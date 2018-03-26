Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Live: PDP Holds A Public Discourse On Contemporary Politics & Govt In Nigeria (988 Views)

Nation Building: Resetting the Agenda



The Stage to RESCUE our Dear Nation is set...



#RescueNigeria

#RescueNigeriaNow

#NewThinking





Theme:Nation Building: Resetting the Agenda

First to comment...let me sit down and read comments?

Ok

PDP!!!!!























Power to the people.

All hands are on deck to push the gworo chewing nepotistic dullard back to daura 1 Like 1 Share

Na money dem won share abi na food make i come?

nah lie! So now they are ready to play the role of Moses. When they were in power for years, all their meetings to share loot werpltoo place in secret places. 4 Likes

The new PDP

By their comment you shall know their tribe

. Their ATM machine nyesom wike dey naw Where will they get fund for campaign in 2019. Their ATM machine nyesom wike dey naw 2 Likes

Hmmmm i reserve my comment

hmmmm..... I hope the event center will not be sealed up...

a level playground is what we need now to move the nation forward... left to me, Nigerians should not vote in either apc or PDP unless they present candidates that are credible...

happy deliberation

PDP remains the future of Nigeria...



Yes they made mistakes but with Buhari and APC, this country will not last beyond 10 years from now.



Self-revealing prophecy... 1 Like

Na money dem won share abi na food make i come? You be Ffo You be Ffo

na 6 inches dick dem wan share. do make you come collect your own





The foundation, genesis and source of all the problems facing this country today was bn laid by PDP. Just name any problem ..



I expect Nigerians to be wiser by now to know the diff btwn 6 and half a dozen. But for where, some people because of vest, cap, maggi, 2 rubbers of rice, 5k and 5 yards of afflicted Ankara will still support either PDP OR APC PDP is like ebola. The party that ruined this country for 16 good years before they handed to another destructive party APC.The foundation, genesis and source of all the problems facing this country today was bn laid by PDP. Just name any problem ..I expect Nigerians to be wiser by now to know the diff btwn 6 and half a dozen. But for where, some people because of vest, cap, maggi, 2 rubbers of rice, 5k and 5 yards of afflicted Ankara will still support either PDP OR APC

Hmmmmmmm.... Create a discourse on how to get a better Nigeria... Present ur self as the only viable party to achieve this... Hmmmm nice plans

Hope it works

Many people will be cursing APC and buhari but won't take out time to get their PVC.