 Likes 1 Share





I'm sure there will be enough money to cater for them. I'll take the National assembly serious if they will collect only 1million naira as per month take home and forfeit the rest to Peace corp...I'm sure there will be enough money to cater for them. 37 Likes 3 Shares

hammer2010:





The objective is to primarily create jobs

pedel:

Let the peace corps people go and join the police, army, navy, civil defence, fire brigades, custom or immigration. There is lasma or equivalent in every States of the federation.

The legislators can empower 1000s of those unemployed youth from their allowance.

We already have bloated civil service. I am with the president on this. What's the objective of Peace Corps self? 7 Likes 1 Share

whosoever stage a protest against the president's stand on the peace Corp bill should be "shot at sight" 6 Likes 1 Share

tame this irrelevant dullard lets move ahead with development. I can see the old hag had a mission of completely destroying Nigeria and Nigerians but God will deal with him 2 Likes 3 Shares

Peace corps koo, War Against Indiscipline nii. I will ask Buhari to approve it if they accept to do their peacecorping for free 13 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is total confused.. 7 Likes 2 Shares

The National Assembly really working for their own pocket. Be joking with the national security of the nation.



Why not make use of Veto power on actualizing state police?Why another para military outfit which will be under FG control.





Money truly does all things. 8 Likes 1 Share

We don't need more forces to humiliate the masses. We don't need peace corps 9 Likes 1 Share

ohk..and if granted we have another wahala tormenting some innocent people ....

.how lazy some have become...



Am glad I discovered some things am going to make money with not relying on worthless government to bring work 1 Like

Does Peace Corps Deserve This Down-Turn From Buhari?!



Click LIKE for YES





Click SHARE for NO ClickforClickfor 15 Likes 4 Shares

Na by signature? No be naija?

Wasting of time and exercise of futility.

Most members of the upper and lower arms of government are very silly and insensitive.

it meat my knowledge how people of this inordinate ambition are in position of authority.

How can nija survive with these crop of leaders who abandoned a burning house to chase rat. 1 Like

omowolewa:

What's the objective of Peace Corps self?

The objective is to primarily create jobs

Nice one.



They should use this one to test the waters, then at the appointed time veto all vetoables.



Its all about checks and balances, and that is the beauty of democracy.





Absolute power corrupts absolutely.



Let them also remember to veto the sequence of election bill of the electoral act, that will ensure no bandwagon effect. 2 Likes

PROUD OF THE 8 ASSEMBLY. THE HV REFUSE TO BE A RUBBER STAMP IN THE HANDS OF THE PRESIDENT. KUDOS 2 Likes

I support buhari on this, not because of the cost implications rather because of the intimidation we will face from them. Let's deal with Armed Forces, police and other paramilitary intimidations. Once an average Nigerian is given power, he sees that as an Avenue to intimidate the poor masses. 8 Likes

Maybe they will fund the organization from their pockets. You can veto mr President but him and his cabinet Can choose not to provide the required logistics that will actually give birth to the organization and every signature collected will remain on paper. 10 Likes

I had one as to pay 40k to a slot of the Peace Corp job. If that is true I stand with bubu on this. Why would one pay to secured a job ? Where would an unemployed graduate get such amount from?

Methinks President Muhammadu Buhari was perfectly in order for withholding his assent to the Peace Corps Bill.



The coming into being of the bill to getting passed into Law by the National Assembly looks so suspicious as it did not emanate from the executive arm that would have taken the issue of its funding and relevance into consideration before hitting the National Assembly.



What ought to be done,rather than needless duplication of security outfits is to effectively fund the existing outfits,which should be made to take in more personnel on a regular basis. to meet up with security challenges. 4 Likes

house of representative or senate can not override a bill relative to security because it does not fall into their jurisdiction. the federal republic can not approve and bill on the issue of Nigeria. it does not fall into their jurisdiction.





The peace corp is an illegal organization and would remain an illegal organization anyone found been a member of the peace corp can be arrested.. because wearing uniform under any organization is considered illegal. because the federal republic has no power to do so.. Civil defence and federal road safety holding holding gun and using it, is considered illegal .



only the military and police have power to bear arms. 6 Likes

Oh! Hope na those wey override the bill go dey pay their salary sha? Dumb people full our National Assembly.

Interesting... 1 Like 1 Share

contigiency:

Maybe they will fund the organization from their pockets. You can veto mr President but him and his cabinet Can choose not to provide the required logistics that will actually give birth to the organization and every signature collected will remain on paper. Bad belle.I guess your dad is single handedly funding NDDC Bad belle.I guess your dad is single handedly funding NDDC 2 Likes