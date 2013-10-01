|Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by WotzupNG: 11:34am
"Useful idiot" is a political term which is often used to describe the misguided supporters of an unreasonable, irresponsible, ill-conceived and ill-advised cause.
First coined in western Europe in the late 19th century, the term was made all the more popular by its usage in Mona Charen's excellent book titled
"Useful Idiots: How Liberals Got It Wrong in the Cold War and Still Blame America First" which was published in 2003.
I believe that it is a term which adequately describes some of our politicians, leaders, writers and public commentators in Nigeria and as a matter of fact it is well-deserved.
Consider the following.
Two weeks ago and a day after Fulani terrorists slaughtered 35 innocent and defenceless people, including women and children, in his state, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state said,
"Fulani herdsmen killings in Kogi state is a family affair, we shall resolve it".
His tepid reaction attracted national and international angst and public opprobium but Bello apparantly did not "give a damn" and neither did he tender an unreserved and public apology for hurting our collective feelings or offending our sensitivities with these words.
There is nothing that I despise more than those with a slave mentality. And nothing reflects that pitiable condition more than Yahaya Bello's luke warm response to this utterly outrageous event.
Three days after the young Governor spoke these irresponsible words, the Fulani herdsmen, who were obviously encouraged and emboldened by his shameless disposition and the implementation of his cowardly policy of appeasement, struck again and killed a traditional ruler, his wife and 9 other innocent souls in Kogi state.
They burnt the palace and homes of their victims and as they fled they shot them, slit open their throats and removed their body organs and vital parts.
That is the price that is being paid and the monumental tragedy that has befallen the people of Kogi who are evidently stuck with a Governor that is prepared to sit by idly and openly encourage and espouse those that seek to wipe out his people from the face of the earth and take all their land by the force of arms.
There is no greater shame or betrayal of a mandate than this.
The only one that comes close to it is Plateau state's Governor Simon Lalong whose intervention, after the mass murder of hundreds of members of the indigenous population in neighbouring Benue state by Fulani herdsmen a few weeks ago, was equally shameless and offensive.
Lalong expressed the view that the blame for the genocide that was being perpetuated against the people of Benue state ought to be placed, not at the doorstep of their killers, but rather with their Governor, Samuel Ortom.
He went further by telling the world that he had warned Ortom about the implications of passing an Anti-Grazing law in his state and that by passing that law he had upset and provoked the Fulani herdsmen.
This coming from a Christian brother and fellow Middle Belt Governor!
Sadly, and as a graphic example of the grovelling appeaser that was compelled to eat his own faeces and the village idiot that was forced to drink his own urine, a few weeks later Lalong's own people in Plateau state, where he had evidently refused to pass an Anti Grazing law, were butchered by the same Fulani terrorists and herdsmen.
Is this poetic justice? I think not because the people of Plateau state do not deserve it. It is more of a tragedy of monumental proportions and it is indicative of the consequence of being saddled with a primitive, cowardly, insensitive and grovelling field hand as a Governor who fails to appreciate the fact that adopting the line of least resisitance and implementing the shameless policy of appeasement, coupled with the unconsciable display of crass weakness, attracts nothing but aggression and does nothing but encourage the bully and the aggressor.
Whichever school he went to, if any, never taught him that in order to preserve the peace you must show strength and a willingness to fight, even against all odds, when pushed against the wall.
Many in Nigeria appear to have failed to learn this basic lesson and that is why we are in the mess that we are in.
Sadly the perfidy and slave mentality of men like Bello and Lalong pales into insignificance when one considers the deceit, self-serving doublespeak, servile disposition and intellectual dishonesty others.
Let me give an example.
When the world called the Niger Delta militants, "Niger Delta" militants, no-one complained.
Yet the other day Pastor Reno Omokri (AKA Wendell Simillin), a notable columnist and public commentator who launches scathing, commendable and, I must confess, laudable attacks on the Buhari government from the relative safety of his home in the United States of America attempted to rationalise Vice President Atiku Abubakar's inexcusable faux pax by suggesting that Fulani herdsmen should not be tagged "Fulani" herdsmen, "Fulani" terrorists or "Fulani" militants.
Left to him we ought not to mention the word "Fulani" in this context.
His sordid attempt to becloud the issues and shade the truth has exposed him for what he is and has proved beyond any reasonable doubt what he really stands for.
It has also proved that he has no guts, no substance and limited intelligence.
Unfortunately this deplorable virus of unabashed mendacity, shame, servitude and slavery is spreading fast.
Prince Tony Momoh, a Buhari loyslist, the Minister of Information in President Ibrahim Babangida's government, and a man that I have always held in high esteem, appears to have also been afflicted and has said the same thing.
Last week he said the following to the Sun Newspaper.
“Anywhere you go to people would say we cannot go to farm because of the Fulani herdsmen. This is when as a matter of fact the Fulani herdsmen are in more danger than any other Nigerian. Do we talk of Igbo armed robbers? Do we talk of Yoruba 419ers and so on? We talk of all these as crimes and we should be talking of the killings as also a crime. But because of politics, we are going into areas to make our children believe that the fear of Fulani herdsmen is the beginning of wisdom. So what Othman Dan Fodio could not achieve when he was alive in Nigeria we are achieving it through communication and making our own children afraid of the Fulani. Remember that the Fulani are in the minority in this country".
Momoh has spoken like a true slave.
One wonders what has got into him, Reno Omokri, Simon Lalong, Yahaya Bello and all the other "useful idiots" who are falling over themselves to play down and obsfucate the hideous atrocities that the Fulani terrorists and the barbarians from Futa Jalon have unleashed on our people over the last three years.
Do they have to wait until one of their own loved ones have had their throats slit open, their blood drained, their eyes removed, their genitals cut out out and their bodies hacked into pieces before they see this whole thing for what it is and admit to who is behind it?
When a Governor says that it is "a family affair" when such things happen to the very people he is meant to defend and charged to protect under the constitution and when he does not call for justice for the victims of the carnage but rather says the matter will be settled amicably you know that you are dealing with an insensitive beast that is not only depraved but also sociopathic.
Worst still this is a Governor that has refused to pay the salaries of his personal staff and the state's civil servants for many months and that spends most of his time trying to lock up, silence, frame up and intimidate his perceieved enemies, even when they are members of his own party.
Forgive my strong language but there is no need to be diplomatic when you are dealing with a low life and an slowpoke. And the truth is that such a man is almost as vicious, heartless and unconsciable as the Fulani herdsmen that he seeks to serve and protect.
To those that cry more than the bereaved and take offence when the terrorists are described as "Fulani herdsmen" by others, one wonders why they did not complain about the use of the word "Fulani" when the respected International Terror Index described the killer herdsmen as "Fulani militants" and informed us that they were the "4th most deadly terrorist organisation in the world?"
.
Why did they not complain when the Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Kano, the Emir of Zazzau, the Emir of Katsina, Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, Professor Ango Abdullahi, the spokesman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Mafindi Danburam, the north-eastern zonal Chairman of Miyeti Allah, Garus Gololo, the leader of Miyetti Allah in Benue state and all the other Fulani leaders described the herdsmen as "FULANI" herdsmen?
Ganduje, who is probably the most forthright and honest of them all when it comes to this matter proferred a practical solution to the conflict by saying that all the Fulani herdsmen should return home to the core north and specifically to Kano where, he said, there was "plenty of grazing land for them all" and that, in any case, "that is where they belong".
Ango Abdullahi had a different perspective and went as far as to say that the Fulani have every right to take their cows anywhere they like in the country including to peoples private land, homes, schools, places of worship and farms.
He said that the Fulani herdsmen had no choice but to butcher and kill those that stood in their way because they had been given what he described as an ancient right to what he decribed as "cattle routes" which he claims were given to them by our ertwhile British colonial masters as far back as 1904!
He said that the Fulani were compelled to slaughter all the innocent men, women and children that they met because they themselves were often insulted, provoked, robbed and attacked by members of the indigenous population and host communities.
He offered no apology for the genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder that the Fulani unleashed on the defenceless and innocent civilian population.
And neither did he explain why they felt the need to specifically target women and children, to carve up their bodies and to remove their body parts.
Instead he simply said the barbaric actions of the Fulani herdsmen were necessary and he sought to defend, justify and rationalise them.
He also said that those who wish to stop cow-grazing and that are calling for cattle ranches have "forgotten their history", were "irresponsible and deceptive" and he ended it all by saying that "the north will never allow Nigeria to be restructured". (TO BE CONTINUED)
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by bjayx: 11:43am
Raw truth
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by abokibuhari: 11:45am
Reno really fvxk up for supporting Atiku on the issue of Fulani herdsmen
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by AdiscoPele: 11:46am
This guy FFK might be a lunatic but this piece is spot on.
He has hit the nail on the head and personally, I think, if care is not taken, our useless President, buhari might be the last President of a united Nigeria.
The way things are going right now, we will have no other option than to defend ourselves whichever way we can and that will definitely leads to anarchy which will at the end of the day lead to what the Ibos have always wanted, a split.
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by MightySparrow: 11:54am
FFK Ahhhh! This your mouth! Sorry, your pen!
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by dodelight(m): 12:01pm
The tsunami that will bury APC is actually being brewed by they themselves for the stupid ways they're handling the current challenges. God save Nigeria!
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by sasquareT(m): 12:08pm
abokibuhari:
Reno really fvxk up for supporting Atiku on the issue of Fulani herdsmen
Reno fuckedup big time....
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by dodelight(m): 12:16pm
AdiscoPele:
This guy FFK might be a lunatic but this piece is spot on.
He has hit the nail on the head and personally, I think, if care is not taken, our useless President, buhari might be the last President of a united Nigeria.
The way things are going right now, we will have no other option than to defend ourselves whichever way we can and that will definitely leads to anarchy which will at the end of the day lead to what the Ibos have always wanted, a split.
You're spot on! That your opening statement, though...
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by sasquareT(m): 12:17pm
abokibuhari:
Reno really fvxk up for supporting Atiku on the issue of Fulani herdsmen
Reno fuckedup big time....
bleeping useful idiot
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by freeze001(f): 12:39pm
AdiscoPele:
This guy FFK might be a lunatic but this piece is spot on.
He has hit the nail on the head and personally, I think, if care is not taken, our useless President, buhari might be the last President of a united Nigeria.
The way things are going right now, we will have no other option than to defend ourselves whichever way we can and that will definitely leads to anarchy which will at the end of the day lead to what the Ibos have always wanted, a split.
Sometimes you don't need to appear 'correct' and tag some needless qualifier just to show you are not in 'full support' of a person or cause. What is the justification of attacking the person of FFK by calling him lunatic? You agree with his write up as spot on, that should do or don't you think so?
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by WotzupNG: 12:57pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by Blackfire(m): 1:08pm
Keypard warriors...
Walks out of thread
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by gidgiddy: 1:18pm
The man says as it is no matter ehose Ox gets gored.
All my life, the only ethnic group I have ever known that indulge in normadic cattke herding is the Fulani. I havr heard of a cattle herder who was Igbo, Youruba, Ijaw, Ogon etc
All of s sudden, refering to herdsmen as 'Fulani' is now hate speech
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by lastmessenger: 1:45pm
My happiness is that well meaning Nigerians are beginning to speak up and not play the political correctness game they always love to play while anarchy keep brewing up.
I'm sure that the tormoil currently being experienced in the political space will either lead to a restructured Nigeria or a divided Nigeria. Things will never remain the same and 2019 election will a game changer in the life of this nation.
I keep my fingers crossed as I watch events unfold. God will save us all in this trying times. Thanks to FFK for being man enough to speak the truth.
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by Chigold101(m): 1:48pm
So on point
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by amidel(m): 1:53pm
FFK made too much sense in this piece...
Simple to understand and the clear truth..
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by Pepsi101: 2:55pm
Reno Omokiri is a big useful idiot by tacitly supporting genocide just to sound politically correct.
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by DIKEnaWAR: 3:12pm
Lol.
Is FFK related to Donald Trump?
All the men he mentioned there are very useless and not useful one bit. The most useless are Yahaya Bello and Simon Lalong; two clowns of unimaginable proportion. Waste of space and economy, feeding fat on Niger delta oil money. Slaves in government houses.
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by Chukazu: 3:15pm
Spirit of the accursed "ZOMBIES"
FFK missed out the FULANI lecturer at ABU who claimed that Benue is conquered territory by Danfodio
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by Dandsome: 3:16pm
Reno over to you
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by Benjom(m): 3:17pm
I knew Reno would be included. No thanks to their recent conflict.
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by AnonyNymous(m): 3:17pm
Potty mouth FFK
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by thunderbabs: 3:19pm
dodelight:
The tsunami that will bury APC is actually being brewed by they themselves for the stupid ways they're handling the current challenges. God save Nigeria!
Na only una dey this world.... GOD GOD GOD.
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by Newpride(m): 3:20pm
Ffk for the 1st time, u made sense......
More sense fall on u....
U shld nt have gone into politics, the right path shld be writing books, you would have gotten millions of awards both national and international.
Return ur looted funds so that we can take u serious the more.
U can't be at the side of corruption at the same time be at the side of correction.
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by Panelbeater(m): 3:21pm
This article is spot on, I must confess
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by GavelSlam: 3:22pm
FFK you received 600 million Naira for no apparent reason.
You are no different from Boko Haram.
If you can't loot without challenge you burn the whole place down.
slowpoke.
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by GoroTango(m): 3:24pm
FFK always tries to portray the herdsmen-farmer conflict in a religious context. What he is trying to do is Pit Christians against Muslims by making it look like there is a deliberate attempt at genocide against the Majority Christian farmers in the middle belt, even though this is not the case. The government needs to expedite its efforts at establishing those cattle colonies in the states that would have them so that this crisis will be a thing of the past
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by Seenyo: 3:24pm
spot on! #words on marble!
thumbs up @ ffk!
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by awa(m): 3:27pm
Hate him or love him, FFK is always on point....
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by BlackPantherxXx: 3:28pm
FFK...a Yoruba Demon who became an Aba god!
I learnt Osus have started worshipping his framed photographs
Nauseating to see them hanging all on his nuts here on Nairaland
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by Cretaceous: 3:28pm
Da fu..ck is Emir of Iwo HRH Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi? Why do most Yoruba Muslims love to disgrace the Yoruba race with their slavish disposition? Are these people cursed with slavery or what? Jeez
Why can't they support their slave master, Buhari in peace without bringing ridicule to the Yoruba in general.
I'm really so angry and ashamed.
|Re: Five Useful Idiots And The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave (part 1) By FFK by anibi9674: 3:30pm
"useful idiot"
