|Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by UcheSecondus: 11:52am
Theme:
Nation Building: Resetting the Agenda
The Stage to RESCUE our Dear Nation is set...
#RescueNigeria
#RescueNigeriaNow
#NewThinking
https://www.facebook.com/channelsforum/videos/1929753123703470/
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by hostlink: 12:04pm
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by Doerstech(m): 12:05pm
First to comment...let me sit down and read comments?
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by MsFaith(f): 12:06pm
Ok
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by AK481(m): 12:06pm
PDP!!!!!
Power to the people.
All hands are on deck to push the gworo chewing nepotistic dullard back to daura
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by Houseofmaliq(m): 12:06pm
m
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by Tolbanks(f): 12:06pm
Na money dem won share abi na food make i come?
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by oyetunder(m): 12:06pm
nah lie! So now they are ready to play the role of Moses. When they were in power for years, all their meetings to share loot werpltoo place in secret places.
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by abokibuhari: 12:06pm
The new PDP
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by abokibuhari: 12:07pm
oyetunder:By their comment you shall know their tribe
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by kcmichael: 12:07pm
Where will they get fund for campaign in 2019. Their ATM machine nyesom wike dey naw
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by oshibote1: 12:08pm
Hmmmm i reserve my comment
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by obazo1: 12:11pm
hmmmm..... I hope the event center will not be sealed up...
a level playground is what we need now to move the nation forward... left to me, Nigerians should not vote in either apc or PDP unless they present candidates that are credible...
happy deliberation
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by maestroferddi: 12:12pm
PDP remains the future of Nigeria...
Yes they made mistakes but with Buhari and APC, this country will not last beyond 10 years from now.
Self-revealing prophecy...
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by Emmasteev(m): 12:12pm
Tolbanks:You be Ffo
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by Deltayankeeboi: 12:13pm
Tolbanks:na 6 inches dick dem wan share. do make you come collect your own
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by Newpride(m): 12:15pm
PDP is like ebola. The party that ruined this country for 16 good years before they handed to another destructive party APC.
The foundation, genesis and source of all the problems facing this country today was bn laid by PDP. Just name any problem ..
I expect Nigerians to be wiser by now to know the diff btwn 6 and half a dozen. But for where, some people because of vest, cap, maggi, 2 rubbers of rice, 5k and 5 yards of afflicted Ankara will still support either PDP OR APC
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by royallord1(m): 12:16pm
Hmmmmmmm.... Create a discourse on how to get a better Nigeria... Present ur self as the only viable party to achieve this... Hmmmm nice plans
Hope it works
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by pol23: 12:19pm
Many people will be cursing APC and buhari but won't take out time to get their PVC.
|Re: Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria by YOUNGrapha(m): 12:20pm
Newpride:AND I'M VERY SURE THAT YOU'RE SUFFERING FROM DESEASE WORST THAN EBOLA
#ZOMBISM#
