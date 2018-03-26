₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father
Second Runner-up of the Big Brother Naija 2017 Reality TV show, TBoss has a Romanian Mother, and a Nigerian Dad from Benin, Edo State. Her father married a new wife after tboss mother left her father in 2016.
Tboss Father, Engr. Idowu addressing trolls on why he married a new wife, he opened on the last time he saw her daughters and wife.
See details below....
Ordinarily, I really wouldn't like to make any comment here knowing how petty and unreasonable most Nigerians are. I am neither a politician, a business mogul nor money ritualist. I am just a humble, comfortable old man. There was never a time I bragged of my wealth. And I have been a devoted and honest civil servant all my life. So, are Nigerians celebrating wealth or honesty? I am proud that I served my country faithfully and with integrity. I never took one kobo bribe as a Civil Servant and as a lecturer I never took one Kobo for blocking. Those Nigerians jeering at my simplicity should cover their heads with shame. TBoss and her siblings have their lives and certainly without me. I never asked TBoss for one Kobo and I have never seen Wendy for over 13years though she visits Nigeria regularly in the past 10yrs from Romania. The last time I saw Tokunbor(TBoss) was in August 2016. Their mother left me on good grounds in 2006. Even God found out that it was not proper for man ( Adam) to live alone so He created Eve to be Adam's companion. So, what's wrong in having a devoted and understanding companion as wife even at my old age?
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by itspzpics(m): 9:46am
Lol.. ...runaway shild
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by GavelSlam: 10:00am
We may not know the heart of man but he sounds like a good man.
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by coluka: 10:14am
The Bible says a good name is better than riches
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:01pm
INTERESTINGLY,
Papa has very good points there.
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by vengertime: 12:02pm
some men and their useless behavior sef, maltreating children when they're small and expect them to love you when they grow. That's why I always feel sorry for all these BABY DADDYs AND BABY MAMAs, Na when Pikin grows up una go see una self. continue fcking around
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by Cokoxtrablog: 12:02pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by nairaman66(m): 12:03pm
This man is a simple man.., where did tboss and her private jets come from??
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by Hunry: 12:03pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by Somebodydaddy01: 12:03pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by Firgemachar: 12:03pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by dmltoyin(m): 12:03pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by Doerstech(m): 12:04pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by seyigiggle: 12:04pm
people tells what they want others to hear or know
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by ONeMAnMOPOL: 12:04pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by abokibuhari: 12:06pm
GavelSlam:To slap you they hungry me
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by pp802: 12:07pm
vengertime:
How is his behavior useless? Is his submission too hard to comprehend?
You need to hear from both sides before drawing up conclusions
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by doublewisdom: 12:09pm
Maybe he was a deadbeat dad. It is rare for female children to abandon a dad who was present in their lives.
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by damola1: 12:10pm
I have never taking 1 Kobo bribe... whoolup...
How many fit say that
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by TEYA: 12:10pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by bjayx: 12:11pm
This one gidiii gan o
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by ADAMUdaCOWBOY: 12:12pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by Vely157x: 12:16pm
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by GavelSlam: 12:16pm
abokibuhari:
The way you do your elders at home.
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by abokibuhari: 12:17pm
GavelSlam:Like you sick ba, think say I be your mate?
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by Spactacle(m): 12:18pm
Nice one Engr Vincent..
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by KoseweKosegbo: 12:20pm
Vely157x:olofo..goan scam ur papa first
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by freshdude99(m): 12:21pm
Tboss been hussling for Lagos no be today...
I thought her father park private jet somewhere sef with all this her forming
Life is a lesson
|Re: Vincent Idowu: "I Have Not Seen Tboss For Years; Why I Remarried'' -Tboss Father by Mandrake007(m): 12:21pm
your daughter is busy slaying on the gram and fûckin private jet owners.
