|Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by B4queen(f): 7:06pm On Mar 05
…collection of signatures ongoing on Peace Corps
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/03/173-reps-sign-override-buharis-assent/
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by matrixme(m): 7:26pm On Mar 05
is this a joke or what? where is the link??
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by pedel: 8:26pm On Mar 05
Let the peace corps people go and join the police, army, navy, civil defence, fire brigades, custom or immigration. There is lasma or equivalent in every States of the federation.
The legislators can empower 1000s of those unemployed youth from their allowance.
We already have bloated civil service. I am with the president on this.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by Lipscomb(m): 8:36pm On Mar 05
Nonsense let the game begin.We that opposed the fake and dubious organization is more than those useless and selfish law breaker.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by osazeeblue01: 8:43pm On Mar 05
Let see how it end.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by SEMO007(m): 8:46pm On Mar 05
Interesting
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by BlackMbakara1(m): 9:05pm On Mar 05
I'll take the National assembly serious if they will collect only 1million naira as per month take home and forfeit the rest to Peace corp...
I'm sure there will be enough money to cater for them.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by omowolewa: 9:40pm On Mar 05
What's the objective of Peace Corps self?
hammer2010:
pedel:
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by dedons: 9:55pm On Mar 05
story!
whosoever stage a protest against the president's stand on the peace Corp bill should be "shot at sight"
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by EnEnPeecee: 9:55pm On Mar 05
tame this irrelevant dullard lets move ahead with development. I can see the old hag had a mission of completely destroying Nigeria and Nigerians but God will deal with him
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by nairavsdollars(f): 9:55pm On Mar 05
Peace corps koo, War Against Indiscipline nii. I will ask Buhari to approve it if they accept to do their peacecorping for free
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by emmabest2000(m): 9:57pm On Mar 05
Buhari is total confused..
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by tdayof(m): 9:58pm On Mar 05
.
The National Assembly really working for their own pocket. Be joking with the national security of the nation.
Why not make use of Veto power on actualizing state police?Why another para military outfit which will be under FG control.
Money truly does all things.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by Mrkumareze(m): 9:58pm On Mar 05
We don't need more forces to humiliate the masses. We don't need peace corps
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by zantoche: 9:58pm On Mar 05
ohk..and if granted we have another wahala tormenting some innocent people ....
.how lazy some have become...
Am glad I discovered some things am going to make money with not relying on worthless government to bring work
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 9:58pm On Mar 05
Does Peace Corps Deserve This Down-Turn From Buhari?!
Click LIKE for YES
Click SHARE for NO
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by boolet(m): 9:59pm On Mar 05
Na by signature? No be naija?
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by Newpride(m): 9:59pm On Mar 05
Wasting of time and exercise of futility.
Most members of the upper and lower arms of government are very silly and insensitive.
it meat my knowledge how people of this inordinate ambition are in position of authority.
How can nija survive with these crop of leaders who abandoned a burning house to chase rat.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by tdayof(m): 9:59pm On Mar 05
.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by hammer2010(m): 10:01pm On Mar 05
omowolewa:
The objective is to primarily create jobs
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by sanerugwei: 10:01pm On Mar 05
Nice one.
They should use this one to test the waters, then at the appointed time veto all vetoables.
Its all about checks and balances, and that is the beauty of democracy.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Let them also remember to veto the sequence of election bill of the electoral act, that will ensure no bandwagon effect.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by asobo: 10:01pm On Mar 05
PROUD OF THE 8 ASSEMBLY. THE HV REFUSE TO BE A RUBBER STAMP IN THE HANDS OF THE PRESIDENT. KUDOS
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by obaataaokpaewu: 10:03pm On Mar 05
I support buhari on this, not because of the cost implications rather because of the intimidation we will face from them. Let's deal with Armed Forces, police and other paramilitary intimidations. Once an average Nigerian is given power, he sees that as an Avenue to intimidate the poor masses.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by contigiency(m): 10:04pm On Mar 05
Maybe they will fund the organization from their pockets. You can veto mr President but him and his cabinet Can choose not to provide the required logistics that will actually give birth to the organization and every signature collected will remain on paper.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by Robisky001: 10:06pm On Mar 05
I had one as to pay 40k to a slot of the Peace Corp job. If that is true I stand with bubu on this. Why would one pay to secured a job ? Where would an unemployed graduate get such amount from?
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by olatade(m): 10:06pm On Mar 05
Methinks President Muhammadu Buhari was perfectly in order for withholding his assent to the Peace Corps Bill.
The coming into being of the bill to getting passed into Law by the National Assembly looks so suspicious as it did not emanate from the executive arm that would have taken the issue of its funding and relevance into consideration before hitting the National Assembly.
What ought to be done,rather than needless duplication of security outfits is to effectively fund the existing outfits,which should be made to take in more personnel on a regular basis. to meet up with security challenges.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by wasyouy: 10:07pm On Mar 05
house of representative or senate can not override a bill relative to security because it does not fall into their jurisdiction. the federal republic can not approve and bill on the issue of Nigeria. it does not fall into their jurisdiction.
The peace corp is an illegal organization and would remain an illegal organization anyone found been a member of the peace corp can be arrested.. because wearing uniform under any organization is considered illegal. because the federal republic has no power to do so.. Civil defence and federal road safety holding holding gun and using it, is considered illegal .
only the military and police have power to bear arms.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by Dannyset(m): 10:10pm On Mar 05
Oh! Hope na those wey override the bill go dey pay their salary sha? Dumb people full our National Assembly.
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by salvation101(f): 10:14pm On Mar 05
Interesting...
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by donc26(m): 10:15pm On Mar 05
contigiency:Bad belle.I guess your dad is single handedly funding NDDC
|Re: Peace Corps: Over 173 Signatures Collected In Bid To Override Buhari by bonna4u(m): 10:15pm On Mar 05
kleptomaniacs!
